Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Variants
To view the regular cards, check out our Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Card Image Gallery.
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Avacyn's Memorial
Visions of Glory
Celestial Judgment
Curse of Conformity
Moorland Rescuer
Sigarda's Vanguard
Stalwart Pathlighter
Wall of Mourning
Avacyn's Memorial
Visions of Glory
Candlegrove Witch
Adeline, Resplendent Cathar
Curse of Silence
Fateful Absence
Intrepid Adversary
Sigarda's Splendor
Sigardian Savior
Sungold Sentinel
Vanquish the Horde
Gavony Dawnguard
BLUE
Visions of Duplicity
Cleaver Skaab
Curse of Unbinding
Drown in Dreams
Empty the Laboratory
Hordewing Skaab
Shadow Kin
Visions of Duplicity
Lier, Disciple of the Drowned
Curse of Surveillance
Grafted Identity
Memory Deluge
Patrician Geist
Sludge Monster
Spectral Adversary
Triskaidekaphile
Triskaidekaphile
Consider
BLACK
Visions of Dread
Crowded Crypt
Curse of the Restless Dead
Ghouls' Night Out
Gorex, the Tombshell
Prowling Geistcatcher
Ravenous Rotbelly
Tomb Tyrant
Visions of Dread
Gisa, Glorious Resurrector
Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia
Bloodline Culling
Champion of the Perished
Lord of the Forsaken
Mask of Griselbrand
The Meathook Massacre
Slaughter Specialist
Tainted Adversary
Champion of the Perished
Infernal Grasp
RED
Curse of Obsession
Visions of Ruin
Curse of Obsession
Visions of Ruin
Bloodthirsty Adversary
Burn Down the House
Curse of Shaken Faith
Falkenrath Pit Fighter
Geistflame Reservoir
Light Up the Night
Moonveil Regent
Sunstreak Phoenix
Play with Fire
GREEN
Visions of Dominance
Celebrate the Harvest
Curse of Clinging Webs
Heronblade Elite
Kurbis, Harvest Celebrant
Ruinous Intrusion
Sigardian Zealot
Somberwald Beastmaster
Visions of Dominance
Wrenn and Seven
Dawnhart Mentor
Dawnhart Rejuvenator
Saryth, the Viper's Fang
Augur of Autumn
Briarbridge Tracker
Consuming Blob
Primal Adversary
Storm the Festival
Unnatural Growth
Willow Geist
MULTICOLORED
Leinore, Autumn Sovereign
Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver
Eloise, Nephalia Sleuth
Kyler, Sigardian Emissary
Lynde, Cheerful Tormentor
Leinore, Autumn Sovereign
Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver
Eloise, Nephalia Sleuth
Kyler, Sigardian Emissary
Lynde, Cheerful Tormentor
Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset
Dawnhart Wardens
Katilda, Dawnhart Prime
Florian, Voldaren Scion
Liesa, Forgotten Archangel
Old Stickfingers
Rem Karolus, Stalwart Slayer
Sigarda, Champion of Light
Slogurk, the Overslime
Vadrik, Astral Archmage
Angelfire Ignition
Can't Stay Away
Croaking Counterpart
Dire-Strain Rampage
Galvanic Iteration
Ghoulcaller's Harvest
Hallowed Respite
Rite of Harmony
Siphon Insight
Wake to Slaughter
Join the Dance
ARTIFACT
The Celestus
Pithing Needle
LAND
Deserted Beach
Haunted Ridge
Overgrown Farmland
Rockfall Vale
Shipwreck Marsh
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
DOUBLE-FACED CARDS
Arlinn, the Pack's Hope
Brutal Cathar
Suspicious Stowaway
Baneblade Scoundrel
Graveyard Trespasser
Shady Traveler
Fangblade Brigand
Harvesttide Infiltrator
Reckless Stormseeker
Spellrune Painter
Tavern Ruffian
Village Watch
Bird Admirer
Burly Breaker
Hound Tamer
Outland Liberator
Tireless Hauler
Tovolar's Huntmaster
Arlinn, the Pack's Hope
Kessig Naturalist
Tovolar, Dire Overlord
Jerren, Corrupted Bishop
Dennick, Pious Apprentice
Ludevic, Necrogenius
Enduring Angel
Malevolent Hermit
Poppet Stitcher
Curse of Leeches
Smoldering Egg
Hostile Hostel
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS