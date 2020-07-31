You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Double Masters right here.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Alabaster Mage

Ancestral Blade

Angel of the Dawn

Archangel of Thune

Auriok Salvagers

Austere Command

Avacyn, Angel of Hope

Blade Splicer

Boon Reflection

Council's Judgment

Crib Swap

Crusader of Odric

Ethersworn Canonist

Fencing Ace

Flickerwisp

Fortify

Glint-Sleeve Artisan

Kemba, Kha Regent

Land Tax

Leonin Abunas

Master Splicer

Myrsmith

Open the Vaults

Path to Exile

Puresteel Paladin

Remember the Fallen

Revoke Existence

Sanctum Gargoyle

Sanctum Spirit

Stoneforge Mystic

Stonehewer Giant

Strength of Arms

Tempered Steel

Thraben Inspector

Topple the Statue

Valor in Akros

Valorous Stance

Wrath of God

BLUE

Apprentice Wizard

Arcum Dagsson

Argivian Restoration

Braids, Conjurer Adept

Brainstorm

Cloudreader Sphinx

Corridor Monitor

Cyclonic Rift

Deepglow Skate

Esperzoa

Faerie Mechanist

Force of Will

Frogify

Grand Architect

Hinder

Inkwell Leviathan

Jace, the Mind Sculptor

Master of Etherium

Master Transmuter

Metallic Rebuke

Parasitic Strix

Phyrexian Metamorph

Pongify

Relic Runner

Reshape

Riddlesmith

Rush of Knowledge

Sentinel of the Pearl Trident

Serra Sphinx

Sift

Steel Sabotage

Thirst for Knowledge

Thought Reflection

Treasure Mage

Vedalken Infuser

Well of Ideas

BLACK

Ad Nauseam

Beacon of Unrest

Bone Picker

Cast Down

Costly Plunder

Dark Confidant

Death's Shadow

Defiant Salvager

Dire Fleet Hoarder

Disciple of Bolas

Disciple of the Vault

Divest

Doomed Necromancer

Dread Return

Driver of the Dead

Drown in Sorrow

Executioner's Capsule

Fatal Push

Geth, Lord of the Vault

Glaze Fiend

Heartless Pillage

Magus of the Abyss

Magus of the Will

Morkrut Banshee

Oubliette

Ovalchase Daredevil

Painsmith

Ravenous Trap

Salvage Titan

Silumgar Scavenger

Skirsdag High Priest

Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon

Supernatural Stamina

Thoughtseize

Toxic Deluge

Twisted Abomination

Vampire Hexmage

Wound Reflection

RED

Abrade

Balduvian Rage

Battle-Rattle Shaman

Blasphemous Act

Blood Moon

Bloodshot Trainee

Brimstone Volley

Cathartic Reunion

Cragganwick Cremator

Dismantle

Dualcaster Mage

Galvanic Blast

Goblin Gaveleer

Goblin Guide

Godo, Bandit Warlord

Grim Lavamancer

Heat Shimmer

Imperial Recruiter

Ion Storm

Kazuul's Toll Collector

Kuldotha Flamefiend

Lightning Axe

Mana Echoes

Orcish Vandal

Pyrewild Shaman

Rage Reflection

Rapacious Dragon

Ravenous Intruder

Rolling Earthquake

Salivating Gremlins

Skinbrand Goblin

Sneak Attack

Temur Battle Rage

Thopter Engineer

Trash for Treasure

Tuktuk the Explorer

Weapon Surge

GREEN

Ancient Stirrings

Avenger of Zendikar

Awakening Zone

Bloodbriar

Bloodspore Thrinax

Champion of Lambholt

Chatter of the Squirrel

Chord of Calling

Clear Shot

Conclave Naturalists

Crop Rotation

Crushing Vines

Death-Hood Cobra

Doubling Season

Elvish Aberration

Enlarge

Exploration

Fierce Empath

Gelatinous Genesis

Greater Good

Heartbeat of Spring

Invigorate

Kozilek's Predator

Liege of the Tangle

Mana Reflection

Might of the Masses

Noble Hierarch

Reclamation Sage

Shamanic Revelation

Skullmulcher

Sylvan Might

Terastodon

Thragtusk

Ulvenwald Mysteries

Vengevine

Veteran Explorer

Whisperer of the Wilds

Woodland Champion

MULTICOLORED

Arixmethes, Slumbering Isle

Atraxa, Praetors' Voice

Baleful Strix

Breya, Etherium Shaper

Brudiclad, Telchor Engineer

Deathreap Ritual

Falkenrath Aristocrat

Fulminator Mage

Geist of Saint Traft

Ghor-Clan Rampager

Glassdust Hulk

Hanna, Ship's Navigator

Hidden Stockpile

Izzet Charm

Jhoira, Weatherlight Captain

Kaalia of the Vast

Karrthus, Tyrant of Jund

Maelstrom Nexus

Maelstrom Pulse

Manamorphose

Mazirek, Kraul Death Priest

Meddling Mage

Merciless Eviction

Progenitor Mimic

Rhys the Redeemed

Riku of Two Reflections

Savageborn Hydra

The Scarab God

Selesnya Guildmage

Sen Triplets

Sharuum the Hegemon

Sphinx Summoner

Swiftblade Vindicator

Thopter Foundry

Time Sieve

Unlicensed Disintegration

Vexing Shusher

Vish Kal, Blood Arbiter

Voice of Resurgence

Weapons Trainer

Yavimaya's Embrace

COLORLESS

Karn Liberated

ARTIFACT

Accomplished Automaton

Adaptive Automaton

Basalt Monolith

Basilisk Collar

Batterskull

Blightsteel Colossus

Bosh, Iron Golem

Cathodion

Chief of the Foundry

Chromatic Star

Chrome Mox

Clone Shell

Cogwork Assembler

Conjurer's Closet

Coretapper

Cranial Plating

Culling Dais

Darksteel Axe

Darksteel Forge

Duplicant

Eager Construct

Endless Atlas

Engineered Explosives

Ensnaring Bridge

Everflowing Chalice

Expedition Map

Flayer Husk

Gleaming Barrier

Golem Artisan

Golem-Skin Gauntlets

Hammer of Nazahn

Ichor Wellspring

Iron Bully

Iron League Steed

Isochron Scepter

Jhoira's Familiar

Kuldotha Forgemaster

Lightning Greaves

Lux Cannon

Magnifying Glass

Mana Crypt

Masterwork of Ingenuity

Mesmeric Orb

Metalspinner's Puzzleknot

Mishra's Bauble

Mox Opal

Myr Battlesphere

Myr Retriever

O-Naginata

Oblivion Stone

Peace Strider

Pentad Prism

Phyrexian Revoker

Pyrite Spellbomb

Ratchet Bomb

Sandstone Oracle

Sculpting Steel

Sickleslicer

Skinwing

Spellskite

Sphinx of the Guildpact

Springleaf Drum

Sundering Titan

Sunforger

Surge Node

Sword of Body and Mind

Sword of Feast and Famine

Sword of Fire and Ice

Sword of Light and Shadow

Sword of the Meek

Sword of War and Peace

Throne of Geth

Treasure Keeper

Trinisphere

Tumble Magnet

Vulshok Gauntlets

Walking Ballista

Welding Jar

Wurmcoil Engine

LAND

Academy Ruins

Ash Barrens

Blinkmoth Nexus

Buried Ruin

Cascade Bluffs

Dark Depths

Darksteel Citadel

Fetid Heath

Fire-Lit Thicket

Flooded Grove

Glimmervoid

Graven Cairns

High Market

Maze of Ith

Mishra's Factory

Mystic Gate

Rugged Prairie

Sunken Ruins

Thespian's Stage

Twilight Mire

Urza's Mine

Urza's Power Plant

Urza's Tower

Wooded Bastion

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS