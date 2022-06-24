Check out the variant cards revealed from Double Masters 2022 below. To view the regular cards, check out our Double Masters 2022 Card Image Gallery. Double Masters 2022 releases July 8 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and everywhere else Magic is sold.

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Emiel the Blessed
Emiel the Blessed

Flickerwisp
Flickerwisp

Mentor of the Meek
Mentor of the Meek

Seeker of the Way
Seeker of the Way

Smothering Tithe
Smothering Tithe

Teferi's Protection
Teferi's Protection

Wall of Omens
Wall of Omens

Divine Visitation
Divine Visitation

Emiel the Blessed
Emiel the Blessed

Leonin Arbiter
Leonin Arbiter

Mikaeus, the Lunarch
Mikaeus, the Lunarch

Monastery Mentor
Monastery Mentor

Restoration Angel
Restoration Angel

Reveillark
Reveillark

Smothering Tithe
Smothering Tithe

Teferi's Protection
Teferi's Protection

Weathered Wayfarer
Weathered Wayfarer

BLUE

Consecrated Sphinx
Consecrated Sphinx

Force of Negation
Force of Negation

Gifts Ungiven
Gifts Ungiven

Mana Drain
Mana Drain

Mulldrifter
Mulldrifter

Spell Pierce
Spell Pierce

Thought Scour
Thought Scour

As Foretold
As Foretold

Consecrated Sphinx
Consecrated Sphinx

Disciple of the Ring
Disciple of the Ring

Force of Negation
Force of Negation

Gifts Ungiven
Gifts Ungiven

Kederekt Leviathan
Kederekt Leviathan

Mana Drain
Mana Drain

Pull from Tomorrow
Pull from Tomorrow

Talrand, Sky Summoner
Talrand, Sky Summoner

Venser, Shaper Savant
Venser, Shaper Savant

BLACK

Liliana, the Last Hope
Liliana, the Last Hope

Blood Artist
Blood Artist

Damnation
Damnation

Imperial Seal
Imperial Seal

Inquisition of Kozilek
Inquisition of Kozilek

Surgical Extraction
Surgical Extraction

Unearth
Unearth

Bitterblossom
Bitterblossom

Damnation
Damnation

Gravecrawler
Gravecrawler

Imperial Seal
Imperial Seal

Liliana, the Last Hope
Liliana, the Last Hope

Necrotic Ooze
Necrotic Ooze

Ob Nixilis, Unshackled
Ob Nixilis, Unshackled

Oona's Prowler
Oona's Prowler

Surgical Extraction
Surgical Extraction

Yahenni, Undying Partisan
Yahenni, Undying Partisan

Liliana, the Last Hope
Liliana, the Last Hope

RED

Anger of the Gods
Anger of the Gods

Chaos Warp
Chaos Warp

Dockside Extortionist
Dockside Extortionist

Lightning Bolt
Lightning Bolt

Monastery Swiftspear
Monastery Swiftspear

Seasoned Pyromancer
Seasoned Pyromancer

Young Pyromancer
Young Pyromancer

Abbot of Keral Keep
Abbot of Keral Keep

Alesha, Who Smiles at Death
Alesha, Who Smiles at Death

Anger of the Gods
Anger of the Gods

Backdraft Hellkite
Backdraft Hellkite

Bedlam Reveler
Bedlam Reveler

Chaos Warp
Chaos Warp

Dockside Extortionist
Dockside Extortionist

Greater Gargadon
Greater Gargadon

Seasoned Pyromancer
Seasoned Pyromancer

Twinflame
Twinflame

Warrior's Oath
Warrior's Oath

GREEN

Allosaurus Shepherd
Allosaurus Shepherd

Bloom Tender
Bloom Tender

Concordant Crossroads
Concordant Crossroads

Eternal Witness
Eternal Witness

Hardened Scales
Hardened Scales

Oracle of Mul Daya
Oracle of Mul Daya

Rampant Growth
Rampant Growth

Allosaurus Shepherd
Allosaurus Shepherd

Bloom Tender
Bloom Tender

Concordant Crossroads
Concordant Crossroads

Food Chain
Food Chain

Green Sun's Zenith
Green Sun's Zenith

Hardened Scales
Hardened Scales

Impervious Greatwurm
Impervious Greatwurm

Oracle of Mul Daya
Oracle of Mul Daya

Rishkar, Peema Renegade
Rishkar, Peema Renegade

Splinterfright
Splinterfright

MULTICOLORED

Wrenn and Six
Wrenn and Six

Assassin's Trophy
Assassin's Trophy

Bloodbraid Elf
Bloodbraid Elf

Burning-Tree Emissary
Burning-Tree Emissary

Coiling Oracle
Coiling Oracle

Dragonlord Dromoka
Dragonlord Dromoka

Elenda, the Dusk Rose
Elenda, the Dusk Rose

Glimpse the Unthinkable
Glimpse the Unthinkable

Grand Arbiter Augustin IV
Grand Arbiter Augustin IV

Grim Flayer
Grim Flayer

Kolaghan's Command
Kolaghan's Command

Marchesa, the Black Rose
Marchesa, the Black Rose

The Mimeoplasm
The Mimeoplasm

Muldrotha, the Gravetide
Muldrotha, the Gravetide

Privileged Position
Privileged Position

Qasali Pridemage
Qasali Pridemage

Sedris, the Traitor King
Sedris, the Traitor King

Supreme Verdict
Supreme Verdict

Terminate
Terminate

Thousand-Year Storm
Thousand-Year Storm

Abzan Ascendancy
Abzan Ascendancy

Aminatou, the Fateshifter
Aminatou, the Fateshifter

Anguished Unmaking
Anguished Unmaking

Animar, Soul of Elements
Animar, Soul of Elements

Arjun, the Shifting Flame
Arjun, the Shifting Flame

Ashen Rider
Ashen Rider

Ashenmoor Liege
Ashenmoor Liege

Assassin's Trophy
Assassin's Trophy

Atarka's Command
Atarka's Command

Atla Palani, Nest Tender
Atla Palani, Nest Tender

Aurelia, the Warleader
Aurelia, the Warleader

Balefire Liege
Balefire Liege

Boartusk Liege
Boartusk Liege

Bring to Light
Bring to Light

Child of Alara
Child of Alara

Creakwood Liege
Creakwood Liege

Dack's Duplicate
Dack's Duplicate

Dauntless Escort
Dauntless Escort

Deathbringer Liege
Deathbringer Liege

Doran, the Siege Tower
Doran, the Siege Tower

Dragonlord Dromoka
Dragonlord Dromoka

Dragonlord Silumgar
Dragonlord Silumgar

Drogskol Reaver
Drogskol Reaver

Dromoka's Command
Dromoka's Command

Elenda, the Dusk Rose
Elenda, the Dusk Rose

Elsha of the Infinite
Elsha of the Infinite

Empyrial Archangel
Empyrial Archangel

Ezuri, Claw of Progress
Ezuri, Claw of Progress

Fiery Justice
Fiery Justice

Figure of Destiny
Figure of Destiny

Firesong and Sunspeaker
Firesong and Sunspeaker

Ghave, Guru of Spores
Ghave, Guru of Spores

Glen Elendra Liege
Glen Elendra Liege

Glimpse the Unthinkable
Glimpse the Unthinkable

Grand Arbiter Augustin IV
Grand Arbiter Augustin IV

Grim Flayer
Grim Flayer

Guided Passage
Guided Passage

Hellkite Overlord
Hellkite Overlord

Hostage Taker
Hostage Taker

Hydroid Krasis
Hydroid Krasis

Intet, the Dreamer
Intet, the Dreamer

Jeskai Ascendancy
Jeskai Ascendancy

Jodah, Archmage Eternal
Jodah, Archmage Eternal

Judith, the Scourge Diva
Judith, the Scourge Diva

Kaalia of the Vast
Kaalia of the Vast

Kaervek the Merciless
Kaervek the Merciless

Kambal, Consul of Allocation
Kambal, Consul of Allocation

Karador, Ghost Chieftain
Karador, Ghost Chieftain

Kolaghan's Command
Kolaghan's Command

Lavalanche
Lavalanche

Legion's Initiative
Legion's Initiative

Lord of Extinction
Lord of Extinction

Magister Sphinx
Magister Sphinx

Marchesa, the Black Rose
Marchesa, the Black Rose

Master Biomancer
Master Biomancer

Master of Cruelties
Master of Cruelties

Mathas, Fiend Seeker
Mathas, Fiend Seeker

Mayael's Aria
Mayael's Aria

The Mimeoplasm
The Mimeoplasm

Mindwrack Liege
Mindwrack Liege

Mizzix of the Izmagnus
Mizzix of the Izmagnus

Muldrotha, the Gravetide
Muldrotha, the Gravetide

Murkfiend Liege
Murkfiend Liege

Nicol Bolas, God-Pharaoh
Nicol Bolas, God-Pharaoh

Phyrexian Tyranny
Phyrexian Tyranny

Privileged Position
Privileged Position

Prized Amalgam
Prized Amalgam

Rafiq of the Many
Rafiq of the Many

Roon of the Hidden Realm
Roon of the Hidden Realm

Ruric Thar, the Unbowed
Ruric Thar, the Unbowed

Sedris, the Traitor King
Sedris, the Traitor King

Shattergang Brothers
Shattergang Brothers

Sidisi, Brood Tyrant
Sidisi, Brood Tyrant

Skullbriar, the Walking Grave
Skullbriar, the Walking Grave

Supreme Verdict
Supreme Verdict

Tariel, Reckoner of Souls
Tariel, Reckoner of Souls

Teneb, the Harvester
Teneb, the Harvester

Thistledown Liege
Thistledown Liege

Thousand-Year Storm
Thousand-Year Storm

Thraximundar
Thraximundar

Ulasht, the Hate Seed
Ulasht, the Hate Seed

Uril, the Miststalker
Uril, the Miststalker

Varina, Lich Queen
Varina, Lich Queen

Villainous Wealth
Villainous Wealth

Wasitora, Nekoru Queen
Wasitora, Nekoru Queen

Wilt-Leaf Liege
Wilt-Leaf Liege

Wrenn and Six
Wrenn and Six

Zur the Enchanter
Zur the Enchanter

Wrenn and Six
Wrenn and Six

COLORLESS

Emrakul, the Aeons Torn
Emrakul, the Aeons Torn

Kozilek, Butcher of Truth
Kozilek, Butcher of Truth

Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre
Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre

Emrakul, the Aeons Torn
Emrakul, the Aeons Torn

Kozilek, Butcher of Truth
Kozilek, Butcher of Truth

Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre
Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre

Emrakul, the Aeons Torn
Emrakul, the Aeons Torn

Kozilek, Butcher of Truth
Kozilek, Butcher of Truth

Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre
Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre

ARTIFACT

Aether Vial
Aether Vial

Bloodforged Battle-Axe
Bloodforged Battle-Axe

Crucible of Worlds
Crucible of Worlds

Mana Vault
Mana Vault

Panharmonicon
Panharmonicon

Phyrexian Altar
Phyrexian Altar

Pithing Needle
Pithing Needle

Sensei's Divining Top
Sensei's Divining Top

Vedalken Orrery
Vedalken Orrery

Aether Vial
Aether Vial

Bloodforged Battle-Axe
Bloodforged Battle-Axe

Conqueror's Flail
Conqueror's Flail

Crucible of Worlds
Crucible of Worlds

Darksteel Plate
Darksteel Plate

Mana Vault
Mana Vault

Nim Deathmantle
Nim Deathmantle

Panharmonicon
Panharmonicon

Phyrexian Altar
Phyrexian Altar

Pithing Needle
Pithing Needle

Planar Bridge
Planar Bridge

Sensei's Divining Top
Sensei's Divining Top

Thrumming Stone
Thrumming Stone

Vedalken Orrery
Vedalken Orrery

LAND

Azorius Chancery
Azorius Chancery

Boros Garrison
Boros Garrison

Cavern of Souls
Cavern of Souls

City of Brass
City of Brass

Dimir Aqueduct
Dimir Aqueduct

Forbidden Orchard
Forbidden Orchard

Golgari Rot Farm
Golgari Rot Farm

Gruul Turf
Gruul Turf

Izzet Boilerworks
Izzet Boilerworks

Orzhov Basilica
Orzhov Basilica

Rakdos Carnarium
Rakdos Carnarium

Selesnya Sanctuary
Selesnya Sanctuary

Simic Growth Chamber
Simic Growth Chamber

Cavern of Souls
Cavern of Souls

City of Brass
City of Brass

Forbidden Orchard
Forbidden Orchard

Pillar of the Paruns
Pillar of the Paruns

 

