WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

Akroan Jailer
Akroan Jailer
Ampryn Tactician
Ampryn Tactician
Anointer of Champions
Anointer of Champions
Archangel of Tithes
Archangel of Tithes
Auramancer
Auramancer
Aven Battle Priest
Aven Battle Priest
Blessed Spirits
Blessed Spirits
Celestial Flare
Celestial Flare
Charging Griffin
Charging Griffin
Cleric of the Forward Order
Cleric of the Forward Order
Consul’s Lieutenant
Consul’s Lieutenant
Enlightened Ascetic
Enlightened Ascetic
Enshrouding Mist
Enshrouding Mist
Kytheon, Hero of Akros
Kytheon, Hero of Akros
Gideon, Battle-Forged
Gideon, Battle-Forged
Gideon’s Phalanx
Gideon’s Phalanx
Grasp of the Hieromancer
Grasp of the Hieromancer
Hallowed Moonlight
Hallowed Moonlight
Healing Hands
Healing Hands
Heavy Infantry
Heavy Infantry
Hixus, Prison Warden
Hixus, Prison Warden
Knight of the Pilgrim’s Road
Knight of the Pilgrim’s Road
Knight of the White Orchid
Knight of the White Orchid
Knightly Valor
Knightly Valor
Kytheon’s Irregulars
Kytheon’s Irregulars
Kytheon’s Tactics
Kytheon’s Tactics
Mighty Leap
Mighty Leap
Murder Investigation
Murder Investigation
Patron of the Valiant
Patron of the Valiant
Relic Seeker
Relic Seeker
Sentinel of the Eternal Watch
Sentinel of the Eternal Watch
Sigil of the Empty Throne
Sigil of the Empty Throne
Stalwart Aven
Stalwart Aven
Starfield of Nyx
Starfield of Nyx
Suppression Bonds
Suppression Bonds
Swift Reckoning
Swift Reckoning
Topan Freeblade
Topan Freeblade
Totem-Guide Hartebeest
Totem-Guide Hartebeest
Tragic Arrogance
Tragic Arrogance
Valor in Akros
Valor in Akros
Vryn Wingmare
Vryn Wingmare
War Oracle
War Oracle
Yoked Ox
Yoked Ox
Alhammarret, High Arbiter
Alhammarret, High Arbiter
Anchor to the Æther
Anchor to the Æther
Artificer’s Epiphany
Artificer’s Epiphany
Aspiring Aeronaut
Aspiring Aeronaut
Bone to Ash
Bone to Ash
Calculated Dismissal
Calculated Dismissal
Clash of Wills
Clash of Wills
Claustrophobia
Claustrophobia
Day’s Undoing
Day’s Undoing
Deep-Sea Terror
Deep-Sea Terror
Disciple of the Ring
Disciple of the Ring
Disperse
Disperse
Displacement Wave
Displacement Wave
Dreadwaters
Dreadwaters
Faerie Miscreant
Faerie Miscreant
Harbinger of the Tides
Harbinger of the Tides
Hydrolash
Hydrolash
Jace, Telepath Unbound
Jace, Telepath Unbound
Jace, Vryn’s Prodigy
Jace, Vryn’s Prodigy
Jace’s Sanctum
Jace’s Sanctum
Jhessian Thief
Jhessian Thief
Maritime Guard
Maritime Guard
Mizzium Meddler
Mizzium Meddler
Negate
Negate
Nivix Barrier
Nivix Barrier
Psychic Rebuttal
Psychic Rebuttal
Ringwarden Owl
Ringwarden Owl
Scrapskin Drake
Scrapskin Drake
Screeching Skaab
Screeching Skaab
Send to Sleep
Send to Sleep
Separatist Voidmage
Separatist Voidmage
Sigiled Starfish
Sigiled Starfish
Skaab Goliath
Skaab Goliath
Soulblade Djinn
Soulblade Djinn
Sphinx’s Tutelage
Sphinx’s Tutelage
Stratus Walk
Stratus Walk
Talent of the Telepath
Talent of the Telepath
Thopter Spy Network
Thopter Spy Network
Tower Geist
Tower Geist
Turn to Frog
Turn to Frog
Watercourser
Watercourser
Whirler Rogue
Whirler Rogue
Willbreaker
Willbreaker
Blightcaster
Blightcaster
Catacomb Slug
Catacomb Slug
Consecrated by Blood
Consecrated by Blood
Cruel Revival
Cruel Revival
Dark Dabbling
Dark Dabbling
Dark Petition
Dark Petition
Deadbridge Shaman
Deadbridge Shaman
Demonic Pact
Demonic Pact
Despoiler of Souls
Despoiler of Souls
Erebos’s Titan
Erebos’s Titan
Eyeblight Assassin
Eyeblight Assassin
Eyeblight Massacre
Eyeblight Massacre
Fetid Imp
Fetid Imp
Fleshbag Marauder
Fleshbag Marauder
Gilt-Leaf Winnower
Gilt-Leaf Winnower
Gnarlroot Trapper
Gnarlroot Trapper
Graveblade Marauder
Graveblade Marauder
Infernal Scarring
Infernal Scarring
Infinite Obliteration
Infinite Obliteration
Kothophed, Soul Hoarder
Kothophed, Soul Hoarder
Languish
Languish
Liliana, Defiant Necromancer
Liliana, Defiant Necromancer
Liliana, Heretical Healer
Liliana, Heretical Healer
Macabre Waltz
Macabre Waltz
Malakir Cullblade
Malakir Cullblade
Nantuko Husk
Nantuko Husk
Necromantic Summons
Necromantic Summons
Nightsnare
Nightsnare
Priest of the Blood Rite
Priest of the Blood Rite
Rabid Bloodsucker
Rabid Bloodsucker
Read the Bones
Read the Bones
Reave Soul
Reave Soul
Returned Centaur
Returned Centaur
Revenant
Revenant
Shadows of the Past
Shadows of the Past
Shambling Ghoul
Shambling Ghoul
Tainted Remedy
Tainted Remedy
Thornbow Archer
Thornbow Archer
Tormented Thoughts
Tormented Thoughts
Touch of Moonglove
Touch of Moonglove
Undead Servant
Undead Servant
Unholy Hunger
Unholy Hunger
Weight of the Underworld
Weight of the Underworld
Abbot of Keral Keep
Abbot of Keral Keep
Acolyte of the Inferno
Acolyte of the Inferno
Act of Treason
Act of Treason
Akroan Sergeant
Akroan Sergeant
Avaricious Dragon
Avaricious Dragon
Bellows Lizard
Bellows Lizard
Boggart Brute
Boggart Brute
Call of the Full Moon
Call of the Full Moon
Chandra, Fire of Kaladesh
Chandra, Fire of Kaladesh
Chandra, Roaring Flame
Chandra, Roaring Flame
Chandra’s Fury
Chandra’s Fury
Chandra’s Ignition
Chandra’s Ignition
Cobblebrute
Cobblebrute
Demolish
Demolish
Dragon Fodder
Dragon Fodder
Embermaw Hellion
Embermaw Hellion
Enthralling Victor
Enthralling Victor
Exquisite Firecraft
Exquisite Firecraft
Fiery Conclusion
Fiery Conclusion
Fiery Impulse
Fiery Impulse
Firefiend Elemental
Firefiend Elemental
Flameshadow Conjuring
Flameshadow Conjuring
Ghirapur Æther Grid
Ghirapur Æther Grid
Ghirapur Gearcrafter
Ghirapur Gearcrafter
Goblin Glory Chaser
Goblin Glory Chaser
Goblin Piledriver
Goblin Piledriver
Infectious Bloodlust
Infectious Bloodlust
Lightning Javelin
Lightning Javelin
Mage-Ring Bully
Mage-Ring Bully
Magmatic Insight
Magmatic Insight
Molten Vortex
Molten Vortex
Pia and Kiran Nalaar
Pia and Kiran Nalaar
Prickleboar
Prickleboar
Ravaging Blaze
Ravaging Blaze
Scab-Clan Berserker
Scab-Clan Berserker
Seismic Elemental
Seismic Elemental
Skyraker Giant
Skyraker Giant
Smash to Smithereens
Smash to Smithereens
Subterranean Scout
Subterranean Scout
Thopter Engineer
Thopter Engineer
Titan’s Strength
Titan’s Strength
Volcanic Rambler
Volcanic Rambler
Aerial Volley
Aerial Volley
Animist’s Awakening
Animist’s Awakening
Caustic Caterpillar
Caustic Caterpillar
