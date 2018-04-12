Dominaria
WHITE
Adamant Will
Aven Sentry
Baird, Steward of Argive
Benalish Honor Guard
Benalish Marshal
Blessed Light
Board the Weatherlight
Call the Cavalry
Charge
D’Avenant Trapper
Danitha Capashen, Paragon
Daring Archaeologist
Dauntless Bodyguard
Dub
Evra, Halcyon Witness
Excavation Elephant
Fall of the Thran
Gideon’s Reproach
Healing Grace
History of Benalia
Invoke the Divine
Knight of Grace
Knight of New Benalia
Kwende, Pride of Femeref
Lyra Dawnbringer
Mesa Unicorn
On Serra’s Wings
Pegasus Courser
Sanctum Spirit
Seal Away
Sergeant-at-Arms
Serra Angel
Serra Disciple
Shalai, Voice of Plenty
Teshar, Ancestor’s Apostle
Tragic Poet
Triumph of Gerrard
Urza’s Ruinous Blast
BLUE
Academy Drake
Academy Journeymage
The Antiquities War
Arcane Flight
Artificer’s Assistant
Befuddle
Blink of an Eye
Cloudreader Sphinx
Cold-Water Snapper
Curator’s Ward
Deep Freeze
Diligent Excavator
Divination
Homarid Explorer
In Bolas’s Clutches
Karn’s Temporal Sundering
Merfolk Trickster
The Mirari Conjecture
Naban, Dean of Iteration
Naru Meha, Master Wizard
Opt
Precognition Field
Relic Runner
Rescue
Sage of Lat-Nam
Sentinel of the Pearl Trident
Slinn Voda, the Rising Deep
Syncopate
Tempest Djinn
Tetsuko Umezawa, Fugitive
Time of Ice
Tolarian Scholar
Unwind
Vodalian Arcanist
Weight of Memory
Wizard’s Retort
Zahid, Djinn of the Lamp
BLACK
Blessing of Belzenlok
Cabal Evangel
Cabal Paladin
Caligo Skin-Witch
Cast Down
Chainer’s Torment
Dark Bargain
Deathbloom Thallid
Demonic Vigor
Demonlord Belzenlok
Divest
Dread Shade
Drudge Sentinel
The Eldest Reborn
Eviscerate
Feral Abomination
Final Parting
Fungal Infection
Josu Vess, Lich Knight
Kazarov, Sengir Pureblood
Knight of Malice
Lich’s Mastery
Lingering Phantom
Phyrexian Scriptures
Rat Colony
Rite of Belzenlok
Settle the Score
Soul Salvage
Stronghold Confessor
Thallid Omnivore
Thallid Soothsayer
Torgaar, Famine Incarnate
Urgoros, the Empty One
Vicious Offering
Whisper, Blood Liturgist
Windgrace Acolyte
Yargle, Glutton of Urborg
Yawgmoth’s Vile Offering
RED
Bloodstone Goblin
Champion of the Flame
Fervent Strike
Fiery Intervention
Fight with Fire
Fire Elemental
Firefist Adept
The First Eruption
The Flame of Keld
Frenzied Rage
Ghitu Chronicler
Ghitu Journeymage
Ghitu Lavarunner
Goblin Barrage
Goblin Chainwhirler
Goblin Warchief
Haphazard Bombardment
Jaya Ballard
Jaya’s Immolating Inferno
Keldon Overseer
Keldon Raider
Keldon Warcaller
Orcish Vandal
Radiating Lightning
Rampaging Cyclops
Run Amok
Seismic Shift
Shivan Fire
Siege-Gang Commander
Skirk Prospector
Skizzik
Squee, the Immortal
Two-Headed Giant
Valduk, Keeper of the Flame
Verix Bladewing
Warcry Phoenix
Warlord’s Fury
Wizard’s Lightning
GREEN
Adventurous Impulse
Ancient Animus
Arbor Armament
Baloth Gorger
Broken Bond
Corrosive Ooze
Elfhame Druid
Fungal Plots
Gaea’s Blessing
Gaea’s Protector
Gift of Growth
Grow from the Ashes
Grunn, the Lonely King
Kamahl’s Druidic Vow
Krosan Druid
Llanowar Elves
Llanowar Envoy
Llanowar Scout
Mammoth Spider
Marwyn, the Nurturer
The Mending of Dominaria
Multani, Yavimaya’s Avatar
Nature’s Spiral
Pierce the Sky
Primordial Wurm
Saproling Migration
Song of Freyalise
Spore Swarm
Sporecrown Thallid
Steel Leaf Champion
Sylvan Awakening
Territorial Allosaurus
Thorn Elemental
Untamed Kavu
Verdant Force
Wild Onslaught
Yavimaya Sapherd
MULTICOLORED
Adeliz, the Cinder Wind
Arvad the Cursed
Aryel, Knight of Windgrace
Darigaaz Reincarnated
Garna, the Bloodflame
Grand Warlord Radha
Hallar, the Firefletcher
Jhoira, Weatherlight Captain
Jodah, Archmage Eternal
Muldrotha, the Gravetide
Oath of Teferi
Primevals’ Glorious Rebirth
Raff Capashen, Ship’s Mage
Rona, Disciple of Gix
Shanna, Sisay’s Legacy
Slimefoot, the Stowaway
Tatyova, Benthic Druid
Teferi, Hero of Dominaria
Tiana, Ship’s Caretaker
COLORLESS
Karn, Scion of Urza
ARTIFACT
Aesthir Glider
Amaranthine Wall
Blackblade Reforged
Bloodtallow Candle
Damping Sphere
Forebear’s Blade
Gilded Lotus
Guardians of Koilos
Helm of the Host
Howling Golem
Icy Manipulator
Jhoira’s Familiar
Jousting Lance
Juggernaut
Mishra’s Self-Replicator
Mox Amber
Navigator’s Compass
Pardic Wanderer
Powerstone Shard
Shield of the Realm
Short Sword
Skittering Surveyor
Sorcerer’s Wand
Sparring Construct
Thran Temporal Gateway
Traxos, Scourge of Kroog
Urza’s Tome
Voltaic Servant
Weatherlight
LAND
Cabal Stronghold
Clifftop Retreat
Hinterland Harbor
Isolated Chapel
Memorial to Folly
Memorial to Genius
Memorial to Glory
Memorial to Unity
Memorial to War
Sulfur Falls
Woodland Cemetery
Zhalfirin Void
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
