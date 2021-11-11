Innistrad: Crimson Vow Art Cards
Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Boosters include an art card showcasing one of 81 amazing illustrations from the set. Even better, 1 in 20 art cards opened are gold stamped with an artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol.
Learn more about Set Boosters from the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Product Overview and check out the foil-stamped versions of the art cards below (non-stamped versions have the same art without the signature).
ART CARDS
Sorin the Mirthless 1 Art Card 1/81
Sorin the Mirthless 2 Art Card 2/81
Kaya, Geist Hunter Art Card 3/81
Ancestor's Embrace Art Card 4/81
Angelic Quartermaster Art Card 5/81
Bride's Gown Art Card 6/81
By Invitation Only Art Card 7/81
Cemetery Protector Art Card 8/81
Estwald Shieldbasher Art Card 9/81
Gryff Rider Art Card 10/81
Gryffwing Cavalry Art Card 11/81
Hallowed Haunting Art Card 12/81
Heron-Blessed Geist Art Card 13/81
Katilda, Dawnhart Martyr Art Card 14/81
Katilda's Rising Dawn Art Card 15/81
Sigarda's Imprisonment Art Card 16/81
Sigarda's Summons Art Card 17/81
Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Art Card 18/81
Traveling Minister Art Card 19/81
Biolume Serpent Art Card 20/81
Cemetery Illuminator Art Card 21/81
Dreamshackle Geist Art Card 22/81
Lunar Rejection Art Card 23/81
Repository Skaab Art Card 24/81
Thirst for Discovery Art Card 25/81
Wanderlight Spirit Art Card 26/81
Witness the Future Art Card 27/81
Bloodcrazed Socialite Art Card 28/81
Bloodsoaked Reveler Art Card 29/81
Demonic Bargain Art Card 30/81
Dread Fugue Art Card 31/81
Dying to Serve Art Card 32/81
Falkenrath Forebear Art Card 33/81
Gift of Fangs Art Card 34/81
Groom's Finery Art Card 35/81
Parasitic Grasp Art Card 36/81
Undead Butler Art Card 37/81
Abrade Art Card 38/81
Cemetery Gatekeeper Art Card 39/81
Change of Fortune Art Card 40/81
Curse of Hospitality Art Card 41/81
Daybreak Combatants Art Card 42/81
Falkenrath Celebrants 1 Art Card 43/81
Flame-Blessed Bolt Art Card 44/81
Honeymoon Hearse Art Card 45/81
Manaform Hellkite Art Card 46/81
Olivia's Attendants Art Card 47/81
Pyre Spawn Art Card 48/81
Vampires' Vengeance Art Card 49/81
Voldaren Epicure 1 Art Card 50/81
Cartographer's Survey Art Card 51/81
Nature's Embrace Art Card 52/81
Retrieve Art Card 53/81
Sawblade Slinger Art Card 54/81
Splendid Reclamation Art Card 55/81
Anje, Maid of Dishonor Art Card 56/81
Dorothea, Vengeful Victim 1 Art Card 57/81
Dorothea's Retribution Art Card 58/81
Edgar, Charmed Groom 1 Art Card 59/81
Edgar Markov's Coffin Art Card 60/81
Eruth, Tormented Prophet Art Card 61/81
Markov Purifier Art Card 62/81
Markov Waltzer Art Card 63/81
Odric, Blood-Cursed Art Card 64/81
Olivia, Crimson Bride Art Card 65/81
Runo Stromkirk Art Card 66/81
Skull Skaab Art Card 67/81
Sundown Pass Art Card 68/81
Voldaren Estate Art Card 69/81
Mina Harker Art Card 70/81
Dracula, Blood Immortal Art Card 71/81
Bloodvial Purveyor Art Card 72/81
Falkenrath Celebrants 2 Art Card 73/81
Voldaren Epicure 2 Art Card 74/81
Edgar, Charmed Groom 2 Art Card 75/81
Dorothea, Vengeful Victim 2 Art Card 76/81
Grolnok, the Omnivore Art Card 77/81
Plains 1 Art Card 78/81
Plains 2 Art Card 79/81
Mountain Art Card 80/81
Forest Art Card 81/81