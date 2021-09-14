To view the regular cards, check out our Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Card Image Gallery.

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Avacyn's Memorial
Avacyn's Memorial

Visions of Glory
Visions of Glory

Celestial Judgment
Celestial Judgment

Curse of Conformity
Curse of Conformity

Moorland Rescuer
Moorland Rescuer

Sigarda's Vanguard
Sigarda's Vanguard

Stalwart Pathlighter
Stalwart Pathlighter

Wall of Mourning
Wall of Mourning

Avacyn's Memorial
Avacyn's Memorial

Visions of Glory
Visions of Glory

Candlegrove Witch
Candlegrove Witch

Adeline, Resplendent Cathar
Adeline, Resplendent Cathar

Curse of Silence
Curse of Silence

Fateful Absence
Fateful Absence

Intrepid Adversary
Intrepid Adversary

Sigarda's Splendor
Sigarda's Splendor

Sigardian Savior
Sigardian Savior

Sungold Sentinel
Sungold Sentinel

Vanquish the Horde
Vanquish the Horde

Gavony Dawnguard
Gavony Dawnguard

BLUE

Visions of Duplicity
Visions of Duplicity

Cleaver Skaab
Cleaver Skaab

Curse of Unbinding
Curse of Unbinding

Drown in Dreams
Drown in Dreams

Empty the Laboratory
Empty the Laboratory

Hordewing Skaab
Hordewing Skaab

Shadow Kin
Shadow Kin

Visions of Duplicity
Visions of Duplicity

Lier, Disciple of the Drowned
Lier, Disciple of the Drowned

Curse of Surveillance
Curse of Surveillance

Grafted Identity
Grafted Identity

Memory Deluge
Memory Deluge

Patrician Geist
Patrician Geist

Sludge Monster
Sludge Monster

Spectral Adversary
Spectral Adversary

Triskaidekaphile
Triskaidekaphile

Triskaidekaphile
Triskaidekaphile

Consider
Consider

BLACK

Visions of Dread
Visions of Dread

Crowded Crypt
Crowded Crypt

Curse of the Restless Dead
Curse of the Restless Dead

Ghouls' Night Out
Ghouls' Night Out

Gorex, the Tombshell
Gorex, the Tombshell

Prowling Geistcatcher
Prowling Geistcatcher

Ravenous Rotbelly
Ravenous Rotbelly

Tomb Tyrant
Tomb Tyrant

Visions of Dread
Visions of Dread

Gisa, Glorious Resurrector
Gisa, Glorious Resurrector

Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia
Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia

Bloodline Culling
Bloodline Culling

Champion of the Perished
Champion of the Perished

Lord of the Forsaken
Lord of the Forsaken

Mask of Griselbrand
Mask of Griselbrand

The Meathook Massacre
The Meathook Massacre

Slaughter Specialist
Slaughter Specialist

Tainted Adversary
Tainted Adversary

Champion of the Perished
Champion of the Perished

Infernal Grasp
Infernal Grasp

RED

Curse of Obsession
Curse of Obsession

Visions of Ruin
Visions of Ruin

Curse of Obsession
Curse of Obsession

Visions of Ruin
Visions of Ruin

Bloodthirsty Adversary
Bloodthirsty Adversary

Burn Down the House
Burn Down the House

Curse of Shaken Faith
Curse of Shaken Faith

Falkenrath Pit Fighter
Falkenrath Pit Fighter

Geistflame Reservoir
Geistflame Reservoir

Light Up the Night
Light Up the Night

Moonveil Regent
Moonveil Regent

Sunstreak Phoenix
Sunstreak Phoenix

Play with Fire
Play with Fire

GREEN

Visions of Dominance
Visions of Dominance

Celebrate the Harvest
Celebrate the Harvest

Curse of Clinging Webs
Curse of Clinging Webs

Heronblade Elite
Heronblade Elite

Kurbis, Harvest Celebrant
Kurbis, Harvest Celebrant

Ruinous Intrusion
Ruinous Intrusion

Sigardian Zealot
Sigardian Zealot

Somberwald Beastmaster
Somberwald Beastmaster

Visions of Dominance
Visions of Dominance

Wrenn and Seven
Wrenn and Seven

Dawnhart Mentor
Dawnhart Mentor

Dawnhart Rejuvenator
Dawnhart Rejuvenator

Saryth, the Viper's Fang
Saryth, the Viper's Fang

Augur of Autumn
Augur of Autumn

Briarbridge Tracker
Briarbridge Tracker

Consuming Blob
Consuming Blob

Primal Adversary
Primal Adversary

Storm the Festival
Storm the Festival

Unnatural Growth
Unnatural Growth

Willow Geist
Willow Geist

MULTICOLORED

Leinore, Autumn Sovereign
Leinore, Autumn Sovereign

Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver
Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver

Eloise, Nephalia Sleuth
Eloise, Nephalia Sleuth

Kyler, Sigardian Emissary
Kyler, Sigardian Emissary

Lynde, Cheerful Tormentor
Lynde, Cheerful Tormentor

Leinore, Autumn Sovereign
Leinore, Autumn Sovereign

Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver
Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver

Eloise, Nephalia Sleuth
Eloise, Nephalia Sleuth

Kyler, Sigardian Emissary
Kyler, Sigardian Emissary

Lynde, Cheerful Tormentor
Lynde, Cheerful Tormentor

Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset
Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset

Dawnhart Wardens
Dawnhart Wardens

Katilda, Dawnhart Prime
Katilda, Dawnhart Prime

Florian, Voldaren Scion
Florian, Voldaren Scion

Liesa, Forgotten Archangel
Liesa, Forgotten Archangel

Old Stickfingers
Old Stickfingers

Rem Karolus, Stalwart Slayer
Rem Karolus, Stalwart Slayer

Sigarda, Champion of Light
Sigarda, Champion of Light

Slogurk, the Overslime
Slogurk, the Overslime

Vadrik, Astral Archmage
Vadrik, Astral Archmage

Angelfire Ignition
Angelfire Ignition

Can't Stay Away
Can't Stay Away

Croaking Counterpart
Croaking Counterpart

Dire-Strain Rampage
Dire-Strain Rampage

Galvanic Iteration
Galvanic Iteration

Ghoulcaller's Harvest
Ghoulcaller's Harvest

Hallowed Respite
Hallowed Respite

Rite of Harmony
Rite of Harmony

Siphon Insight
Siphon Insight

Wake to Slaughter
Wake to Slaughter

Join the Dance
Join the Dance

ARTIFACT

The Celestus
The Celestus

Pithing Needle
Pithing Needle

LAND

Deserted Beach
Deserted Beach

Haunted Ridge
Haunted Ridge

Overgrown Farmland
Overgrown Farmland

Rockfall Vale
Rockfall Vale

Shipwreck Marsh
Shipwreck Marsh

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Forest
Forest

DOUBLE-FACED CARDS

Arlinn, the Pack's Hope
Arlinn, the Moon's Fury

Arlinn, the Pack's Hope

Brutal Cathar
Moonrage Brute

Brutal Cathar

Suspicious Stowaway
Seafaring Werewolf

Suspicious Stowaway

Baneblade Scoundrel
Baneclaw Marauder

Baneblade Scoundrel

Graveyard Trespasser
Graveyard Glutton

Graveyard Trespasser

Shady Traveler
Stalking Predator

Shady Traveler

Fangblade Brigand
Fangblade Eviscerator

Fangblade Brigand

Harvesttide Infiltrator
Harvesttide Assailant

Harvesttide Infiltrator

Reckless Stormseeker
Storm-Charged Slasher

Reckless Stormseeker

Spellrune Painter
Spellrune Howler

Spellrune Painter

Tavern Ruffian
Tavern Smasher

Tavern Ruffian

Village Watch
Village Reavers

Village Watch

Bird Admirer
Wing Shredder

Bird Admirer

Burly Breaker
Dire-Strain Demolisher

Burly Breaker

Hound Tamer
Untamed Pup

Hound Tamer

Outland Liberator
Frenzied Trapbreaker

Outland Liberator

Tireless Hauler
Dire-Strain Brawler

Tireless Hauler

Tovolar's Huntmaster
Tovolar's Packleader

Tovolar's Huntmaster

Arlinn, the Pack's Hope
Arlinn, the Moon's Fury

Arlinn, the Pack's Hope

Kessig Naturalist
Lord of the Ulvenwald

Kessig Naturalist

Tovolar, Dire Overlord
Tovolar, the Midnight Scourge

Tovolar, Dire Overlord

Jerren, Corrupted Bishop
Ormendahl, the Corrupter

Jerren, Corrupted Bishop

Dennick, Pious Apprentice
Dennick, Pious Apparition

Dennick, Pious Apprentice

Ludevic, Necrogenius
Olag, Ludevic's Hubris

Ludevic, Necrogenius

Enduring Angel
Angelic Enforcer

Enduring Angel

Malevolent Hermit
Benevolent Geist

Malevolent Hermit

Poppet Stitcher
Poppet Factory

Poppet Stitcher

Curse of Leeches
Leeching Lurker

Curse of Leeches

Smoldering Egg
Ashmouth Dragon

Smoldering Egg

Hostile Hostel
Creeping Inn

Hostile Hostel

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS