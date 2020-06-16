Core Set 2021
WHITE
Alpine Watchdog
Angelic Ascension
Anointed Chorister
Aven Gagglemaster
Baneslayer Angel
Basri Ket
Basri's Acolyte
Basri's Lieutenant
Basri's Solidarity
Celestial Enforcer
Concordia Pegasus
Containment Priest
Daybreak Charger
Defiant Strike
Dub
Faith's Fetters
Falconer Adept
Feat of Resistance
Gale Swooper
Glorious Anthem
Griffin Aerie
Idol of Endurance
Legion's Judgment
Light of Promise
Makeshift Battalion
Mangara, the Diplomat
Nine Lives
Pack Leader
Rambunctious Mutt
Revitalize
Runed Halo
Sanctum of Tranquil Light
Seasoned Hallowblade
Secure the Scene
Selfless Savior
Siege Striker
Speaker of the Heavens
Staunch Shieldmate
Swift Response
Tempered Veteran
Valorous Steed
Vryn Wingmare
Warded Battlements
BLUE
Barrin, Tolarian Archmage
Cancel
Capture Sphere
Discontinuity
Enthralling Hold
Frantic Inventory
Frost Breath
Ghostly Pilferer
Jeskai Elder
Keen Glidemaster
Library Larcenist
Lofty Denial
Miscast
Mistral Singer
Opt
Pursued Whale
Rain of Revelation
Read the Tides
Rewind
Riddleform
Roaming Ghostlight
Rookie Mistake
Rousing Read
Sanctum of Calm Waters
See the Truth
Shacklegeist
Shipwreck Dowser
Spined Megalodon
Stormwing Entity
Sublime Epiphany
Teferi, Master of Time
Teferi's Ageless Insight
Teferi's Protege
Teferi's Tutelage
Tide Skimmer
Tolarian Kraken
Tome Anima
Unsubstantiate
Vodalian Arcanist
Waker of Waves
Wall of Runes
Wishcoin Crab
BLACK
Alchemist's Gift
Archfiend's Vessel
Bad Deal
Blood Glutton
Caged Zombie
Carrion Grub
Crypt Lurker
Deathbloom Thallid
Demonic Embrace
Duress
Eliminate
Fetid Imp
Finishing Blow
Gloom Sower
Goremand
Grasp of Darkness
Grim Tutor
Hooded Blightfang
Infernal Scarring
Kaervek, the Spiteful
Kitesail Freebooter
Liliana, Waker of the Dead
Liliana's Devotee
Liliana's Standard Bearer
Liliana's Steward
Malefic Scythe
Masked Blackguard
Massacre Wurm
Mind Rot
Necromentia
Peer into the Abyss
Pestilent Haze
Rise Again
Sanctum of Stone Fangs
Sanguine Indulgence
Silversmote Ghoul
Skeleton Archer
Tavern Swindler
Thieves' Guild Enforcer
Village Rites
Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose
Walking Corpse
Witch's Cauldron
RED
Battle-Rattle Shaman
Bolt Hound
Bone Pit Brute
Brash Taunter
Burn Bright
Chandra, Heart of Fire
Chandra's Incinerator
Chandra's Magmutt
Chandra's Pyreling
Conspicuous Snoop
Crash Through
Destructive Tampering
Double Vision
Fiery Emancipation
Furious Rise
Furor of the Bitten
Gadrak, the Crown-Scourge
Goblin Arsonist
Goblin Wizardry
Havoc Jester
Heartfire Immolator
Hellkite Punisher
Hobblefiend
Igneous Cur
Kinetic Augur
Onakke Ogre
Pitchburn Devils
Sanctum of Shattered Heights
Scorching Dragonfire
Shock
Soul Sear
Spellgorger Weird
Subira, Tulzidi Caravanner
Sure Strike
Terror of the Peaks
Thrill of Possibility
Traitorous Greed
Transmogrify
Turn to Slag
Turret Ogre
Unleash Fury
Volcanic Geyser
Volcanic Salvo
GREEN
Azusa, Lost but Seeking
Burlfist Oak
Canopy Stalker
Colossal Dreadmaw
Cultivate
Drowsing Tyrannodon
Elder Gargaroth
Feline Sovereign
Fierce Empath
Fungal Rebirth
Garruk, Unleashed
Garruk's Gorehorn
Garruk's Harbinger
Garruk's Uprising
Gnarled Sage
Heroic Intervention
Hunter's Edge
Invigorating Surge
Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse
Life Goes On
Llanowar Visionary
Ornery Dilophosaur
Portcullis Vine
Pridemalkin
Primal Might
Quirion Dryad
Ranger's Guile
Return to Nature
Run Afoul
Sabertooth Mauler
Sanctum of Fruitful Harvest
Scavenging Ooze
Setessan Training
Skyway Sniper
Snarespinner
Sporeweb Weaver
Thrashing Brontodon
Titanic Growth
Track Down
Trufflesnout
Warden of the Woods
Wildwood Scourge
MULTICOLORED
Alpine Houndmaster
Conclave Mentor
Dire Fleet Warmonger
Experimental Overload
Indulging Patrician
Leafkin Avenger
Lorescale Coatl
Niambi, Esteemed Speaker
Obsessive Stitcher
Radha, Heart of Keld
Sanctum of All
Twinblade Assassins
Watcher of the Spheres
COLORLESS
Ugin, the Spirit Dragon
ARTIFACT
Chromatic Orrery
Chrome Replicator
Epitaph Golem
Forgotten Sentinel
Mazemind Tome
Meteorite
Palladium Myr
Prismite
Short Sword
Silent Dart
Skyscanner
Solemn Simulacrum
Sparkhunter Masticore
Tormod's Crypt
LAND
Animal Sanctuary
Bloodfell Caves
Blossoming Sands
Dismal Backwater
Fabled Passage
Jungle Hollow
Radiant Fountain
Rugged Highlands
Scoured Barrens
Swiftwater Cliffs
Temple of Epiphany
Temple of Malady
Temple of Mystery
Temple of Silence
Temple of Triumph
Thornwood Falls
Tranquil Cove
Wind-Scarred Crag
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
