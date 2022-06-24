Double Masters 2022 Variant Card Image Gallery
Check out the variant cards revealed from Double Masters 2022 below. To view the regular cards, check out our Double Masters 2022 Card Image Gallery. Double Masters 2022 releases July 8 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and everywhere else Magic is sold.
WHITE
Emiel the Blessed
Flickerwisp
Mentor of the Meek
Seeker of the Way
Smothering Tithe
Teferi's Protection
Wall of Omens
Divine Visitation
Leonin Arbiter
Mikaeus, the Lunarch
Monastery Mentor
Restoration Angel
Reveillark
BLUE
Consecrated Sphinx
Force of Negation
Gifts Ungiven
Mana Drain
Mulldrifter
Spell Pierce
Thought Scour
BLACK
Liliana, the Last Hope
Blood Artist
Damnation
Imperial Seal
Inquisition of Kozilek
Surgical Extraction
Unearth
RED
Anger of the Gods
Chaos Warp
Dockside Extortionist
Lightning Bolt
Monastery Swiftspear
Seasoned Pyromancer
Young Pyromancer
GREEN
Allosaurus Shepherd
Bloom Tender
Concordant Crossroads
Eternal Witness
Hardened Scales
Oracle of Mul Daya
Rampant Growth
MULTICOLORED
Wrenn and Six
Assassin's Trophy
Bloodbraid Elf
Burning-Tree Emissary
Coiling Oracle
Dragonlord Dromoka
Elenda, the Dusk Rose
Glimpse the Unthinkable
Grand Arbiter Augustin IV
Grim Flayer
Kolaghan's Command
Marchesa, the Black Rose
The Mimeoplasm
Muldrotha, the Gravetide
Privileged Position
Qasali Pridemage
Sedris, the Traitor King
Supreme Verdict
Terminate
Thousand-Year Storm
COLORLESS
Emrakul, the Aeons Torn
Kozilek, Butcher of Truth
Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre
ARTIFACT
Aether Vial
Bloodforged Battle-Axe
Crucible of Worlds
Mana Vault
Panharmonicon
Phyrexian Altar
Pithing Needle
Sensei's Divining Top
Vedalken Orrery
LAND
Azorius Chancery
Boros Garrison
Cavern of Souls
City of Brass
Dimir Aqueduct
Forbidden Orchard
Golgari Rot Farm
Gruul Turf
Izzet Boilerworks
Orzhov Basilica
Rakdos Carnarium
Selesnya Sanctuary
Simic Growth Chamber
