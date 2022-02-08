You can check out all the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander previews and the decklists article on Monday, February 7.

WHITE | BLUE | RED | GREEN | MULTICOLORED

ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Aerial Surveyor

Drumbellower

Ironsoul Enforcer

Organic Extinction

Release to Memory

Swift Reconfiguration

Aeronaut Admiral

Armed and Armored

Cataclysmic Gearhulk

Crush Contraband

Dispatch

Generous Gift

Indomitable Archangel

Myrsmith

Parhelion II

Sram, Senior Edificer

Swords to Plowshares

Teshar, Ancestor's Apostle

BLUE

Access Denied

Cyberdrive Awakener

Imposter Mech

Kappa Cannoneer

Katsumasa, the Animator

Research Thief

Universal Surveillance

Emry, Lurker of the Loch

Etherium Sculptor

Jace, Architect of Thought

Master of Etherium

Reality Shift

Riddlesmith

Sai, Master Thopterist

Thopter Spy Network

Thoughtcast

Vedalken Engineer

Whirler Rogue

RED

Akki Battle Squad

Collision of Realms

Kami of Celebration

Komainu Battle Armor

Smoke Spirits' Aid

Unquenchable Fury

Agitator Ant

Chain Reaction

Chaos Warp

Elemental Mastery

Goblin Razerunners

Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin

Ox of Agonas

Shifting Shadow

Starstorm

Taurean Mauler

GREEN

Ascendant Acolyte

Concord with the Kami

Kosei, Penitent Warlord

One with the Kami

Rampant Rejuvenator

Silkguard

Tanuki Transplanter

Acidic Slime

Bear Umbra

Beast Within

Champion of Lambholt

Fertilid

Forgotten Ancient

Genesis Hydra

Hunter's Insight

Kodama's Reach

Loyal Guardian

Ordeal of Nylea

Primeval Protector

Rampant Growth

Rishkar, Peema Renegade

Rishkar's Expertise

Sakura-Tribe Elder

Shamanic Revelation

Snake Umbra

Soul's Majesty

Spearbreaker Behemoth

Vastwood Surge

Whiptongue Hydra

MULTICOLORED

Chishiro, the Shattered Blade

Kotori, Pilot Prodigy

Kaima, the Fractured Calm

Shorikai, Genesis Engine

Arcanist's Owl

Dance of the Manse

Decimate

Grumgully, the Generous

Hanna, Ship's Navigator

Mage Slayer

Raff Capashen, Ship's Mage

Rhythm of the Wild

Ulasht, the Hate Seed

ARTIFACT

Arcane Signet

Azorius Signet

Blackblade Reforged

Bonehoard

Colossal Plow

Cultivator's Caravan

Fellwar Stone

Fireshrieker

Foundry Inspector

Gold Myr

Mirage Mirror

Peacewalker Colossus

Raiders' Karve

Shimmer Myr

Silver Myr

Skysovereign, Consul Flagship

Smuggler's Copter

Sol Ring

Solemn Simulacrum

Swiftfoot Boots

Sword of Vengeance

Weatherlight

LAND

Cinder Glade

Command Tower

Exotic Orchard

Game Trail

Gruul Turf

Mossfire Valley

Opal Palace

Oran-Rief, the Vastwood

Port Town

Prairie Stream

Raging Ravine

Skycloud Expanse

Spire of Industry

Temple of Abandon

Temple of Enlightenment

WHITE | BLUE | RED | GREEN | MULTICOLORED

ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS