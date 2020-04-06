Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Variants
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Cubwarden
Huntmaster Liger
Majestic Auricorn
Vulpikeet
Drannith Magistrate
Lavabrink Venturer
Luminous Broodmoth
Mythos of Snapdax
Flourishing Fox
Huntmaster Liger
Luminous Broodmoth
BLUE
Archipelagore
Dreamtail Heron
Pouncing Shoreshark
Sea-Dasher Octopus
Mythos of Illuna
Shark Typhoon
Voracious Greatshark
Pollywog Symbiote
BLACK
Cavern Whisperer
Chittering Harvester
Dirge Bat
Insatiable Hemophage
Extinction Event
Hunted Nightmare
Mythos of Nethroi
Heartless Act
Void Beckoner
Dirge Bat
RED
Lukka, Coppercoat Outcast
Cloudpiercer
Everquill Phoenix
Porcuparrot
Mythos of Vadrok
Yidaro, Wandering Monster
Forbidden Friendship
Everquill Phoenix
Yidaro, Wandering Monster
GREEN
Vivien, Monsters' Advocate
Auspicious Starrix
Gemrazer
Glowstone Recluse
Migratory Greathorn
Colossification
Kogla, the Titan Ape
Mythos of Brokkos
Colossification
Migration Path
Gemrazer
Titanoth Rex
MULTICOLORED
Zilortha, Strength Incarnate
Narset of the Ancient Way
Boneyard Lurker
Brokkos, Apex of Forever
Illuna, Apex of Wishes
Lore Drakkis
Necropanther
Nethroi, Apex of Death
Parcelbeast
Regal Leosaur
Snapdax, Apex of the Hunt
Trumpeting Gnarr
Vadrok, Apex of Thunder
Chevill, Bane of Monsters
Death's Oasis
Eerie Ultimatum
Emergent Ultimatum
Frondland Felidar
General Kudro of Drannith
Genesis Ultimatum
Inspired Ultimatum
Kinnan, Bonder Prodigy
Labyrinth Raptor
Offspring's Revenge
Quartzwood Crasher
Rielle, the Everwise
Ruinous Ultimatum
Skycat Sovereign
Slitherwisp
Song of Creation
Titans' Nest
Whirlwind of Thought
Winota, Joiner of Forces
Fiend Artisan
Gyruda, Doom of Depths
Jegantha, the Wellspring
Kaheera, the Orphanguard
Keruga, the Macrosage
Lurrus of the Dream Den
Lutri, the Spellchaser
Obosh, the Preypiercer
Umori, the Collector
Yorion, Sky Nomad
Zirda, the Dawnwaker
Sprite Dragon
Brokkos, Apex of Forever
Illuna, Apex of Wishes
Nethroi, Apex of Death
Snapdax, Apex of the Hunt
Sprite Dragon
Vadrok, Apex of Thunder
Gyruda, Doom of Depths
COLORLESS
Mysterious Egg
ARTIFACT
Crystalline Giant
The Ozolith
Crystalline Giant
LAND
Indatha Triome
Ketria Triome
Raugrin Triome
Savai Triome
Zagoth Triome
Bonders' Enclave
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS