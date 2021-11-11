Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Boosters include an art card showcasing one of 81 amazing illustrations from the set. Even better, 1 in 20 art cards opened are gold stamped with an artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol.

Learn more about Set Boosters from the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Product Overview and check out the foil-stamped versions of the art cards below (non-stamped versions have the same art without the signature).