Ixalan
WHITE
Adanto Vanguard
Ashes of the Abhorrent
Axis of Mortality
Bellowing Aegisaur
Bishop of Rebirth
Bishop’s Soldier
Bright Reprisal
Demystify
Duskborne Skymarcher
Emissary of Sunrise
Encampment Keeper
Glorifier of Dusk
Goring Ceratops
Imperial Aerosaur
Imperial Lancer
Inspiring Cleric
Ixalan’s Binding
Kinjalli’s Caller
Kinjalli’s Sunwing
Legion Conquistador
Legion’s Judgment
Looming Altisaur
Mavren Fein, Dusk Apostle
Paladin of the Bloodstained
Pious Interdiction
Priest of the Wakening Sun
Pterodon Knight
Queen’s Commission
Rallying Roar
Raptor Companion
Ritual of Rejuvenation
Sanguine Sacrament
Settle the Wreckage
Sheltering Light
Shining Aerosaur
Skyblade of the Legion
Slash of Talons
Steadfast Armasaur
Sunrise Seeker
Territorial Hammerskull
Tocatli Honor Guard
Vampire’s Zeal
Wakening Sun’s Avatar
BLUE
Air Elemental
Arcane Adaptation
Cancel
Chart a Course
Daring Saboteur
Deadeye Quartermaster
Deeproot Waters
Depths of Desire
Dive Down
Dreamcaller Siren
Entrancing Melody
Favorable Winds
Fleet Swallower
Headwater Sentries
Herald of Secret Streams
Jace, Cunning Castaway
Kopala, Warden of Waves
Lookout’s Dispersal
Navigator’s Ruin
One With the Wind
Opt
Overflowing Insight
Perilous Voyage
Pirate’s Prize
Prosperous Pirates
River Sneak
River’s Rebuke
Run Aground
Sailor of Means
Shaper Apprentice
Shipwreck Looter
Shore Keeper
Siren Lookout
Siren Stormtamer
Siren’s Ruse
Spell Pierce
Spell Swindle
Storm Fleet Aerialist
Storm Fleet Spy
Storm Sculptor
Tempest Caller
Watertrap Weaver
Wind Strider
BLACK
Anointed Deacon
Bishop of the Bloodstained
Blight Keeper
Bloodcrazed Paladin
Boneyard Parley
Contract Killing
Costly Plunder
Dark Nourishment
Deadeye Tormentor
Deadeye Tracker
Deathless Ancient
Desperate Castaways
Dire Fleet Hoarder
Dire Fleet Interloper
Dire Fleet Ravager
Duress
Fathom Fleet Captain
Fathom Fleet Cutthroat
Grim Captain’s Call
Heartless Pillage
Kitesail Freebooter
Lurking Chupacabra
March of the Drowned
Mark of the Vampire
Queen’s Agent
Queen’s Bay Soldier
Raiders’ Wake
Revel in Riches
Ruin Raider
Ruthless Knave
Sanctum Seeker
Seekers’ Squire
Skittering Heartstopper
Skulduggery
Skymarch Bloodletter
Spreading Rot
Sword-Point Diplomacy
Vanquish the Weak
Vicious Conquistador
Vraska’s Contempt
Walk the Plank
Wanted Scoundrels
RED
Angrath’s Marauders
Bonded Horncrest
Brazen Buccaneers
Burning Sun’s Avatar
Captain Lannery Storm
Captivating Crew
Charging Monstrosaur
Demolish
Dinosaur Stampede
Dual Shot
Fathom Fleet Firebrand
Fiery Cannonade
Fire Shrine Keeper
Firecannon Blast
Frenzied Raptor
Headstrong Brute
Hijack
Lightning Strike
Lightning-Rig Crew
Makeshift Munitions
Nest Robber
Otepec Huntmaster
Rampaging Ferocidon
Raptor Hatchling
Repeating Barrage
Rigging Runner
Rile
Rowdy Crew
Rummaging Goblin
Star of Extinction
Storm Fleet Arsonist
Storm Fleet Pyromancer
Sun-Crowned Hunters
Sunbird’s Invocation
Sure Strike
Swashbuckling
Thrash of Raptors
Tilonalli’s Knight
Tilonalli’s Skinshifter
Trove of Temptation
Unfriendly Fire
Wily Goblin
GREEN
Ancient Brontodon
Atzocan Archer
Blinding Fog
Blossom Dryad
Carnage Tyrant
Colossal Dreadmaw
Commune with Dinosaurs
Crash the Ramparts
Crushing Canopy
Deathgorge Scavenger
Deeproot Champion
Deeproot Warrior
Drover of the Mighty
Emergent Growth
Emperor’s Vanguard
Grazing Whiptail
Ixalli’s Diviner
Ixalli’s Keeper
Jade Guardian
Jungle Delver
Kumena’s Speaker
Merfolk Branchwalker
New Horizons
Old-Growth Dryads
Pounce
Ranging Raptors
Ravenous Daggertooth
Ripjaw Raptor
River Heralds’ Boon
Savage Stomp
Shapers’ Sanctuary
Slice in Twain
Snapping Sailback
Spike-Tailed Ceratops
Thundering Spineback
Tishana’s Wayfinder
Verdant Rebirth
Verdant Sun’s Avatar
Vineshaper Mystic
Waker of the Wilds
Wildgrowth Walker
MULTICOLORED
Admiral Beckett Brass
Belligerent Brontodon
Call to the Feast
Deadeye Plunderers
Dire Fleet Captain
Gishath, Sun’s Avatar
Hostage Taker
Huatli, Warrior Poet
Marauding Looter
Raging Swordtooth
Regisaur Alpha
Shapers of Nature
Sky Terror
Tishana, Voice of Thunder
Vona, Butcher of Magan
Vraska, Relic Seeker
DOUBLE-FACE
Legion’s Landing
Search for Azcanta
Arguel’s Blood Fast
Vance’s Blasting Cannons
Growing Rites of Itlimoc
Conqueror’s Galleon
Dowsing Dagger
Primal Amulet
Thaumatic Compass
Treasure Map
ARTIFACT
Cobbled Wings
Dusk Legion Dreadnought
Elaborate Firecannon
Fell Flagship
Gilded Sentinel
Hierophant’s Chalice
Pillar of Origins
Pirate’s Cutlass
Prying Blade
Sentinel Totem
Shadowed Caravel
Sleek Schooner
Sorcerous Spyglass
Vanquisher’s Banner
LAND
Dragonskull Summit
Drowned Catacomb
Field of Ruin
Glacial Fortress
Rootbound Crag
Sunpetal Grove
Unclaimed Territory
Unknown Shores
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
