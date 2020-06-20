You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Core Set 2021 and Jumpstart right here.

WHITE

Blessed Sanctuary

Brightmare

Emiel the Blessed

Release the Dogs

Steel-Plume Marshal

Stone Haven Pilgrim

Supply Runners

Trusty Retriever

Aegis of the Heavens

Aerial Assault

Affa Guard Hound

Ajani's Chosen

Alabaster Mage

Angel of Mercy

Angel of the Dire Hour

Angelic Arbiter

Angelic Edict

Angelic Page

Archon of Justice

Archon of Redemption

Battlefield Promotion

Blessed Spirits

Bulwark Giant

Cathar's Companion

Cathars' Crusade

Celestial Mantle

Cloudshift

Cradle of Vitality

Dauntless Onslaught

Divine Arrow

Duelist's Heritage

Emancipation Angel

Face of Divinity

Forced Worship

Fortify

Gird for Battle

Healer's Hawk

High Sentinels of Arashin

Indomitable Will

Inspired Charge

Inspiring Captain

Inspiring Unicorn

Isamaru, Hound of Konda

Knight of the Tusk

Knightly Valor

Kor Spiritdancer

Lena, Selfless Champion

Lightwalker

Linvala, Keeper of Silence

Long Road Home

Mentor of the Meek

Mesa Unicorn

Mikaeus, the Lunarch

Moment of Heroism

Pacifism

Path of Bravery

Path to Exile

Patron of the Valiant

Raise the Alarm

Rhox Faithmender

Ronom Unicorn

Serra Angel

Sky Tether

Take Heart

Tandem Tactics

Valorous Stance

Voice of the Provinces

BLUE

Archaeomender

Bruvac the Grandiloquent

Corsair Captain

Inniaz, the Gale Force

Ormos, Archive Keeper

Scholar of the Lost Trove

Aegis Turtle

Battleground Geist

Befuddle

Belltower Sphinx

Chart a Course

Cloudreader Sphinx

Coastal Piracy

Crookclaw Transmuter

Cryptic Serpent

Curiosity

Curious Obsession

Departed Deckhand

Erratic Visionary

Essence Flux

Exclude

Exclusion Mage

Kira, Great Glass-Spinner

Kitesail Corsair

Leave in the Dust

Murmuring Phantasm

Mystic Archaeologist

Narcolepsy

Nebelgast Herald

Octoprophet

Oneirophage

Peel from Reality

Prescient Chimera

Prosperous Pirates

Rattlechains

Read the Runes

Reckless Scholar

Rhystic Study

Rishadan Airship

Sage's Row Savant

Sailor of Means

Sea Gate Oracle

Selhoff Occultist

Serendib Efreet

Sharding Sphinx

Sigiled Starfish

Spectral Sailor

Storm Sculptor

Sweep Away

Talrand, Sky Summoner

Talrand's Invocation

Thirst for Knowledge

Thought Collapse

Thought Scour

Towering-Wave Mystic

Vedalken Archmage

Vedalken Entrancer

Voyage's End

Wall of Lost Thoughts

Warden of Evos Isle

Waterknot

Whelming Wave

Windreader Sphinx

Windstorm Drake

Winged Words

Wishful Merfolk

Wizard's Retort

BLACK

Kels, Fight Fixer

Nocturnal Feeder

Tinybones, Trinket Thief

Witch of the Moors

Agonizing Syphon

Assassin's Strike

Bake into a Pie

Barter in Blood

Black Cat

Black Market

Blighted Bat

Blood Artist

Blood Divination

Blood Host

Bloodbond Vampire

Bloodhunter Bat

Bogbrew Witch

Bone Picker

Bone Splinters

Burglar Rat

Cadaver Imp

Cauldron Familiar

Cemetery Recruitment

Child of Night

Corpse Hauler

Corpse Traders

Crow of Dark Tidings

Death's Approach

Douse in Gloom

Drainpipe Vermin

Drana, Liberator of Malakir

Dutiful Attendant

Entomber Exarch

Eternal Taskmaster

Eternal Thirst

Exhume

Exquisite Blood

Falkenrath Noble

Fell Specter

Festering Newt

Funeral Rites

Ghoulcaller Gisa

Ghoulcaller's Accomplice

Ghoulraiser

Gifted Aetherborn

Gonti, Lord of Luxury

Gravewaker

Gristle Grinner

Harvester of Souls

Innocent Blood

Kalastria Nightwatch

Languish

Last Gasp

Launch Party

Lawless Broker

Liliana's Elite

Liliana's Reaver

Macabre Waltz

Malakir Familiar

Mark of the Vampire

Mausoleum Turnkey

Miasmic Mummy

Mire Triton

Nightshade Stinger

Nyxathid

Ogre Slumlord

Oona's Blackguard

Parasitic Implant

Phyrexian Broodlings

Phyrexian Debaser

Phyrexian Gargantua

Phyrexian Rager

Phyrexian Reclamation

Plagued Rusalka

Ravenous Chupacabra

Reanimate

Rise of the Dark Realms

Sangromancer

Sanitarium Skeleton

Scourge of Nel Toth

Sengir Vampire

Settle the Score

Shambling Goblin

Sheoldred, Whispering One

Slate Street Ruffian

Soul Salvage

Stab Wound

Swarm of Bloodflies

Tempting Witch

Tithebearer Giant

Vampire Neonate

Wailing Ghoul

Wight of Precinct Six

Zombie Infestation

RED

Chained Brute

Immolating Gyre

Lightning Phoenix

Lightning Visionary

Living Lightning

Muxus, Goblin Grandee

Sethron, Hurloon General

Spiteful Prankster

Zurzoth, Chaos Rider

Act of Treason

Ashmouth Hound

Ball Lightning

Barrage of Expendables

Bathe in Dragonfire

Beetleback Chief

Blindblast

Bloodrage Brawler

Bloodrock Cyclops

Bloodshot Trainee

Boggart Brute

Borderland Marauder

Borderland Minotaur

Chain Lightning

Charmbreaker Devils

Cinder Elemental

Collateral Damage

Dance with Devils

Doublecast

Draconic Roar

Dragon Fodder

Dragon Hatchling

Dragonlord's Servant

Dragonspeaker Shaman

Dualcaster Mage

Etali, Primal Storm

Fanatical Firebrand

Flame Lash

Flames of the Firebrand

Flames of the Raze-Boar

Flametongue Kavu

Fling

Flurry of Horns

Forge Devil

Furnace Whelp

Goblin Chieftain

Goblin Commando

Goblin Goon

Goblin Instigator

Goblin Lore

Goblin Rally

Goblin Shortcutter

Grim Lavamancer

Hamletback Goliath

Heartfire

Hellrider

Homing Lightning

Hungry Flames

Inferno Hellion

Kiln Fiend

Krenko, Mob Boss

Lathliss, Dragon Queen

Lightning Axe

Lightning Bolt

Lightning Diadem

Lightning Elemental

Lightning Shrieker

Magma Jet

Magmaquake

Makeshift Munitions

Minotaur Skullcleaver

Minotaur Sureshot

Molten Ravager

Mugging

Ornery Goblin

Outnumber

Pillar of Flame

Pyroclastic Elemental

Rageblood Shaman

Rapacious Dragon

Riddle of Lightning

Sarkhan's Rage

Sarkhan's Unsealing

Seismic Elemental

Sin Prodder

Spitting Earth

Thermo-Alchemist

Tibalt's Rager

Torch Fiend

Volcanic Fallout

Volley Veteran

Warfire Javelineer

Weaver of Lightning

Young Pyromancer

GREEN

Allosaurus Shepherd

Branching Evolution

Neyith of the Dire Hunt

