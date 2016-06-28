Eldritch Moon
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | DOUBLE-FACE | ARTIFACT | LAND
MELD | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Blessed Alliance
Borrowed Grace
Choking Restraints
Collective Effort
Courageous Outrider
Dawn Gryff
Deploy the Gatewatch
Desperate Sentry
Drogskol Shieldmate
Faith Unbroken
Faithbearer Paladin
Fiend Binder
Geist of the Lonely Vigil
Give No Ground
Guardian of Pilgrims
Ironclad Slayer
Ironwright’s Cleansing
Long Road Home
Lunarch Mantle
Peace of Mind
Providence
Repel the Abominable
Sanctifier of Souls
Selfless Spirit
Sigarda’s Aid
Sigardian Priest
Spectral Reserves
Steadfast Cathar
Subjugator Angel
Thalia, Heretic Cathar
Thalia’s Lancers
Thraben Standard Bearer
BLUE
Advanced Stitchwing
Chilling Grasp
Coax from the Blind Eternities
Contingency Plan
Convolute
Displace
Drag Under
Enlightened Maniac
Exultant Cultist
Fogwalker
Fortune’s Favor
Geist of the Archives
Identity Thief
Imprisoned in the Moon
Ingenious Skaab
Laboratory Brute
Lunar Force
Mausoleum Wanderer
Mind’s Dilation
Nebelgast Herald
Niblis of Frost
Scour the Laboratory
Spontaneous Mutation
Summary Dismissal
Take Inventory
Tattered Haunter
Turn Aside
Unsubstantiate
Wharf Infiltrator
BLACK
Boon of Emrakul
Borrowed Malevolence
Cemetery Recruitment
Certain Death
Collective Brutality
Cryptbreaker
Dark Salvation
Dusk Feaster
Gavony Unhallowed
Graf Harvest
Haunted Dead
Liliana, the Last Hope
Liliana’s Elite
Markov Crusader
Murder
Noosegraf Mob
Oath of Liliana
Olivia’s Dragoon
Prying Questions
Rise from the Grave
Ruthless Disposal
Skirsdag Supplicant
Strange Augmentation
Stromkirk Condemned
Succumb to Temptation
Thraben Foulbloods
Tree of Perdition
Vampire Cutthroat
Wailing Ghoul
Weirded Vampire
Whispers of Emrakul
RED
Abandon Reason
Alchemist’s Greeting
Assembled Alphas
Bedlam Reveler
Blood Mist
Bold Impaler
Borrowed Hostility
Brazen Wolves
Collective Defiance
Deranged Whelp
Distemper of the Blood
Falkenrath Reaver
Furyblade Vampire
Galvanic Bombardment
Harmless Offering
Impetuous Devils
Incendiary Flow
Insatiable Gorgers
Make Mischief
Mirrorwing Dragon
Nahiri’s Wrath
Otherworldly Outburst
Prophetic Ravings
Savage Alliance
Shreds of Sanity
Spreading Flames
Stensia Banquet
Stensia Innkeeper
Stromkirk Occultist
Thermo-Alchemist
Weaver of Lightning
GREEN
Backwoods Survivalists
Bloodbriar
Clear Shot
Crop Sigil
Crossroads Consecrator
Eldritch Evolution
Emrakul’s Evangel
Emrakul’s Influence
Foul Emissary
Gnarlwood Dryad
Grapple with the Past
Hamlet Captain
Ishkanah, Grafwidow
Noose Constrictor
Permeating Mass
Prey Upon
Primal Druid
Somberwald Stag
Spirit of the Hunt
Splendid Reclamation
Springsage Ritual
Swift Spinner
Ulvenwald Observer
Waxing Moon
Wolfkin Bond
Woodcutter’s Grit
Woodland Patrol
MULTICOLORED
Bloodhall Priest
Campaign of Vengeance
Gisa and Geralf
Grim Flayer
Heron’s Grace Champion
Mercurial Geists
Mournwillow
Ride Down
Spell Queller
Tamiyo, Field Researcher
COLORLESS
Abundant Maw
Decimator of the Provinces
Distended Mindbender
Drownyard Behemoth
Elder Deep-Fiend
Emrakul, the Promised End
Eternal Scourge
It of the Horrid Swarm
Lashweed Lurker
Mockery of Nature
Vexing Scuttler
Wretched Gryff
DOUBLE-FACE
Extricator of Sin
Lone Rider
Curious Homunculus
Docent of Perfection
Grizzled Angler
Voldaren Pariah
Conduit of Storms
Smoldering Werewolf
Vildin-Pack Outcast
Kessig Prowler
Shrill Howler
Tangleclaw Werewolf
Ulvenwald Captive
Ulrich of the Krallenhorde
Cryptolith Fragment
ARTIFACT
Cathar’s Shield
Cultist’s Staff
Field Creeper
Geist-Fueled Scarecrow
Lupine Prototype
Slayer’s Cleaver
Soul Separator
Stitcher’s Graft
Terrarion
Thirsting Axe
LAND
Geier Reach Sanitarium
Nephalia Academy
MELD
Gisela, the Broken Blade
Bruna, the Fading Light
Graf Rats
Midnight Scavengers
Hanweir Battlements
Hanweir Garrison
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | DOUBLE-FACE | ARTIFACT | LAND
MELD | ALL CARDS