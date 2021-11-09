Innistrad: Crimson Vow Variants
To view the regular cards, check out our Innistrad: Crimson Vow Card Image Gallery.
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Breathkeeper Seraph
Wedding Ring
Drogskol Reinforcements
Haunted Library
Priest of the Blessed Graf
Rhoda, Geist Avenger
Storm of Souls
Sudden Salvation
Breathkeeper Seraph
Wedding Ring
Unholy Officiant
Welcoming Vampire
Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
Circle of Confinement
Savior of Ollenbock
Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
By Invitation Only
Cemetery Protector
Hallowed Haunting
Hopeful Initiate
Lantern Flare
Savior of Ollenbock
Sigarda's Summons
Voice of the Blessed
Sigarda's Summons
BLUE
Imperious Mindbreaker
Donal, Herald of Wings
Breath of the Sleepless
Ethereal Investigator
Haunting Imitation
Occult Epiphany
Spectral Arcanist
Timin, Youthful Geist
Imperious Mindbreaker
Geralf, Visionary Stitcher
Thirst for Discovery
Cemetery Illuminator
Consuming Tide
Dreamshackle Geist
Hullbreaker Horror
Inspired Idea
Necroduality
Overcharged Amalgam
Patchwork Crawler
Winged Portent
Geistlight Snare
BLACK
Doom Weaver
Timothar, Baron of Bats
Crossway Troublemakers
Glass-Cast Heart
Kamber, the Plunderer
Olivia's Wrath
Predators' Hour
Shadowgrange Archfiend
Doom Weaver
Sorin the Mirthless
Bloodcrazed Socialite
Bloodvial Purveyor
Falkenrath Forebear
Gluttonous Guest
Skulking Killer
Sorin the Mirthless
Wedding Security
Toxrill, the Corrosive
Falkenrath Forebear
Sorin the Mirthless
Cemetery Desecrator
Demonic Bargain
Dreadfeast Demon
Dying to Serve
Graf Reaver
Headless Rider
Path of Peril
Fell Stinger
RED
Mirage Phalanx
Arterial Alchemy
Imposing Grandeur
Laurine, the Diversion
Markov Enforcer
Midnight Arsonist
Scion of Opulence
Mirage Phalanx
Chandra, Dressed to Kill
Belligerent Guest
Blood Hypnotist
Blood Petal Celebrant
Cemetery Gatekeeper
Dominating Vampire
Falkenrath Celebrants
Olivia's Attendants
Voldaren Epicure
Vampires' Vengeance
Alchemist's Gambit
Change of Fortune
Creepy Puppeteer
Curse of Hospitality
Kessig Wolfrider
Manaform Hellkite
Stensia Uprising
Dominating Vampire
GREEN
Hollowhenge Overlord
Thundering Mightmare
Hollowhenge Overlord
Thundering Mightmare
Reclusive Taxidermist
Ascendant Packleader
Cemetery Prowler
Cultivator Colossus
Dig Up
Glorious Sunrise
Hamlet Vanguard
Hiveheart Shaman
Howling Moon
Splendid Reclamation
MULTICOLORED
Millicent, Restless Revenant
Strefan, Maurer Progenitor
Umbris, Fear Manifest
Millicent, Restless Revenant
Strefan, Maurer Progenitor
Disorder in the Court
Sinister Waltz
Umbris, Fear Manifest
Kaya, Geist Hunter
Anje, Maid of Dishonor
Bloodtithe Harvester
Markov Purifier
Markov Waltzer
Odric, Blood-Cursed
Olivia, Crimson Bride
Eruth, Tormented Prophet
Grolnok, the Omnivore
Halana and Alena, Partners
Old Rutstein
Torens, Fist of the Angels
Eruth, Tormented Prophet
Olivia, Crimson Bride
Torens, Fist of the Angels
ARTIFACT
Investigator's Journal
Dollhouse of Horrors
Investigator's Journal
LAND
Deathcap Glade
Dreamroot Cascade
Shattered Sanctum
Stormcarved Coast
Sundown Pass
Voldaren Estate
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
Voldaren Estate
DOUBLE-FACED CARDS
Bloodsworn Squire
Henrika Domnathi
Innocent Traveler
Restless Bloodseeker
Voldaren Bloodcaster
Alluring Suitor
Edgar, Charmed Groom
Runo Stromkirk
Katilda, Dawnhart Martyr
Jacob Hauken, Inspector
Dorothea, Vengeful Victim
Runo Stromkirk
Jacob Hauken, Inspector
Henrika Domnathi
Innocent Traveler
Voldaren Bloodcaster
Edgar, Charmed Groom
Faithbound Judge
Wedding Announcement
Mirrorhall Mimic
Concealing Curtains
Ill-Tempered Loner
Volatile Arsonist
Avabruck Caretaker
Howlpack Piper
Ulvenwald Oddity
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS