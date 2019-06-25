 

WHITE

Aerial Assault
Aerial Assault

Ajani, Strength of the Pride
Ajani, Strength of the Pride

Ancestral Blade
Ancestral Blade

Angel of Vitality
Angel of Vitality

Angelic Gift
Angelic Gift

Apostle of Purifying Light
Apostle of Purifying Light

Battalion Foot Soldier
Battalion Foot Soldier

Bishop of Wings
Bishop of Wings

Brought Back
Brought Back

Cavalier of Dawn
Cavalier of Dawn

Dawning Angel
Dawning Angel

Daybreak Chaplain
Daybreak Chaplain

Devout Decree
Devout Decree

Disenchant
Disenchant

Eternal Isolation
Eternal Isolation

Fencing Ace
Fencing Ace

Gauntlets of Light
Gauntlets of Light

Glaring Aegis
Glaring Aegis

Gods Willing
Gods Willing

Griffin Protector
Griffin Protector

Griffin Sentinel
Griffin Sentinel

Hanged Executioner
Hanged Executioner

Herald of the Sun
Herald of the Sun

Inspired Charge
Inspired Charge

Inspiring Captain
Inspiring Captain

Leyline of Sanctity
Leyline of Sanctity

Loxodon Lifechanter
Loxodon Lifechanter

Loyal Pegasus
Loyal Pegasus

Master Splicer
Master Splicer

Moment of Heroism
Moment of Heroism

Moorland Inquisitor
Moorland Inquisitor

Pacifism
Pacifism

Planar Cleansing
Planar Cleansing

Raise the Alarm
Raise the Alarm

Rule of Law
Rule of Law

Sephara, Sky's Blade
Sephara, Sky's Blade

Soulmender
Soulmender

Squad Captain
Squad Captain

Starfield Mystic
Starfield Mystic

Steadfast Sentry
Steadfast Sentry

Yoked Ox
Yoked Ox

BLUE

Aether Gust
Aether Gust

Agent of Treachery
Agent of Treachery

Air Elemental
Air Elemental

Anticipate
Anticipate

Atemsis, All-Seeing
Atemsis, All-Seeing

Befuddle
Befuddle

Bone to Ash
Bone to Ash

Boreal Elemental
Boreal Elemental

Brineborn Cutthroat
Brineborn Cutthroat

Captivating Gyre
Captivating Gyre

Cavalier of Gales
Cavalier of Gales

Cerulean Drake
Cerulean Drake

Cloudkin Seer
Cloudkin Seer

Convolute
Convolute

Drawn from Dreams
Drawn from Dreams

Dungeon Geists
Dungeon Geists

Faerie Miscreant
Faerie Miscreant

Flood of Tears
Flood of Tears

Fortress Crab
Fortress Crab

Frilled Sea Serpent
Frilled Sea Serpent

Frost Lynx
Frost Lynx

Hard Cover
Hard Cover

Leyline of Anticipation
Leyline of Anticipation

Masterful Replication
Masterful Replication

Metropolis Sprite
Metropolis Sprite

Moat Piranhas
Moat Piranhas

Mu Yanling, Sky Dancer
Mu Yanling, Sky Dancer

Negate
Negate

Octoprophet
Octoprophet

Portal of Sanctuary
Portal of Sanctuary

Renowned Weaponsmith
Renowned Weaponsmith

Sage's Row Denizen
Sage's Row Denizen

Scholar of the Ages
Scholar of the Ages

Sleep Paralysis
Sleep Paralysis

Spectral Sailor
Spectral Sailor

Tale's End
Tale's End

Unsummon
Unsummon

Warden of Evos Isle
Warden of Evos Isle

Winged Words
Winged Words

Yarok's Wavecrasher
Yarok's Wavecrasher

Zephyr Charge
Zephyr Charge

BLACK

Agonizing Syphon
Agonizing Syphon

Audacious Thief
Audacious Thief

Barony Vampire
Barony Vampire

Bladebrand
Bladebrand

Blightbeetle
Blightbeetle

Blood Burglar
Blood Burglar

Blood for Bones
Blood for Bones

Bloodsoaked Altar
Bloodsoaked Altar

Bloodthirsty Aerialist
Bloodthirsty Aerialist

Bone Splinters
Bone Splinters

Boneclad Necromancer
Boneclad Necromancer

Cavalier of Night
Cavalier of Night

Disfigure
Disfigure

Dread Presence
Dread Presence

Duress
Duress

Embodiment of Agonies
Embodiment of Agonies

Epicure of Blood
Epicure of Blood

Fathom Fleet Cutthroat
Fathom Fleet Cutthroat

Feral Abomination
Feral Abomination

Gorging Vulture
Gorging Vulture

Gravedigger
Gravedigger

Gruesome Scourger
Gruesome Scourger

Knight of the Ebon Legion
Knight of the Ebon Legion

Legion's End
Legion's End

Leyline of the Void
Leyline of the Void

Mind Rot
Mind Rot

Murder
Murder

Noxious Grasp
Noxious Grasp

Rotting Regisaur
Rotting Regisaur

Sanitarium Skeleton
Sanitarium Skeleton

Scheming Symmetry
Scheming Symmetry

Sorcerer of the Fang
Sorcerer of the Fang

Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord
Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord

Soul Salvage
Soul Salvage

Thought Distortion
Thought Distortion

Undead Servant
Undead Servant

Unholy Indenture
Unholy Indenture

Vampire of the Dire Moon
Vampire of the Dire Moon

Vengeful Warchief
Vengeful Warchief

Vilis, Broker of Blood
Vilis, Broker of Blood

Yarok's Fenlurker
Yarok's Fenlurker

RED

Act of Treason
Act of Treason

Cavalier of Flame
Cavalier of Flame

Chandra, Acolyte of Flame
Chandra, Acolyte of Flame

Chandra, Awakened Inferno
Chandra, Awakened Inferno

Chandra, Novice Pyromancer
Chandra, Novice Pyromancer

Chandra's Embercat
Chandra's Embercat

Chandra's Outrage
Chandra's Outrage

Chandra's Regulator
Chandra's Regulator

Chandra's Spitfire
Chandra's Spitfire

Daggersail Aeronaut
Daggersail Aeronaut

Destructive Digger
Destructive Digger

Dragon Mage
Dragon Mage

Drakuseth, Maw of Flames
Drakuseth, Maw of Flames

Ember Hauler
Ember Hauler

Fire Elemental
Fire Elemental

Flame Sweep
Flame Sweep

Fry
Fry

Glint-Horn Buccaneer
Glint-Horn Buccaneer

Goblin Bird-Grabber
Goblin Bird-Grabber

Goblin Ringleader
Goblin Ringleader

Goblin Smuggler
Goblin Smuggler

Infuriate
Infuriate

Keldon Raider
Keldon Raider

Lavakin Brawler
Lavakin Brawler

Leyline of Combustion
Leyline of Combustion

Maniacal Rage
Maniacal Rage

Marauding Raptor
Marauding Raptor

Mask of Immolation
Mask of Immolation

Pack Mastiff
Pack Mastiff

Rapacious Dragon
Rapacious Dragon

Reckless Air Strike
Reckless Air Strike

Reduce to Ashes
Reduce to Ashes

Repeated Reverberation
Repeated Reverberation

Ripscale Predator
Ripscale Predator

Scampering Scorcher
Scampering Scorcher

Scorch Spitter
Scorch Spitter

Shock
Shock

Tectonic Rift
Tectonic Rift

Thunderkin Awakener
Thunderkin Awakener

Uncaged Fury
Uncaged Fury

Unchained Berserker
Unchained Berserker

GREEN

Barkhide Troll
Barkhide Troll

Brightwood Tracker
Brightwood Tracker

Cavalier of Thorns
Cavalier of Thorns

Centaur Courser
Centaur Courser

Elvish Reclaimer
Elvish Reclaimer

Feral Invocation
Feral Invocation

Ferocious Pup
Ferocious Pup

Gargos, Vicious Watcher
Gargos, Vicious Watcher

Gift of Paradise
Gift of Paradise

Greenwood Sentinel
Greenwood Sentinel

Growth Cycle
Growth Cycle

Healer of the Glade
Healer of the Glade

Howling Giant
Howling Giant

Leafkin Druid
Leafkin Druid

Leyline of Abundance
Leyline of Abundance

Loaming Shaman
Loaming Shaman

Mammoth Spider
Mammoth Spider

Might of the Masses
Might of the Masses

Natural End
Natural End

Netcaster Spider
Netcaster Spider

Nightpack Ambusher
Nightpack Ambusher

Overcome
Overcome

Overgrowth Elemental
Overgrowth Elemental

Plummet
Plummet

Pulse of Murasa
Pulse of Murasa

Rabid Bite
Rabid Bite

