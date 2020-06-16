Core Set 2021 Variants
You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Core Set 2021 and Jumpstart right here.
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Basri Ket
Basri Ket
Basri's Acolyte
Basri's Lieutenant
Basri's Solidarity
Containment Priest
Basri, Devoted Paladin
Adherent of Hope
Basri's Aegis
Sigiled Contender
Baneslayer Angel
Glorious Anthem
Idol of Endurance
Mangara, the Diplomat
Nine Lives
Pack Leader
Runed Halo
Speaker of the Heavens
Pack Leader
Selfless Savior
BLUE
Teferi, Master of Time
Teferi, Master of Time
Teferi, Master of Time
Teferi, Master of Time
Teferi, Master of Time
Teferi, Master of Time
Teferi, Master of Time
Teferi, Master of Time
Teferi's Ageless Insight
Teferi's Protege
Teferi's Tutelage
Teferi, Timeless Voyager
Historian of Zhalfir
Mystic Skyfish
Teferi's Wavecaster
Barrin, Tolarian Archmage
Discontinuity
Ghostly Pilferer
Pursued Whale
See the Truth
Shacklegeist
Stormwing Entity
Sublime Epiphany
Frantic Inventory
BLACK
Liliana, Waker of the Dead
Liliana, Waker of the Dead
Liliana's Devotee
Liliana's Standard Bearer
Liliana's Steward
Grim Tutor
Massacre Wurm
Liliana, Death Mage
Liliana's Scorn
Liliana's Scrounger
Spirit of Malevolence
Demonic Embrace
Hooded Blightfang
Kaervek, the Spiteful
Necromentia
Peer into the Abyss
Thieves' Guild Enforcer
Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose
Eliminate
RED
Chandra, Heart of Fire
Chandra, Heart of Fire
Chandra's Incinerator
Chandra's Magmutt
Chandra's Pyreling
Chandra, Flame's Catalyst
Chandra's Firemaw
Keral Keep Disciples
Storm Caller
Brash Taunter
Conspicuous Snoop
Double Vision
Fiery Emancipation
Gadrak, the Crown-Scourge
Subira, Tulzidi Caravanner
Terror of the Peaks
Transmogrify
Volcanic Salvo
Heartfire Immolator
GREEN
Garruk, Unleashed
Garruk, Unleashed
Garruk's Gorehorn
Garruk's Harbinger
Garruk's Uprising
Cultivate
Scavenging Ooze
Garruk, Savage Herald
Garruk's Warsteed
Predatory Wurm
Wildwood Patrol
Azusa, Lost but Seeking
Elder Gargaroth
Feline Sovereign
Heroic Intervention
Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse
Primal Might
Sporeweb Weaver
Llanowar Visionary
MULTICOLORED
Rin and Seri, Inseparable
Niambi, Esteemed Speaker
Radha, Heart of Keld
Sanctum of All
COLORLESS
Ugin, the Spirit Dragon
Ugin, the Spirit Dragon
ARTIFACT
Solemn Simulacrum
Chromatic Orrery
Mazemind Tome
Sparkhunter Masticore
LAND
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
Animal Sanctuary
Fabled Passage
Temple of Epiphany
Temple of Malady
Temple of Mystery
Temple of Silence
Temple of Triumph
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS