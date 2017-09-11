Iconic Masters
WHITE
Abzan Battle Priest
Abzan Falconer
Ainok Bond-Kin
Ajani’s Pridemate
Angel of Mercy
Angelic Accord
Archangel of Thune
Auriok Champion
Austere Command
Avacyn, Angel of Hope
Benevolent Ancestor
Blinding Mage
Burrenton Forge-Tender
Disenchant
Doomed Traveler
Dragon Bell Monk
Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite
Emerge Unscathed
Emeria Angel
Great Teacher’s Decree
Guard Duty
Guided Strike
Infantry Veteran
Iona’s Judgment
Path of Bravery
Pentarch Ward
Restoration Angel
Seeker of the Way
Serra Angel
Serra Ascendant
Stalwart Aven
Student of Ojutai
Survival Cache
Sustainer of the Realm
Swords to Plowshares
Topan Freeblade
Wing Shards
Yosei, the Morning Star
BLUE
Aetherize
Amass the Components
Ancestral Vision
Bewilder
Cephalid Broker
Claustrophobia
Condescend
Consecrated Sphinx
Cryptic Command
Day of the Dragons
Diminish
Dissolve
Distortion Strike
Doorkeeper
Elusive Spellfist
Flusterstorm
Fog Bank
Frost Lynx
Illusory Ambusher
Illusory Angel
Jace’s Phantasm
Jhessian Thief
Jin-Gitaxias, Core Augur
Keiga, the Tide Star
Mahamoti Djinn
Mana Drain
Mana Leak
Mnemonic Wall
Ojutai’s Breath
Phantom Monster
Repeal
Riverwheel Aerialists
Shriekgeist
Skywise Teachings
Sphinx of Uthuun
Teferi, Mage of Zhalfir
Thought Scour
Windfall
BLACK
Abyssal Persecutor
Bala Ged Scorpion
Balustrade Spy
Bladewing’s Thrall
Bloodghast
Bogbrew Witch
Butcher’s Glee
Child of Night
Dead Reveler
Doom Blade
Duress
Eternal Thirst
Festering Newt
Foul-Tongue Invocation
Grisly Spectacle
Haunting Hymn
Indulgent Tormentor
Kokusho, the Evening Star
Lord of the Pit
Mer-Ek Nightblade
Necropotence
Night of Souls’ Betrayal
Noxious Dragon
Ob Nixilis, the Fallen
Phyrexian Rager
Rakdos Drake
Reave Soul
Rotfeaster Maggot
Rune-Scarred Demon
Sanguine Bond
Sheoldred, Whispering One
Tavern Swindler
Thoughtseize
Thrill-Kill Assassin
Ulcerate
Virulent Swipe
Wight of Precinct Six
Wrench Mind
RED
Anger of the Gods
Battle-Rattle Shaman
Bogardan Hellkite
Borderland Marauder
Charmbreaker Devils
Coordinated Assault
Crucible of Fire
Draconic Roar
Dragon Egg
Dragon Tempest
Dragonlord’s Servant
Earth Elemental
Fireball
Furnace Whelp
Fury Charm
Guttersnipe
Hammerhand
Heat Ray
Hoarding Dragon
Keldon Halberdier
Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker
Kiln Fiend
Magus of the Moon
Mark of Mutiny
Monastery Swiftspear
Pillar of Flame
Prodigal Pyromancer
Rift Bolt
Ryusei, the Falling Star
Scourge of Valkas
Splatter Thug
Staggershock
Surreal Memoir
Thundermaw Hellkite
Tormenting Voice
Trumpet Blast
Urabrask the Hidden
Vent Sentinel
GREEN
Aerial Predation
Assault Formation
Carven Caryatid
Channel
Crowned Ceratok
Curse of Predation
Durkwood Baloth
Duskdale Wurm
Enlarge
Genesis Hydra
Genesis Wave
Greater Basilisk
Heroes’ Bane
Hunt the Weak
Hunting Pack
Inspiring Call
Ivy Elemental
Jaddi Offshoot
Jugan, the Rising Star
Lead the Stampede
Lotus Cobra
Lure
Nantuko Shaman
Nature’s Claim
Netcaster Spider
Obstinate Baloth
Overgrown Battlement
Phantom Tiger
Prey’s Vengeance
Primeval Titan
Rampaging Baloths
Search for Tomorrow
Sultai Flayer
Timberland Guide
Undercity Troll
Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger
Wall of Roots
Wildsize
MULTICOLORED
Azorius Charm
Bladewing the Risen
Blizzard Specter
Blood Baron of Vizkopa
Chronicler of Heroes
Corpsejack Menace
Electrolyze
Firemane Angel
Glimpse the Unthinkable
Hypersonic Dragon
Jungle Barrier
Knight of the Reliquary
Lightning Helix
Malfegor
Rosheen Meanderer
Savageborn Hydra
Simic Sky Swallower
Spiritmonger
Supreme Verdict
Vizkopa Guildmage
COLORLESS
Scion of Ugin
ARTIFACT
Aether Vial
Bubbling Cauldron
Darksteel Axe
Dragonloft Idol
Guardian Idol
Kolaghan Monument
Manakin
Mind Stone
Mindcrank
Mishra’s Bauble
Moonglove Extract
Oblivion Stone
Palladium Myr
Pristine Talisman
Runed Servitor
Sandstone Oracle
Serum Powder
Star Compass
Thran Dynamo
Trepanation Blade
LAND
Azorius Chancery
Boros Garrison
Dimir Aqueduct
Evolving Wilds
Golgari Rot Farm
Graven Cairns
Grove of the Burnwillows
Gruul Turf
Horizon Canopy
Izzet Boilerworks
Nimbus Maze
Orzhov Basilica
Radiant Fountain
Rakdos Carnarium
River of Tears
Selesnya Sanctuary
Shimmering Grotto
Simic Growth Chamber
