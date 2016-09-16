Kaladesh
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Acrobatic Maneuver
Aerial Responder
Aetherstorm Roc
Angel of Invention
Authority of the Consuls
Aviary Mechanic
Built to Last
Captured by the Consulate
Cataclysmic Gearhulk
Consulate Surveillance
Consul’s Shieldguard
Eddytrail Hawk
Fairgrounds Warden
Fragmentize
Fumigate
Gearshift Ace
Glint-Sleeve Artisan
Herald of the Fair
Impeccable Timing
Inspired Charge
Master Trinketeer
Ninth Bridge Patrol
Pressure Point
Propeller Pioneer
Refurbish
Revoke Privileges
Servo Exhibition
Skyswirl Harrier
Skywhaler’s Shot
Tasseled Dromedary
Thriving Ibex
Toolcraft Exemplar
Trusty Companion
Visionary Augmenter
Wispweaver Angel
BLUE
Aether Meltdown
Aether Theorist
Aether Tradewinds
Aethersquall Ancient
Ceremonious Rejection
Confiscation Coup
Curio Vendor
Disappearing Act
Dramatic Reversal
Era of Innovation
Experimental Aviator
Failed Inspection
Gearseeker Serpent
Glimmer of Genius
Glint-Nest Crane
Hightide Hermit
Insidious Will
Janjeet Sentry
Long-Finned Skywhale
Malfunction
Metallurgic Summonings
Minister of Inquiries
Nimble Innovator
Padeem, Consul of Innovation
Paradoxical Outcome
Revolutionary Rebuff
Saheeli’s Artistry
Select for Inspection
Shrewd Negotiation
Tezzeret’s Ambition
Thriving Turtle
Torrential Gearhulk
Vedalken Blademaster
Weldfast Wingsmith
Wind Drake
BLACK
Aetherborn Marauder
Ambitious Aetherborn
Demon of Dark Schemes
Dhund Operative
Diabolic Tutor
Die Young
Dukhara Scavenger
Eliminate the Competition
Embraal Bruiser
Essence Extraction
Fortuitous Find
Foundry Screecher
Fretwork Colony
Gonti, Lord of Luxury
Harsh Scrutiny
Lawless Broker
Live Fast
Lost Legacy
Make Obsolete
Marionette Master
Maulfist Squad
Midnight Oil
Mind Rot
Morbid Curiosity
Night Market Lookout
Noxious Gearhulk
Ovalchase Daredevil
Prakhata Club Security
Rush of Vitality
Subtle Strike
Syndicate Trafficker
Thriving Rats
Tidy Conclusion
Underhanded Designs
Weaponcraft Enthusiast
RED
Aethertorch Renegade
Brazen Scourge
Built to Smash
Cathartic Reunion
Chandra, Torch of Defiance
Chandra’s Pyrohelix
Combustible Gearhulk
Demolish
Fateful Showdown
Furious Reprisal
Giant Spectacle
Harnessed Lightning
Hijack
Incendiary Sabotage
Inventor’s Apprentice
Lathnu Hellion
Madcap Experiment
Maulfist Doorbuster
Pia Nalaar
Quicksmith Genius
Reckless Fireweaver
Renegade Tactics
Ruinous Gremlin
Salivating Gremlins
Skyship Stalker
Spark of Creativity
Speedway Fanatic
Spireside Infiltrator
Spontaneous Artist
Start Your Engines
Territorial Gorger
Terror of the Fairgrounds
Thriving Grubs
Wayward Giant
Welding Sparks
GREEN
Appetite for the Unnatural
Arborback Stomper
Architect of the Untamed
Armorcraft Judge
Attune with Aether
Blossoming Defense
Bristling Hydra
Commencement of Festivities
Cowl Prowler
Creeping Mold
Cultivator of Blades
Dubious Challenge
Durable Handicraft
Elegant Edgecrafters
Fairgrounds Trumpeter
Ghirapur Guide
Highspire Artisan
Hunt the Weak
Kujar Seedsculptor
Larger Than Life
Longtusk Cub
Nature’s Way
Nissa, Vital Force
Ornamental Courage
Oviya Pashiri, Sage Lifecrafter
Peema Outrider
Riparian Tiger
Sage of Shaila’s Claim
Servant of the Conduit
Take Down
Thriving Rhino
Verdurous Gearhulk
Wild Wanderer
Wildest Dreams
Wily Bandar
MULTICOLORED
Cloudblazer
Contraband Kingpin
Depala, Pilot Exemplar
Dovin Baan
Empyreal Voyager
Engineered Might
Hazardous Conditions
Kambal, Consul of Allocation
Rashmi, Eternities Crafter
Restoration Gearsmith
Saheeli Rai
Unlicensed Disintegration
Veteran Motorist
Voltaic Brawler
Whirler Virtuoso
ARTIFACT
Accomplished Automaton
Aetherflux Reservoir
Aetherworks Marvel
Animation Module
Aradara Express
Ballista Charger
Bastion Mastodon
Bomat Bazaar Barge
Bomat Courier
Chief of the Foundry
Cogworker’s Puzzleknot
Consulate Skygate
Cultivator’s Caravan
Deadlock Trap
Decoction Module
Demolition Stomper
Dukhara Peafowl
Dynavolt Tower
Eager Construct
Electrostatic Pummeler
Fabrication Module
Filigree Familiar
Fireforger’s Puzzleknot
Fleetwheel Cruiser
Foundry Inspector
Ghirapur Orrery
Glassblower’s Puzzleknot
Inventor’s Goggles
Iron League Steed
Key to the City
Metalspinner’s Puzzleknot
Metalwork Colossus
Multiform Wonder
Narnam Cobra
Ovalchase Dragster
Panharmonicon
Perpetual Timepiece
Prakhata Pillar-Bug
Prophetic Prism
Renegade Freighter
Scrapheap Scrounger
Self-Assembler
Sky Skiff
Skysovereign, Consul Flagship
Smuggler’s Copter
Snare Thopter
Torch Gauntlet
Weldfast Monitor
Whirlermaker
Woodweaver’s Puzzleknot
Workshop Assistant
LAND
Aether Hub
Blooming Marsh
Botanical Sanctum
Concealed Courtyard
Inspiring Vantage
Inventors’ Fair
Sequestered Stash
Spirebluff Canal
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Island
Island
Island
Island
Island
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
