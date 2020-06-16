You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Core Set 2021 and Jumpstart right here.

WHITE

Basri Ket

Basri's Acolyte

Basri's Lieutenant

Basri's Solidarity

Containment Priest

Basri, Devoted Paladin

Adherent of Hope

Basri's Aegis

Sigiled Contender

Baneslayer Angel

Glorious Anthem

Idol of Endurance

Mangara, the Diplomat

Nine Lives

Pack Leader

Runed Halo

Speaker of the Heavens

Selfless Savior

BLUE

Teferi, Master of Time

Teferi's Ageless Insight

Teferi's Protege

Teferi's Tutelage

Teferi, Timeless Voyager

Historian of Zhalfir

Mystic Skyfish

Teferi's Wavecaster

Barrin, Tolarian Archmage

Discontinuity

Ghostly Pilferer

Pursued Whale

See the Truth

Shacklegeist

Stormwing Entity

Sublime Epiphany

Frantic Inventory

BLACK

Liliana, Waker of the Dead

Liliana's Devotee

Liliana's Standard Bearer

Liliana's Steward

Grim Tutor

Massacre Wurm

Liliana, Death Mage

Liliana's Scorn

Liliana's Scrounger

Spirit of Malevolence

Demonic Embrace

Hooded Blightfang

Kaervek, the Spiteful

Necromentia

Peer into the Abyss

Thieves' Guild Enforcer

Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose

Eliminate

RED

Chandra, Heart of Fire

Chandra's Incinerator

Chandra's Magmutt

Chandra's Pyreling

Chandra, Flame's Catalyst

Chandra's Firemaw

Keral Keep Disciples

Storm Caller

Brash Taunter

Conspicuous Snoop

Double Vision

Fiery Emancipation

Gadrak, the Crown-Scourge

Subira, Tulzidi Caravanner

Terror of the Peaks

Transmogrify

Volcanic Salvo

Heartfire Immolator

GREEN

Garruk, Unleashed

Garruk's Gorehorn

Garruk's Harbinger

Garruk's Uprising

Cultivate

Scavenging Ooze

Garruk, Savage Herald

Garruk's Warsteed

Predatory Wurm

Wildwood Patrol

Azusa, Lost but Seeking

Elder Gargaroth

Feline Sovereign

Heroic Intervention

Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse

Primal Might

Sporeweb Weaver

Llanowar Visionary

MULTICOLORED

Rin and Seri, Inseparable

Niambi, Esteemed Speaker

Radha, Heart of Keld

Sanctum of All

COLORLESS

Ugin, the Spirit Dragon

ARTIFACT

Solemn Simulacrum

Chromatic Orrery

Mazemind Tome

Sparkhunter Masticore

LAND

Plains

Island

Swamp

Mountain

Forest

Animal Sanctuary

Fabled Passage

Temple of Epiphany

Temple of Malady

Temple of Mystery

Temple of Silence

Temple of Triumph

