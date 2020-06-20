Jumpstart
You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Core Set 2021 and Jumpstart right here.
WHITE
Blessed Sanctuary
Brightmare
Emiel the Blessed
Release the Dogs
Steel-Plume Marshal
Stone Haven Pilgrim
Supply Runners
Trusty Retriever
Aegis of the Heavens
Aerial Assault
Affa Guard Hound
Ajani's Chosen
Alabaster Mage
Angel of Mercy
Angel of the Dire Hour
Angelic Arbiter
Angelic Edict
Angelic Page
Archon of Justice
Archon of Redemption
Battlefield Promotion
Blessed Spirits
Bulwark Giant
Cathar's Companion
Cathars' Crusade
Celestial Mantle
Cloudshift
Cradle of Vitality
Dauntless Onslaught
Divine Arrow
Duelist's Heritage
Emancipation Angel
Face of Divinity
Forced Worship
Fortify
Gird for Battle
Healer's Hawk
High Sentinels of Arashin
Indomitable Will
Inspired Charge
Inspiring Captain
Inspiring Unicorn
Isamaru, Hound of Konda
Knight of the Tusk
Knightly Valor
Kor Spiritdancer
Lena, Selfless Champion
Lightwalker
Linvala, Keeper of Silence
Long Road Home
Mentor of the Meek
Mesa Unicorn
Mikaeus, the Lunarch
Moment of Heroism
Pacifism
Path of Bravery
Path to Exile
Patron of the Valiant
Raise the Alarm
Rhox Faithmender
Ronom Unicorn
Serra Angel
Sky Tether
Take Heart
Tandem Tactics
Valorous Stance
Voice of the Provinces
BLUE
Archaeomender
Bruvac the Grandiloquent
Corsair Captain
Inniaz, the Gale Force
Ormos, Archive Keeper
Scholar of the Lost Trove
Aegis Turtle
Battleground Geist
Befuddle
Belltower Sphinx
Chart a Course
Cloudreader Sphinx
Coastal Piracy
Crookclaw Transmuter
Cryptic Serpent
Curiosity
Curious Obsession
Departed Deckhand
Erratic Visionary
Essence Flux
Exclude
Exclusion Mage
Kira, Great Glass-Spinner
Kitesail Corsair
Leave in the Dust
Murmuring Phantasm
Mystic Archaeologist
Narcolepsy
Nebelgast Herald
Octoprophet
Oneirophage
Peel from Reality
Prescient Chimera
Prosperous Pirates
Rattlechains
Read the Runes
Reckless Scholar
Rhystic Study
Rishadan Airship
Sage's Row Savant
Sailor of Means
Sea Gate Oracle
Selhoff Occultist
Serendib Efreet
Sharding Sphinx
Sigiled Starfish
Spectral Sailor
Storm Sculptor
Sweep Away
Talrand, Sky Summoner
Talrand's Invocation
Thirst for Knowledge
Thought Collapse
Thought Scour
Towering-Wave Mystic
Vedalken Archmage
Vedalken Entrancer
Voyage's End
Wall of Lost Thoughts
Warden of Evos Isle
Waterknot
Whelming Wave
Windreader Sphinx
Windstorm Drake
Winged Words
Wishful Merfolk
Wizard's Retort
BLACK
Kels, Fight Fixer
Nocturnal Feeder
Tinybones, Trinket Thief
Witch of the Moors
Agonizing Syphon
Assassin's Strike
Bake into a Pie
Barter in Blood
Black Cat
Black Market
Blighted Bat
Blood Artist
Blood Divination
Blood Host
Bloodbond Vampire
Bloodhunter Bat
Bogbrew Witch
Bone Picker
Bone Splinters
Burglar Rat
Cadaver Imp
Cauldron Familiar
