(Editor's Note: information for the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons release and upcoming MTG Arena changes have been updated since publication. Click here to learn more.)

Arriving August 26 on MTG Arena, Jumpstart: Historic Horizons adds hundreds of cards from Modern Horizons, Modern Horizons 2, and beyond—plus all-new Magic: The Gathering cards to MTG Arena.

Learning about Jumpstart: Historic Horizons? Our announcement has you covered with details on the new mechanics, cards, play experience, and more.

Below, you'll find card images for the new-to-Magic cards in this digital release updated the day after they are previewed.

For full lists of contents and to see the variety of cards possible within each Jumpstart: Historic Horizons packet, check out our Packet Lists article and see the full breakdown here. To follow along with the latest card previews, make sure to bookmark the Where to Find Previews page and check in regularly for previews as they roll out!

New-to-Magic Cards

WHITE

Baffling Defenses

Benalish Partisan

Leonin Sanctifier

Lumbering Lightshield

Teyo, Aegis Adept

Wingsteed Trainer

BLUE

Bounty of the Deep

Ethereal Grasp

Kiora, the Tide's Fury

Mentor of Evos Isle

Shoreline Scout

Tome of the Infinite

BLACK

Boneyard Aberration

Davriel, Soul Broker

Davriel's Withering

Manor Guardian

Plaguecrafter's Familiar

Subversive Acolyte

RED

Managorger Phoenix

Reckless Ringleader

Sarkhan's Scorn

Sarkhan, Wanderer to Shiv

Scion of Shiv

Static Discharge

GREEN

Freyalise, Skyshroud Partisan

Longtusk Stalker

Pool of Vigorous Growth

Skyshroud Ambush

Skyshroud Lookout

Veteran Charger

COLORLESS

Faceless Agent

Davriel will offer you three choices from the options below:

Draw three cards.

Conjure a Manor Guardian card into your hand.

Return two random creature cards from your graveyard to your hand. They perpetually gain +1/+1.

Return a random creature card with the highest mana value from among cards in your graveyard to the battlefield.

You get an emblem with "Creatures you control get +2/+0."

You get an emblem with "Spells you cast cost {oB} less to cast."

You get an emblem with "Davriel planeswalkers you control have "+2: Draw a card."

You get an emblem with "Whenever you draw a card, you gain 2 life."

Davriel's will require you to choose a condition from among three of the options below:

You lose 6 life.

Exile two cards from your hand. If fewer than two cards were exiled this way, each opponent draws cards equal to the difference.

Sacrifice two permanents.

Each creature you don't control perpetually gains +1/+1.

You get an emblem with "Creatures you control get -1/-0."

You get an emblem with "Spells you cast cost {oB} more to cast."

You get an emblem with "Whenever you draw a card, exile the top two cards of your library."

You get an emblem with "At the beginning of your upkeep, you lose 1 life for each creature you control."

Tome of the Infinite conjures the following cards:

Here is the complete list of cards that are available to craft or acquire through play with Jumpstart: Historic Horizons.