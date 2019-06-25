Core Set 2020
WHITE
Aerial Assault
Ajani, Strength of the Pride
Ancestral Blade
Angel of Vitality
Angelic Gift
Apostle of Purifying Light
Battalion Foot Soldier
Bishop of Wings
Brought Back
Cavalier of Dawn
Dawning Angel
Daybreak Chaplain
Devout Decree
Disenchant
Eternal Isolation
Fencing Ace
Gauntlets of Light
Glaring Aegis
Gods Willing
Griffin Protector
Griffin Sentinel
Hanged Executioner
Herald of the Sun
Inspired Charge
Inspiring Captain
Leyline of Sanctity
Loxodon Lifechanter
Loyal Pegasus
Master Splicer
Moment of Heroism
Moorland Inquisitor
Pacifism
Planar Cleansing
Raise the Alarm
Rule of Law
Sephara, Sky's Blade
Soulmender
Squad Captain
Starfield Mystic
Steadfast Sentry
Yoked Ox
BLUE
Aether Gust
Agent of Treachery
Air Elemental
Anticipate
Atemsis, All-Seeing
Befuddle
Bone to Ash
Boreal Elemental
Brineborn Cutthroat
Captivating Gyre
Cavalier of Gales
Cerulean Drake
Cloudkin Seer
Convolute
Drawn from Dreams
Dungeon Geists
Faerie Miscreant
Flood of Tears
Fortress Crab
Frilled Sea Serpent
Frost Lynx
Hard Cover
Leyline of Anticipation
Masterful Replication
Metropolis Sprite
Moat Piranhas
Mu Yanling, Sky Dancer
Negate
Octoprophet
Portal of Sanctuary
Renowned Weaponsmith
Sage's Row Denizen
Scholar of the Ages
Sleep Paralysis
Spectral Sailor
Tale's End
Unsummon
Warden of Evos Isle
Winged Words
Yarok's Wavecrasher
Zephyr Charge
BLACK
Agonizing Syphon
Audacious Thief
Barony Vampire
Bladebrand
Blightbeetle
Blood Burglar
Blood for Bones
Bloodsoaked Altar
Bloodthirsty Aerialist
Bone Splinters
Boneclad Necromancer
Cavalier of Night
Disfigure
Dread Presence
Duress
Embodiment of Agonies
Epicure of Blood
Fathom Fleet Cutthroat
Feral Abomination
Gorging Vulture
Gravedigger
Gruesome Scourger
Knight of the Ebon Legion
Legion's End
Leyline of the Void
Mind Rot
Murder
Noxious Grasp
Rotting Regisaur
Sanitarium Skeleton
Scheming Symmetry
Sorcerer of the Fang
Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord
Soul Salvage
Thought Distortion
Undead Servant
Unholy Indenture
Vampire of the Dire Moon
Vengeful Warchief
Vilis, Broker of Blood
Yarok's Fenlurker
RED
Act of Treason
Cavalier of Flame
Chandra, Acolyte of Flame
Chandra, Awakened Inferno
Chandra, Novice Pyromancer
Chandra's Embercat
Chandra's Outrage
Chandra's Regulator
Chandra's Spitfire
Daggersail Aeronaut
Destructive Digger
Dragon Mage
Drakuseth, Maw of Flames
Ember Hauler
Fire Elemental
Flame Sweep
Fry
Glint-Horn Buccaneer
Goblin Bird-Grabber
Goblin Ringleader
Goblin Smuggler
Infuriate
Keldon Raider
Lavakin Brawler
Leyline of Combustion
Maniacal Rage
Marauding Raptor
Mask of Immolation
Pack Mastiff
Rapacious Dragon
Reckless Air Strike
Reduce to Ashes
Repeated Reverberation
Ripscale Predator
Scampering Scorcher
Scorch Spitter
Shock
Tectonic Rift
Thunderkin Awakener
Uncaged Fury
Unchained Berserker
GREEN
Barkhide Troll
Brightwood Tracker
Cavalier of Thorns
Centaur Courser
Elvish Reclaimer
Feral Invocation
Ferocious Pup
Gargos, Vicious Watcher
Gift of Paradise
Greenwood Sentinel
Growth Cycle
Healer of the Glade
Howling Giant
Leafkin Druid
Leyline of Abundance
Loaming Shaman
Mammoth Spider
Might of the Masses
Natural End
Netcaster Spider
Nightpack Ambusher
Overcome
Overgrowth Elemental
Plummet
Pulse of Murasa
Rabid Bite
Season of Growth
Sedge Scorpion
Shared Summons
Shifting Ceratops
Silverback Shaman
Thicket Crasher
Thrashing Brontodon
Veil of Summer
Vivien, Arkbow Ranger
Voracious Hydra
Vorstclaw
Wakeroot Elemental
Wolfkin Bond
Wolfrider's Saddle
Woodland Champion
MULTICOLORED
Corpse Knight
Creeping Trailblazer
Empyrean Eagle
Ironroot Warlord
Kaalia, Zenith Seeker
Kethis, the Hidden Hand
Kykar, Wind's Fury
Lightning Stormkin
Moldervine Reclamation
Ogre Siegebreaker
Omnath, Locus of the Roil
Risen Reef
Skyknight Vanguard
Tomebound Lich
Yarok, the Desecrated
Rienne, Angel of Rebirth
ARTIFACT
Anvilwrought Raptor
Bag of Holding
Colossus Hammer
Diamond Knight
Diviner's Lockbox
Golos, Tireless Pilgrim
Grafdigger's Cage
Heart-Piercer Bow
Icon of Ancestry
Manifold Key
Marauder's Axe
Meteor Golem
Mystic Forge
Pattern Matcher
Prismite
Retributive Wand
Salvager of Ruin
Scuttlemutt
Steel Overseer
Stone Golem
Vial of Dragonfire
LAND
Bloodfell Caves
Blossoming Sands
Cryptic Caves
Dismal Backwater
Evolving Wilds
Field of the Dead
Jungle Hollow
Lotus Field
Rugged Highlands
Scoured Barrens
Swiftwater Cliffs
Temple of Epiphany
Temple of Malady
Temple of Mystery
Temple of Silence
Temple of Triumph
Thornwood Falls
Tranquil Cove
Wind-Scarred Crag
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
