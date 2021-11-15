Innistrad: Double Feature
Available at your local WPN game store, Innistrad: Double Feature combines cards across both Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow into a beautiful draft-ready booster to play and collect! To read more about Innistrad: Double Feature, check out the product overview article.
WHITE
Adeline, Resplendent Cathar
Blessed Defiance
Borrowed Time
Candlegrove Witch
Candletrap
Cathar Commando
Cathar's Call
Celestus Sanctifier
Clarion Cathars
Curse of Silence
Duelcraft Trainer
Fateful Absence
Flare of Faith
Gavony Dawnguard
Gavony Silversmith
Gavony Trapper
Hedgewitch's Mask
Homestead Courage
Intrepid Adversary
Loyal Gryff
Odric's Outrider
Ritual Guardian
Ritual of Hope
Search Party Captain
Sigarda's Splendor
Sigardian Savior
Soul-Guide Gryff
Sungold Barrage
Sungold Sentinel
Sunset Revelry
Thraben Exorcism
Unruly Mob
Vanquish the Horde
Adamant Will
Angelic Quartermaster
Arm the Cathars
Bride's Gown
By Invitation Only
Cemetery Protector
Circle of Confinement
Dawnhart Geist
Estwald Shieldbasher
Fierce Retribution
Fleeting Spirit
Gryff Rider
Gryffwing Cavalry
Hallowed Haunting
Heron of Hope
Heron-Blessed Geist
Hopeful Initiate
Lantern Flare
Militia Rallier
Nebelgast Beguiler
Nurturing Presence
Ollenbock Escort
Parish-Blade Trainee
Piercing Light
Resistance Squad
Sanctify
Savior of Ollenbock
Sigarda's Imprisonment
Sigarda's Summons
Supernatural Rescue
Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
Traveling Minister
Unholy Officiant
Valorous Stance
Vampire Slayer
Voice of the Blessed
Welcoming Vampire
BLUE
Component Collector
Consider
Curse of Surveillance
Devious Cover-Up
Dissipate
Drownyard Amalgam
Fading Hope
Falcon Abomination
Firmament Sage
Flip the Switch
Geistwave
Grafted Identity
Larder Zombie
Lier, Disciple of the Drowned
Locked in the Cemetery
Memory Deluge
Nebelgast Intruder
Ominous Roost
Organ Hoarder
Otherworldly Gaze
Patrician Geist
Phantom Carriage
Revenge of the Drowned
Secrets of the Key
Shipwreck Sifters
Skaab Wrangler
Sludge Monster
Spectral Adversary
Startle
Stormrider Spirit
Triskaidekaphile
Unblinking Observer
Vivisection
Alchemist's Retrieval
Cemetery Illuminator
Chill of the Grave
Cobbled Lancer
Consuming Tide
Cradle of Safety
Cruel Witness
Diver Skaab
Dreadlight Monstrosity
Dreamshackle Geist
Fear of Death
Geistlight Snare
Geralf, Visionary Stitcher
Hullbreaker Horror
Inspired Idea
Lunar Rejection
Necroduality
Overcharged Amalgam
Patchwork Crawler
Repository Skaab
Scattered Thoughts
Screaming Swarm
Selhoff Entomber
Serpentine Ambush
Skywarp Skaab
Steelclad Spirit
Stitched Assistant
Stormchaser Drake
Syncopate
Syphon Essence
Thirst for Discovery
Wanderlight Spirit
Wash Away
Whispering Wizard
Winged Portent
Witness the Future
Wretched Throng
BLACK
Arrogant Outlaw
Bat Whisperer
Bladebrand
Blood Pact
Bloodline Culling
Bloodtithe Collector
Champion of the Perished
Crawl from the Cellar
Defenestrate
Diregraf Horde
Dreadhound
Duress
Eaten Alive
Foul Play
Ghoulish Procession
Gisa, Glorious Resurrector
Hobbling Zombie
Infernal Grasp
Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia
Lord of the Forsaken
Mask of Griselbrand
The Meathook Massacre
Morbid Opportunist
Morkrut Behemoth
Necrosynthesis
No Way Out
Novice Occultist
Olivia's Midnight Ambush
Rotten Reunion
Siege Zombie
Slaughter Specialist
Stromkirk Bloodthief
Tainted Adversary
Vampire Interloper
Aim for the Head
Archghoul of Thraben
Bleed Dry
Blood Fountain
Bloodcrazed Socialite
Bloodvial Purveyor
Cemetery Desecrator
Courier Bat
Demonic Bargain
Diregraf Scavenger
Doomed Dissenter
Dread Fugue
Dreadfeast Demon
Dying to Serve
Edgar's Awakening
Falkenrath Forebear
Fell Stinger
Gift of Fangs
Gluttonous Guest
Graf Reaver
Grisly Ritual
Groom's Finery
Headless Rider
Hero's Downfall
Mindleech Ghoul
Parasitic Grasp
Path of Peril
Persistent Specimen
Pointed Discussion
Rot-Tide Gargantua
Skulking Killer
Sorin the Mirthless
Toxrill, the Corrosive
Undead Butler
Undying Malice
Unhallowed Phalanx
Vampire's Kiss
Wedding Security
RED
Abandon the Post
Ardent Elementalist
Bloodthirsty Adversary
Brimstone Vandal
Burn Down the House
Burn the Accursed
Cathartic Pyre
Curse of Shaken Faith
Electric Revelation
Falkenrath Perforator
Falkenrath Pit Fighter
Famished Foragers
Festival Crasher
Geistflame Reservoir
Immolation
Lambholt Harrier
Light Up the Night
Lunar Frenzy
Moonrager's Slash
Moonveil Regent
Mounted Dreadknight
Neonate's Rush
Obsessive Astronomer
Pack's Betrayal
Play with Fire
Purifying Dragon
Raze the Effigy
Seize the Storm
Stolen Vitality
Sunstreak Phoenix
Thermo-Alchemist
Voldaren Ambusher
Voldaren Stinger
Abrade
Alchemist's Gambit
Ancestral Anger
Belligerent Guest
Blood Hypnotist
Blood Petal Celebrant
Bloody Betrayal
Cemetery Gatekeeper
Chandra, Dressed to Kill
Change of Fortune
Creepy Puppeteer
Curse of Hospitality
Daybreak Combatants
Dominating Vampire
End the Festivities
Falkenrath Celebrants
Flame-Blessed Bolt
Frenzied Devils
Honeymoon Hearse
Hungry Ridgewolf
Into the Night
Kessig Flamebreather
Kessig Wolfrider
Lacerate Flesh
Lightning Wolf
Magma Pummeler
Manaform Hellkite
Markov Retribution
Olivia's Attendants
Pyre Spawn
Reckless Impulse
Rending Flame
Runebound Wolf
Sanguine Statuette
Stensia Uprising
Sure Strike
Vampires' Vengeance
Voldaren Epicure
GREEN
Augur of Autumn
Bounding Wolf
Bramble Armor
Briarbridge Tracker
Brood Weaver
Candlelit Cavalry
Clear Shot
Consuming Blob
Contortionist Troupe
Dawnhart Mentor
Dawnhart Rejuvenator
Defend the Celestus
Dryad's Revival
Duel for Dominance
Eccentric Farmer
Harvesttide Sentry
Howl of the Hunt
Might of the Old Ways
Path to the Festival
Pestilent Wolf
Plummet
Primal Adversary
Return to Nature
Rise of the Ants
Saryth, the Viper's Fang
Shadowbeast Sighting
Snarling Wolf
Storm the Festival
Tapping at the Window
Timberland Guide
Turn the Earth
Unnatural Growth
Willow Geist
Wrenn and Seven
Apprentice Sharpshooter
Ascendant Packleader
Bramble Armor
Bramble Wurm
Cartographer's Survey
Cemetery Prowler
Cloaked Cadet
Crawling Infestation
Crushing Canopy
Cultivator Colossus
Dawnhart Disciple
Dig Up
Flourishing Hunter
Glorious Sunrise
Hamlet Vanguard
Hiveheart Shaman
Howling Moon
Laid to Rest
Massive Might
Moldgraf Millipede
Mulch
Nature's Embrace
Packsong Pup
Reclusive Taxidermist
Retrieve
Rural Recruit
Sawblade Slinger
Sheltering Boughs
Snarling Wolf
Spiked Ripsaw
Splendid Reclamation
Spore Crawler
Sporeback Wolf
Toxic Scorpion
Witch's Web
Wolf Strike
MULTICOLORED
Angelfire Ignition
Arcane Infusion
Bladestitched Skaab
Can't Stay Away
Corpse Cobble
Croaking Counterpart
Dawnhart Wardens
Dire-Strain Rampage
Diregraf Rebirth
Faithful Mending
Fleshtaker
Florian, Voldaren Scion
Galvanic Iteration
Ghoulcaller's Harvest
Grizzly Ghoul
Hallowed Respite
Hungry for More
Join the Dance
Katilda, Dawnhart Prime
Liesa, Forgotten Archangel
Old Stickfingers
Rem Karolus, Stalwart Slayer
Rite of Harmony
Rite of Oblivion
Rootcoil Creeper
Sacred Fire
Sigarda, Champion of Light
Siphon Insight
Slogurk, the Overslime
Storm Skreelix
Sunrise Cavalier
Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset
Unnatural Moonrise
Vadrik, Astral Archmage
Vampire Socialite
Wake to Slaughter
Winterthorn Blessing
Ancient Lumberknot
Anje, Maid of Dishonor
Bloodtithe Harvester
Eruth, Tormented Prophet
Grolnok, the Omnivore
Halana and Alena, Partners
Kaya, Geist Hunter
Markov Purifier
Markov Waltzer
Odric, Blood-Cursed
Old Rutstein
Olivia, Crimson Bride
Sigardian Paladin
Skull Skaab
Torens, Fist of the Angels
Vilespawn Spider
Wandering Mind
ARTIFACT
The Celestus
Crossroads Candleguide
Jack-o'-Lantern
Moonsilver Key
Pithing Needle
Silver Bolt
Stuffed Bear
Blood Servitor
Boarded Window
Ceremonial Knife
Dollhouse of Horrors
Honored Heirloom
Investigator's Journal
Lantern of the Lost
Wedding Invitation
LAND
Deserted Beach
Evolving Wilds
Field of Ruin
Haunted Ridge
Overgrown Farmland
Rockfall Vale
Shipwreck Marsh
Deathcap Glade
Dreamroot Cascade
Evolving Wilds
Shattered Sanctum
Stormcarved Coast
Sundown Pass
Voldaren Estate
DOUBLE-FACED CARDS
Ambitious Farmhand
Beloved Beggar
Bereaved Survivor
Brutal Cathar
Chaplain of Alms
Enduring Angel
Lunarch Veteran
Mourning Patrol
Baithook Angler
Covetous Castaway
Delver of Secrets
Galedrifter
Malevolent Hermit
Mysterious Tome
Overwhelmed Archivist
Poppet Stitcher
Suspicious Stowaway
Baneblade Scoundrel
Covert Cutpurse
Curse of Leeches
Ecstatic Awakener
Graveyard Trespasser
Heirloom Mirror
Jerren, Corrupted Bishop
Shady Traveler
Vengeful Strangler
Fangblade Brigand
Flame Channeler
Harvesttide Infiltrator
Reckless Stormseeker
Smoldering Egg
Spellrune Painter
Tavern Ruffian
Village Watch
Bird Admirer
Burly Breaker
Deathbonnet Sprout
Hound Tamer
Outland Liberator
Tireless Hauler
Tovolar's Huntmaster
Arlinn, the Pack's Hope
Dennick, Pious Apprentice
Devoted Grafkeeper
Kessig Naturalist
Ludevic, Necrogenius
Tovolar, Dire Overlord
Mystic Skull
Hostile Hostel
Distracting Geist
Drogskol Infantry
Faithbound Judge
Katilda, Dawnhart Martyr
Kindly Ancestor
Panicked Bystander
Radiant Grace
Twinblade Geist
Wedding Announcement
Binding Geist
Biolume Egg
Gutter Skulker
Jacob Hauken, Inspector
Lantern Bearer
Mirrorhall Mimic
Mischievous Catgeist
Soulcipher Board
Bloodsworn Squire
Catapult Fodder
Concealing Curtains
Desperate Farmer
Henrika Domnathi
Innocent Traveler
Ragged Recluse
Restless Bloodseeker
Voldaren Bloodcaster
Alluring Suitor
Ballista Watcher
Fearful Villager
Ill-Tempered Loner
Lambholt Raconteur
Volatile Arsonist
Voltaic Visionary
Weary Prisoner
Avabruck Caretaker
Dormant Grove
Hookhand Mariner
Howlpack Piper
Infestation Expert
Oakshade Stalker
Ulvenwald Oddity
Weaver of Blossoms
Wolfkin Outcast
Brine Comber
Child of the Pack
Dorothea, Vengeful Victim
Edgar, Charmed Groom
Runo Stromkirk
Foreboding Statue
