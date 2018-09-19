Guilds of Ravnica
WHITE
Blade Instructor
Bounty Agent
Candlelight Vigil
Citywide Bust
Collar the Culprit
Conclave Tribunal
Crush Contraband
Dawn of Hope
Demotion
Divine Visitation
Flight of Equenauts
Gird for Battle
Haazda Marshal
Healer's Hawk
Hunted Witness
Inspiring Unicorn
Intrusive Packbeast
Ledev Guardian
Light of the Legion
Loxodon Restorer
Luminous Bonds
Parhelion Patrol
Righteous Blow
Roc Charger
Skyline Scout
Sunhome Stalwart
Sworn Companions
Take Heart
Tenth District Guard
Venerated Loxodon
BLUE
Capture Sphere
Chemister's Insight
Citywatch Sphinx
Dazzling Lights
Devious Cover-Up
Dimir Informant
Disdainful Stroke
Dream Eater
Drowned Secrets
Enhanced Surveillance
Guild Summit
Leapfrog
Maximize Altitude
Mission Briefing
Murmuring Mystic
Muse Drake
Narcomoeba
Nightveil Sprite
Omnispell Adept
Passwall Adept
Quasiduplicate
Radical Idea
Selective Snare
Sinister Sabotage
Thoughtbound Phantasm
Unexplained Disappearance
Vedalken Mesmerist
Wall of Mist
Watcher in the Mist
Wishcoin Crab
BLACK
Barrier of Bones
Bartizan Bats
Blood Operative
Burglar Rat
Child of Night
Creeping Chill
Dead Weight
Deadly Visit
Doom Whisperer
Douser of Lights
Gruesome Menagerie
Hired Poisoner
Kraul Swarm
Lotleth Giant
Mausoleum Secrets
Mephitic Vapors
Midnight Reaper
Moodmark Painter
Necrotic Wound
Never Happened
Pilfering Imp
Plaguecrafter
Price of Fame
Ritual of Soot
Severed Strands
Spinal Centipede
Undercity Necrolisk
Veiled Shade
Vicious Rumors
Whispering Snitch
RED
Arclight Phoenix
Barging Sergeant
Book Devourer
Command the Storm
Cosmotronic Wave
Direct Current
Electrostatic Field
Erratic Cyclops
Experimental Frenzy
Fearless Halberdier
Fire Urchin
Goblin Banneret
Goblin Cratermaker
Goblin Locksmith
Gravitic Punch
Hellkite Whelp
Inescapable Blaze
Lava Coil
Legion Warboss
Maniacal Rage
Maximize Velocity
Ornery Goblin
Risk Factor
Rubblebelt Boar
Runaway Steam-Kin
Smelt-Ward Minotaur
Street Riot
Sure Strike
Torch Courier
Wojek Bodyguard
GREEN
Affectionate Indrik
Arboretum Elemental
Beast Whisperer
Bounty of Might
Circuitous Route
Crushing Canopy
Devkarin Dissident
District Guide
Generous Stray
Golgari Raiders
Grappling Sundew
Hatchery Spider
Hitchclaw Recluse
Ironshell Beetle
Kraul Foragers
Kraul Harpooner
Might of the Masses
Nullhide Ferox
Pack's Favor
Pause for Reflection
Pelt Collector
Portcullis Vine
Prey Upon
Siege Wurm
Sprouting Renewal
Urban Utopia
Vigorspore Wurm
Vivid Revival
Wary Okapi
Wild Ceratok
Impervious Greatwurm
MULTICOLORED
Artful Takedown
Assassin's Trophy
Aurelia, Exemplar of Justice
Beacon Bolt
Beamsplitter Mage
Boros Challenger
Camaraderie
Centaur Peacemaker
Chance for Glory
Charnel Troll
Conclave Cavalier
Conclave Guildmage
Crackling Drake
Darkblade Agent
Deafening Clarion
Dimir Spybug
Disinformation Campaign
Emmara, Soul of the Accord
Erstwhile Trooper
Etrata, the Silencer
Firemind's Research
Garrison Sergeant
Glowspore Shaman
Goblin Electromancer
Golgari Findbroker
Hammer Dropper
House Guildmage
Hypothesizzle
Ionize
Izoni, Thousand-Eyed
Join Shields
Justice Strike
Knight of Autumn
Lazav, the Multifarious
League Guildmage
Ledev Champion
Legion Guildmage
March of the Multitudes
Mnemonic Betrayal
Molderhulk
Nightveil Predator
Niv-Mizzet, Parun
Notion Rain
Ochran Assassin
Ral, Izzet Viceroy
Rhizome Lurcher
Rosemane Centaur
Skyknight Legionnaire
Sonic Assault
Sumala Woodshaper
Swarm Guildmage
Swathcutter Giant
Swiftblade Vindicator
Tajic, Legion's Edge
Thief of Sanity
Thought Erasure
Thousand-Year Storm
Trostani Discordant
Truefire Captain
Undercity Uprising
Underrealm Lich
Unmoored Ego
Vraska, Golgari Queen
Wee Dragonauts
Worldsoul Colossus
Fresh-Faced Recruit
Piston-Fist Cyclops
Pitiless Gorgon
Vernadi Shieldmate
Whisper Agent
Assure // Assemble
Connive // Concoct
Discovery // Dispersal
Expansion // Explosion
Find // Finality
Flower // Flourish
Integrity // Intervention
Invert // Invent
Response // Resurgence
Status // Statue
ARTIFACT
Boros Locket
Chamber Sentry
Chromatic Lantern
Dimir Locket
Gatekeeper Gargoyle
Glaive of the Guildpact
Golgari Locket
Izzet Locket
Rampaging Monument
Selesnya Locket
Silent Dart
Wand of Vertebrae
LAND
Boros Guildgate (a)
Boros Guildgate (b)
Dimir Guildgate (a)
Dimir Guildgate (b)
Gateway Plaza
Golgari Guildgate (a)
Golgari Guildgate (b)
Guildmages' Forum
Izzet Guildgate (a)
Izzet Guildgate (b)
Overgrown Tomb
Sacred Foundry
Selesnya Guildgate (a)
Selesnya Guildgate (b)
Steam Vents
Temple Garden
Watery Grave
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