Conclave Naturalists
Conclave Naturalists
Dwynen, Gilt-Leaf Daen
Dwynen, Gilt-Leaf Daen
Dwynen’s Elite
Dwynen’s Elite
Elemental Bond
Elemental Bond
Elvish Visionary
Elvish Visionary
Evolutionary Leap
Evolutionary Leap
Gaea’s Revenge
Gaea’s Revenge
Gather the Pack
Gather the Pack
Herald of the Pantheon
Herald of the Pantheon
Hitchclaw Recluse
Hitchclaw Recluse
Honored Hierarch
Honored Hierarch
Joraga Invocation
Joraga Invocation
Leaf Gilder
Leaf Gilder
Llanowar Empath
Llanowar Empath
Managorger Hydra
Managorger Hydra
Mantle of Webs
Mantle of Webs
Might of the Masses
Might of the Masses
Nissa, Sage Animist
Nissa, Sage Animist
Nissa, Vastwood Seer
Nissa, Vastwood Seer
Nissa’s Pilgrimage
Nissa’s Pilgrimage
Nissa’s Revelation
Nissa’s Revelation
Orchard Spirit
Orchard Spirit
Outland Colossus
Outland Colossus
Pharika’s Disciple
Pharika’s Disciple
Reclaim
Reclaim
Rhox Maulers
Rhox Maulers
Skysnare Spider
Skysnare Spider
Somberwald Alpha
Somberwald Alpha
Sylvan Messenger
Sylvan Messenger
The Great Aurora
The Great Aurora
Timberpack Wolf
Timberpack Wolf
Titanic Growth
Titanic Growth
Undercity Troll
Undercity Troll
Valeron Wardens
Valeron Wardens
Vastwood Gorger
Vastwood Gorger
Vine Snare
Vine Snare
Wild Instincts
Wild Instincts
Woodland Bellower
Woodland Bellower
Yeva’s Forcemage
Yeva’s Forcemage
Zendikar’s Roil
Zendikar’s Roil
Blazing Hellhound
Blazing Hellhound
Blood-Cursed Knight
Blood-Cursed Knight
Bounding Krasis
Bounding Krasis
Citadel Castellan
Citadel Castellan
Iroas’s Champion
Iroas’s Champion
Possessed Skaab
Possessed Skaab
Reclusive Artificer
Reclusive Artificer
Shaman of the Pack
Shaman of the Pack
Thunderclap Wyvern
Thunderclap Wyvern
Zendikar Incarnate
Zendikar Incarnate
Alchemist’s Vial
Alchemist’s Vial
Alhammarret’s Archive
Alhammarret’s Archive
Angel’s Tomb
Angel’s Tomb
Bonded Construct
Bonded Construct
Brawler’s Plate
Brawler’s Plate
Chief of the Foundry
Chief of the Foundry
Gold-Forged Sentinel
Gold-Forged Sentinel
Guardian Automaton
Guardian Automaton
Guardians of Meletis
Guardians of Meletis
Hangarback Walker
Hangarback Walker
Helm of the Gods
Helm of the Gods
Jayemdae Tome
Jayemdae Tome
Mage-Ring Responder
Mage-Ring Responder
Meteorite
Meteorite
Orbs of Warding
Orbs of Warding
Prism Ring
Prism Ring
Pyromancer’s Goggles
Pyromancer’s Goggles
Ramroller
Ramroller
Runed Servitor
Runed Servitor
Sigil of Valor
Sigil of Valor
Sword of the Animist
Sword of the Animist
Throwing Knife
Throwing Knife
Veteran’s Sidearm
Veteran’s Sidearm
War Horn
War Horn
Battlefield Forge
Battlefield Forge
Caves of Koilos
Caves of Koilos
Evolving Wilds
Evolving Wilds
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Foundry of the Consuls
Foundry of the Consuls
Island
Island
Island
Island
Island
Island
Island
Island
Llanowar Wastes
Llanowar Wastes
Mage-Ring Network
Mage-Ring Network
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Rogue’s Passage
Rogue’s Passage
Shivan Reef
Shivan Reef
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Yavimaya Coast
Yavimaya Coast

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS