Double Masters
You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Double Masters right here.
WHITE
Alabaster Mage
Ancestral Blade
Angel of the Dawn
Archangel of Thune
Auriok Salvagers
Austere Command
Avacyn, Angel of Hope
Blade Splicer
Boon Reflection
Council's Judgment
Crib Swap
Crusader of Odric
Ethersworn Canonist
Fencing Ace
Flickerwisp
Fortify
Glint-Sleeve Artisan
Kemba, Kha Regent
Land Tax
Leonin Abunas
Master Splicer
Myrsmith
Open the Vaults
Path to Exile
Puresteel Paladin
Remember the Fallen
Revoke Existence
Sanctum Gargoyle
Sanctum Spirit
Stoneforge Mystic
Stonehewer Giant
Strength of Arms
Tempered Steel
Thraben Inspector
Topple the Statue
Valor in Akros
Valorous Stance
Wrath of God
BLUE
Apprentice Wizard
Arcum Dagsson
Argivian Restoration
Braids, Conjurer Adept
Brainstorm
Cloudreader Sphinx
Corridor Monitor
Cyclonic Rift
Deepglow Skate
Esperzoa
Faerie Mechanist
Force of Will
Frogify
Grand Architect
Hinder
Inkwell Leviathan
Jace, the Mind Sculptor
Master of Etherium
Master Transmuter
Metallic Rebuke
Parasitic Strix
Phyrexian Metamorph
Pongify
Relic Runner
Reshape
Riddlesmith
Rush of Knowledge
Sentinel of the Pearl Trident
Serra Sphinx
Sift
Steel Sabotage
Thirst for Knowledge
Thought Reflection
Treasure Mage
Vedalken Infuser
Well of Ideas
BLACK
Ad Nauseam
Beacon of Unrest
Bone Picker
Cast Down
Costly Plunder
Dark Confidant
Death's Shadow
Defiant Salvager
Dire Fleet Hoarder
Disciple of Bolas
Disciple of the Vault
Divest
Doomed Necromancer
Dread Return
Driver of the Dead
Drown in Sorrow
Executioner's Capsule
Fatal Push
Geth, Lord of the Vault
Glaze Fiend
Heartless Pillage
Magus of the Abyss
Magus of the Will
Morkrut Banshee
Oubliette
Ovalchase Daredevil
Painsmith
Ravenous Trap
Salvage Titan
Silumgar Scavenger
Skirsdag High Priest
Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon
Supernatural Stamina
Thoughtseize
Toxic Deluge
Twisted Abomination
Vampire Hexmage
Wound Reflection
RED
Abrade
Balduvian Rage
Battle-Rattle Shaman
Blasphemous Act
Blood Moon
Bloodshot Trainee
Brimstone Volley
Cathartic Reunion
Cragganwick Cremator
Dismantle
Dualcaster Mage
Galvanic Blast
Goblin Gaveleer
Goblin Guide
Godo, Bandit Warlord
Grim Lavamancer
Heat Shimmer
Imperial Recruiter
Ion Storm
Kazuul's Toll Collector
Kuldotha Flamefiend
Lightning Axe
Mana Echoes
Orcish Vandal
Pyrewild Shaman
Rage Reflection
Rapacious Dragon
Ravenous Intruder
Rolling Earthquake
Salivating Gremlins
Skinbrand Goblin
Sneak Attack
Temur Battle Rage
Thopter Engineer
Trash for Treasure
Tuktuk the Explorer
Weapon Surge
GREEN
Ancient Stirrings
Avenger of Zendikar
Awakening Zone
Bloodbriar
Bloodspore Thrinax
Champion of Lambholt
Chatter of the Squirrel
Chord of Calling
Clear Shot
Conclave Naturalists
Crop Rotation
Crushing Vines
Death-Hood Cobra
Doubling Season
Elvish Aberration
Enlarge
Exploration
Fierce Empath
Gelatinous Genesis
Greater Good
Heartbeat of Spring
Invigorate
Kozilek's Predator
Liege of the Tangle
Mana Reflection
Might of the Masses
Noble Hierarch
Reclamation Sage
Shamanic Revelation
Skullmulcher
Sylvan Might
Terastodon
Thragtusk
Ulvenwald Mysteries
Vengevine
Veteran Explorer
Whisperer of the Wilds
Woodland Champion
MULTICOLORED
Arixmethes, Slumbering Isle
Atraxa, Praetors' Voice
Baleful Strix
Breya, Etherium Shaper
Brudiclad, Telchor Engineer
Deathreap Ritual
Falkenrath Aristocrat
Fulminator Mage
Geist of Saint Traft
Ghor-Clan Rampager
Glassdust Hulk
Hanna, Ship's Navigator
Hidden Stockpile
Izzet Charm
Jhoira, Weatherlight Captain
Kaalia of the Vast
Karrthus, Tyrant of Jund
Maelstrom Nexus
Maelstrom Pulse
Manamorphose
Mazirek, Kraul Death Priest
Meddling Mage
Merciless Eviction
Progenitor Mimic
Rhys the Redeemed
Riku of Two Reflections
Savageborn Hydra
The Scarab God
Selesnya Guildmage
Sen Triplets
Sharuum the Hegemon
Sphinx Summoner
Swiftblade Vindicator
Thopter Foundry
Time Sieve
Unlicensed Disintegration
Vexing Shusher
Vish Kal, Blood Arbiter
Voice of Resurgence
Weapons Trainer
Yavimaya's Embrace
COLORLESS
Karn Liberated
ARTIFACT
Accomplished Automaton
Adaptive Automaton
Basalt Monolith
Basilisk Collar
Batterskull
Blightsteel Colossus
Bosh, Iron Golem
Cathodion
Chief of the Foundry
Chromatic Star
Chrome Mox
Clone Shell
Cogwork Assembler
Conjurer's Closet
Coretapper
Cranial Plating
Culling Dais
Darksteel Axe
Darksteel Forge
Duplicant
Eager Construct
Endless Atlas
Engineered Explosives
Ensnaring Bridge
Everflowing Chalice
Expedition Map
Flayer Husk
Gleaming Barrier
Golem Artisan
Golem-Skin Gauntlets
Hammer of Nazahn
Ichor Wellspring
Iron Bully
Iron League Steed
Isochron Scepter
Jhoira's Familiar
Kuldotha Forgemaster
Lightning Greaves
Lux Cannon
Magnifying Glass
Mana Crypt
Masterwork of Ingenuity
Mesmeric Orb
Metalspinner's Puzzleknot
Mishra's Bauble
Mox Opal
Myr Battlesphere
Myr Retriever
O-Naginata
Oblivion Stone
Peace Strider
Pentad Prism
Phyrexian Revoker
Pyrite Spellbomb
Ratchet Bomb
Sandstone Oracle
Sculpting Steel
Sickleslicer
Skinwing
Spellskite
Sphinx of the Guildpact
Springleaf Drum
Sundering Titan
Sunforger
Surge Node
Sword of Body and Mind
Sword of Feast and Famine
Sword of Fire and Ice
Sword of Light and Shadow
Sword of the Meek
Sword of War and Peace
Throne of Geth
Treasure Keeper
Trinisphere
Tumble Magnet
Vulshok Gauntlets
Walking Ballista
Welding Jar
Wurmcoil Engine
LAND
Academy Ruins
Ash Barrens
Blinkmoth Nexus
Buried Ruin
Cascade Bluffs
Dark Depths
Darksteel Citadel
Fetid Heath
Fire-Lit Thicket
Flooded Grove
Glimmervoid
Graven Cairns
High Market
Maze of Ith
Mishra's Factory
Mystic Gate
Rugged Prairie
Sunken Ruins
Thespian's Stage
Twilight Mire
Urza's Mine
Urza's Power Plant
Urza's Tower
Wooded Bastion
