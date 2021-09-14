Wizards of the Coast

WHITE

Celestial Judgment

Curse of Conformity

Moorland Rescuer

Sigarda's Vanguard

Stalwart Pathlighter

Wall of Mourning

Avacyn's Memorial

Visions of Glory

Abzan Falconer

Ainok Bond-Kin

Angel of Glory's Rise

Bastion Protector

Citadel Siege

Cleansing Nova

Custodi Soulbinders

Dearly Departed

Elite Scaleguard

Herald of War

Hour of Reckoning

Knight of the White Orchid

Mikaeus, the Lunarch

Odric, Master Tactician

Orzhov Advokist

Return to Dust

Riders of Gavony

Swords to Plowshares

Unbreakable Formation

Victory's Envoy

BLUE

Cleaver Skaab

Curse of Unbinding

Drown in Dreams

Empty the Laboratory

Hordewing Skaab

Shadow Kin

Visions of Duplicity

Aetherspouts

Distant Melody

Eternal Skylord

Forgotten Creation

Havengul Runebinder

Hour of Eternity

Rooftop Storm

Stitcher Geralf

Undead Alchemist

BLACK

Crowded Crypt

Curse of the Restless Dead

Ghouls' Night Out

Gorex, the Tombshell

Prowling Geistcatcher

Ravenous Rotbelly

Tomb Tyrant

Visions of Dread

Army of the Damned

Butcher of Malakir

Cemetery Reaper

Corpse Augur

Dark Salvation

Death Baron

Diregraf Colossus

Dread Summons

Dreadhorde Invasion

Eater of Hope

Endless Ranks of the Dead

Feed the Swarm

Fleshbag Marauder

Go for the Throat

Gravespawn Sovereign

Liliana, Death's Majesty

Liliana's Devotee

Liliana's Mastery

Lord of the Accursed

Midnight Reaper

Open the Graves

Overseer of the Damned

Spark Reaper

Syphon Flesh

Undead Augur

Zombie Apocalypse

RED

Curse of Obsession

Visions of Ruin

GREEN

Celebrate the Harvest

Curse of Clinging Webs

Heronblade Elite

Kurbis, Harvest Celebrant

Ruinous Intrusion

Sigardian Zealot

Somberwald Beastmaster

Visions of Dominance

Avacyn's Pilgrim

Beast Within

Bestial Menace

Biogenic Upgrade

Champion of Lambholt

Death's Presence

Eternal Witness

Growth Spasm

Gyre Sage

Inspiring Call

Kessig Cagebreakers

Shamanic Revelation

Somberwald Sage

Verdurous Gearhulk

Wild Beastmaster

Yavimaya Elder

MULTICOLORED

Leinore, Autumn Sovereign

Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver

Eloise, Nephalia Sleuth

Kyler, Sigardian Emissary

Lynde, Cheerful Tormentor

Diregraf Captain

Enduring Scalelord

Gisa and Geralf

Gleaming Overseer

Heron's Grace Champion

Juniper Order Ranger

Ruthless Deathfang

Sigarda, Heron's Grace

Trostani's Summoner

ARTIFACT

Arcane Signet

Charcoal Diamond

Commander's Sphere

Lifecrafter's Bestiary

Sky Diamond

Sol Ring

Swiftfoot Boots

Talisman of Dominance

Talisman of Unity

LAND

Blighted Woodland

Bojuka Bog

Canopy Vista

Choked Estuary

Command Tower

Darkwater Catacombs

Dimir Aqueduct

Exotic Orchard

Fortified Village

Krosan Verge

Mortuary Mire

Myriad Landscape

Path of Ancestry

Rogue's Passage

Selesnya Sanctuary

Sungrass Prairie

Sunken Hollow

Tainted Isle

Temple of Deceit

Temple of Plenty

Temple of the False God

Unclaimed Territory

