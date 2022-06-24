Double Masters 2022 Card Image Gallery
Check out the cards revealed from Double Masters 2022 below. To view the variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery. Double Masters 2022 releases July 8 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and everywhere else Magic is sold.
WHITE
Abzan Falconer
Ainok Bond-Kin
Anointer of Valor
Battlefield Promotion
Divine Visitation
Doomed Traveler
Emiel the Blessed
Flickerwisp
Gods Willing
Hyena Umbra
Knightly Valor
Last Breath
Leonin Arbiter
Mentor of the Meek
Mikaeus, the Lunarch
Militia Bugler
Momentary Blink
Monastery Mentor
Myth Realized
Path to Exile
Relief Captain
Restoration Angel
Reveillark
Scale Blessing
Seeker of the Way
Sensor Splicer
Settle Beyond Reality
Smothering Tithe
Teferi's Protection
Wall of Omens
Weathered Wayfarer
Wingsteed Rider
BLUE
Advanced Stitchwing
Aethersnipe
As Foretold
Aven Initiate
Body Double
Breakthrough
Capture Sphere
Consecrated Sphinx
Deep Analysis
Deranged Assistant
Disciple of the Ring
Domestication
Eel Umbra
Forbidden Alchemy
Force of Negation
Gifts Ungiven
Ingenious Skaab
Jeskai Elder
Kasmina's Transmutation
Kederekt Leviathan
Makeshift Mauler
Mana Drain
Mana Leak
Mistfire Adept
Mulldrifter
Nephalia Smuggler
Pull from Tomorrow
Spell Pierce
Talrand, Sky Summoner
Thought Scour
Venser, Shaper Savant
Wash Out
BLACK
Balustrade Spy
Bitterblossom
Blood Artist
Bloodflow Connoisseur
Carrier Thrall
Damnation
Disfigure
Eyeblight's Ending
Go for the Throat
Graveblade Marauder
Gravecrawler
Imperial Seal
Inquisition of Kozilek
Liliana, the Last Hope
Liliana's Elite
Necrotic Ooze
Ob Nixilis, Unshackled
Oona's Prowler
Scion of Darkness
Seekers' Squire
Severed Strands
Shadowborn Apostle
Skeleton Archer
Skinrender
Strands of Undeath
Supernatural Stamina
Surgical Extraction
Unburial Rites
Unearth
Vampire Sovereign
Vampiric Rites
Yahenni, Undying Partisan
RED
Abbot of Keral Keep
Alesha, Who Smiles at Death
Anger of the Gods
Backdraft Hellkite
Bedlam Reveler
Chaos Warp
Dark-Dweller Oracle
Dockside Extortionist
Dreamshaper Shaman
Fiery Fall
Goblin Banneret
Greater Gargadon
Hero of the Games
Hissing Iguanar
Kruin Striker
Labyrinth Champion
Lava Coil
Lightning Bolt
Living Lightning
Monastery Swiftspear
Pirate's Pillage
Purphoros's Emissary
Rift Bolt
Seasoned Pyromancer
Sparkmage's Gambit
Staggershock
Storm Fleet Pyromancer
Surreal Memoir
Titan's Strength
Twinflame
Warrior's Oath
Young Pyromancer
GREEN
Allosaurus Shepherd
Ambuscade
Annoyed Altisaur
Arachnus Spinner
Arachnus Web
Biogenic Upgrade
Bloom Tender
Brindle Shoat
Centaur Battlemaster
Concordant Crossroads
Deadly Recluse
Devoted Druid
Elvish Rejuvenator
Eternal Witness
Experiment One
Food Chain
Gnarlback Rhino
Grapple with the Past
Green Sun's Zenith
Hardened Scales
Impervious Greatwurm
Might of Old Krosa
Oracle of Mul Daya
Rampant Growth
Rancor
Rishkar, Peema Renegade
Spider Spawning
Splinterfright
Summer Bloom
Thrive
Travel Preparations
Tuskguard Captain
Webweaver Changeling
MULTICOLORED
Abzan Ascendancy
Abzan Charm
