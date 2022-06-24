Check out the cards revealed from Double Masters 2022 below. To view the variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery. Double Masters 2022 releases July 8 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and everywhere else Magic is sold.

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Abzan Falconer
Abzan Falconer

Ainok Bond-Kin
Ainok Bond-Kin

Anointer of Valor
Anointer of Valor

Battlefield Promotion
Battlefield Promotion

Divine Visitation
Divine Visitation

Doomed Traveler
Doomed Traveler

Emiel the Blessed
Emiel the Blessed

Flickerwisp
Flickerwisp

Gods Willing
Gods Willing

Hyena Umbra
Hyena Umbra

Knightly Valor
Knightly Valor

Last Breath
Last Breath

Leonin Arbiter
Leonin Arbiter

Mentor of the Meek
Mentor of the Meek

Mikaeus, the Lunarch
Mikaeus, the Lunarch

Militia Bugler
Militia Bugler

Momentary Blink
Momentary Blink

Monastery Mentor
Monastery Mentor

Myth Realized
Myth Realized

Path to Exile
Path to Exile

Relief Captain
Relief Captain

Restoration Angel
Restoration Angel

Reveillark
Reveillark

Scale Blessing
Scale Blessing

Seeker of the Way
Seeker of the Way

Sensor Splicer
Sensor Splicer

Settle Beyond Reality
Settle Beyond Reality

Smothering Tithe
Smothering Tithe

Teferi's Protection
Teferi's Protection

Wall of Omens
Wall of Omens

Weathered Wayfarer
Weathered Wayfarer

Wingsteed Rider
Wingsteed Rider

BLUE

Advanced Stitchwing
Advanced Stitchwing

Aethersnipe
Aethersnipe

As Foretold
As Foretold

Aven Initiate
Aven Initiate

Body Double
Body Double

Breakthrough
Breakthrough

Capture Sphere
Capture Sphere

Consecrated Sphinx
Consecrated Sphinx

Deep Analysis
Deep Analysis

Deranged Assistant
Deranged Assistant

Disciple of the Ring
Disciple of the Ring

Domestication
Domestication

Eel Umbra
Eel Umbra

Forbidden Alchemy
Forbidden Alchemy

Force of Negation
Force of Negation

Gifts Ungiven
Gifts Ungiven

Ingenious Skaab
Ingenious Skaab

Jeskai Elder
Jeskai Elder

Kasmina's Transmutation
Kasmina's Transmutation

Kederekt Leviathan
Kederekt Leviathan

Makeshift Mauler
Makeshift Mauler

Mana Drain
Mana Drain

Mana Leak
Mana Leak

Mistfire Adept
Mistfire Adept

Mulldrifter
Mulldrifter

Nephalia Smuggler
Nephalia Smuggler

Pull from Tomorrow
Pull from Tomorrow

Spell Pierce
Spell Pierce

Talrand, Sky Summoner
Talrand, Sky Summoner

Thought Scour
Thought Scour

Venser, Shaper Savant
Venser, Shaper Savant

Wash Out
Wash Out

BLACK

Balustrade Spy
Balustrade Spy

Bitterblossom
Bitterblossom

Blood Artist
Blood Artist

Bloodflow Connoisseur
Bloodflow Connoisseur

Carrier Thrall
Carrier Thrall

Damnation
Damnation

Disfigure
Disfigure

Eyeblight's Ending
Eyeblight's Ending

Go for the Throat
Go for the Throat

Graveblade Marauder
Graveblade Marauder

Gravecrawler
Gravecrawler

Imperial Seal
Imperial Seal

Inquisition of Kozilek
Inquisition of Kozilek

Liliana, the Last Hope
Liliana, the Last Hope

Liliana's Elite
Liliana's Elite

Necrotic Ooze
Necrotic Ooze

Ob Nixilis, Unshackled
Ob Nixilis, Unshackled

Oona's Prowler
Oona's Prowler

Scion of Darkness
Scion of Darkness

Seekers' Squire
Seekers' Squire

Severed Strands
Severed Strands

Shadowborn Apostle
Shadowborn Apostle

Skeleton Archer
Skeleton Archer

Skinrender
Skinrender

Strands of Undeath
Strands of Undeath

Supernatural Stamina
Supernatural Stamina

Surgical Extraction
Surgical Extraction

Unburial Rites
Unburial Rites

Unearth
Unearth

Vampire Sovereign
Vampire Sovereign

Vampiric Rites
Vampiric Rites

Yahenni, Undying Partisan
Yahenni, Undying Partisan

RED

Abbot of Keral Keep
Abbot of Keral Keep

Alesha, Who Smiles at Death
Alesha, Who Smiles at Death

Anger of the Gods
Anger of the Gods

Backdraft Hellkite
Backdraft Hellkite

Bedlam Reveler
Bedlam Reveler

Chaos Warp
Chaos Warp

Dark-Dweller Oracle
Dark-Dweller Oracle

Dockside Extortionist
Dockside Extortionist

Dreamshaper Shaman
Dreamshaper Shaman

Fiery Fall
Fiery Fall

Goblin Banneret
Goblin Banneret

Greater Gargadon
Greater Gargadon

Hero of the Games
Hero of the Games

Hissing Iguanar
Hissing Iguanar

Kruin Striker
Kruin Striker

Labyrinth Champion
Labyrinth Champion

Lava Coil
Lava Coil

Lightning Bolt
Lightning Bolt

Living Lightning
Living Lightning

Monastery Swiftspear
Monastery Swiftspear

Pirate's Pillage
Pirate's Pillage

Purphoros's Emissary
Purphoros's Emissary

Rift Bolt
Rift Bolt

Seasoned Pyromancer
Seasoned Pyromancer

Sparkmage's Gambit
Sparkmage's Gambit

Staggershock
Staggershock

Storm Fleet Pyromancer
Storm Fleet Pyromancer

Surreal Memoir
Surreal Memoir

Titan's Strength
Titan's Strength

Twinflame
Twinflame

Warrior's Oath
Warrior's Oath

Young Pyromancer
Young Pyromancer

GREEN

Allosaurus Shepherd
Allosaurus Shepherd

Ambuscade
Ambuscade

Annoyed Altisaur
Annoyed Altisaur

Arachnus Spinner
Arachnus Spinner

Arachnus Web
Arachnus Web

Biogenic Upgrade
Biogenic Upgrade

Bloom Tender
Bloom Tender

Brindle Shoat
Brindle Shoat

Centaur Battlemaster
Centaur Battlemaster

Concordant Crossroads
Concordant Crossroads

Deadly Recluse
Deadly Recluse

Devoted Druid
Devoted Druid

Elvish Rejuvenator
Elvish Rejuvenator

Eternal Witness
Eternal Witness

Experiment One
Experiment One

Food Chain
Food Chain

Gnarlback Rhino
Gnarlback Rhino

Grapple with the Past
Grapple with the Past

Green Sun's Zenith
Green Sun's Zenith

Hardened Scales
Hardened Scales

Impervious Greatwurm
Impervious Greatwurm

Might of Old Krosa
Might of Old Krosa

Oracle of Mul Daya
Oracle of Mul Daya

Rampant Growth
Rampant Growth

Rancor
Rancor

Rishkar, Peema Renegade
Rishkar, Peema Renegade

Spider Spawning
Spider Spawning

Splinterfright
Splinterfright

Summer Bloom
Summer Bloom

Thrive
Thrive

Travel Preparations
Travel Preparations

Tuskguard Captain
Tuskguard Captain

Webweaver Changeling
Webweaver Changeling

MULTICOLORED

Abzan Ascendancy
Abzan Ascendancy

Abzan Charm
Abzan Charm

Aethermage's Touch
Aethermage's Touch

Agony Warp
Agony Warp

Aminatou, the Fateshifter
Aminatou, the Fateshifter

Anguished Unmaking
Anguished Unmaking

Animar, Soul of Elements
Animar, Soul of Elements

Arjun, the Shifting Flame
Arjun, the Shifting Flame

Ashen Rider
Ashen Rider

Ashenmoor Liege
Ashenmoor Liege

Assassin's Trophy
Assassin's Trophy

Atarka's Command
Atarka's Command

Atla Palani, Nest Tender
Atla Palani, Nest Tender

Auger Spree
Auger Spree

Aurelia, the Warleader
Aurelia, the Warleader

Balefire Liege
Balefire Liege

Bant Charm
Bant Charm

Bear's Companion
Bear's Companion

Blazing Hellhound
Blazing Hellhound

Bloodbraid Elf
Bloodbraid Elf

Bloodwater Entity
Bloodwater Entity

Boartusk Liege
Boartusk Liege

Bounty of the Luxa
Bounty of the Luxa

Bring to Light
Bring to Light

Burning-Tree Emissary
Burning-Tree Emissary

Call to the Feast
Call to the Feast

Cartel Aristocrat
Cartel Aristocrat

Child of Alara
Child of Alara

Chronicler of Heroes
Chronicler of Heroes

Coiling Oracle
Coiling Oracle

Conclave Mentor
Conclave Mentor

Crackling Doom
Crackling Doom

Creakwood Liege
Creakwood Liege

Dack's Duplicate
Dack's Duplicate

Dauntless Escort
Dauntless Escort

Deathbringer Liege
Deathbringer Liege

Doran, the Siege Tower
Doran, the Siege Tower

Dragonlord Dromoka
Dragonlord Dromoka

Dragonlord Silumgar
Dragonlord Silumgar

Dreg Mangler
Dreg Mangler

Drogskol Reaver
Drogskol Reaver

Dromoka's Command
Dromoka's Command

Elenda, the Dusk Rose
Elenda, the Dusk Rose

Elsha of the Infinite
Elsha of the Infinite

Empyrial Archangel
Empyrial Archangel

Extract from Darkness
Extract from Darkness

Ezuri, Claw of Progress
Ezuri, Claw of Progress

Fiery Justice
Fiery Justice

Figure of Destiny
Figure of Destiny

Fireblade Artist
Fireblade Artist

Firesong and Sunspeaker
Firesong and Sunspeaker

Ghave, Guru of Spores
Ghave, Guru of Spores

Glen Elendra Liege
Glen Elendra Liege

Glimpse the Unthinkable
Glimpse the Unthinkable

Gloryscale Viashino
Gloryscale Viashino

Glowspore Shaman
Glowspore Shaman

Grand Arbiter Augustin IV
Grand Arbiter Augustin IV

Grim Flayer
Grim Flayer

Ground Assault
Ground Assault

Guided Passage
Guided Passage

Hellkite Overlord
Hellkite Overlord

Heroic Reinforcements
Heroic Reinforcements

Hostage Taker
Hostage Taker

Hydroid Krasis
Hydroid Krasis

Intet, the Dreamer
Intet, the Dreamer

Izzet Charm
Izzet Charm

Jeskai Ascendancy
Jeskai Ascendancy

Jeskai Charm
Jeskai Charm

Jodah, Archmage Eternal
Jodah, Archmage Eternal

Judith, the Scourge Diva
Judith, the Scourge Diva

Kaalia of the Vast
Kaalia of the Vast

Kaervek the Merciless
Kaervek the Merciless

Kambal, Consul of Allocation
Kambal, Consul of Allocation

Karador, Ghost Chieftain
Karador, Ghost Chieftain

Kolaghan's Command
Kolaghan's Command

Lavalanche
Lavalanche

League Guildmage
League Guildmage

Legion's Initiative
Legion's Initiative

Lightning Helix
Lightning Helix

Lord of Extinction
Lord of Extinction

Lotleth Troll
Lotleth Troll

Lyev Skyknight
Lyev Skyknight

Magister Sphinx
Magister Sphinx

Marchesa, the Black Rose
Marchesa, the Black Rose

Martial Glory
Martial Glory

Master Biomancer
Master Biomancer

Master of Cruelties
Master of Cruelties

Mathas, Fiend Seeker
Mathas, Fiend Seeker

Mayael's Aria
Mayael's Aria

The Mimeoplasm
The Mimeoplasm

Mindwrack Liege
Mindwrack Liege

