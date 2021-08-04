(Editor's Note: information for the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons release and upcoming MTG Arena changes have been updated since publication. Click here to learn more.)

Arriving August 26 on MTG Arena, Jumpstart: Historic Horizons adds hundreds of cards from Modern Horizons, Modern Horizons 2, and beyond—plus all-new Magic: The Gathering cards to MTG Arena.

Learning about Jumpstart: Historic Horizons? Our announcement has you covered with details on the new mechanics, cards, play experience, and more.

Below, you'll find card images for the new-to-Magic cards in this digital release updated the day after they are previewed.

For full lists of contents and to see the variety of cards possible within each Jumpstart: Historic Horizons packet, check out our Packet Lists article and see the full breakdown here. To follow along with the latest card previews, make sure to bookmark the Where to Find Previews page and check in regularly for previews as they roll out!

New-to-Magic Cards

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK
RED | GREEN | COLORLESS | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Baffling Defenses
Baffling Defenses

Benalish Partisan
Benalish Partisan

Leonin Sanctifier
Leonin Sanctifier

Lumbering Lightshield
Lumbering Lightshield

Teyo, Aegis Adept
Teyo, Aegis Adept

Wingsteed Trainer
Wingsteed Trainer

BLUE

Bounty of the Deep
Bounty of the Deep

Ethereal Grasp
Ethereal Grasp

Kiora, the Tide's Fury
Kiora, the Tide's Fury

Mentor of Evos Isle
Mentor of Evos Isle

Shoreline Scout
Shoreline Scout

Tome of the Infinite
Tome of the Infinite

BLACK

Boneyard Aberration
Boneyard Aberration

Davriel, Soul Broker
Davriel, Soul Broker

Davriel's Withering
Davriel's Withering

Manor Guardian
Manor Guardian

Plaguecrafter's Familiar
Plaguecrafter's Familiar

Subversive Acolyte
Subversive Acolyte

RED

Managorger Phoenix
Managorger Phoenix

Reckless Ringleader
Reckless Ringleader

Sarkhan's Scorn
Sarkhan's Scorn

Sarkhan, Wanderer to Shiv
Sarkhan, Wanderer to Shiv

Scion of Shiv
Scion of Shiv

Static Discharge
Static Discharge

GREEN

Freyalise, Skyshroud Partisan
Freyalise, Skyshroud Partisan

Longtusk Stalker
Longtusk Stalker

Pool of Vigorous Growth
Pool of Vigorous Growth

Skyshroud Ambush
Skyshroud Ambush

Skyshroud Lookout
Skyshroud Lookout

Veteran Charger
Veteran Charger

COLORLESS

Faceless Agent
Faceless Agent

 

Davriel, Soul Broker

Davriel will offer you three choices from the options below:

  • Draw three cards.
  • Conjure a Manor Guardian card into your hand.
  • Return two random creature cards from your graveyard to your hand. They perpetually gain +1/+1.
  • Return a random creature card with the highest mana value from among cards in your graveyard to the battlefield.
  • You get an emblem with "Creatures you control get +2/+0."
  • You get an emblem with "Spells you cast cost {oB} less to cast."
  • You get an emblem with "Davriel planeswalkers you control have "+2: Draw a card."
  • You get an emblem with "Whenever you draw a card, you gain 2 life."

Davriel's will require you to choose a condition from among three of the options below:

  • You lose 6 life.
  • Exile two cards from your hand. If fewer than two cards were exiled this way, each opponent draws cards equal to the difference.
  • Sacrifice two permanents.
  • Each creature you don't control perpetually gains +1/+1.
  • You get an emblem with "Creatures you control get -1/-0."
  • You get an emblem with "Spells you cast cost {oB} more to cast."
  • You get an emblem with "Whenever you draw a card, exile the top two cards of your library."
  • You get an emblem with "At the beginning of your upkeep, you lose 1 life for each creature you control."

Tome of the Infinite

Tome of the Infinite conjures the following cards:

Here is the complete list of cards that are available to craft or acquire through play with Jumpstart: Historic Horizons.

Click for Full Jumpstart: Historic Horizons Card List

CardSetRarityColorType
Abiding GraceMH2UWhiteEnchantment
Abzan Battle PriestJ21UWhiteCreature
Abzan FalconerJ21UWhiteCreature
Aethershield ArtificerM19UWhiteCreature
Ainok Bond-KinJ21CWhiteCreature
Allied AssaultZNRUWhiteInstant
Alseid of Life's BountyTHBUWhiteEnchantment Creature
Angel of the DawnM19CWhiteCreature
Angel of the God-PharaohJ21UWhiteCreature
Angelheart ProtectorZNRCWhiteCreature
Angelic EdictJMPCWhiteSorcery
Angelic ExaltationRNAUWhiteEnchantment
Angelic PurgeJ21CWhiteSorcery
Anointed ChoristerM21CWhiteCreature
Anointer of ValorJ21CWhiteCreature
Arcbound MouserMH2CWhiteArtifact Creature
Arcbound PrototypeMH2CWhiteArtifact Creature
Baffling DefensesJ21CWhiteInstant
Baffling EndRIXUWhiteEnchantment
Barbed SpikeMH2UWhiteArtifact
Battle ScreechMH1UWhiteSorcery
Battlefield PromotionWARCWhiteInstant
Battlefield RaptorKHMCWhiteCreature
Benalish PartisanJ21RWhiteCreature
Blade SplicerJ21RWhiteCreature
Bonds of FaithJ21CWhiteEnchantment
Bonescythe SliverJ21RWhiteCreature
Boros EliteJ21UWhiteCreature
Captivating UnicornTHBCWhiteCreature
Cast OutAKRUWhiteEnchantment
Celestial EnforcerM21CWhiteCreature
Charming PrinceELDRWhiteCreature
CloudshiftJMPCWhiteInstant
Codespell ClericKHMCWhiteCreature
Conclave TribunalGRNUWhiteEnchantment
Coordinated ChargeIKOCWhiteInstant
Dauntless BodyguardDARUWhiteCreature
Devouring LightJ21UWhiteInstant
Disciple of the SunMH2CWhiteCreature
Djeru's RenunciationJ21CWhiteInstant
Doomed TravelerJ21CWhiteCreature
Drannith HealerIKOCWhiteCreature
Dueling CoachSTXUWhiteCreature
Elite SpellbinderSTXRWhiteCreature
Enduring SliverMH1CWhiteCreature
Esper SentinelMH2RWhiteArtifact Creature
Faerie GuidemotherELDCWhiteCreature
Fairgrounds PatrolMH2CWhiteCreature
Feat of ResistanceM21CWhiteInstant
Fencing AceM20UWhiteCreature
Fight as OneIKOUWhiteInstant
First Sliver's ChosenMH1UWhiteCreature
Flourishing FoxIKOUWhiteCreature
Forsake the WorldlyAKRCWhiteInstant
FortifyJMPCWhiteInstant
Gauntlets of LightM20UWhiteEnchantment
Gilded LightMH1CWhiteInstant
Gird for BattleJMPUWhiteSorcery
Glass CasketELDUWhiteArtifact
Glorious EnforcerMH2UWhiteCreature
Hanweir Militia CaptainJ21RWhiteCreature
Healer's FlockMH2UWhiteCreature
Healer's HawkGRNCWhiteCreature
Herald of the SunM20UWhiteCreature
Hive StirringsJ21CWhiteSorcery
Imposing VantasaurIKOCWhiteCreature
Impostor of the Sixth PrideMH1CWhiteCreature
Irregular CohortMH1CWhiteCreature
Journey to OblivionZNRUWhiteEnchantment
King of the PrideMH1UWhiteCreature
Kor SkyfisherJ21CWhiteCreature
Lagonna-Band StorytellerTHBUWhiteCreature
Lancer SliverMH1CWhiteCreature
Late to DinnerMH2CWhiteSorcery
Law-Rune EnforcerWARCWhiteCreature
Leonin SanctifierJ21CWhiteCreature
Light of HopeIKOCWhiteInstant
Lumbering LightshieldJ21CWhiteCreature
Makeshift BattalionM21CWhiteCreature
Martyr for the CauseWARCWhiteCreature
Moment of HeroismJMPCWhiteInstant
Oketra's AttendantAKRUWhiteCreature
Omen of the SunTHBCWhiteEnchantment
On Serra's WingsDARUWhiteEnchantment
PacifismIKOCWhiteEnchantment
Pious WayfarerTHBCWhiteCreature
Radiant's JudgmentJ21CWhiteInstant
Ranger-Captain of EosMH1MWhiteCreature
ReprobationMH1CWhiteEnchantment
Restoration AngelJ21RWhiteCreature
Return to the RanksJ21RWhiteSorcery
Righteous ValkyrieKHMRWhiteCreature
Roc EggJ21UWhiteCreature
Sandsteppe OutcastJ21CWhiteCreature
Scour the DesertMH2UWhiteSorcery
Sea Gate BanneretZNRCWhiteCreature
Seal AwayDARUWhiteEnchantment
Segovian AngelMH1CWhiteCreature
Selfless CatharJ21CWhiteCreature
Selfless SaviorM21UWhiteCreature
Sentinel SliverJ21CWhiteCreature
Seraph of DawnJ21CWhiteCreature
Serra AngelDARUWhiteCreature
Serra the BenevolentMH1MWhitePlaneswalker
Serra's EmissaryMH2MWhiteCreature
ShelterMH1CWhiteInstant
Shepherd of the FlockELDUWhiteCreature
Sigiled ContenderM21UWhiteCreature
Skyblade's BoonMH2UWhiteEnchantment
Snare TacticianIKOCWhiteCreature
Soul of MigrationMH2CWhiteCreature
Splendor MareIKOUWhiteCreature
Stalwart ValkyrieKHMCWhiteCreature
Star PupilSTXCWhiteCreature
Starfield MysticM20RWhiteCreature
Steadfast SentryM20CWhiteCreature
Steelform SliverJ21UWhiteCreature
Stirring AddressMH1CWhiteInstant
Sustainer of the RealmJ21CWhiteCreature
Teyo, Aegis AdeptJ21MWhitePlaneswalker
Teyo, the ShieldmageWARUWhitePlaneswalker
Thalia's LieutenantJ21RWhiteCreature
Thraben InspectorSOICWhiteCreature
Thraben Standard BearerJ21CWhiteCreature
Thraben WatcherMH2UWhiteCreature
Triumph of GerrardDARUWhiteEnchantment
Valiant RescuerIKOUWhiteCreature
Valkyrie's SwordKHMUWhiteArtifact
Valorous StanceJMPUWhiteInstant
VesperlarkMH1UWhiteCreature
Wall of One Thousand CutsMH1CWhiteCreature
Winged ShepherdJ21CWhiteCreature
Wingsteed TrainerJ21UWhiteCreature
Wispweaver AngelKLRUWhiteCreature
Yoked PlowbeastJ21CWhiteCreature
Youthful ValkyrieKHMUWhiteCreature
Zhalfirin DecoyMH1UWhiteCreature
AeromoebaMH2CBlueCreature
Alirios, EnrapturedTHBUBlueCreature
Animating FaerieELDUBlueCreature
Archmage's CharmMH1RBlueInstant
Aven EternalWARCBlueCreature
Aviation PioneerM19CBlueCreature
Bazaar TrademageMH1RBlueCreature
Bounty of the DeepJ21CBlueSorcery
Breaching HippocampJ21CBlueCreature
Brineborn CutthroatM20UBlueCreature
Bubble SnareZNRCBlueEnchantment
Burdened AerialistMH2CBlueCreature
Burrog BefuddlerSTXCBlueCreature
Capture SphereM21CBlueEnchantment
CensorAKRUBlueInstant
Champion of WitsAKRRBlueCreature
Choking TethersMH1CBlueInstant
Coralhelm GuideJ21CBlueCreature
Crookclaw TransmuterJMPCBlueCreature
Diffusion SliverJ21UBlueCreature
DismissJ21UBlueInstant
Essence CaptureRNAUBlueInstant
Ethereal GraspJ21CBlueInstant
Etherium SpinnerMH2CBlueArtifact Creature
ExcludeJMPUBlueInstant
Exclusion MageM19UBlueCreature
Expedition DivinerZNRCBlueCreature
EyekiteMH1CBlueCreature
Faerie DuelistRNACBlueCreature
Faerie SeerMH1CBlueCreature
Faerie VandalELDUBlueCreature
Filigree AttendantMH2UBlueArtifact Creature
FloodhoundMH2CBlueCreature
Foul WatcherMH2CBlueCreature
GhostformM19CBlueSorcery
Ghost-Lit DrifterMH2UBlueCreature
Giant's AmuletKHMUBlueArtifact
GlimmerbellIKOCBlueCreature
Gust of WindIKOCBlueSorcery
Hard EvidenceMH2CBlueSorcery
Hypnotic SpriteELDUBlueCreature
Inniaz, the Gale ForceJMPRBlueCreature
Into the RoilZNRCBlueInstant
Junk WinderMH2UBlueCreature
Just the WindJ21CBlueInstant
Jwari DisruptionZNRUBlueInstant
Keen GlidemasterM21CBlueCreature
Kiora, the Tide's FuryJ21MBluePlaneswalker
Kitesail CorsairRIXCBlueCreature
Living TempestZNRCBlueCreature
Lofty DenialM21CBlueInstant
Manic ScribeJ21UBlueCreature
Man-o'-WarMH1CBlueCreature
Mantle of TidesELDCBlueArtifact
Master of the Pearl TridentJ21RBlueCreature
Mentor of Evos IsleJ21CBlueCreature
Merfolk FalconerZNRUBlueCreature
Merfolk TricksterDARUBlueCreature
Merrow ReejereyLRWUBlueCreature
Mist-Syndicate NagaMH1RBlueCreature
MistwalkerKHMCBlueCreature
Moonblade ShinobiMH1CBlueCreature
MulldrifterJ21CBlueCreature
NeutralizeIKOUBlueInstant
Ninja of the Deep HoursJ21CBlueCreature
Ojutai's SummonsJ21CBlueSorcery
Omen of the SeaTHBCBlueEnchantment
OneirophageJMPUBlueCreature
Parcel MyrMH2CBlueArtifact Creature
Passwall AdeptGRNCBlueCreature
Phantasmal FormMH1CBlueInstant
Phantom NinjaMH1CBlueCreature
Pondering MageMH1CBlueCreature
Prosperous PiratesXLNCBlueCreature
Rain of RevelationM21UBlueInstant
Raving VisionaryMH2UBlueCreature
RecalibrateMH2CBlueInstant
ResculptSTXCBlueInstant
RewindM21UBlueInstant
Rise and ShineMH2RBlueSorcery
Roaming GhostlightM21CBlueCreature
Rousing ReadM21CBlueEnchantment
Sailor of MeansXLNCBlueCreature
Scour All PossibilitiesMH1CBlueSorcery
Scour the LaboratoryJ21UBlueInstant
ScuttletideMH2UBlueEnchantment
Scuttling SliverMH1UBlueCreature
Shaper ApprenticeXLNCBlueCreature
Shoreline ScoutJ21UBlueCreature
