A new wave of exciting cards is entering the Historic format! We've hand selected cards from across Magic's history to be brought to MTG Arena for the first time! Below, you'll find all the information about these beloved cards and how you can obtain them for your Historic and Historic Brawl decks.

Bundle cost: 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold

Bundle availability: July 18, 2023, to October 10, 2023

Don't worry! You'll still be able to craft these cards using wildcards of the appropriate rarity after October 10, 2023.

Legality: Historic Anthology 7 cards will be legal to play in all Historic formats.

Historic Anthology 7 Card Image Gallery

Acidic Slime

Tooth and Nail

Worn Powerstone