Season of Growth
Season of Growth

Sedge Scorpion
Sedge Scorpion

Shared Summons
Shared Summons

Shifting Ceratops
Shifting Ceratops

Silverback Shaman
Silverback Shaman

Thicket Crasher
Thicket Crasher

Thrashing Brontodon
Thrashing Brontodon

Veil of Summer
Veil of Summer

Vivien, Arkbow Ranger
Vivien, Arkbow Ranger

Voracious Hydra
Voracious Hydra

Vorstclaw
Vorstclaw

Wakeroot Elemental
Wakeroot Elemental

Wolfkin Bond
Wolfkin Bond

Wolfrider's Saddle
Wolfrider's Saddle

Woodland Champion
Woodland Champion

MULTICOLORED

Corpse Knight
Corpse Knight

Creeping Trailblazer
Creeping Trailblazer

Empyrean Eagle
Empyrean Eagle

Ironroot Warlord
Ironroot Warlord

Kaalia, Zenith Seeker
Kaalia, Zenith Seeker

Kethis, the Hidden Hand
Kethis, the Hidden Hand

Kykar, Wind's Fury
Kykar, Wind's Fury

Lightning Stormkin
Lightning Stormkin

Moldervine Reclamation
Moldervine Reclamation

Ogre Siegebreaker
Ogre Siegebreaker

Omnath, Locus of the Roil
Omnath, Locus of the Roil

Risen Reef
Risen Reef

Skyknight Vanguard
Skyknight Vanguard

Tomebound Lich
Tomebound Lich

Yarok, the Desecrated
Yarok, the Desecrated

Rienne, Angel of Rebirth
Rienne, Angel of Rebirth

ARTIFACT

Anvilwrought Raptor
Anvilwrought Raptor

Bag of Holding
Bag of Holding

Colossus Hammer
Colossus Hammer

Diamond Knight
Diamond Knight

Diviner's Lockbox
Diviner's Lockbox

Golos, Tireless Pilgrim
Golos, Tireless Pilgrim

Grafdigger's Cage
Grafdigger's Cage

Heart-Piercer Bow
Heart-Piercer Bow

Icon of Ancestry
Icon of Ancestry

Manifold Key
Manifold Key

Marauder's Axe
Marauder's Axe

Meteor Golem
Meteor Golem

Mystic Forge
Mystic Forge

Pattern Matcher
Pattern Matcher

Prismite
Prismite

Retributive Wand
Retributive Wand

Salvager of Ruin
Salvager of Ruin

Scuttlemutt
Scuttlemutt

Steel Overseer
Steel Overseer

Stone Golem
Stone Golem

Vial of Dragonfire
Vial of Dragonfire

LAND

Bloodfell Caves
Bloodfell Caves

Blossoming Sands
Blossoming Sands

Cryptic Caves
Cryptic Caves

Dismal Backwater
Dismal Backwater

Evolving Wilds
Evolving Wilds

Field of the Dead
Field of the Dead

Jungle Hollow
Jungle Hollow

Lotus Field
Lotus Field

Rugged Highlands
Rugged Highlands

Scoured Barrens
Scoured Barrens

Swiftwater Cliffs
Swiftwater Cliffs

Temple of Epiphany
Temple of Epiphany

Temple of Malady
Temple of Malady

Temple of Mystery
Temple of Mystery

Temple of Silence
Temple of Silence

Temple of Triumph
Temple of Triumph

Thornwood Falls
Thornwood Falls

Tranquil Cove
Tranquil Cove

Wind-Scarred Crag
Wind-Scarred Crag

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Island
Island

Island
Island

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

 

