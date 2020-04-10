Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths
WHITE
Blade Banish
Checkpoint Officer
Coordinated Charge
Cubwarden
Daysquad Marshal
Divine Arrow
Drannith Healer
Drannith Magistrate
Fight as One
Flourishing Fox
Garrison Cat
Helica Glider
Huntmaster Liger
Imposing Vantasaur
Keensight Mentor
Lavabrink Venturer
Light of Hope
Luminous Broodmoth
Majestic Auricorn
Maned Serval
Mythos of Snapdax
Pacifism
Patagia Tiger
Perimeter Sergeant
Sanctuary Lockdown
Savai Sabertooth
Snare Tactician
Solid Footing
Splendor Mare
Spontaneous Flight
Stormwild Capridor
Swallow Whole
Valiant Rescuer
Vulpikeet
Will of the All-Hunter
BLUE
Aegis Turtle
Anticipate
Archipelagore
Avian Oddity
Boon of the Wish-Giver
Capture Sphere
Convolute
Crystacean
Dreamtail Heron
Escape Protocol
Essence Scatter
Facet Reader
Frost Lynx
Frostveil Ambush
Glimmerbell
Gust of Wind
Hampering Snare
Keep Safe
Mystic Subdual
Mythos of Illuna
Neutralize
Of One Mind
Ominous Seas
Phase Dolphin
Pollywog Symbiote
Pouncing Shoreshark
Reconnaissance Mission
Sea-Dasher Octopus
Shark Typhoon
Startling Development
Thieving Otter
Voracious Greatshark
Wingfold Pteron
Wingspan Mentor
BLACK
Bastion of Remembrance
Blitz Leech
Blood Curdle
Boot Nipper
Bushmeat Poacher
Call of the Death-Dweller
Cavern Whisperer
Chittering Harvester
Corpse Churn
Dark Bargain
Dead Weight
Dirge Bat
Durable Coilbug
Duskfang Mentor
Easy Prey
Extinction Event
Gloom Pangolin
Grimdancer
Heartless Act
Hunted Nightmare
Insatiable Hemophage
Lurking Deadeye
Memory Leak
Mutual Destruction
Mythos of Nethroi
Nightsquad Commando
Serrated Scorpion
Suffocating Fumes
Unbreakable Bond
Unexpected Fangs
Unlikely Aid
Void Beckoner
Whisper Squad
Zagoth Mamba
RED
Blazing Volley
Blisterspit Gremlin
Blitz of the Thunder-Raptor
Cathartic Reunion
Clash of Titans
Cloudpiercer
Drannith Stinger
Everquill Phoenix
Ferocious Tigorilla
Fire Prophecy
Flame Spill
Footfall Crater
Forbidden Friendship
Frenzied Raptor
Frillscare Mentor
Go for Blood
Heightened Reflexes
Lava Serpent
Lukka, Coppercoat Outcast
Momentum Rumbler
Mythos of Vadrok
Porcuparrot
Prickly Marmoset
Pyroceratops
Raking Claws
Reptilian Reflection
Rooting Moloch
Rumbling Rockslide
Sanctuary Smasher
Shredded Sails
Spelleater Wolverine
Tentative Connection
Unpredictable Cyclone
Weaponize the Monsters
Yidaro, Wandering Monster
GREEN
Adventurous Impulse
Almighty Brushwagg
Auspicious Starrix
Barrier Breach
Bristling Boar
Charge of the Forever-Beast
Colossification
Essence Symbiote
Excavation Mole
Exuberant Wolfbear
Fertilid
Flycatcher Giraffid
Fully Grown
Gemrazer
Glowstone Recluse
Greater Sandwurm
Honey Mammoth
Hornbash Mentor
Humble Naturalist
Ivy Elemental
Kogla, the Titan Ape
Lead the Stampede
Migration Path
Migratory Greathorn
Monstrous Step
Mosscoat Goriak
Mythos of Brokkos
Plummet
Ram Through
Sudden Spinnerets
Survivors' Bond
Thwart the Enemy
Titanoth Rex
Vivien, Monsters' Advocate
Wilt
MULTICOLORED
Back for More
Boneyard Lurker
Brokkos, Apex of Forever
Channeled Force
Chevill, Bane of Monsters
Death's Oasis
Dire Tactics
Eerie Ultimatum
Emergent Ultimatum
Frondland Felidar
General Kudro of Drannith
General's Enforcer
Genesis Ultimatum
Illuna, Apex of Wishes
Inspired Ultimatum
Kinnan, Bonder Prodigy
Labyrinth Raptor
Lore Drakkis
Narset of the Ancient Way
Necropanther
Nethroi, Apex of Death
Offspring's Revenge
Parcelbeast
Primal Empathy
Quartzwood Crasher
Regal Leosaur
Rielle, the Everwise
Ruinous Ultimatum
Savai Thundermane
Skull Prophet
Skycat Sovereign
Slitherwisp
Snapdax, Apex of the Hunt
Song of Creation
Sprite Dragon
Titans' Nest
Trumpeting Gnarr
Vadrok, Apex of Thunder
Whirlwind of Thought
Winota, Joiner of Forces
Zenith Flare
Alert Heedbonder
Cunning Nightbonder
Fiend Artisan
Gyruda, Doom of Depths
Jegantha, the Wellspring
Jubilant Skybonder
Kaheera, the Orphanguard
Keruga, the Macrosage
Lurrus of the Dream Den
Lutri, the Spellchaser
Obosh, the Preypiercer
Proud Wildbonder
Sonorous Howlbonder
Umori, the Collector
Yorion, Sky Nomad
Zirda, the Dawnwaker
COLORLESS
Adaptive Shimmerer
Farfinder
Mysterious Egg
ARTIFACT
Crystalline Giant
Indatha Crystal
Ketria Crystal
The Ozolith
Raugrin Crystal
Savai Crystal
Sleeper Dart
Springjaw Trap
Zagoth Crystal
LAND
Bloodfell Caves
Blossoming Sands
Bonders' Enclave
Dismal Backwater
Evolving Wilds
Indatha Triome
Jungle Hollow
Ketria Triome
Raugrin Triome
Rugged Highlands
Savai Triome
Scoured Barrens
Swiftwater Cliffs
Thornwood Falls
Tranquil Cove
Wind-Scarred Crag
Zagoth Triome
Plains
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Forest