Cemetery Recruitment
Child of Night
Corpse Hauler
Corpse Traders
Crow of Dark Tidings
Death's Approach
Douse in Gloom
Drainpipe Vermin
Drana, Liberator of Malakir
Dutiful Attendant
Entomber Exarch
Eternal Taskmaster
Eternal Thirst
Exhume
Exquisite Blood
Falkenrath Noble
Fell Specter
Festering Newt
Funeral Rites
Ghoulcaller Gisa
Ghoulcaller's Accomplice
Ghoulraiser
Gifted Aetherborn
Gonti, Lord of Luxury
Gravewaker
Gristle Grinner
Harvester of Souls
Innocent Blood
Kalastria Nightwatch
Languish
Last Gasp
Launch Party
Lawless Broker
Liliana's Elite
Liliana's Reaver
Macabre Waltz
Malakir Familiar
Mark of the Vampire
Mausoleum Turnkey
Miasmic Mummy
Mire Triton
Nightshade Stinger
Nyxathid
Ogre Slumlord
Oona's Blackguard
Parasitic Implant
Phyrexian Broodlings
Phyrexian Debaser
Phyrexian Gargantua
Phyrexian Rager
Phyrexian Reclamation
Plagued Rusalka
Ravenous Chupacabra
Reanimate
Rise of the Dark Realms
Sangromancer
Sanitarium Skeleton
Scourge of Nel Toth
Sengir Vampire
Settle the Score
Shambling Goblin
Sheoldred, Whispering One
Slate Street Ruffian
Soul Salvage
Stab Wound
Swarm of Bloodflies
Tempting Witch
Tithebearer Giant
Vampire Neonate
Wailing Ghoul
Wight of Precinct Six
Zombie Infestation
RED
Chained Brute
Immolating Gyre
Lightning Phoenix
Lightning Visionary
Living Lightning
Muxus, Goblin Grandee
Sethron, Hurloon General
Spiteful Prankster
Zurzoth, Chaos Rider
Act of Treason
Ashmouth Hound
Ball Lightning
Barrage of Expendables
Bathe in Dragonfire
Beetleback Chief
Blindblast
Bloodrage Brawler
Bloodrock Cyclops
Bloodshot Trainee
Boggart Brute
Borderland Marauder
Borderland Minotaur
Chain Lightning
Charmbreaker Devils
Cinder Elemental
Collateral Damage
Dance with Devils
Doublecast
Draconic Roar
Dragon Fodder
Dragon Hatchling
Dragonlord's Servant
Dragonspeaker Shaman
Dualcaster Mage
Etali, Primal Storm
Fanatical Firebrand
Flame Lash
Flames of the Firebrand
Flames of the Raze-Boar
Flametongue Kavu
Fling
Flurry of Horns
Forge Devil
Furnace Whelp
Goblin Chieftain
Goblin Commando
Goblin Goon
Goblin Instigator
Goblin Lore
Goblin Rally
Goblin Shortcutter
Grim Lavamancer
Hamletback Goliath
Heartfire
Hellrider
Homing Lightning
Hungry Flames
Inferno Hellion
Kiln Fiend
Krenko, Mob Boss
Lathliss, Dragon Queen
Lightning Axe
Lightning Bolt
Lightning Diadem
Lightning Elemental
Lightning Shrieker
Magma Jet
Magmaquake
Makeshift Munitions
Minotaur Skullcleaver
Minotaur Sureshot
Molten Ravager
Mugging
Ornery Goblin
Outnumber
Pillar of Flame
Pyroclastic Elemental
Rageblood Shaman
Rapacious Dragon
Riddle of Lightning
Sarkhan's Rage
Sarkhan's Unsealing
Seismic Elemental
Sin Prodder
Spitting Earth
Thermo-Alchemist
Tibalt's Rager
Torch Fiend
Volcanic Fallout
Volley Veteran
Warfire Javelineer
Weaver of Lightning
Young Pyromancer
GREEN
Allosaurus Shepherd
Branching Evolution
Neyith of the Dire Hunt
Towering Titan
Affectionate Indrik
Aggressive Urge
Ambassador Oak
Arbor Armament
Armorcraft Judge
Assault Formation
Awakener Druid
Brindle Shoat
Brushstrider
Carven Caryatid
Champion of Lambholt
Commune with Dinosaurs
Craterhoof Behemoth
Crushing Canopy
Dawntreader Elk
Drover of the Mighty
Dwynen's Elite
Elemental Uprising
Elvish Archdruid
Enlarge
Explore
Fa'adiyah Seer
Feral Hydra
Feral Invocation
Feral Prowler
Fertilid
Ghalta, Primal Hunger
Ghirapur Guide
Grave Bramble
Hunter's Insight
Initiate's Companion
Inspiring Call
Ironshell Beetle
Irresistible Prey
Keeper of Fables
Leaf Gilder
Lifecrafter's Gift
Lurking Predators
Momentous Fall
Nature's Way
Nessian Hornbeetle
New Horizons
Oracle of Mul Daya
Orazca Frillback
Overgrown Battlement
Penumbra Bobcat
Pouncing Cheetah
Presence of Gond
Primeval Bounty
Primordial Sage
Rampaging Brontodon
Ravenous Baloth
Rishkar, Peema Renegade
Rumbling Baloth
Savage Stomp
Scrounging Bandar
Selvala, Heart of the Wilds
Silhana Wayfinder
Somberwald Stag
Soul of the Harvest
Sporemound
Sylvan Brushstrider
Sylvan Ranger
Thragtusk
Thundering Spineback
Time to Feed
Ulvenwald Hydra
Vastwood Zendikon
Verdant Embrace
Wall of Blossoms
Wall of Vines
Wildheart Invoker
Wildsize
Woodborn Behemoth
Wren's Run Vanquisher
Zendikar's Roil
MULTICOLORED
Auger Spree
Dinrova Horror
Fusion Elemental
Ironroot Warlord
Lawmage's Binding
Maelstrom Archangel
Raging Regisaur
ARTIFACT
Lightning-Core Excavator
Aether Spellbomb
Alloy Myr
Ancestral Statue
Arcane Encyclopedia
Bubbling Cauldron
Chamber Sentry
Chromatic Sphere
Dragonloft Idol
Dreamstone Hedron
Gargoyle Sentinel
Gingerbrute
Guardian Idol
Hedron Archive
Herald's Horn
Jousting Dummy
Juggernaut
Mana Geode
Marauder's Axe
Meteor Golem
Myr Sire
Perilous Myr
Pirate's Cutlass
Prophetic Prism
Rogue's Gloves
Roving Keep
Runed Servitor
Scarecrone
Scroll of Avacyn
Scuttlemutt
Signpost Scarecrow
Skittering Surveyor
Suspicious Bookcase
Terrarion
Unstable Obelisk
Warmonger's Chariot
LAND
Thriving Bluff
Thriving Grove
Thriving Heath
Thriving Isle
Thriving Moor
Legion Plains
Doctor Plains
Angels Plains
Unicorns Plains
Enchanted Plains
Heavily Armed Plains
Feathered Friends Plains
Dogs Plains
Under the Sea Island
Wizards Island
Above the Clouds Island
Archaeology Island
Milling Island
Spirits Island
Pirates Island
Well-Read Island
Minions Swamp
Discard Swamp
Reanimated Swamp
Rogues Swamp
Phyrexian Swamp
Witchcraft Swamp
Vampires Swamp
Spooky Swamp
Dragons Mountain
Devilish Mountain
Seismic Mountain
Goblins Mountain
Spellcasting Mountain
Smashing Mountain
Lightning Mountain
Minotaurs Mountain
Tree Hugging Forest
Lands Forest
Plus One Forest
Dinosaurs Forest
Cats Forest
Walls Forest
Predatory Forest
Elves Forest
Rainbow Terramorphic Expanse
Buried Ruin
Mirrodin's Core
Phyrexian Tower
Riptide Laboratory
Rupture Spire