Aethermage's Touch
Agony Warp
Aminatou, the Fateshifter
Anguished Unmaking
Animar, Soul of Elements
Arjun, the Shifting Flame
Ashen Rider
Ashenmoor Liege
Assassin's Trophy
Atarka's Command
Atla Palani, Nest Tender
Auger Spree
Aurelia, the Warleader
Balefire Liege
Bant Charm
Bear's Companion
Blazing Hellhound
Bloodbraid Elf
Bloodwater Entity
Boartusk Liege
Bounty of the Luxa
Bring to Light
Burning-Tree Emissary
Call to the Feast
Cartel Aristocrat
Child of Alara
Chronicler of Heroes
Coiling Oracle
Conclave Mentor
Crackling Doom
Creakwood Liege
Dack's Duplicate
Dauntless Escort
Deathbringer Liege
Doran, the Siege Tower
Dragonlord Dromoka
Dragonlord Silumgar
Dreg Mangler
Drogskol Reaver
Dromoka's Command
Elenda, the Dusk Rose
Elsha of the Infinite
Empyrial Archangel
Extract from Darkness
Ezuri, Claw of Progress
Fiery Justice
Figure of Destiny
Fireblade Artist
Firesong and Sunspeaker
Ghave, Guru of Spores
Glen Elendra Liege
Glimpse the Unthinkable
Gloryscale Viashino
Glowspore Shaman
Grand Arbiter Augustin IV
Grim Flayer
Ground Assault
Guided Passage
Hellkite Overlord
Heroic Reinforcements
Hostage Taker
Hydroid Krasis
Intet, the Dreamer
Izzet Charm
Jeskai Ascendancy
Jeskai Charm
Jodah, Archmage Eternal
Judith, the Scourge Diva
Kaalia of the Vast
Kaervek the Merciless
Kambal, Consul of Allocation
Karador, Ghost Chieftain
Kolaghan's Command
Lavalanche
League Guildmage
Legion's Initiative
Lightning Helix
Lord of Extinction
Lotleth Troll
Lyev Skyknight
Magister Sphinx
Marchesa, the Black Rose
Martial Glory
Master Biomancer
Master of Cruelties
Mathas, Fiend Seeker
Mayael's Aria
The Mimeoplasm
Mindwrack Liege
Mistmeadow Witch
Mizzix of the Izmagnus
Muldrotha, the Gravetide
Murkfiend Liege
Nicol Bolas, God-Pharaoh
Orzhov Pontiff
Phyrexian Tyranny
Privileged Position
Prized Amalgam
Prophetic Bolt
Psychic Symbiont
Qasali Pridemage
Rafiq of the Many
River Hoopoe
Roon of the Hidden Realm
Ruric Thar, the Unbowed
Scab-Clan Giant
Sedraxis Specter
Sedris, the Traitor King
Shattergang Brothers
Sidisi, Brood Tyrant
Skullbriar, the Walking Grave
Sprouting Thrinax
Sultai Soothsayer
Supreme Verdict
Tariel, Reckoner of Souls
Teneb, the Harvester
Tenth District Legionnaire
Terminate
Thistledown Liege
Thousand-Year Storm
Thraximundar
Tower Gargoyle
Ulasht, the Hate Seed
Uril, the Miststalker
Varina, Lich Queen
Villainous Wealth
Wasitora, Nekoru Queen
Wilt-Leaf Liege
Winged Coatl
Wrenn and Six
Zur the Enchanter
COLORLESS
Emrakul, the Aeons Torn
Kozilek, Butcher of Truth
Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre
ARTIFACT
Aether Vial
Bloodforged Battle-Axe
Civic Saber
Coldsteel Heart
Conqueror's Flail
Crucible of Worlds
Darksteel Plate
Dragon Arch
Firemind Vessel
Livewire Lash
Mana Vault
Nim Deathmantle
Panharmonicon
Phyrexian Altar
Pithing Needle
Planar Bridge
Sensei's Divining Top
Thrumming Stone
Traveler's Amulet
Vedalken Orrery
LAND
Azorius Chancery
Boros Garrison
Cavern of Souls
City of Brass
Dimir Aqueduct
Forbidden Orchard
Golgari Rot Farm
Gruul Turf
Izzet Boilerworks
Orzhov Basilica
Pillar of the Paruns
Rakdos Carnarium
Selesnya Sanctuary
Simic Growth Chamber
Cryptic Spires
