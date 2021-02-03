Kaldheim Art Cards will be available in Kaldheim Set Boosters. These cards will appear in both art card and foil-stamped signature art card versions. The signature versions are shown below, and non-signature versions look the same just without the signature. Approximately 1 in 20 art cards will appear in their signature version. Check out the Kaldheim Product Overview to learn more about Set Boosters.

ART CARDS

Beskir Shieldmate Art Card

Halvar, God of Battle Art Card

Reidane, God of the Worthy Art Card

Resplendent Marshal Art Card

Revitalize Art Card

Righteous Valkyrie Art Card

Search for Glory Art Card

Starnheim Unleashed Art Card

Alrund, God of the Cosmos Art Card

Behold the Multiverse Art Card

Bind the Monster Art Card

Cosima, God of the Voyage Art Card

Cyclone Summoner Art Card

Frost Augur Art Card

Icebreaker Kraken Art Card

Inga Rune-Eyes Art Card

Karfell Harbinger Art Card

Mistwalker Art Card

Run Ashore Art Card

Burning-Rune Demon Art Card

Dogged Pursuit Art Card

Draugr Necromancer Art Card

Dream Devourer Art Card

Egon, God of Death Art Card

Eradicator Valkyrie Art Card

Return Upon the Tide Art Card

Tergrid, God of Fright Art Card

Valki, God of Lies Art Card

Vengeful Reaper Art Card

Arni Brokenbrow Art Card

Birgi, God of Storytelling Art Card

Dragonkin Berserker Art Card

Dwarven Reinforcements Art Card

Frenzied Raider Art Card

Goldspan Dragon Art Card

Hagi Mob Art Card

Quakebringer Art Card

Tibalt's Trickery Art Card

Toralf, God of Fury Art Card

Vault Robber Art Card

Blizzard Brawl Art Card

Boreal Outrider Art Card

Esika, God of the Tree Art Card

Fynn, the Fangbearer Art Card

Glittering Frost Art Card

Icehide Troll Art Card

Jorn, God of Winter Art Card

Kolvori, God of Kinship Art Card

Masked Vandal Art Card

Path to the World Tree Art Card

Sarulf's Packmate Art Card

Toski, Bearer of Secrets Art Card

Tyvar Kell Art Card

Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider 1 Art Card

Aegar, the Freezing Flame Art Card

Firja, Judge of Valor Art Card

Kardur, Doomscourge Art Card

Kaya the Inexorable Art Card

Koll, the Forgemaster Art Card

Koma, Cosmos Serpent 1 Art Card

Maja, Bretagard Protector Art Card

Narfi, Betrayer King Art Card

Niko Aris Art Card

The Prismatic Bridge Art Card

Sarulf, Realm Eater Art Card

Svella, Ice Shaper Art Card

Tibalt, Cosmic Imposter Art Card

Funeral Longboat Art Card

Gates of Istfell Art Card

Gnottvold Slumbermound Art Card

Immersturm Skullcairn Art Card

Port of Karfell Art Card

Skemfar Elderhall Art Card

Snow-Covered Plains Art Card

Surtland Frostpyre Art Card

The World Tree Art Card

Orvar, the All-Form Art Card

Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire Art Card

Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider 2 Art Card

Koma, Cosmos Serpent 2 Art Card

Vega, the Watcher Art Card