Kaldheim Art Cards
Kaldheim Art Cards will be available in Kaldheim Set Boosters. These cards will appear in both art card and foil-stamped signature art card versions. The signature versions are shown below, and non-signature versions look the same just without the signature. Approximately 1 in 20 art cards will appear in their signature version. Check out the Kaldheim Product Overview to learn more about Set Boosters.
ART CARDS
Beskir Shieldmate Art Card
Halvar, God of Battle Art Card
Reidane, God of the Worthy Art Card
Resplendent Marshal Art Card
Revitalize Art Card
Righteous Valkyrie Art Card
Search for Glory Art Card
Starnheim Unleashed Art Card
Alrund, God of the Cosmos Art Card
Behold the Multiverse Art Card
Bind the Monster Art Card
Cosima, God of the Voyage Art Card
Cyclone Summoner Art Card
Frost Augur Art Card
Icebreaker Kraken Art Card
Inga Rune-Eyes Art Card
Karfell Harbinger Art Card
Mistwalker Art Card
Run Ashore Art Card
Burning-Rune Demon Art Card
Dogged Pursuit Art Card
Draugr Necromancer Art Card
Dream Devourer Art Card
Egon, God of Death Art Card
Eradicator Valkyrie Art Card
Return Upon the Tide Art Card
Tergrid, God of Fright Art Card
Valki, God of Lies Art Card
Vengeful Reaper Art Card
Arni Brokenbrow Art Card
Birgi, God of Storytelling Art Card
Dragonkin Berserker Art Card
Dwarven Reinforcements Art Card
Frenzied Raider Art Card
Goldspan Dragon Art Card
Hagi Mob Art Card
Quakebringer Art Card
Tibalt's Trickery Art Card
Toralf, God of Fury Art Card
Vault Robber Art Card
Blizzard Brawl Art Card
Boreal Outrider Art Card
Esika, God of the Tree Art Card
Fynn, the Fangbearer Art Card
Glittering Frost Art Card
Icehide Troll Art Card
Jorn, God of Winter Art Card
Kolvori, God of Kinship Art Card
Masked Vandal Art Card
Path to the World Tree Art Card
Sarulf's Packmate Art Card
Toski, Bearer of Secrets Art Card
Tyvar Kell Art Card
Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider 1 Art Card
Aegar, the Freezing Flame Art Card
Firja, Judge of Valor Art Card
Kardur, Doomscourge Art Card
Kaya the Inexorable Art Card
Koll, the Forgemaster Art Card
Koma, Cosmos Serpent 1 Art Card
Maja, Bretagard Protector Art Card
Narfi, Betrayer King Art Card
Niko Aris Art Card
The Prismatic Bridge Art Card
Sarulf, Realm Eater Art Card
Svella, Ice Shaper Art Card
Tibalt, Cosmic Imposter Art Card
Funeral Longboat Art Card
Gates of Istfell Art Card
Gnottvold Slumbermound Art Card
Immersturm Skullcairn Art Card
Port of Karfell Art Card
Skemfar Elderhall Art Card
Snow-Covered Plains Art Card
Surtland Frostpyre Art Card
The World Tree Art Card
Orvar, the All-Form Art Card
Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire Art Card
Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider 2 Art Card
Koma, Cosmos Serpent 2 Art Card
Vega, the Watcher Art Card