Sigiled StarfishJMPUBlueCreature
Silvergill AdeptRIXUBlueCreature
Skatewing SpyRNAUBlueCreature
Skilled AnimatorM19UBlueCreature
Skyclave SquidZNRCBlueCreature
So ShinyMH2CBlueEnchantment
Specimen CollectorMH2UBlueCreature
Spectral SailorM20UBlueCreature
Steelfin WhaleMH2CBlueCreature
Stitchwing SkaabJ21UBlueCreature
Storm SculptorJMPCBlueCreature
Supreme WillAKRUBlueInstant
Svyelun of Sea and SkyMH2MBlueCreature
Tazeem RoilmageZNRCBlueCreature
Thought MonitorMH2RBlueArtifact Creature
Tide SkimmerM21UBlueCreature
Tightening CoilsJ21CBlueEnchantment
Tolarian KrakenM21UBlueCreature
Tome AnimaM21CBlueCreature
Tome of the InfiniteJ21RBlueArtifact
Turn into a PumpkinELDUBlueInstant
UnsubstantiateM21UBlueInstant
UnsummonM20CBlueInstant
Vexing GullTHBCBlueCreature
Voracious GreatsharkIKORBlueCreature
Waker of WavesM21UBlueCreature
Waterkin ShamanM20UBlueCreature
WaterknotRIXCBlueEnchantment
Watertrap WeaverXLNCBlueCreature
Windcaller AvenMH1CBlueCreature
Windstorm DrakeRNAUBlueCreature
Winged WordsM20CBlueSorcery
Witching WellELDCBlueArtifact
WonderMH2RBlueCreature
Wormhole SerpentSTXUBlueCreature
Abnormal EnduranceM19CBlackInstant
Accursed HordeJ21UBlackCreature
Alchemist's GiftM21CBlackInstant
Anointed DeaconXLNCBlackCreature
Archfiend of SorrowsMH2UBlackCreature
Asylum VisitorJ21RBlackCreature
Azra SmokeshaperMH1CBlackCreature
Black CatJMPCBlackCreature
Blight KeeperXLNCBlackCreature
Blighted BatJMPCBlackCreature
Blitz LeechIKOCBlackCreature
Blood ArtistJMPUBlackCreature
Blood BurglarM20CBlackCreature
Blood GluttonM21CBlackCreature
Bloodchief's ThirstZNRUBlackSorcery
Bond of RevivalWARUBlackSorcery
Bone ShardsMH2CBlackSorcery
Boneclad NecromancerM20CBlackCreature
Boneyard AberrationJ21UBlackCreature
Burglar RatJMPCBlackCreature
Cabal InitiateMH2CBlackCreature
Callous BloodmageSTXRBlackCreature
Carrier ThrallJ21UBlackCreature
Cemetery RecruitmentJMPCBlackSorcery
Changeling OutcastMH1CBlackCreature
Clattering AugurMH2UBlackCreature
Cordial VampireMH1RBlackCreature
Corpse ChurnIKOCBlackInstant
Dark SalvationJ21RBlackSorcery
Davriel, Rogue ShadowmageWARUBlackPlaneswalker
Davriel, Soul BrokerJ21MBlackPlaneswalker
Davriel's ShadowfugueWARCBlackSorcery
Davriel's WitheringJ21CBlackInstant
Deadly AllianceZNRCBlackInstant
Death WindJ21CBlackInstant
Deathbloom ThallidDARCBlackCreature
Deathless AncientXLNUBlackCreature
Dire Fleet PoisonerRIXRBlackCreature
Diregraf ColossusJ21RBlackCreature
Discerning TasteMH2CBlackSorcery
Drainpipe VerminJMPCBlackCreature
Dregscape SliverMH1UBlackCreature
Echoing ReturnMH2CBlackSorcery
Elderfang DiscipleKHMCBlackCreature
EndlingMH1RBlackCreature
Epicure of BloodM20CBlackCreature
Eternal TaskmasterWARUBlackCreature
Eyeblight AssassinJ21CBlackCreature
FacevaulterJ21CBlackCreature
Feed the SerpentKHMCBlackInstant
Feed the SwarmZNRCBlackSorcery
Fell SpecterJMPUBlackCreature
First-Sphere GargantuaMH1CBlackCreature
Fleshbag MarauderJ21UBlackCreature
Gilt-Blade ProwlerMH2CBlackCreature
GoremandM21UBlackCreature
GraveshifterMH1UBlackCreature
Grim PhysicianTHBCBlackCreature
Haunted DeadJ21UBlackCreature
Heartless ActIKOUBlackInstant
Heir of FalkenrathJ21UBlackCreature
Hell MongrelMH2CBlackCreature
Indulgent AristocratJ21UBlackCreature
Karfell Kennel-MasterKHMCBlackCreature
Kitchen ImpMH2CBlackCreature
Kraul SwarmGRNUBlackCreature
Leeching SliverJ21UBlackCreature
Legion VanguardMH2UBlackCreature
Liliana's DevoteeM21UBlackCreature
Liliana's EliteJMPUBlackCreature
Liliana's StewardM21CBlackCreature
Lord of the AccursedAKRUBlackCreature
Macabre WaltzJMPCBlackSorcery
Manor GuardianJ21UBlackCreature
Marauding Blight-PriestZNRCBlackCreature
Marauding BoneslasherAKRCBlackCreature
Mark of the VampireJMPCBlackEnchantment
Markov CrusaderJ21UBlackCreature
Marrow-GnawerJ21RBlackCreature
Miasmic MummyJMPCBlackCreature
Mind RakeMH1CBlackSorcery
Mire TritonTHBUBlackCreature
MobMH1CBlackInstant
Moment of CravingRIXCBlackInstant
MurderM20CBlackInstant
Murderous RiderELDRBlackCreature
NecrogoyfMH2RBlackCreature
Necromancer's FamiliarMH2UBlackCreature
Nested ShamblerMH2CBlackCreature
Nether SpiritMH1RBlackCreature
Nezumi CutthroatJ21CBlackCreature
Nullpriest of OblivionZNRRBlackCreature
Ob Nixilis's CrueltyWARCBlackInstant
Okiba-Gang ShinobiJ21CBlackCreature
Pelakka PredationZNRUBlackSorcery
Piper of the SwarmELDRBlackCreature
Plague WightRNACBlackCreature
PlaguecrafterGRNUBlackCreature
Plaguecrafter's FamiliarJ21CBlackCreature
Putrid GoblinMH1CBlackCreature
Queen's AgentXLNCBlackCreature
Raise the DraugrKHMCBlackInstant
Ransack the LabMH1CBlackSorcery
Rat ColonyDARCBlackCreature
Reaper of NightELDCBlackCreature
Ruin RatJ21CBlackCreature
Shambling GoblinJMPCBlackCreature
Sinister StarfishMH2CBlackCreature
SkullsnatcherJ21CBlackCreature
Skymarch BloodletterM19CBlackCreature
Sling-Gang LieutenantMH1UBlackCreature
Strangling SporesM19CBlackInstant
Subtle StrikeZNRCBlackInstant
Subversive AcolyteJ21RBlackCreature
Sudden EdictMH2UBlackInstant
Supernatural StaminaAKRCBlackInstant
ThroatseekerMH1UBlackCreature
Thwart the GraveZNRUBlackSorcery
Tourach's CanticleMH2CBlackSorcery
Typhoid RatsANBCBlackCreature
Unbreakable BondIKOUBlackSorcery
Undead AugurMH1UBlackCreature
Unexpected FangsIKOCBlackInstant
Urgoros, the Empty OneDARUBlackCreature
Vampire of the Dire MoonM20UBlackCreature
Venomous ChangelingMH1CBlackCreature
Vermin GorgerMH2CBlackCreature
Village RitesM21CBlackInstant
Void BeckonerIKOUBlackCreature
Warteye WitchMH1CBlackCreature
Yawgmoth, Thran PhysicianMH1MBlackCreature
Young NecromancerMH2UBlackCreature
Alchemist's GreetingJ21CRedSorcery
Arcbound SlasherMH2CRedArtifact Creature
Arcbound TrackerMH2CRedArtifact Creature
Arcbound WhelpMH2URedArtifact Creature
Barge InELDCRedInstant
Battle SquadronJ21URedCreature
Battle-Rattle ShamanM21URedCreature
Beetleback ChiefJMPURedCreature
Belligerent SliverJ21URedCreature
Birgi, God of StorytellingKHMRRedCreature
Bladeback SliverMH1CRedCreature
Blazing RootwallaMH2URedCreature
Blisterstick ShamanJ21CRedCreature
Bloodbraid MarauderMH2RRedCreature
Bloodhaze WolverineELDCRedCreature
Blur SliverJ21CRedCreature
Bogardan DragonheartMH1CRedCreature
Breya's ApprenticeMH2RRedArtifact Creature
Burn BrightM21CRedInstant
Burning-Tree VandalRNACRedCreature
Captain Ripley VanceMH2URedCreature
Cathartic ReunionKLRCRedSorcery
Clamor ShamanRNAURedCreature
Cleaving SliverMH1CRedCreature
Conspiracy TheoristSTXRRedCreature
Dark-Dweller OracleM19RRedCreature
Destructive DiggerM20CRedCreature
Dragon EggM19URedCreature
Dragon FodderJMPCRedSorcery
Dragon HatchlingJMPCRedCreature
Dragon MantleJ21CRedEnchantment
Dragon's Rage ChannelerMH2URedCreature
Faithless SalvagingMH2CRedInstant
Fast // FuriousMH2URedInstant Sorcery
Fiery TemperJ21CRedInstant
Fire ProphecyIKOCRedInstant
Fissure WizardZNRCRedCreature
Fists of FlameMH1CRedInstant
Flame SweepM20URedInstant
Flameblade AdeptAKHURedCreature
Foundry Street DenizenJ21CRedCreature
Furnace WhelpJMPURedCreature
Furyblade VampireJ21URedCreature
Gadrak, the Crown-ScourgeM21RRedCreature
Galvanic RelayMH2CRedSorcery
Gempalm IncineratorLGNURedCreature
Geomancer's GambitMH1CRedSorcery
GoatnapMH1CRedSorcery
Goblin ArsonistM21CRedCreature
Goblin BarrageDARURedSorcery
Goblin Bird-GrabberM20CRedCreature
Goblin Dark-DwellersJ21RRedCreature
Goblin EngineerMH1RRedCreature
Goblin MorningstarAFRURedArtifact
Goblin OriflammeJMPURedEnchantment
Goblin RallyJMPURedSorcery
Goblin WizardryM21CRedInstant
Gouged ZealotMH2CRedCreature
Grinning IgnusSTXURedCreature
GuttersnipeM19URedCreature
Harmonic ProdigyMH2RRedCreature
Hellkite PunisherM21URedCreature
HobblefiendM21CRedCreature
Hollowhead SliverMH1URedCreature
Hordeling OutburstJ21URedSorcery
Igneous ElementalMH1CRedCreature
Incendiary OracleTHBCRedCreature
Incorrigible YouthsJ21URedCreature
Insatiable GorgersJ21URedCreature
Insolent NeonateJ21CRedCreature
Irencrag PyromancerELDRRedCreature
Kargan DragonriderM19CRedCreature
Keldon RaiderM20CRedCreature
Kinetic AugurM21URedCreature
Krenko's CommandJ21CRedSorcery
Kuldotha FlamefiendJ21URedCreature
Lava CoilGRNURedSorcery
Lightning AxeJMPURedInstant
Lightning SpearMH2CRedArtifact
Lightning VisionaryJMPCRedCreature
Living LightningJMPURedCreature
Mad ProphetJ21CRedCreature
Mad RatterELDURedCreature
Managorger PhoenixJ21RRedCreature
Merchant of the ValeELDCRedCreature
Omen of the ForgeTHBCRedEnchantment
Orcish VandalDARURedCreature
Oread of Mountain's BlazeTHBCRedEnchantment Creature
Ore-Scale GuardianMH1URedCreature
Ornery GoblinJMPCRedCreature
Pashalik MonsMH1RRedCreature
Rage ForgerJ21URedCreature
Rapacious DragonJMPURedCreature
Ravenous BloodseekerJ21URedCreature
Ravenous IntruderKLRURedCreature
Reckless ChargeMH1CRedSorcery
Reckless RacerJ21URedCreature
Reckless RingleaderJ21CRedCreature
Reckless WurmJ21URedCreature
Renegade TacticsJ21CRedSorcery
RevolutionistMH2CRedCreature
Rust MonsterAFRURedCreature
Sarkhan, Wanderer to ShivJ21MRedPlaneswalker
Sarkhan's RageJMPCRedInstant
Sarkhan's ScornJ21CRedInstant
Sarkhan's WhelpM19URedCreature
Scion of ShivJ21CRedCreature
Scorching DragonfireM21CRedInstant
Seasoned PyromancerMH1MRedCreature
Shivan FireDARCRedInstant
Shiv's EmbraceJ21URedEnchantment
ShockM20CRedInstant
Skophos ReaverMH2CRedCreature
Slag StriderMH2URedCreature
Sparktongue DragonM19CRedCreature
Spinehorn MinotaurMH1CRedCreature
Spiteful SliverMH1RRedCreature
Spreading InsurrectionMH2URedSorcery
Static DischargeJ21URedSorcery
Storm CallerM21CRedCreature
Storm-Kiln ArtistSTXURedCreature
Strike It RichMH2URedSorcery
Striking SliverJ21CRedCreature
Sure StrikeM21CRedInstant
Thermo-AlchemistJMPCRedCreature
Thrill of PossibilityELDCRedInstant
Throes of ChaosMH1URedSorcery
Thunderbreak RegentJ21RRedCreature
Tormenting VoiceZNRCRedSorcery
Unholy HeatMH2CRedInstant
Viashino LashclawMH2CRedCreature
Volcanic DragonM20URedCreature
Volley VeteranJMPURedCreature
Warlord's FuryDARCRedSorcery
Weaselback RedcapELDCRedCreature
You See a Pair of GoblinsAFRURedInstant
Young PyromancerJMPURedCreature
Adaptive SnapjawJ21CGreenCreature
Aetherstream LeopardJ21CGreenCreature
Aeve, Progenitor OozeMH2RGreenCreature
Arbor ArmamentDARCGreenInstant
Armorcraft JudgeJMPUGreenCreature
Awaken the BearJ21CGreenInstant
Ayula, Queen Among BearsMH1RGreenCreature
Bannerhide KrushokMH2CGreenCreature
Battering KrasisJ21CGreenCreature
Bear CubJ21CGreenCreature
Bestial MenaceJ21UGreenSorcery
Biogenic UpgradeRNAUGreenSorcery
Bloom HulkWARCGreenCreature
Bristling HydraKLRRGreenCreature
Charge ThroughSTXCGreenInstant
Chatter of the SquirrelJ21CGreenSorcery
Chatterfang, Squirrel GeneralMH2MGreenCreature
ChatterstormMH2CGreenSorcery
ChitterspitterMH2RGreenArtifact
Courage in CrisisWARCGreenSorcery
CrocanuraJ21CGreenCreature
Deepwood DenizenMH2CGreenCreature
Destiny SpinnerTHBUGreenEnchantment Creature
Dragonsguard EliteSTXRGreenCreature
Duskshell CrawlerMH2CGreenCreature
Dwynen's EliteJMPUGreenCreature
Elderleaf MentorKHMCGreenCreature
Elven BowKHMUGreenArtifact
EnlargeJMPUGreenSorcery
Esika's ChariotKHMRGreenArtifact
Evolution SageWARUGreenCreature
Excavating AnuridMH1CGreenCreature
Exuberant WolfbearIKOUGreenCreature
Ferocious PupM20CGreenCreature
Fierce WitchstalkerELDCGreenCreature
Flaxen IntruderELDUGreenCreature
Freyalise, Skyshroud PartisanJ21MGreenPlaneswalker
Funnel-Web RecluseMH2CGreenCreature
Ghirapur GuideM19UGreenCreature
Gift of GrowthDARCGreenInstant
Glimmer BairnMH2CGreenCreature
Gnarlid ColonyZNRCGreenCreature
Goreclaw, Terror of Qal SismaM19RGreenCreature
Grizzled OutriderKHMCGreenCreature
Grizzly BearsJ21CGreenCreature
