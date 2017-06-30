Hour of Devastation
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Act of Heroism
Adorned Pouncer
Angel of Condemnation
Angel of the God-Pharaoh
Aven of Enduring Hope
Crested Sunmare
Dauntless Aven
Desert’s Hold
Disposal Mummy
Djeru, With Eyes Open
Djeru’s Renunciation
Dutiful Servants
Gideon’s Defeat
God-Pharaoh’s Faithful
Hour of Revelation
Mummy Paramount
Oketra’s Avenger
Oketra’s Last Mercy
Overwhelming Splendor
Sandblast
Saving Grace
Solemnity
Solitary Camel
Steadfast Sentinel
Steward of Solidarity
Sunscourge Champion
Unconventional Tactics
Vizier of the True
BLUE
Aerial Guide
Aven Reedstalker
Champion of Wits
Countervailing Winds
Cunning Survivor
Eternal of Harsh Truths
Fraying Sanity
Hour of Eternity
Imaginary Threats
Jace’s Defeat
Kefnet’s Last Word
Nimble Obstructionist
Ominous Sphinx
Proven Combatant
Riddleform
Seer of the Last Tomorrow
Sinuous Striker
Spellweaver Eternal
Strategic Planning
Striped Riverwinder
Supreme Will
Swarm Intelligence
Tragic Lesson
Unesh, Criosphinx Sovereign
Unquenchable Thirst
Unsummon
Vizier of the Anointed
BLACK
Accursed Horde
Ammit Eternal
Apocalypse Demon
Banewhip Punisher
Bontu’s Last Reckoning
Carrion Screecher
Doomfall
Dreamstealer
Grisly Survivor
Hour of Glory
Khenra Eternal
Lethal Sting
Liliana’s Defeat
Lurching Rotbeast
Marauding Boneslasher
Merciless Eternal
Moaning Wall
Razaketh, the Foulblooded
Razaketh’s Rite
Ruin Rat
Scrounger of Souls
Torment of Hailfire
Torment of Scarabs
Torment of Venom
Vile Manifestation
Without Weakness
Wretched Camel
RED
Abrade
Blur of Blades
Burning-Fist Minotaur
Chandra’s Defeat
Chaos Maw
Crash Through
Defiant Khenra
Earthshaker Khenra
Fervent Paincaster
Firebrand Archer
Frontline Devastator
Gilded Cerodon
Granitic Titan
Hazoret’s Undying Fury
Hour of Devastation
Imminent Doom
Inferno Jet
Khenra Scrapper
Kindled Fury
Magmaroth
Manticore Eternal
Neheb, the Eternal
Open Fire
Puncturing Blow
Sand Strangler
Thorned Moloch
Wildfire Eternal
GREEN
Ambuscade
Beneath the Sands
Bitterbow Sharpshooters
Devotee of Strength
Dune Diviner
Feral Prowler
Frilled Sandwalla
Gift of Strength
Harrier Naga
Hope Tender
Hour of Promise
Life Goes On
Majestic Myriarch
Nissa’s Defeat
Oasis Ritualist
Overcome
Pride Sovereign
Quarry Beetle
Rampaging Hippo
Ramunap Excavator
Ramunap Hydra
Resilient Khenra
Rhonas’s Last Stand
Rhonas’s Stalwart
Sidewinder Naga
Sifter Wurm
Tenacious Hunter
Uncage the Menagerie
MULTICOLORED
Bloodwater Entity
The Locust God
Nicol Bolas, God-Pharaoh
Obelisk Spider
Resolute Survivors
River Hoopoe
Samut, the Tested
The Scarab God
The Scorpion God
Unraveling Mummy
Farm // Market
Consign // Oblivion
Claim // Fame
Struggle // Survive
Appeal // Authority
Leave // Chance
Reason // Believe
Grind // Dust
Refuse // Cooperate
Driven // Despair
ARTIFACT
Abandoned Sarcophagus
Crook of Condemnation
Dagger of the Worthy
God-Pharaoh’s Gift
Graven Abomination
Hollow One
Manalith
Mirage Mirror
Sunset Pyramid
Traveler’s Amulet
Wall of Forgotten Pharaohs
LAND
Crypt of the Eternals
Desert of the Fervent
Desert of the Glorified
Desert of the Indomitable
Desert of the Mindful
Desert of the True
Dunes of the Dead
Endless Sands
Hashep Oasis
Hostile Desert
Ifnir Deadlands
Ipnu Rivulet
Ramunap Ruins
Scavenger Grounds
Shefet Dunes
Survivors’ Encampment
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS