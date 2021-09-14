Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander
To view the Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander decklists, check out our decklists page here.
WHITE
Celestial Judgment
Curse of Conformity
Moorland Rescuer
Sigarda's Vanguard
Stalwart Pathlighter
Wall of Mourning
Avacyn's Memorial
Visions of Glory
Abzan Falconer
Ainok Bond-Kin
Angel of Glory's Rise
Bastion Protector
Citadel Siege
Cleansing Nova
Custodi Soulbinders
Dearly Departed
Elite Scaleguard
Herald of War
Hour of Reckoning
Knight of the White Orchid
Mikaeus, the Lunarch
Odric, Master Tactician
Orzhov Advokist
Return to Dust
Riders of Gavony
Swords to Plowshares
Unbreakable Formation
Victory's Envoy
BLUE
Cleaver Skaab
Curse of Unbinding
Drown in Dreams
Empty the Laboratory
Hordewing Skaab
Shadow Kin
Visions of Duplicity
Aetherspouts
Distant Melody
Eternal Skylord
Forgotten Creation
Havengul Runebinder
Hour of Eternity
Rooftop Storm
Stitcher Geralf
Undead Alchemist
BLACK
Crowded Crypt
Curse of the Restless Dead
Ghouls' Night Out
Gorex, the Tombshell
Prowling Geistcatcher
Ravenous Rotbelly
Tomb Tyrant
Visions of Dread
Army of the Damned
Butcher of Malakir
Cemetery Reaper
Corpse Augur
Dark Salvation
Death Baron
Diregraf Colossus
Dread Summons
Dreadhorde Invasion
Eater of Hope
Endless Ranks of the Dead
Feed the Swarm
Fleshbag Marauder
Go for the Throat
Gravespawn Sovereign
Liliana, Death's Majesty
Liliana's Devotee
Liliana's Mastery
Lord of the Accursed
Midnight Reaper
Open the Graves
Overseer of the Damned
Spark Reaper
Syphon Flesh
Undead Augur
Zombie Apocalypse
RED
Curse of Obsession
Visions of Ruin
GREEN
Celebrate the Harvest
Curse of Clinging Webs
Heronblade Elite
Kurbis, Harvest Celebrant
Ruinous Intrusion
Sigardian Zealot
Somberwald Beastmaster
Visions of Dominance
Avacyn's Pilgrim
Beast Within
Bestial Menace
Biogenic Upgrade
Champion of Lambholt
Death's Presence
Eternal Witness
Growth Spasm
Gyre Sage
Inspiring Call
Kessig Cagebreakers
Shamanic Revelation
Somberwald Sage
Verdurous Gearhulk
Wild Beastmaster
Yavimaya Elder
MULTICOLORED
Leinore, Autumn Sovereign
Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver
Eloise, Nephalia Sleuth
Kyler, Sigardian Emissary
Lynde, Cheerful Tormentor
Diregraf Captain
Enduring Scalelord
Gisa and Geralf
Gleaming Overseer
Heron's Grace Champion
Juniper Order Ranger
Ruthless Deathfang
Sigarda, Heron's Grace
Trostani's Summoner
ARTIFACT
Arcane Signet
Charcoal Diamond
Commander's Sphere
Lifecrafter's Bestiary
Sky Diamond
Sol Ring
Swiftfoot Boots
Talisman of Dominance
Talisman of Unity
LAND
Blighted Woodland
Bojuka Bog
Canopy Vista
Choked Estuary
Command Tower
Darkwater Catacombs
Dimir Aqueduct
Exotic Orchard
Fortified Village
Krosan Verge
Mortuary Mire
Myriad Landscape
Path of Ancestry
Rogue's Passage
Selesnya Sanctuary
Sungrass Prairie
Sunken Hollow
Tainted Isle
Temple of Deceit
Temple of Plenty
Temple of the False God
Unclaimed Territory
