Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
(Editor's Note: information for the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons release and upcoming MTG Arena changes have been updated since publication. Click here to learn more.)
Arriving August 26 on MTG Arena, Jumpstart: Historic Horizons adds hundreds of cards from Modern Horizons, Modern Horizons 2, and beyond—plus all-new Magic: The Gathering cards to MTG Arena.
Learning about Jumpstart: Historic Horizons? Our announcement has you covered with details on the new mechanics, cards, play experience, and more.
Below, you'll find card images for the new-to-Magic cards in this digital release updated the day after they are previewed.
For full lists of contents and to see the variety of cards possible within each Jumpstart: Historic Horizons packet, check out our Packet Lists article and see the full breakdown here. To follow along with the latest card previews, make sure to bookmark the Where to Find Previews page and check in regularly for previews as they roll out!
New-to-Magic Cards
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK
RED | GREEN | COLORLESS | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Baffling Defenses
Benalish Partisan
Leonin Sanctifier
Lumbering Lightshield
Teyo, Aegis Adept
Wingsteed Trainer
BLUE
Bounty of the Deep
Ethereal Grasp
Kiora, the Tide's Fury
Mentor of Evos Isle
Shoreline Scout
Tome of the Infinite
BLACK
Boneyard Aberration
Davriel, Soul Broker
Davriel's Withering
Manor Guardian
Plaguecrafter's Familiar
Subversive Acolyte
RED
Managorger Phoenix
Reckless Ringleader
Sarkhan's Scorn
Sarkhan, Wanderer to Shiv
Scion of Shiv
Static Discharge
GREEN
Freyalise, Skyshroud Partisan
Longtusk Stalker
Pool of Vigorous Growth
Skyshroud Ambush
Skyshroud Lookout
Veteran Charger
COLORLESS
Faceless Agent
Davriel will offer you three choices from the options below:
- Draw three cards.
- Conjure a Manor Guardian card into your hand.
- Return two random creature cards from your graveyard to your hand. They perpetually gain +1/+1.
- Return a random creature card with the highest mana value from among cards in your graveyard to the battlefield.
- You get an emblem with "Creatures you control get +2/+0."
- You get an emblem with "Spells you cast cost {oB} less to cast."
- You get an emblem with "Davriel planeswalkers you control have "+2: Draw a card."
- You get an emblem with "Whenever you draw a card, you gain 2 life."
Davriel's will require you to choose a condition from among three of the options below:
- You lose 6 life.
- Exile two cards from your hand. If fewer than two cards were exiled this way, each opponent draws cards equal to the difference.
- Sacrifice two permanents.
- Each creature you don't control perpetually gains +1/+1.
- You get an emblem with "Creatures you control get -1/-0."
- You get an emblem with "Spells you cast cost {oB} more to cast."
- You get an emblem with "Whenever you draw a card, exile the top two cards of your library."
- You get an emblem with "At the beginning of your upkeep, you lose 1 life for each creature you control."
Tome of the Infinite conjures the following cards:
- Swords to Plowshares
- Light of Hope
- Ponder
- Force Spike
- Dark Ritual
- Duress
- Lightning Bolt
- Assault Strobe
- Giant Growth
- Fog
Here is the complete list of cards that are available to craft or acquire through play with Jumpstart: Historic Horizons.
Click for Full Jumpstart: Historic Horizons Card List
Card Set Rarity Color Type Abiding Grace MH2 U White Enchantment Abzan Battle Priest J21 U White Creature Abzan Falconer J21 U White Creature Aethershield Artificer M19 U White Creature Ainok Bond-Kin J21 C White Creature Allied Assault ZNR U White Instant Alseid of Life's Bounty THB U White Enchantment Creature Angel of the Dawn M19 C White Creature Angel of the God-Pharaoh J21 U White Creature Angelheart Protector ZNR C White Creature Angelic Edict JMP C White Sorcery Angelic Exaltation RNA U White Enchantment Angelic Purge J21 C White Sorcery Anointed Chorister M21 C White Creature Anointer of Valor J21 C White Creature Arcbound Mouser MH2 C White Artifact Creature Arcbound Prototype MH2 C White Artifact Creature Baffling Defenses J21 C White Instant Baffling End RIX U White Enchantment Barbed Spike MH2 U White Artifact Battle Screech MH1 U White Sorcery Battlefield Promotion WAR C White Instant Battlefield Raptor KHM C White Creature Benalish Partisan J21 R White Creature Blade Splicer J21 R White Creature Bonds of Faith J21 C White Enchantment Bonescythe Sliver J21 R White Creature Boros Elite J21 U White Creature Captivating Unicorn THB C White Creature Cast Out AKR U White Enchantment Celestial Enforcer M21 C White Creature Charming Prince ELD R White Creature Cloudshift JMP C White Instant Codespell Cleric KHM C White Creature Conclave Tribunal GRN U White Enchantment Coordinated Charge IKO C White Instant Dauntless Bodyguard DAR U White Creature Devouring Light J21 U White Instant Disciple of the Sun MH2 C White Creature Djeru's Renunciation J21 C White Instant Doomed Traveler J21 C White Creature Drannith Healer IKO C White Creature Dueling Coach STX U White Creature Elite Spellbinder STX R White Creature Enduring Sliver MH1 C White Creature Esper Sentinel MH2 R White Artifact Creature Faerie Guidemother ELD C White Creature Fairgrounds Patrol MH2 C White Creature Feat of Resistance M21 C White Instant Fencing Ace M20 U White Creature Fight as One IKO U White Instant First Sliver's Chosen MH1 U White Creature Flourishing Fox IKO U White Creature Forsake the Worldly AKR C White Instant Fortify JMP C White Instant Gauntlets of Light M20 U White Enchantment Gilded Light MH1 C White Instant Gird for Battle JMP U White Sorcery Glass Casket ELD U White Artifact Glorious Enforcer MH2 U White Creature Hanweir Militia Captain J21 R White Creature Healer's Flock MH2 U White Creature Healer's Hawk GRN C White Creature Herald of the Sun M20 U White Creature Hive Stirrings J21 C White Sorcery Imposing Vantasaur IKO C White Creature Impostor of the Sixth Pride MH1 C White Creature Irregular Cohort MH1 C White Creature Journey to Oblivion ZNR U White Enchantment King of the Pride MH1 U White Creature Kor Skyfisher J21 C White Creature Lagonna-Band Storyteller THB U White Creature Lancer Sliver MH1 C White Creature Late to Dinner MH2 C White Sorcery Law-Rune Enforcer WAR C White Creature Leonin Sanctifier J21 C White Creature Light of Hope IKO C White Instant Lumbering Lightshield J21 C White Creature Makeshift Battalion M21 C White Creature Martyr for the Cause WAR C White Creature Moment of Heroism JMP C White Instant Oketra's Attendant AKR U White Creature Omen of the Sun THB C White Enchantment On Serra's Wings DAR U White Enchantment Pacifism IKO C White Enchantment Pious Wayfarer THB C White Creature Radiant's Judgment J21 C White Instant Ranger-Captain of Eos MH1 M White Creature Reprobation MH1 C White Enchantment Restoration Angel J21 R White Creature Return to the Ranks J21 R White Sorcery Righteous Valkyrie KHM R White Creature Roc Egg J21 U White Creature Sandsteppe Outcast J21 C White Creature Scour the Desert MH2 U White Sorcery Sea Gate Banneret ZNR C White Creature Seal Away DAR U White Enchantment Segovian Angel MH1 C White Creature Selfless Cathar J21 C White Creature Selfless Savior M21 U White Creature Sentinel Sliver J21 C White Creature Seraph of Dawn J21 C White Creature Serra Angel DAR U White Creature Serra the Benevolent MH1 M White Planeswalker Serra's Emissary MH2 M White Creature Shelter MH1 C White Instant Shepherd of the Flock ELD U White Creature Sigiled Contender M21 U White Creature Skyblade's Boon MH2 U White Enchantment Snare Tactician IKO C White Creature Soul of Migration MH2 C White Creature Splendor Mare IKO U White Creature Stalwart Valkyrie KHM C White Creature Star Pupil STX C White Creature Starfield Mystic M20 R White Creature Steadfast Sentry M20 C White Creature Steelform Sliver J21 U White Creature Stirring Address MH1 C White Instant Sustainer of the Realm J21 C White Creature Teyo, Aegis Adept J21 M White Planeswalker Teyo, the Shieldmage WAR U White Planeswalker Thalia's Lieutenant J21 R White Creature Thraben Inspector SOI C White Creature Thraben Standard Bearer J21 C White Creature Thraben Watcher MH2 U White Creature Triumph of Gerrard DAR U White Enchantment Valiant Rescuer IKO U White Creature Valkyrie's Sword KHM U White Artifact Valorous Stance JMP U White Instant Vesperlark MH1 U White Creature Wall of One Thousand Cuts MH1 C White Creature Winged Shepherd J21 C White Creature Wingsteed Trainer J21 U White Creature Wispweaver Angel KLR U White Creature Yoked Plowbeast J21 C White Creature Youthful Valkyrie KHM U White Creature Zhalfirin Decoy MH1 U White Creature Aeromoeba MH2 C Blue Creature Alirios, Enraptured THB U Blue Creature Animating Faerie ELD U Blue Creature Archmage's Charm MH1 R Blue Instant Aven Eternal WAR C Blue Creature Aviation Pioneer M19 C Blue Creature Bazaar Trademage MH1 R Blue Creature Bounty of the Deep J21 C Blue Sorcery Breaching Hippocamp J21 C Blue Creature Brineborn Cutthroat M20 U Blue Creature Bubble Snare ZNR C Blue Enchantment Burdened Aerialist MH2 C Blue Creature Burrog Befuddler STX C Blue Creature Capture Sphere M21 C Blue Enchantment Censor AKR U Blue Instant Champion of Wits AKR R Blue Creature Choking Tethers MH1 C Blue Instant Coralhelm Guide J21 C Blue Creature Crookclaw Transmuter JMP C Blue Creature Diffusion Sliver J21 U Blue Creature Dismiss J21 U Blue Instant Essence Capture RNA U Blue Instant Ethereal Grasp J21 C Blue Instant Etherium Spinner MH2 C Blue Artifact Creature Exclude JMP U Blue Instant Exclusion Mage M19 U Blue Creature Expedition Diviner ZNR C Blue Creature Eyekite MH1 C Blue Creature Faerie Duelist RNA C Blue Creature Faerie Seer MH1 C Blue Creature Faerie Vandal ELD U Blue Creature Filigree Attendant MH2 U Blue Artifact Creature Floodhound MH2 C Blue Creature Foul Watcher MH2 C Blue Creature Ghostform M19 C Blue Sorcery Ghost-Lit Drifter MH2 U Blue Creature Giant's Amulet KHM U Blue Artifact Glimmerbell IKO C Blue Creature Gust of Wind IKO C Blue Sorcery Hard Evidence MH2 C Blue Sorcery Hypnotic Sprite ELD U Blue Creature Inniaz, the Gale Force JMP R Blue Creature Into the Roil ZNR C Blue Instant Junk Winder MH2 U Blue Creature Just the Wind J21 C Blue Instant Jwari Disruption ZNR U Blue Instant Keen Glidemaster M21 C Blue Creature Kiora, the Tide's Fury J21 M Blue Planeswalker Kitesail Corsair RIX C Blue Creature Living Tempest ZNR C Blue Creature Lofty Denial M21 C Blue Instant Manic Scribe J21 U Blue Creature Man-o'-War MH1 C Blue Creature Mantle of Tides ELD C Blue Artifact Master of the Pearl Trident J21 R Blue Creature Mentor of Evos Isle J21 C Blue Creature Merfolk Falconer ZNR U Blue Creature Merfolk Trickster DAR U Blue Creature Merrow Reejerey LRW U Blue Creature Mist-Syndicate Naga MH1 R Blue Creature Mistwalker KHM C Blue Creature Moonblade Shinobi MH1 C Blue Creature Mulldrifter J21 C Blue Creature Neutralize IKO U Blue Instant Ninja of the Deep Hours J21 C Blue Creature Ojutai's Summons J21 C Blue Sorcery Omen of the Sea THB C Blue Enchantment Oneirophage JMP U Blue Creature Parcel Myr MH2 C Blue Artifact Creature Passwall Adept GRN C Blue Creature Phantasmal Form MH1 C Blue Instant Phantom Ninja MH1 C Blue Creature Pondering Mage MH1 C Blue Creature Prosperous Pirates XLN C Blue Creature Rain of Revelation M21 U Blue Instant Raving Visionary MH2 U Blue Creature Recalibrate MH2 C Blue Instant Resculpt STX C Blue Instant Rewind M21 U Blue Instant Rise and Shine MH2 R Blue Sorcery Roaming Ghostlight M21 C Blue Creature Rousing Read M21 C Blue Enchantment Sailor of Means XLN C Blue Creature Scour All Possibilities MH1 C Blue Sorcery Scour the Laboratory J21 U Blue Instant Scuttletide MH2 U Blue Enchantment Scuttling Sliver MH1 U Blue Creature Shaper Apprentice XLN C Blue Creature Shoreline Scout J21 U Blue Creature Sigiled Starfish JMP U Blue Creature Silvergill Adept RIX U Blue Creature Skatewing Spy RNA U Blue Creature Skilled Animator M19 U Blue Creature Skyclave Squid ZNR C Blue Creature So Shiny MH2 C Blue Enchantment Specimen Collector MH2 U Blue Creature Spectral Sailor M20 U Blue Creature Steelfin Whale MH2 C Blue Creature Stitchwing Skaab J21 U Blue Creature Storm Sculptor JMP C Blue Creature Supreme Will AKR U Blue Instant Svyelun of Sea and Sky MH2 M Blue Creature Tazeem Roilmage ZNR C Blue Creature Thought Monitor MH2 R Blue Artifact Creature Tide Skimmer M21 U Blue Creature Tightening Coils J21 C Blue Enchantment Tolarian Kraken M21 U Blue Creature Tome Anima M21 C Blue Creature Tome of the Infinite J21 R Blue Artifact Turn into a Pumpkin ELD U Blue Instant Unsubstantiate M21 U Blue Instant Unsummon M20 C Blue Instant Vexing Gull THB C Blue Creature Voracious Greatshark IKO R Blue Creature Waker of Waves M21 U Blue Creature Waterkin Shaman M20 U Blue Creature Waterknot RIX C Blue Enchantment Watertrap Weaver XLN C Blue Creature Windcaller Aven MH1 C Blue Creature Windstorm Drake RNA U Blue Creature Winged Words M20 C Blue Sorcery Witching Well ELD C Blue Artifact Wonder MH2 R Blue Creature Wormhole Serpent STX U Blue Creature Abnormal Endurance M19 C Black Instant Accursed Horde J21 U Black Creature Alchemist's Gift M21 C Black Instant Anointed Deacon XLN C Black Creature Archfiend of Sorrows MH2 U Black Creature Asylum Visitor J21 R Black Creature Azra Smokeshaper MH1 C Black Creature Black Cat JMP C Black Creature Blight Keeper XLN C Black Creature Blighted Bat JMP C Black Creature Blitz Leech IKO C Black Creature Blood Artist JMP U Black Creature Blood Burglar M20 C Black Creature Blood Glutton M21 C Black Creature Bloodchief's Thirst ZNR U Black Sorcery Bond of Revival WAR U Black Sorcery Bone Shards MH2 C Black Sorcery Boneclad Necromancer M20 C Black Creature Boneyard Aberration J21 U Black Creature Burglar Rat JMP C Black Creature Cabal Initiate MH2 C Black Creature Callous Bloodmage STX R Black Creature Carrier Thrall J21 U Black Creature Cemetery Recruitment JMP C Black Sorcery Changeling Outcast MH1 C Black Creature Clattering Augur MH2 U Black Creature Cordial Vampire MH1 R Black Creature Corpse Churn IKO C Black Instant Dark Salvation J21 R Black Sorcery Davriel, Rogue Shadowmage WAR U Black Planeswalker Davriel, Soul Broker J21 M Black Planeswalker Davriel's Shadowfugue WAR C Black Sorcery Davriel's Withering J21 C Black Instant Deadly Alliance ZNR C Black Instant Death Wind J21 C Black Instant Deathbloom Thallid DAR C Black Creature Deathless Ancient XLN U Black Creature Dire Fleet Poisoner RIX R Black Creature Diregraf Colossus J21 R Black Creature Discerning Taste MH2 C Black Sorcery Drainpipe Vermin JMP C Black Creature Dregscape Sliver MH1 U Black Creature Echoing Return MH2 C Black Sorcery Elderfang Disciple KHM C Black Creature Endling MH1 R Black Creature Epicure of Blood M20 C Black Creature Eternal Taskmaster WAR U Black Creature Eyeblight Assassin J21 C Black Creature Facevaulter J21 C Black Creature Feed the Serpent KHM C Black Instant Feed the Swarm ZNR C Black Sorcery Fell Specter JMP U Black Creature First-Sphere Gargantua MH1 C Black Creature Fleshbag Marauder J21 U Black Creature Gilt-Blade Prowler MH2 C Black Creature Goremand M21 U Black Creature Graveshifter MH1 U Black Creature Grim Physician THB C Black Creature Haunted Dead J21 U Black Creature Heartless Act IKO U Black Instant Heir of Falkenrath J21 U Black Creature Hell Mongrel MH2 C Black Creature Indulgent Aristocrat J21 U Black Creature Karfell Kennel-Master KHM C Black Creature Kitchen Imp MH2 C Black Creature Kraul Swarm GRN U Black Creature Leeching Sliver J21 U Black Creature Legion Vanguard MH2 U Black Creature Liliana's Devotee M21 U Black Creature Liliana's Elite JMP U Black Creature Liliana's Steward M21 C Black Creature Lord of the Accursed AKR U Black Creature Macabre Waltz JMP C Black Sorcery Manor Guardian J21 U Black Creature Marauding Blight-Priest ZNR C Black Creature Marauding Boneslasher AKR C Black Creature Mark of the Vampire JMP C Black Enchantment Markov Crusader J21 U Black Creature Marrow-Gnawer J21 R Black Creature Miasmic Mummy JMP C Black Creature Mind Rake MH1 C Black Sorcery Mire Triton THB U Black Creature Mob MH1 C Black Instant Moment of Craving RIX C Black Instant Murder M20 C Black Instant Murderous Rider ELD R Black Creature Necrogoyf MH2 R Black Creature Necromancer's Familiar MH2 U Black Creature Nested Shambler MH2 C Black Creature Nether Spirit MH1 R Black Creature Nezumi Cutthroat J21 C Black Creature Nullpriest of Oblivion ZNR R Black Creature Ob Nixilis's Cruelty WAR C Black