Mistmeadow Witch
Mistmeadow Witch

Mizzix of the Izmagnus
Mizzix of the Izmagnus

Muldrotha, the Gravetide
Muldrotha, the Gravetide

Murkfiend Liege
Murkfiend Liege

Nicol Bolas, God-Pharaoh
Nicol Bolas, God-Pharaoh

Orzhov Pontiff
Orzhov Pontiff

Phyrexian Tyranny
Phyrexian Tyranny

Privileged Position
Privileged Position

Prized Amalgam
Prized Amalgam

Prophetic Bolt
Prophetic Bolt

Psychic Symbiont
Psychic Symbiont

Qasali Pridemage
Qasali Pridemage

Rafiq of the Many
Rafiq of the Many

River Hoopoe
River Hoopoe

Roon of the Hidden Realm
Roon of the Hidden Realm

Ruric Thar, the Unbowed
Ruric Thar, the Unbowed

Scab-Clan Giant
Scab-Clan Giant

Sedraxis Specter
Sedraxis Specter

Sedris, the Traitor King
Sedris, the Traitor King

Shattergang Brothers
Shattergang Brothers

Sidisi, Brood Tyrant
Sidisi, Brood Tyrant

Skullbriar, the Walking Grave
Skullbriar, the Walking Grave

Sprouting Thrinax
Sprouting Thrinax

Sultai Soothsayer
Sultai Soothsayer

Supreme Verdict
Supreme Verdict

Tariel, Reckoner of Souls
Tariel, Reckoner of Souls

Teneb, the Harvester
Teneb, the Harvester

Tenth District Legionnaire
Tenth District Legionnaire

Terminate
Terminate

Thistledown Liege
Thistledown Liege

Thousand-Year Storm
Thousand-Year Storm

Thraximundar
Thraximundar

Tower Gargoyle
Tower Gargoyle

Ulasht, the Hate Seed
Ulasht, the Hate Seed

Uril, the Miststalker
Uril, the Miststalker

Varina, Lich Queen
Varina, Lich Queen

Villainous Wealth
Villainous Wealth

Wasitora, Nekoru Queen
Wasitora, Nekoru Queen

Wilt-Leaf Liege
Wilt-Leaf Liege

Winged Coatl
Winged Coatl

Wrenn and Six
Wrenn and Six

Zur the Enchanter
Zur the Enchanter

COLORLESS

Emrakul, the Aeons Torn
Emrakul, the Aeons Torn

Kozilek, Butcher of Truth
Kozilek, Butcher of Truth

Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre
Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre

ARTIFACT

Aether Vial
Aether Vial

Bloodforged Battle-Axe
Bloodforged Battle-Axe

Civic Saber
Civic Saber

Coldsteel Heart
Coldsteel Heart

Conqueror's Flail
Conqueror's Flail

Crucible of Worlds
Crucible of Worlds

Darksteel Plate
Darksteel Plate

Dragon Arch
Dragon Arch

Firemind Vessel
Firemind Vessel

Livewire Lash
Livewire Lash

Mana Vault
Mana Vault

Nim Deathmantle
Nim Deathmantle

Panharmonicon
Panharmonicon

Phyrexian Altar
Phyrexian Altar

Pithing Needle
Pithing Needle

Planar Bridge
Planar Bridge

Sensei's Divining Top
Sensei's Divining Top

Thrumming Stone
Thrumming Stone

Traveler's Amulet
Traveler's Amulet

Vedalken Orrery
Vedalken Orrery

LAND

Azorius Chancery
Azorius Chancery

Boros Garrison
Boros Garrison

Cavern of Souls
Cavern of Souls

City of Brass
City of Brass

Dimir Aqueduct
Dimir Aqueduct

Forbidden Orchard
Forbidden Orchard

Golgari Rot Farm
Golgari Rot Farm

Gruul Turf
Gruul Turf

Izzet Boilerworks
Izzet Boilerworks

Orzhov Basilica
Orzhov Basilica

Pillar of the Paruns
Pillar of the Paruns

Rakdos Carnarium
Rakdos Carnarium

Selesnya Sanctuary
Selesnya Sanctuary

Simic Growth Chamber
Simic Growth Chamber

Cryptic Spires
Cryptic Spires

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS