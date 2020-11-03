 

WHITE

Aerial Responder
Aeronaut Admiral
Aether Inspector
Aetherstorm Roc
Airdrop Aeronauts
Alley Evasion
Angel of Invention
Audacious Infiltrator
Authority of the Consuls
Aviary Mechanic
Built to Last
Cataclysmic Gearhulk
Cataclysmic Gearhulk
Conviction
Countless Gears Renegade
Dawnfeather Eagle
Eddytrail Hawk
Fairgrounds Warden
Fragmentize
Fumigate
Gearshift Ace
Glint-Sleeve Artisan
Herald of the Fair
Impeccable Timing
Inspired Charge
Master Trinketeer
Propeller Pioneer
Refurbish
Restoration Specialist
Revoke Privileges
Servo Exhibition
Servo Exhibition
Skywhaler's Shot
Sram, Senior Edificer
Sram's Expertise
Thopter Arrest
Toolcraft Exemplar
Visionary Augmenter
Wispweaver Angel
BLUE

Aether Meltdown
Aether Swooper
Aether Theorist
Aether Tradewinds
Baral, Chief of Compliance
Baral's Expertise
Ceremonious Rejection
Confiscation Coup
Disallow
Era of Innovation
Gearseeker Serpent
Glimmer of Genius
Glint-Nest Crane
Hinterland Drake
Ice Over
Illusionist's Stratagem
Leave in the Dust
Malfunction
Metallic Rebuke
Metallurgic Summonings
Minister of Inquiries
Nimble Innovator
Padeem, Consul of Innovation
Paradoxical Outcome
Revolutionary Rebuff
Select for Inspection
Shielded Aether Thief
Shipwreck Moray
Shrewd Negotiation
Skyship Plunderer
Tezzeret's Ambition
Thriving Turtle
Torrential Gearhulk
Torrential Gearhulk
Trophy Mage
Weldfast Wingsmith
Wind-Kin Raiders
Whir of Invention
BLACK

Aether Poisoner
Aetherborn Marauder
Alley Strangler
Daring Demolition
Defiant Salvager
Demon of Dark Schemes
Die Young
Embraal Bruiser
Essence Extraction
Fatal Push
Fatal Push
Fen Hauler
Fortuitous Find
Foundry Hornet
Foundry Screecher
Fourth Bridge Prowler
Fretwork Colony
Gifted Aetherborn
Glint-Sleeve Siphoner
Gonti, Lord of Luxury
Herald of Anguish
Live Fast
Lost Legacy
Make Obsolete
Marionette Master
Maulfist Squad
Midnight Oil
Mind Rot
Night Market Aeronaut
Night Market Lookout
Noxious Gearhulk
Noxious Gearhulk
Rush of Vitality
Sly Requisitioner
Subtle Strike
Underhanded Designs
Vengeful Rebel
Weaponcraft Enthusiast
Yahenni, Undying Partisan
Yahenni's Expertise
RED

Aether Chaser
Aethertorch Renegade
Built to Smash
Cathartic Reunion
Chandra, Torch of Defiance
Chandra's Pyrohelix
Chandra's Revolution
Combustible Gearhulk
Combustible Gearhulk
Destructive Tampering
Enraged Giant
Fateful Showdown
Freejam Regent
Frontline Rebel
Furious Reprisal
Harnessed Lightning
Hijack
Hungry Flames
Indomitable Creativity
Inventor's Apprentice
Invigorated Rampage
Kari Zev, Skyship Raider
Kari Zev's Expertise
Lathnu Sailback
Pia Nalaar
Precise Strike
Quicksmith Genius
Quicksmith Rebel
Ravenous Intruder
Reckless Fireweaver
Ruinous Gremlin
Salivating Gremlins
Scrapper Champion
Siege Modification
Skyship Stalker
Speedway Fanatic
Spireside Infiltrator
Sweatworks Brawler
Welding Sparks
GREEN

Appetite for the Unnatural
Arborback Stomper
Armorcraft Judge
Attune with Aether
Blossoming Defense
Bristling Hydra
Commencement of Festivities
Creeping Mold
Druid of the Cowl
Greenbelt Rampager
Heroic Intervention
Highspire Artisan
Highspire Infusion
Hunt the Weak
Kujar Seedsculptor
Lifecraft Cavalry
Longtusk Cub
Maulfist Revolutionary
Monstrous Onslaught
Narnam Renegade
Nature's Way
Nissa, Vital Force
Ornamental Courage
Oviya Pashiri, Sage Lifecrafter
Peema Aether-Seer
Peema Outrider
Ridgescale Tusker
Riparian Tiger
Rishkar, Peema Renegade
Rishkar's Expertise
Sage of Shaila's Claim
Servant of the Conduit
Thriving Rhino
Unbridled Growth
Verdurous Gearhulk
Verdurous Gearhulk
Wild Wanderer
Wildest Dreams
MULTICOLORED

Ajani Unyielding
Cloudblazer
Contraband Kingpin
Dark Intimations
Depala, Pilot Exemplar
Dovin Baan
Empyreal Voyager
Engineered Might
Hazardous Conditions
Hidden Stockpile
Kambal, Consul of Allocation
Maverick Thopterist
Oath of Ajani
Outland Boar
Rashmi, Eternities Crafter
Renegade Rallier
Renegade Rallier
Renegade Wheelsmith
Restoration Gearsmith
Rogue Refiner
Saheeli Rai
Spire Patrol
Tezzeret the Schemer
Tezzeret's Touch
Unlicensed Disintegration
Veteran Motorist
Voltaic Brawler
Weldfast Engineer
Whirler Virtuoso
Winding Constrictor
ARTIFACT

Aetherflux Reservoir
Aethersphere Harvester
Aetherworks Marvel
Animation Module
Ballista Charger
Barricade Breaker
Bastion Mastodon
Bomat Bazaar Barge
Bomat Courier
Chief of the Foundry
Cogworker's Puzzleknot
Consulate Skygate
Consulate Turret
Cultivator's Caravan
Daredevil Dragster
Decoction Module
Demolition Stomper
Dukhara Peafowl
Dynavolt Tower
Eager Construct
Electrostatic Pummeler
Fabrication Module
Filigree Familiar
Fireforger's Puzzleknot
Foundry Inspector
Heart of Kiran
Hope of Ghirapur
Implement of Examination
Implement of Malice
Inventor's Goggles
Irontread Crusher
Key to the City
Lifecrafter's Bestiary
Merchant's Dockhand
Metallic Mimic
Metalwork Colossus
Mobile Garrison
Narnam Cobra
Ornithopter
Ornithopter
Ovalchase Dragster
Pacification Array
Panharmonicon
Paradox Engine
Paradox Engine
Peacewalker Colossus
Pendulum of Patterns
Planar Bridge
Planar Bridge
Prakhata Pillar-Bug
Prophetic Prism
Renegade Map
Reservoir Walker
Scrap Trawler
Scrapheap Scrounger
Sculpting Steel
Self-Assembler
Servo Schematic
Sky Skiff
Skysovereign, Consul Flagship
Universal Solvent
Untethered Express
Weldfast Monitor
Whirlermaker
Workshop Assistant
Woodweaver's Puzzleknot
LAND

Aether Hub
Aether Hub
Blooming Marsh
Botanical Sanctum
Concealed Courtyard
Forest
Forest
Forest
Inspiring Vantage
Inventors' Fair
Island
Island
Island
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Plains
Plains
Plains
Spire of Industry
Spirebluff Canal
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
