Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander
You can check out all the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander previews and the decklists article on Monday, February 7.
WHITE | BLUE | RED | GREEN | MULTICOLORED
ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Aerial Surveyor
Drumbellower
Ironsoul Enforcer
Organic Extinction
Release to Memory
Swift Reconfiguration
Aeronaut Admiral
Armed and Armored
Cataclysmic Gearhulk
Crush Contraband
Dispatch
Generous Gift
Indomitable Archangel
Myrsmith
Parhelion II
Sram, Senior Edificer
Swords to Plowshares
Teshar, Ancestor's Apostle
BLUE
Access Denied
Cyberdrive Awakener
Imposter Mech
Kappa Cannoneer
Katsumasa, the Animator
Research Thief
Universal Surveillance
Emry, Lurker of the Loch
Etherium Sculptor
Jace, Architect of Thought
Master of Etherium
Reality Shift
Riddlesmith
Sai, Master Thopterist
Thopter Spy Network
Thoughtcast
Vedalken Engineer
Whirler Rogue
RED
Akki Battle Squad
Collision of Realms
Kami of Celebration
Komainu Battle Armor
Smoke Spirits' Aid
Unquenchable Fury
Agitator Ant
Chain Reaction
Chaos Warp
Elemental Mastery
Goblin Razerunners
Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin
Ox of Agonas
Shifting Shadow
Starstorm
Taurean Mauler
GREEN
Ascendant Acolyte
Concord with the Kami
Kosei, Penitent Warlord
One with the Kami
Rampant Rejuvenator
Silkguard
Tanuki Transplanter
Acidic Slime
Bear Umbra
Beast Within
Champion of Lambholt
Fertilid
Forgotten Ancient
Genesis Hydra
Hunter's Insight
Kodama's Reach
Loyal Guardian
Ordeal of Nylea
Primeval Protector
Rampant Growth
Rishkar, Peema Renegade
Rishkar's Expertise
Sakura-Tribe Elder
Shamanic Revelation
Snake Umbra
Soul's Majesty
Spearbreaker Behemoth
Vastwood Surge
Whiptongue Hydra
MULTICOLORED
Chishiro, the Shattered Blade
Kotori, Pilot Prodigy
Kaima, the Fractured Calm
Shorikai, Genesis Engine
Arcanist's Owl
Dance of the Manse
Decimate
Grumgully, the Generous
Hanna, Ship's Navigator
Mage Slayer
Raff Capashen, Ship's Mage
Rhythm of the Wild
Ulasht, the Hate Seed
ARTIFACT
Arcane Signet
Azorius Signet
Blackblade Reforged
Bonehoard
Colossal Plow
Cultivator's Caravan
Fellwar Stone
Fireshrieker
Foundry Inspector
Gold Myr
Mirage Mirror
Peacewalker Colossus
Raiders' Karve
Shimmer Myr
Silver Myr
Skysovereign, Consul Flagship
Smuggler's Copter
Sol Ring
Solemn Simulacrum
Swiftfoot Boots
Sword of Vengeance
Weatherlight
LAND
Cinder Glade
Command Tower
Exotic Orchard
Game Trail
Gruul Turf
Mossfire Valley
Opal Palace
Oran-Rief, the Vastwood
Port Town
Prairie Stream
Raging Ravine
Skycloud Expanse
Spire of Industry
Temple of Abandon
Temple of Enlightenment
WHITE | BLUE | RED | GREEN | MULTICOLORED
ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS