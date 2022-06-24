Wizards of the Coast

Check out the cards revealed from Double Masters 2022 below. To view the variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery. Double Masters 2022 releases July 8 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and everywhere else Magic is sold.

WHITE

Abzan Falconer

Ainok Bond-Kin

Anointer of Valor

Battlefield Promotion

Divine Visitation

Doomed Traveler

Emiel the Blessed

Flickerwisp

Gods Willing

Hyena Umbra

Knightly Valor

Last Breath

Leonin Arbiter

Mentor of the Meek

Mikaeus, the Lunarch

Militia Bugler

Momentary Blink

Monastery Mentor

Myth Realized

Path to Exile

Relief Captain

Restoration Angel

Reveillark

Scale Blessing

Seeker of the Way

Sensor Splicer

Settle Beyond Reality

Smothering Tithe

Teferi's Protection

Wall of Omens

Weathered Wayfarer

Wingsteed Rider

BLUE

Advanced Stitchwing

Aethersnipe

As Foretold

Aven Initiate

Body Double

Breakthrough

Capture Sphere

Consecrated Sphinx

Deep Analysis

Deranged Assistant

Disciple of the Ring

Domestication

Eel Umbra

Forbidden Alchemy

Force of Negation

Gifts Ungiven

Ingenious Skaab

Jeskai Elder

Kasmina's Transmutation

Kederekt Leviathan

Makeshift Mauler

Mana Drain

Mana Leak

Mistfire Adept

Mulldrifter

Nephalia Smuggler

Pull from Tomorrow

Spell Pierce

Talrand, Sky Summoner

Thought Scour

Venser, Shaper Savant

Wash Out

BLACK

Balustrade Spy

Bitterblossom

Blood Artist

Bloodflow Connoisseur

Carrier Thrall

Damnation

Disfigure

Eyeblight's Ending

Go for the Throat

Graveblade Marauder

Gravecrawler

Imperial Seal

Inquisition of Kozilek

Liliana, the Last Hope

Liliana's Elite

Necrotic Ooze

Ob Nixilis, Unshackled

Oona's Prowler

Scion of Darkness

Seekers' Squire

Severed Strands

Shadowborn Apostle

Skeleton Archer

Skinrender

Strands of Undeath

Supernatural Stamina

Surgical Extraction

Unburial Rites

Unearth

Vampire Sovereign

Vampiric Rites

Yahenni, Undying Partisan

RED

Abbot of Keral Keep

Alesha, Who Smiles at Death

Anger of the Gods

Backdraft Hellkite

Bedlam Reveler

Chaos Warp

Dark-Dweller Oracle

Dockside Extortionist

Dreamshaper Shaman

Fiery Fall

Goblin Banneret

Greater Gargadon

Hero of the Games

Hissing Iguanar

Kruin Striker

Labyrinth Champion

Lava Coil

Lightning Bolt

Living Lightning

Monastery Swiftspear

Pirate's Pillage

Purphoros's Emissary

Rift Bolt

Seasoned Pyromancer

Sparkmage's Gambit

Staggershock

Storm Fleet Pyromancer

Surreal Memoir

Titan's Strength

Twinflame

Warrior's Oath

Young Pyromancer

GREEN

Allosaurus Shepherd

Ambuscade

Annoyed Altisaur

Arachnus Spinner

Arachnus Web

Biogenic Upgrade

Bloom Tender

Brindle Shoat

Centaur Battlemaster

Concordant Crossroads

Deadly Recluse

Devoted Druid

Elvish Rejuvenator

Eternal Witness

Experiment One

Food Chain

Gnarlback Rhino

Grapple with the Past

Green Sun's Zenith

Hardened Scales

Impervious Greatwurm

Might of Old Krosa

Oracle of Mul Daya

Rampant Growth

Rancor

Rishkar, Peema Renegade

Spider Spawning

Splinterfright

Summer Bloom

Thrive

Travel Preparations

Tuskguard Captain

Webweaver Changeling

MULTICOLORED

Abzan Ascendancy

Abzan Charm

Aethermage's Touch

Agony Warp

Aminatou, the Fateshifter

Anguished Unmaking

Animar, Soul of Elements

Arjun, the Shifting Flame

Ashen Rider

Ashenmoor Liege

Assassin's Trophy

Atarka's Command

Atla Palani, Nest Tender

Auger Spree

Aurelia, the Warleader

Balefire Liege

Bant Charm

Bear's Companion

Blazing Hellhound

Bloodbraid Elf

Bloodwater Entity

Boartusk Liege

Bounty of the Luxa

Bring to Light

Burning-Tree Emissary

Call to the Feast

Cartel Aristocrat

Child of Alara

Chronicler of Heroes

Coiling Oracle

Conclave Mentor

Crackling Doom

Creakwood Liege

Dack's Duplicate

Dauntless Escort

Deathbringer Liege

Doran, the Siege Tower

Dragonlord Dromoka

Dragonlord Silumgar

Dreg Mangler

Drogskol Reaver

Dromoka's Command

Elenda, the Dusk Rose

Elsha of the Infinite

Empyrial Archangel

Extract from Darkness

Ezuri, Claw of Progress

Fiery Justice

Figure of Destiny

Fireblade Artist

Firesong and Sunspeaker

Ghave, Guru of Spores

Glen Elendra Liege

Glimpse the Unthinkable

Gloryscale Viashino

Glowspore Shaman

Grand Arbiter Augustin IV

Grim Flayer

Ground Assault

Guided Passage

Hellkite Overlord

Heroic Reinforcements

Hostage Taker

Hydroid Krasis

Intet, the Dreamer

Izzet Charm

Jeskai Ascendancy

Jeskai Charm

Jodah, Archmage Eternal

Judith, the Scourge Diva

Kaalia of the Vast

Kaervek the Merciless

Kambal, Consul of Allocation

Karador, Ghost Chieftain

Kolaghan's Command

Lavalanche

League Guildmage

Legion's Initiative

Lightning Helix

Lord of Extinction

Lotleth Troll

Lyev Skyknight

Magister Sphinx

Marchesa, the Black Rose

Martial Glory

Master Biomancer

Master of Cruelties

Mathas, Fiend Seeker

Mayael's Aria

The Mimeoplasm

Mindwrack Liege

Mistmeadow Witch

Mizzix of the Izmagnus

Muldrotha, the Gravetide

Murkfiend Liege

Nicol Bolas, God-Pharaoh

Orzhov Pontiff

Phyrexian Tyranny

Privileged Position

Prized Amalgam

Prophetic Bolt

Psychic Symbiont

Qasali Pridemage

Rafiq of the Many

River Hoopoe

Roon of the Hidden Realm

Ruric Thar, the Unbowed

Scab-Clan Giant

Sedraxis Specter

Sedris, the Traitor King

Shattergang Brothers

Sidisi, Brood Tyrant

Skullbriar, the Walking Grave

Sprouting Thrinax

Sultai Soothsayer

Supreme Verdict

Tariel, Reckoner of Souls

Teneb, the Harvester

Tenth District Legionnaire

Terminate

Thistledown Liege

Thousand-Year Storm

Thraximundar

Tower Gargoyle

Ulasht, the Hate Seed

Uril, the Miststalker

Varina, Lich Queen

Villainous Wealth

Wasitora, Nekoru Queen

Wilt-Leaf Liege

Winged Coatl

Wrenn and Six

Zur the Enchanter

COLORLESS

Emrakul, the Aeons Torn

Kozilek, Butcher of Truth

Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre

ARTIFACT

Aether Vial

Bloodforged Battle-Axe

Civic Saber

Coldsteel Heart

Conqueror's Flail

Crucible of Worlds

Darksteel Plate

Dragon Arch

Firemind Vessel

Livewire Lash

Mana Vault

Nim Deathmantle

Panharmonicon

Phyrexian Altar

Pithing Needle

Planar Bridge

Sensei's Divining Top

Thrumming Stone

Traveler's Amulet

Vedalken Orrery

LAND

Azorius Chancery

Boros Garrison

Cavern of Souls

City of Brass

Dimir Aqueduct

Forbidden Orchard

Golgari Rot Farm

Gruul Turf

Izzet Boilerworks

Orzhov Basilica

Pillar of the Paruns

Rakdos Carnarium

Selesnya Sanctuary

Simic Growth Chamber

Cryptic Spires