Towering Titan

Affectionate Indrik

Aggressive Urge

Ambassador Oak

Arbor Armament

Armorcraft Judge

Assault Formation

Awakener Druid

Brindle Shoat

Brushstrider

Carven Caryatid

Champion of Lambholt

Commune with Dinosaurs

Craterhoof Behemoth

Crushing Canopy

Dawntreader Elk

Drover of the Mighty

Dwynen's Elite

Elemental Uprising

Elvish Archdruid

Enlarge

Explore

Fa'adiyah Seer

Feral Hydra

Feral Invocation

Feral Prowler

Fertilid

Ghalta, Primal Hunger

Ghirapur Guide

Grave Bramble

Hunter's Insight

Initiate's Companion

Inspiring Call

Ironshell Beetle

Irresistible Prey

Keeper of Fables

Leaf Gilder

Lifecrafter's Gift

Lurking Predators

Momentous Fall

Nature's Way

Nessian Hornbeetle

New Horizons

Oracle of Mul Daya

Orazca Frillback

Overgrown Battlement

Penumbra Bobcat

Pouncing Cheetah

Presence of Gond

Primeval Bounty

Primordial Sage

Rampaging Brontodon

Ravenous Baloth

Rishkar, Peema Renegade

Rumbling Baloth

Savage Stomp

Scrounging Bandar

Selvala, Heart of the Wilds

Silhana Wayfinder

Somberwald Stag

Soul of the Harvest

Sporemound

Sylvan Brushstrider

Sylvan Ranger

Thragtusk

Thundering Spineback

Time to Feed

Ulvenwald Hydra

Vastwood Zendikon

Verdant Embrace

Wall of Blossoms

Wall of Vines

Wildheart Invoker

Wildsize

Woodborn Behemoth

Wren's Run Vanquisher

Zendikar's Roil

MULTICOLORED

Auger Spree

Dinrova Horror

Fusion Elemental

Ironroot Warlord

Lawmage's Binding

Maelstrom Archangel

Raging Regisaur

ARTIFACT

Lightning-Core Excavator

Aether Spellbomb

Alloy Myr

Ancestral Statue

Arcane Encyclopedia

Bubbling Cauldron

Chamber Sentry

Chromatic Sphere

Dragonloft Idol

Dreamstone Hedron

Gargoyle Sentinel

Gingerbrute

Guardian Idol

Hedron Archive

Herald's Horn

Jousting Dummy

Juggernaut

Mana Geode

Marauder's Axe

Meteor Golem

Myr Sire

Perilous Myr

Pirate's Cutlass

Prophetic Prism

Rogue's Gloves

Roving Keep

Runed Servitor

Scarecrone

Scroll of Avacyn

Scuttlemutt

Signpost Scarecrow

Skittering Surveyor

Suspicious Bookcase

Terrarion

Unstable Obelisk

Warmonger's Chariot

LAND

Thriving Bluff

Thriving Grove

Thriving Heath

Thriving Isle

Thriving Moor

Legion Plains

Doctor Plains

Angels Plains

Unicorns Plains

Enchanted Plains

Heavily Armed Plains

Feathered Friends Plains

Dogs Plains

Under the Sea Island

Wizards Island

Above the Clouds Island

Archaeology Island

Milling Island

Spirits Island

Pirates Island

Well-Read Island

Minions Swamp

Discard Swamp

Reanimated Swamp

Rogues Swamp

Phyrexian Swamp

Witchcraft Swamp

Vampires Swamp

Spooky Swamp

Dragons Mountain

Devilish Mountain

Seismic Mountain

Goblins Mountain

Spellcasting Mountain

Smashing Mountain

Lightning Mountain

Minotaurs Mountain

Tree Hugging Forest

Lands Forest

Plus One Forest

Dinosaurs Forest

Cats Forest

Walls Forest

Predatory Forest

Elves Forest

Rainbow Terramorphic Expanse

Buried Ruin

Mirrodin's Core

Phyrexian Tower

Riptide Laboratory

Rupture Spire

