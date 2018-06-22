Core Set 2019
WHITE
Aegis of the Heavens
Aethershield Artificer
Ajani, Adversary of Tyrants
Ajani's Last Stand
Ajani's Pridemate
Ajani's Welcome
Angel of the Dawn
Cavalry Drillmaster
Cleansing Nova
Daybreak Chaplain
Dwarven Priest
Gallant Cavalry
Herald of Faith
Hieromancer's Cage
Inspired Charge
Invoke the Divine
Isolate
Knight of the Tusk
Knight's Pledge
Knightly Valor
Lena, Selfless Champion
Leonin Vanguard
Leonin Warleader
Loxodon Line Breaker
Luminous Bonds
Make a Stand
Mentor of the Meek
Mighty Leap
Militia Bugler
Novice Knight
Oreskos Swiftclaw
Pegasus Courser
Remorseful Cleric
Resplendent Angel
Revitalize
Rustwing Falcon
Shield Mare
Star-Crowned Stag
Suncleanser
Take Vengeance
Trusty Packbeast
Valiant Knight
BLUE
Aether Tunnel
Anticipate
Aven Wind Mage
Aviation Pioneer
Bone to Ash
Cancel
Departed Deckhand
Disperse
Divination
Djinn of Wishes
Dwindle
Essence Scatter
Exclusion Mage
Frilled Sea Serpent
Gearsmith Prodigy
Ghostform
Horizon Scholar
Metamorphic Alteration
Mirror Image
Mistcaller
Mystic Archaeologist
Omenspeaker
Omniscience
One with the Machine
Patient Rebuilding
Psychic Corrosion
Sai, Master Thopterist
Salvager of Secrets
Scholar of Stars
Sift
Skilled Animator
Sleep
Snapping Drake
Supreme Phantom
Surge Mare
Switcheroo
Tezzeret, Artifice Master
Tolarian Scholar
Totally Lost
Uncomfortable Chill
Wall of Mist
Windreader Sphinx
BLACK
Abnormal Endurance
Blood Divination
Bogstomper
Bone Dragon
Child of Night
Death Baron
Demon of Catastrophes
Diregraf Ghoul
Doomed Dissenter
Duress
Epicure of Blood
Fell Specter
Fraying Omnipotence
Gravedigger
Graveyard Marshal
Hired Blade
Infectious Horror
Infernal Reckoning
Infernal Scarring
Isareth the Awakener
Lich's Caress
Liliana, Untouched by Death
Liliana's Contract
Macabre Waltz
Mind Rot
Murder
Nightmare's Thirst
Open the Graves
Phylactery Lich
Plague Mare
Ravenous Harpy
Reassembling Skeleton
Rise from the Grave
Skeleton Archer
Skymarch Bloodletter
Sovereign's Bite
Stitcher's Supplier
Strangling Spores
Two-Headed Zombie
Vampire Neonate
Vampire Sovereign
Walking Corpse
RED
Act of Treason
Alpine Moon
Apex of Power
Banefire
Boggart Brute
Catalyst Elemental
Crash Through
Dark-Dweller Oracle
Demanding Dragon
Dismissive Pyromancer
Doublecast
Dragon Egg
Electrify
Fiery Finish
Fire Elemental
Goblin Instigator
Goblin Motivator
Goblin Trashmaster
Guttersnipe
Havoc Devils
Hostile Minotaur
Inferno Hellion
Lathliss, Dragon Queen
Lava Axe
Lightning Mare
Lightning Strike
Onakke Ogre
Sarkhan, Fireblood
Sarkhan's Unsealing
Shock
Siegebreaker Giant
Smelt
Sparktongue Dragon
Spit Flame
Sure Strike
Tectonic Rift
Thud
Tormenting Voice
Trumpet Blast
Viashino Pyromancer
Volcanic Dragon
Volley Veteran
GREEN
Blanchwood Armor
Bristling Boar
Centaur Courser
Colossal Dreadmaw
Colossal Majesty
Daggerback Basilisk
Declare Dominance
Druid of Horns
Druid of the Cowl
Dryad Greenseeker
Elvish Clancaller
Elvish Rejuvenator
Ghastbark Twins
Ghirapur Guide
Giant Spider
Gift of Paradise
Gigantosaurus
Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma
Greenwood Sentinel
Highland Game
Hungering Hydra
Naturalize
Oakenform
Pelakka Wurm
Plummet
Prodigious Growth
Rabid Bite
Reclamation Sage
Recollect
Rhox Oracle
Root Snare
Runic Armasaur
Scapeshift
Talons of Wildwood
Thorn Lieutenant
Thornhide Wolves
Titanic Growth
Vigilant Baloth
Vine Mare
Vivien Reid
Vivien's Invocation
Wall of Vines
MULTICOLORED
Aerial Engineer
Arcades, the Strategist
Brawl-Bash Ogre
Chromium, the Mutable
Draconic Disciple
Enigma Drake
Heroic Reinforcements
Nicol Bolas, the Ravager
Nicol Bolas, the Arisen
Palladia-Mors, the Ruiner
Poison-Tip Archer
Psychic Symbiont
Regal Bloodlord
Satyr Enchanter
Skyrider Patrol
Vaevictis Asmadi, the Dire
ARTIFACT
Amulet of Safekeeping
Arcane Encyclopedia
Chaos Wand
Crucible of Worlds
Desecrated Tomb
Diamond Mare
Dragon's Hoard
Explosive Apparatus
Field Creeper
Fountain of Renewal
Gargoyle Sentinel
Gearsmith Guardian
Magistrate's Scepter
Manalith
Marauder's Axe
Meteor Golem
Millstone
Rogue's Gloves
Sigiled Sword of Valeron
Skyscanner
Suspicious Bookcase
Transmogrifying Wand
LAND
Cinder Barrens
Detection Tower
Forsaken Sanctuary
Foul Orchard
Highland Lake
Meandering River
Reliquary Tower
Rupture Spire
Stone Quarry
Submerged Boneyard
Timber Gorge
Tranquil Expanse
Woodland Stream
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
