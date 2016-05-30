Eternal Masters
WHITE
Aven Riftwatcher
Balance
Ballynock Cohort
Benevolent Bodyguard
Calciderm
Coalition Honor Guard
Eight-and-a-Half-Tails
Elite Vanguard
Enlightened Tutor
Faith’s Fetters
Field of Souls
Glimmerpoint Stag
Honden of Cleansing Fire
Humble
Intangible Virtue
Jareth, Leonine Titan
Karmic Guide
Kor Hookmaster
Mesa Enchantress
Mistral Charger
Monk Idealist
Mother of Runes
Pacifism
Raise the Alarm
Rally the Peasants
Seal of Cleansing
Second Thoughts
Serra Angel
Shelter
Soulcatcher
Squadron Hawk
Swords to Plowshares
Unexpectedly Absent
Wall of Omens
War Priest of Thune
Welkin Guide
Whitemane Lion
Wrath of God
BLUE
Arcanis the Omnipotent
Brainstorm
Cephalid Sage
Control Magic
Counterspell
Daze
Deep Analysis
Diminishing Returns
Dream Twist
Fact or Fiction
Force of Will
Future Sight
Gaseous Form
Giant Tortoise
Glacial Wall
Honden of Seeing Winds
Hydroblast
Inkwell Leviathan
Jace, the Mind Sculptor
Jetting Glasskite
Man-o’-War
Memory Lapse
Merfolk Looter
Mystical Tutor
Oona’s Grace
Peregrine Drake
Phantom Monster
Phyrexian Ingester
Prodigal Sorcerer
Quiet Speculation
Screeching Skaab
Serendib Efreet
Shoreline Ranger
Silent Departure
Sprite Noble
Stupefying Touch
Tidal Wave
Warden of Evos Isle
Wonder
BLACK
Animate Dead
Annihilate
Blightsoil Druid
Blood Artist
Braids, Cabal Minion
Cabal Therapy
Carrion Feeder
Deadbridge Shaman
Duress
Entomb
Eyeblight’s Ending
Gravedigger
Havoc Demon
Honden of Night’s Reach
Hymn to Tourach
Ichorid
Innocent Blood
Lys Alana Scarblade
Malicious Affliction
Nausea
Necropotence
Nekrataal
Night’s Whisper
Phyrexian Gargantua
Phyrexian Rager
Plague Witch
Prowling Pangolin
Sengir Autocrat
Sinkhole
Skulking Ghost
Toxic Deluge
Tragic Slip
Twisted Abomination
Urborg Uprising
Vampiric Tutor
Victimize
Visara the Dreadful
Wake of Vultures
Wakedancer
RED
Avarax
Battle Squadron
Beetleback Chief
Borderland Marauder
Burning Vengeance
Carbonize
Chain Lightning
Crater Hellion
Desperate Ravings
Dragon Egg
Dualcaster Mage
Faithless Looting
Fervent Cathar
Firebolt
Flame Jab
Gamble
Ghitu Slinger
Honden of Infinite Rage
Keldon Champion
Keldon Marauders
Kird Ape
Mogg Fanatic
Mogg War Marshal
Orcish Oriflamme
Price of Progress
Pyroblast
Pyrokinesis
Reckless Charge
Rorix Bladewing
Seismic Stomp
Siege-Gang Commander
Sneak Attack
Stingscourger
Sulfuric Vortex
Tooth and Claw
Undying Rage
Wildfire Emissary
Worldgorger Dragon
Young Pyromancer
GREEN
Abundant Growth
Ancestral Mask
Argothian Enchantress
Brawn
Centaur Chieftain
Civic Wayfinder
Commune with the Gods
Elephant Guide
Elvish Vanguard
Emperor Crocodile
Flinthoof Boar
Fog
Gaea’s Blessing
Green Sun’s Zenith
Harmonize
Heritage Druid
Honden of Life’s Web
Imperious Perfect
Invigorate
Llanowar Elves
Lys Alana Huntmaster
Natural Order
Nature’s Claim
Nimble Mongoose
Rancor
Regal Force
Roar of the Wurm
Roots
Seal of Strength
Sentinel Spider
Silvos, Rogue Elemental
Sylvan Library
Sylvan Might
Thornweald Archer
Timberwatch Elf
Werebear
Wirewood Symbiote
Xantid Swarm
Yavimaya Enchantress
MULTICOLORED
Armadillo Cloak
Baleful Strix
Bloodbraid Elf
Brago, King Eternal
Dack Fayden
Extract from Darkness
Flame-Kin Zealot
Glare of Subdual
Goblin Trenches
Maelstrom Wanderer
Shaman of the Pack
Shardless Agent
Sphinx of the Steel Wind
Thunderclap Wyvern
Trygon Predator
Vindicate
Void
Wee Dragonauts
Zealous Persecution
Call the Skybreaker
Deathrite Shaman
Giant Solifuge
Torrent of Souls
ARTIFACT
Ashnod’s Altar
Chrome Mox
Duplicant
Emmessi Tome
Goblin Charbelcher
Isochron Scepter
Juggernaut
Mana Crypt
Millikin
Mindless Automaton
Nevinyrral’s Disk
Pilgrim’s Eye
Prismatic Lens
Relic of Progenitus
Sensei’s Divining Top
Ticking Gnomes
Winter Orb
Worn Powerstone
LAND
Bloodfell Caves
Blossoming Sands
Dismal Backwater
Jungle Hollow
Karakas
Maze of Ith
Mishra’s Factory
Rugged Highlands
Scoured Barrens
Swiftwater Cliffs
Thornwood Falls
Tranquil Cove
Wasteland
Wind-Scarred Crag