Guardian GladewalkerKHMCGreenCreature
Hardened ScalesJ21RGreenEnchantment
HarrowJ21CGreenInstant
Herd BalothMH2UGreenCreature
Highspire InfusionKLRCGreenInstant
Hunter's EdgeM21CGreenSorcery
Hunting PackMH2UGreenInstant
Incremental GrowthJ21UGreenSorcery
Inspiring CallJMPUGreenInstant
Invigorating SurgeM21UGreenInstant
Iridescent HornbeetleZNRUGreenCreature
Jewel-Eyed CobraMH2CGreenCreature
Jungleborn PioneerRIXCGreenCreature
Kujar SeedsculptorKLRCGreenCreature
Lifecraft CavalryKLRCGreenCreature
Littjara Glade-WardenKHMUGreenCreature
Llanowar ElvesDARCGreenCreature
Llanowar TribeMH1UGreenCreature
Llanowar VisionaryM21CGreenCreature
Longtusk CubKLRUGreenCreature
Longtusk StalkerJ21UGreenCreature
Manaweft SliverJ21UGreenCreature
Marwyn, the NurturerDARRGreenCreature
Might of the MassesGRNUGreenInstant
Mother BearMH1CGreenCreature
Mowu, Loyal CompanionWARUGreenCreature
Murasa BehemothMH1CGreenCreature
Nantuko CultivatorMH1UGreenCreature
Nessian HornbeetleTHBUGreenCreature
Nylea's ForerunnerTHBCGreenEnchantment Creature
Oran-Rief OozeZNRRGreenCreature
OvercomeM20UGreenSorcery
OwlbearAFRCGreenCreature
Pack's FavorGRNCGreenInstant
Paradise DruidWARUGreenCreature
Parallel LivesJ21RGreenEnchantment
Peema Aether-SeerKLRUGreenCreature
Penumbra BobcatJMPCGreenCreature
Pollenbright DruidWARCGreenCreature
Pool of Vigorous GrowthJ21RGreenArtifact
Predatory SliverJ21CGreenCreature
Prey's VengeanceJ21CGreenInstant
Professor of ZoomancySTXCGreenCreature
Riparian TigerKLRCGreenCreature
Rishkar, Peema RenegadeKLRRGreenCreature
Runeclaw BearJ21CGreenCreature
Sabertooth MaulerM21CGreenCreature
Sage of Shaila's ClaimKLRCGreenCreature
Sanctum WeaverMH2RGreenEnchantment Creature
Saproling MigrationDARCGreenSorcery
Sauroform HybridRNACGreenCreature
Savage SwipeMH1CGreenSorcery
Scale UpMH1UGreenSorcery
Scurrid ColonySTXCGreenCreature
Scurry OakMH2UGreenCreature
Servant of the ConduitKLRUGreenCreature
Servant of the ScaleJ21CGreenCreature
Setessan SkirmisherTHBCGreenCreature
Skola GrovedancerTHBCGreenEnchantment Creature
Skyshroud AmbushJ21CGreenInstant
Skyshroud LookoutJ21UGreenCreature
Smell FearMH2CGreenSorcery
Snakeskin VeilKHMCGreenInstant
Song of FreyaliseDARUGreenEnchantment
Spore SwarmDARUGreenInstant
Springbloom DruidMH1CGreenCreature
Sprouting RenewalGRNUGreenSorcery
Squirrel MobMH2RGreenCreature
Squirrel SanctuaryMH2UGreenEnchantment
Squirrel SovereignMH2UGreenCreature
Squirrel WranglerJ21RGreenCreature
Striped BearsJ21CGreenCreature
Sylvan AnthemMH2RGreenEnchantment
Tajuru PathwardenJ21CGreenCreature
Taunting ArbormageZNRUGreenCreature
Tempered SliverMH1UGreenCreature
Thriving RhinoKLRCGreenCreature
Timeless WitnessMH2UGreenCreature
Tireless ProvisionerMH2UGreenCreature
Titanic BrawlRNACGreenInstant
Titanic GrowthM21CGreenInstant
TrufflesnoutM21CGreenCreature
Trumpeting HerdMH1CGreenSorcery
Twin-Silk SpiderMH1CGreenCreature
Ulvenwald MysteriesJ21UGreenEnchantment
Urban DaggertoothMH2CGreenCreature
Vastwood FortificationZNRUGreenInstant
Verdant CommandMH2RGreenInstant
Veteran ChargerJ21CGreenCreature
Vivien's GrizzlyWARCGreenCreature
Webweaver ChangelingMH1UGreenCreature
Wild OnslaughtDARUGreenInstant
Wildheart InvokerJMPCGreenCreature
Wildwood ScourgeM21UGreenCreature
Winding WayMH1CGreenSorcery
Woodland ChampionM20UGreenCreature
Wren's Run HydraMH2UGreenCreature
Yavimaya SapherdDARCGreenCreature
Acolyte of AfflictionTHBUMulticolorCreature
AeromunculusRNACMulticolorCreature
Applied BiomancyRNACMulticolorInstant
Arcbound ShikariMH2UMulticolorArtifact Creature
Arcus AcolyteMH2UMulticolorCreature
Ascent of the WorthyKHMUMulticolorEnchantment
Breathless KnightMH2CMulticolorCreature
Bred for the HuntJ21UMulticolorEnchantment
Captured by LagacsMH2CMulticolorEnchantment
Chainer, Nightmare AdeptMH2RMulticolorCreature
Chrome CourierMH2CMulticolorArtifact Creature
Cloudshredder SliverMH1RMulticolorCreature
Combine ChrysalisMH2UMulticolorArtifact
Drey KeeperMH2CMulticolorCreature
Elusive KrasisJ21UMulticolorCreature
Etchings of the ChosenMH1UMulticolorEnchantment
Fall of the ImpostorKHMUMulticolorEnchantment
Glowspore ShamanGRNUMulticolorCreature
Goblin AnarchomancerMH2CMulticolorCreature
Good-Fortune UnicornMH1UMulticolorCreature
Graceful RestorationMH2UMulticolorSorcery
Improbable AllianceELDUMulticolorEnchantment
Ingenious InfiltratorMH1UMulticolorCreature
Integrity // InterventionGRNUMulticolorInstant Instant
Jungle CreeperRIXUMulticolorCreature
Justice StrikeGRNUMulticolorInstant
Knight of AutumnGRNRMulticolorCreature
Lavabelly SliverMH1UMulticolorCreature
Lazotep ChancellorMH2UMulticolorCreature
Loch DragonELDUMulticolorCreature
Lonis, CryptozoologistMH2RMulticolorCreature
Lord of ExtinctionAKRRMulticolorCreature
Munitions ExpertMH1UMulticolorCreature
Nimbus SwimmerJ21UMulticolorCreature
Priest of Fell RitesMH2RMulticolorCreature
Prophetic TitanMH2UMulticolorCreature
Rakdos HeadlinerMH2UMulticolorCreature
Ravenous SquirrelMH2UMulticolorCreature
Reap the PastMH1RMulticolorSorcery
Rip ApartSTXUMulticolorSorcery
Rotwidow PackMH1UMulticolorCreature
Ruination RioterMH1UMulticolorCreature
ScuttlegatorRNACMulticolorCreature
ShamblesharkJ21CMulticolorCreature
SharktocrabRNAUMulticolorCreature
Simic AscendancyRNARMulticolorEnchantment
Skull ProphetIKOUMulticolorCreature
SoulherderMH1UMulticolorCreature
Spire PatrolKLRUMulticolorCreature
Sterling GroveMH2RMulticolorEnchantment
Storm God's OracleMH2CMulticolorEnchantment Creature
Sythis, Harvest's HandMH2RMulticolorEnchantment Creature
Terminal AgonyMH2CMulticolorSorcery
Territorial KavuMH2RMulticolorCreature
The First SliverMH1MMulticolorCreature
Thundering DjinnMH1UMulticolorCreature
WavesifterMH2CMulticolorCreature
Abandoned SarcophagusAKRRColorlessArtifact
Altar of the GoyfMH2UColorlessTribal Artifact
Amorphous AxeMH1CColorlessArtifact
BatterboneMH2UColorlessArtifact
Birthing BoughsMH1UColorlessArtifact
Bloodline PretenderKHMUColorlessArtifact Creature
Bonded ConstructJ21CColorlessArtifact Creature
Chromatic SphereJMPCColorlessArtifact
Cogworker's PuzzleknotKLRCColorlessArtifact
Faceless AgentJ21CColorlessCreature
Foundry InspectorKLRUColorlessArtifact Creature
Ichor WellspringMBSCColorlessArtifact
Icy ManipulatorDARUColorlessArtifact
Implement of CombustionJ21CColorlessArtifact
Implement of ExaminationKLRCColorlessArtifact
Iron BullyWARCColorlessArtifact Creature
Lightning-Core ExcavatorJMPCColorlessArtifact Creature
MonoskelionMH2UColorlessArtifact Creature
Myr EnforcerJ21CColorlessArtifact Creature
Myr ScraplingMH2CColorlessArtifact Creature
Myr SireJMPCColorlessArtifact Creature
NettlecystMH2RColorlessArtifact
Ornithopter of ParadiseMH2CColorlessArtifact Creature
Prophetic PrismKLRCColorlessArtifact
Sanctuary RaptorMH2UColorlessArtifact Creature
Scrap TrawlerKLRRColorlessArtifact Creature
Sparring ConstructDARCColorlessArtifact Creature
Treasure KeeperJ21UColorlessArtifact Creature
Universal AutomatonMH1CColorlessArtifact Creature
Weapon RackELDCColorlessArtifact
Witch's OvenELDUColorlessArtifact
Zabaz, the GlimmerwaspMH2RColorlessArtifact Creature
Barren MoorONSCLandLand
Bloodfell CavesM20CLandLand
Blossoming SandsM20CLandLand
Dismal BackwaterM20CLandLand
Evolving WildsM20CLandLand
ForestAFRLLandLand
Forgotten CaveONSCLandLand
IslandAFRLLandLand
Jungle HollowM20CLandLand
Khalni GardenJ21CLandLand
Lonely SandbarONSCLandLand
MountainAFRLLandLand
PlainsAFRLLandLand
Rugged HighlandsM20CLandLand
Rupture SpireJMPCLandLand
Scoured BarrensM20CLandLand
Secluded SteppeONSCLandLand
Sliver HiveJ21RLandLand
SwampAFRLLandLand
Swiftwater CliffsM20CLandLand
Thornwood FallsM20CLandLand
Tranquil CoveM20CLandLand
Tranquil ThicketONSCLandLand
Unknown ShoresTHBCLandLand
Wind-Scarred CragM20CLandLand