Instant Okiba-Gang Shinobi J21 C Black Creature Pelakka Predation ZNR U Black Sorcery Piper of the Swarm ELD R Black Creature Plague Wight RNA C Black Creature Plaguecrafter GRN U Black Creature Plaguecrafter's Familiar J21 C Black Creature Putrid Goblin MH1 C Black Creature Queen's Agent XLN C Black Creature Raise the Draugr KHM C Black Instant Ransack the Lab MH1 C Black Sorcery Rat Colony DAR C Black Creature Reaper of Night ELD C Black Creature Ruin Rat J21 C Black Creature Shambling Goblin JMP C Black Creature Sinister Starfish MH2 C Black Creature Skullsnatcher J21 C Black Creature Skymarch Bloodletter M19 C Black Creature Sling-Gang Lieutenant MH1 U Black Creature Strangling Spores M19 C Black Instant Subtle Strike ZNR C Black Instant Subversive Acolyte J21 R Black Creature Sudden Edict MH2 U Black Instant Supernatural Stamina AKR C Black Instant Throatseeker MH1 U Black Creature Thwart the Grave ZNR U Black Sorcery Tourach's Canticle MH2 C Black Sorcery Typhoid Rats ANB C Black Creature Unbreakable Bond IKO U Black Sorcery Undead Augur MH1 U Black Creature Unexpected Fangs IKO C Black Instant Urgoros, the Empty One DAR U Black Creature Vampire of the Dire Moon M20 U Black Creature Venomous Changeling MH1 C Black Creature Vermin Gorger MH2 C Black Creature Village Rites M21 C Black Instant Void Beckoner IKO U Black Creature Warteye Witch MH1 C Black Creature Yawgmoth, Thran Physician MH1 M Black Creature Young Necromancer MH2 U Black Creature Alchemist's Greeting J21 C Red Sorcery Arcbound Slasher MH2 C Red Artifact Creature Arcbound Tracker MH2 C Red Artifact Creature Arcbound Whelp MH2 U Red Artifact Creature Barge In ELD C Red Instant Battle Squadron J21 U Red Creature Battle-Rattle Shaman M21 U Red Creature Beetleback Chief JMP U Red Creature Belligerent Sliver J21 U Red Creature Birgi, God of Storytelling KHM R Red Creature Bladeback Sliver MH1 C Red Creature Blazing Rootwalla MH2 U Red Creature Blisterstick Shaman J21 C Red Creature Bloodbraid Marauder MH2 R Red Creature Bloodhaze Wolverine ELD C Red Creature Blur Sliver J21 C Red Creature Bogardan Dragonheart MH1 C Red Creature Breya's Apprentice MH2 R Red Artifact Creature Burn Bright M21 C Red Instant Burning-Tree Vandal RNA C Red Creature Captain Ripley Vance MH2 U Red Creature Cathartic Reunion KLR C Red Sorcery Clamor Shaman RNA U Red Creature Cleaving Sliver MH1 C Red Creature Conspiracy Theorist STX R Red Creature Dark-Dweller Oracle M19 R Red Creature Destructive Digger M20 C Red Creature Dragon Egg M19 U Red Creature Dragon Fodder JMP C Red Sorcery Dragon Hatchling JMP C Red Creature Dragon Mantle J21 C Red Enchantment Dragon's Rage Channeler MH2 U Red Creature Faithless Salvaging MH2 C Red Instant Fast // Furious MH2 U Red Instant Sorcery Fiery Temper J21 C Red Instant Fire Prophecy IKO C Red Instant Fissure Wizard ZNR C Red Creature Fists of Flame MH1 C Red Instant Flame Sweep M20 U Red Instant Flameblade Adept AKH U Red Creature Foundry Street Denizen J21 C Red Creature Furnace Whelp JMP U Red Creature Furyblade Vampire J21 U Red Creature Gadrak, the Crown-Scourge M21 R Red Creature Galvanic Relay MH2 C Red Sorcery Gempalm Incinerator LGN U Red Creature Geomancer's Gambit MH1 C Red Sorcery Goatnap MH1 C Red Sorcery Goblin Arsonist M21 C Red Creature Goblin Barrage DAR U Red Sorcery Goblin Bird-Grabber M20 C Red Creature Goblin Dark-Dwellers J21 R Red Creature Goblin Engineer MH1 R Red Creature Goblin Morningstar AFR U Red Artifact Goblin Oriflamme JMP U Red Enchantment Goblin Rally JMP U Red Sorcery Goblin Wizardry M21 C Red Instant Gouged Zealot MH2 C Red Creature Grinning Ignus STX U Red Creature Guttersnipe M19 U Red Creature Harmonic Prodigy MH2 R Red Creature Hellkite Punisher M21 U Red Creature Hobblefiend M21 C Red Creature Hollowhead Sliver MH1 U Red Creature Hordeling Outburst J21 U Red Sorcery Igneous Elemental MH1 C Red Creature Incendiary Oracle THB C Red Creature Incorrigible Youths J21 U Red Creature Insatiable Gorgers J21 U Red Creature Insolent Neonate J21 C Red Creature Irencrag Pyromancer ELD R Red Creature Kargan Dragonrider M19 C Red Creature Keldon Raider M20 C Red Creature Kinetic Augur M21 U Red Creature Krenko's Command J21 C Red Sorcery Kuldotha Flamefiend J21 U Red Creature Lava Coil GRN U Red Sorcery Lightning Axe JMP U Red Instant Lightning Spear MH2 C Red Artifact Lightning Visionary JMP C Red Creature Living Lightning JMP U Red Creature Mad Prophet J21 C Red Creature Mad Ratter ELD U Red Creature Managorger Phoenix J21 R Red Creature Merchant of the Vale ELD C Red Creature Omen of the Forge THB C Red Enchantment Orcish Vandal DAR U Red Creature Oread of Mountain's Blaze THB C Red Enchantment Creature Ore-Scale Guardian MH1 U Red Creature Ornery Goblin JMP C Red Creature Pashalik Mons MH1 R Red Creature Rage Forger J21 U Red Creature Rapacious Dragon JMP U Red Creature Ravenous Bloodseeker J21 U Red Creature Ravenous Intruder KLR U Red Creature Reckless Charge MH1 C Red Sorcery Reckless Racer J21 U Red Creature Reckless Ringleader J21 C Red Creature Reckless Wurm J21 U Red Creature Renegade Tactics J21 C Red Sorcery Revolutionist MH2 C Red Creature Rust Monster AFR U Red Creature Sarkhan, Wanderer to Shiv J21 M Red Planeswalker Sarkhan's Rage JMP C Red Instant Sarkhan's Scorn J21 C Red Instant Sarkhan's Whelp M19 U Red Creature Scion of Shiv J21 C Red Creature Scorching Dragonfire M21 C Red Instant Seasoned Pyromancer MH1 M Red Creature Shivan Fire DAR C Red Instant Shiv's Embrace J21 U Red Enchantment Shock M20 C Red Instant Skophos Reaver MH2 C Red Creature Slag Strider MH2 U Red Creature Sparktongue Dragon M19 C Red Creature Spinehorn Minotaur MH1 C Red Creature Spiteful Sliver MH1 R Red Creature Spreading Insurrection MH2 U Red Sorcery Static Discharge J21 U Red Sorcery Storm Caller M21 C Red Creature Storm-Kiln Artist STX U Red Creature Strike It Rich MH2 U Red Sorcery Striking Sliver J21 C Red Creature Sure Strike M21 C Red Instant Thermo-Alchemist JMP C Red Creature Thrill of Possibility ELD C Red Instant Throes of Chaos MH1 U Red Sorcery Thunderbreak Regent J21 R Red Creature Tormenting Voice ZNR C Red Sorcery Unholy Heat MH2 C Red Instant Viashino Lashclaw MH2 C Red Creature Volcanic Dragon M20 U Red Creature Volley Veteran JMP U Red Creature Warlord's Fury DAR C Red Sorcery Weaselback Redcap ELD C Red Creature You See a Pair of Goblins AFR U Red Instant Young Pyromancer JMP U Red Creature Adaptive Snapjaw J21 C Green Creature Aetherstream Leopard J21 C Green Creature Aeve, Progenitor Ooze MH2 R Green Creature Arbor Armament DAR C Green Instant Armorcraft Judge JMP U Green Creature Awaken the Bear J21 C Green Instant Ayula, Queen Among Bears MH1 R Green Creature Bannerhide Krushok MH2 C Green Creature Battering Krasis J21 C Green Creature Bear Cub J21 C Green Creature Bestial Menace J21 U Green Sorcery Biogenic Upgrade RNA U Green Sorcery Bloom Hulk WAR C Green Creature Bristling Hydra KLR R Green Creature Charge Through STX C Green Instant Chatter of the Squirrel J21 C Green Sorcery Chatterfang, Squirrel General MH2 M Green Creature Chatterstorm MH2 C Green Sorcery Chitterspitter MH2 R Green Artifact Courage in Crisis WAR C Green Sorcery Crocanura J21 C Green Creature Deepwood Denizen MH2 C Green Creature Destiny Spinner THB U Green Enchantment Creature Dragonsguard Elite STX R Green Creature Duskshell Crawler MH2 C Green Creature Dwynen's Elite JMP U Green Creature Elderleaf Mentor KHM C Green Creature Elven Bow KHM U Green Artifact Enlarge JMP U Green Sorcery Esika's Chariot KHM R Green Artifact Evolution Sage WAR U Green Creature Excavating Anurid MH1 C Green Creature Exuberant Wolfbear IKO U Green Creature Ferocious Pup M20 C Green Creature Fierce Witchstalker ELD C Green Creature Flaxen Intruder ELD U Green Creature Freyalise, Skyshroud Partisan J21 M Green Planeswalker Funnel-Web Recluse MH2 C Green Creature Ghirapur Guide M19 U Green Creature Gift of Growth DAR C Green Instant Glimmer Bairn MH2 C Green Creature Gnarlid Colony ZNR C Green Creature Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma M19 R Green Creature Grizzled Outrider KHM C Green Creature Grizzly Bears J21 C Green Creature Guardian Gladewalker KHM C Green Creature Hardened Scales J21 R Green Enchantment Harrow J21 C Green Instant Herd Baloth MH2 U Green Creature Highspire Infusion KLR C Green Instant Hunter's Edge M21 C Green Sorcery Hunting Pack MH2 U Green Instant Incremental Growth J21 U Green Sorcery Inspiring Call JMP U Green Instant Invigorating Surge M21 U Green Instant Iridescent Hornbeetle ZNR U Green Creature Jewel-Eyed Cobra MH2 C Green Creature Jungleborn Pioneer RIX C Green Creature Kujar Seedsculptor KLR C Green Creature Lifecraft Cavalry KLR C Green Creature Littjara Glade-Warden KHM U Green Creature Llanowar Elves DAR C Green Creature Llanowar Tribe MH1 U Green Creature Llanowar Visionary M21 C Green Creature Longtusk Cub KLR U Green Creature Longtusk Stalker J21 U Green Creature Manaweft Sliver J21 U Green Creature Marwyn, the Nurturer DAR R Green Creature Might of the Masses GRN U Green Instant Mother Bear MH1 C Green Creature Mowu, Loyal Companion WAR U Green Creature Murasa Behemoth MH1 C Green Creature Nantuko Cultivator MH1 U Green Creature Nessian Hornbeetle THB U Green Creature Nylea's Forerunner THB C Green Enchantment Creature Oran-Rief Ooze ZNR R Green Creature Overcome M20 U Green Sorcery Owlbear AFR C Green Creature Pack's Favor GRN C Green Instant Paradise Druid WAR U Green Creature Parallel Lives J21 R Green Enchantment Peema Aether-Seer KLR U Green Creature Penumbra Bobcat JMP C Green Creature Pollenbright Druid WAR C Green Creature Pool of Vigorous Growth J21 R Green Artifact Predatory Sliver J21 C Green Creature Prey's Vengeance J21 C Green Instant Professor of Zoomancy STX C Green Creature Riparian Tiger KLR C Green Creature Rishkar, Peema Renegade KLR R Green Creature Runeclaw Bear J21 C Green Creature Sabertooth Mauler M21 C Green Creature Sage of Shaila's Claim KLR C Green Creature Sanctum Weaver MH2 R Green Enchantment Creature Saproling Migration DAR C Green Sorcery Sauroform Hybrid RNA C Green Creature Savage Swipe MH1 C Green Sorcery Scale Up MH1 U Green Sorcery Scurrid Colony STX C Green Creature Scurry Oak MH2 U Green Creature Servant of the Conduit KLR U Green Creature Servant of the Scale J21 C Green Creature Setessan Skirmisher THB C Green Creature Skola Grovedancer THB C Green Enchantment Creature Skyshroud Ambush J21 C Green Instant Skyshroud Lookout J21 U Green Creature Smell Fear MH2 C Green Sorcery Snakeskin Veil KHM C Green Instant Song of Freyalise DAR U Green Enchantment Spore Swarm DAR U Green Instant Springbloom Druid MH1 C Green Creature Sprouting Renewal GRN U Green Sorcery Squirrel Mob MH2 R Green Creature Squirrel Sanctuary MH2 U Green Enchantment Squirrel Sovereign MH2 U Green Creature Squirrel Wrangler J21 R Green Creature Striped Bears J21 C Green Creature Sylvan Anthem MH2 R Green Enchantment Tajuru Pathwarden J21 C Green Creature Taunting Arbormage ZNR U Green Creature Tempered Sliver MH1 U Green Creature Thriving Rhino KLR C Green Creature Timeless Witness MH2 U Green Creature Tireless Provisioner MH2 U Green Creature Titanic Brawl RNA C Green Instant Titanic Growth M21 C Green Instant Trufflesnout M21 C Green Creature Trumpeting Herd MH1 C Green Sorcery Twin-Silk Spider MH1 C Green Creature Ulvenwald Mysteries J21 U Green Enchantment Urban Daggertooth MH2 C Green Creature Vastwood Fortification ZNR U Green Instant Verdant Command MH2 R Green Instant Veteran Charger J21 C Green Creature Vivien's Grizzly WAR C Green Creature Webweaver Changeling MH1 U Green Creature Wild Onslaught DAR U Green Instant Wildheart Invoker JMP C Green Creature Wildwood Scourge M21 U Green Creature Winding Way MH1 C Green Sorcery Woodland Champion M20 U Green Creature Wren's Run Hydra MH2 U Green Creature Yavimaya Sapherd DAR C Green Creature Acolyte of Affliction THB U Multicolor Creature Aeromunculus RNA C Multicolor Creature Applied Biomancy RNA C Multicolor Instant Arcbound Shikari MH2 U Multicolor Artifact Creature Arcus Acolyte MH2 U Multicolor Creature Ascent of the Worthy KHM U Multicolor Enchantment Breathless Knight MH2 C Multicolor Creature Bred for the Hunt J21 U Multicolor Enchantment Captured by Lagacs MH2 C Multicolor Enchantment Chainer, Nightmare Adept MH2 R Multicolor Creature Chrome Courier MH2 C Multicolor Artifact Creature Cloudshredder Sliver MH1 R Multicolor Creature Combine Chrysalis MH2 U Multicolor Artifact Drey Keeper MH2 C Multicolor Creature Elusive Krasis J21 U Multicolor Creature Etchings of the Chosen MH1 U Multicolor Enchantment Fall of the Impostor KHM U Multicolor Enchantment Glowspore Shaman GRN U Multicolor Creature Goblin Anarchomancer MH2 C Multicolor Creature Good-Fortune Unicorn MH1 U Multicolor Creature Graceful Restoration MH2 U Multicolor Sorcery Improbable Alliance ELD U Multicolor Enchantment Ingenious Infiltrator MH1 U Multicolor Creature Integrity // Intervention GRN U Multicolor Instant Instant Jungle Creeper RIX U Multicolor Creature Justice Strike GRN U Multicolor Instant Knight of Autumn GRN R Multicolor Creature Lavabelly Sliver MH1 U Multicolor Creature Lazotep Chancellor MH2 U Multicolor Creature Loch Dragon ELD U Multicolor Creature Lonis, Cryptozoologist MH2 R Multicolor Creature Lord of Extinction AKR R Multicolor Creature Munitions Expert MH1 U Multicolor Creature Nimbus Swimmer J21 U Multicolor Creature Priest of Fell Rites MH2 R Multicolor Creature Prophetic Titan MH2 U Multicolor Creature Rakdos Headliner MH2 U Multicolor Creature Ravenous Squirrel MH2 U Multicolor Creature Reap the Past MH1 R Multicolor Sorcery Rip Apart STX U Multicolor Sorcery Rotwidow Pack MH1 U Multicolor Creature Ruination Rioter MH1 U Multicolor Creature Scuttlegator RNA C Multicolor Creature Shambleshark J21 C Multicolor Creature Sharktocrab RNA U Multicolor Creature Simic Ascendancy RNA R Multicolor Enchantment Skull Prophet IKO U Multicolor Creature Soulherder MH1 U Multicolor Creature Spire Patrol KLR U Multicolor Creature Sterling Grove MH2 R Multicolor Enchantment Storm God's Oracle MH2 C Multicolor Enchantment Creature Sythis, Harvest's Hand MH2 R Multicolor Enchantment Creature Terminal Agony MH2 C Multicolor Sorcery Territorial Kavu MH2 R Multicolor Creature The First Sliver MH1 M Multicolor Creature Thundering Djinn MH1 U Multicolor Creature Wavesifter MH2 C Multicolor Creature Abandoned Sarcophagus AKR R Colorless Artifact Altar of the Goyf MH2 U Colorless Tribal Artifact Amorphous Axe MH1 C Colorless Artifact Batterbone MH2 U Colorless Artifact Birthing Boughs MH1 U Colorless Artifact Bloodline Pretender KHM U Colorless Artifact Creature Bonded Construct J21 C Colorless Artifact Creature Chromatic Sphere JMP C Colorless Artifact Cogworker's Puzzleknot KLR C Colorless Artifact Faceless Agent J21 C Colorless Creature Foundry Inspector KLR U Colorless Artifact Creature Ichor Wellspring MBS C Colorless Artifact Icy Manipulator DAR U Colorless Artifact Implement of Combustion J21 C Colorless Artifact Implement of Examination KLR C Colorless Artifact Iron Bully WAR C Colorless Artifact Creature Lightning-Core Excavator JMP C Colorless Artifact Creature Monoskelion MH2 U Colorless Artifact Creature Myr Enforcer J21 C Colorless Artifact Creature Myr Scrapling MH2 C Colorless Artifact Creature Myr Sire JMP C Colorless Artifact Creature Nettlecyst MH2 R Colorless Artifact Ornithopter of Paradise MH2 C Colorless Artifact Creature Prophetic Prism KLR C Colorless Artifact Sanctuary Raptor MH2 U Colorless Artifact Creature Scrap Trawler KLR R Colorless Artifact Creature Sparring Construct DAR C Colorless Artifact Creature Treasure Keeper J21 U Colorless Artifact Creature Universal Automaton MH1 C Colorless Artifact Creature Weapon Rack ELD C Colorless Artifact Witch's Oven ELD U Colorless Artifact Zabaz, the Glimmerwasp MH2 R Colorless Artifact Creature Barren Moor ONS C Land Land Bloodfell Caves M20 C Land Land Blossoming Sands M20 C Land Land Dismal Backwater M20 C Land Land Evolving Wilds M20 C Land Land Forest AFR L Land Land Forgotten Cave ONS C Land Land Island AFR L Land Land Jungle Hollow M20 C Land Land Khalni Garden J21 C Land Land Lonely Sandbar ONS C Land Land Mountain AFR L Land Land Plains AFR L Land Land Rugged Highlands M20 C Land Land Rupture Spire JMP C Land Land Scoured Barrens M20 C Land Land Secluded Steppe ONS C Land Land Sliver Hive J21 R Land Land Swamp AFR L Land Land Swiftwater Cliffs M20 C Land Land Thornwood Falls M20 C Land Land Tranquil Cove M20 C Land Land Tranquil Thicket ONS C Land Land Unknown Shores THB C Land Land Wind-Scarred Crag M20 C Land Land