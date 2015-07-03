News / Card Image Gallery
Magic Origins
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
Akroan Jailer
Ampryn Tactician
Anointer of Champions
Archangel of Tithes
Auramancer
Aven Battle Priest
Blessed Spirits
Celestial Flare
Charging Griffin
Cleric of the Forward Order
Consul’s Lieutenant
Enlightened Ascetic
Enshrouding Mist
Kytheon, Hero of Akros
Gideon, Battle-Forged
Gideon’s Phalanx
Grasp of the Hieromancer
Hallowed Moonlight
Healing Hands
Heavy Infantry
Hixus, Prison Warden
Knight of the Pilgrim’s Road
Knight of the White Orchid
Knightly Valor
Kytheon’s Irregulars
Kytheon’s Tactics
Mighty Leap
Murder Investigation
Patron of the Valiant
Relic Seeker
Sentinel of the Eternal Watch
Sigil of the Empty Throne
Stalwart Aven
Starfield of Nyx
Suppression Bonds
Swift Reckoning
Topan Freeblade
Totem-Guide Hartebeest
Tragic Arrogance
Valor in Akros
Vryn Wingmare
War Oracle
Yoked Ox
Alhammarret, High Arbiter
Anchor to the Æther
Artificer’s Epiphany
Aspiring Aeronaut
Bone to Ash
Calculated Dismissal
Clash of Wills
Claustrophobia
Day’s Undoing
Deep-Sea Terror
Disciple of the Ring
Disperse
Displacement Wave
Dreadwaters
Faerie Miscreant
Harbinger of the Tides
Hydrolash
Jace, Telepath Unbound
Jace, Vryn’s Prodigy
Jace’s Sanctum
Jhessian Thief
Maritime Guard
Mizzium Meddler
Negate
Nivix Barrier
Psychic Rebuttal
Ringwarden Owl
Scrapskin Drake
Screeching Skaab
Send to Sleep
Separatist Voidmage
Sigiled Starfish
Skaab Goliath
Soulblade Djinn
Sphinx’s Tutelage
Stratus Walk
Talent of the Telepath
Thopter Spy Network
Tower Geist
Turn to Frog
Watercourser
Whirler Rogue
Willbreaker
Blightcaster
Catacomb Slug
Consecrated by Blood
Cruel Revival
Dark Dabbling
Dark Petition
Deadbridge Shaman
Demonic Pact
Despoiler of Souls
Erebos’s Titan
Eyeblight Assassin
Eyeblight Massacre
Fetid Imp
Fleshbag Marauder
Gilt-Leaf Winnower
Gnarlroot Trapper
Graveblade Marauder
Infernal Scarring
Infinite Obliteration
Kothophed, Soul Hoarder
Languish
Liliana, Defiant Necromancer
Liliana, Heretical Healer
Macabre Waltz
Malakir Cullblade
Nantuko Husk
Necromantic Summons
Nightsnare
Priest of the Blood Rite
Rabid Bloodsucker
Read the Bones
Reave Soul
Returned Centaur
Revenant
Shadows of the Past
Shambling Ghoul
Tainted Remedy
Thornbow Archer
Tormented Thoughts
Touch of Moonglove
Undead Servant
Unholy Hunger
Weight of the Underworld
Abbot of Keral Keep
Acolyte of the Inferno
Act of Treason
Akroan Sergeant
Avaricious Dragon
Bellows Lizard
Boggart Brute
Call of the Full Moon
Chandra, Fire of Kaladesh
Chandra, Roaring Flame
Chandra’s Fury
Chandra’s Ignition
Cobblebrute
Demolish
Dragon Fodder
Embermaw Hellion
Enthralling Victor
Exquisite Firecraft
Fiery Conclusion
Fiery Impulse
Firefiend Elemental
Flameshadow Conjuring
Ghirapur Æther Grid
Ghirapur Gearcrafter
Goblin Glory Chaser
Goblin Piledriver
Infectious Bloodlust
Lightning Javelin
Mage-Ring Bully
Magmatic Insight
Molten Vortex
Pia and Kiran Nalaar
Prickleboar
Ravaging Blaze
Scab-Clan Berserker
Seismic Elemental
Skyraker Giant
Smash to Smithereens
Subterranean Scout
Thopter Engineer
Titan’s Strength
Volcanic Rambler
Aerial Volley
Animist’s Awakening
Caustic Caterpillar
Conclave Naturalists
Dwynen, Gilt-Leaf Daen
Dwynen’s Elite
Elemental Bond
Elvish Visionary
Evolutionary Leap
Gaea’s Revenge
Gather the Pack
Herald of the Pantheon
Hitchclaw Recluse
Honored Hierarch
Joraga Invocation
Leaf Gilder
Llanowar Empath
Managorger Hydra
Mantle of Webs
Might of the Masses
Nissa, Sage Animist
Nissa, Vastwood Seer
Nissa’s Pilgrimage
Nissa’s Revelation
Orchard Spirit
Outland Colossus
Pharika’s Disciple
Reclaim
Rhox Maulers
Skysnare Spider
Somberwald Alpha
Sylvan Messenger
The Great Aurora
Timberpack Wolf
Titanic Growth
Undercity Troll
Valeron Wardens
Vastwood Gorger
Vine Snare
Wild Instincts
Woodland Bellower
Yeva’s Forcemage
Zendikar’s Roil
Blazing Hellhound
Blood-Cursed Knight
Bounding Krasis
Citadel Castellan
Iroas’s Champion
Possessed Skaab
Reclusive Artificer
Shaman of the Pack
Thunderclap Wyvern
Zendikar Incarnate
Alchemist’s Vial
Alhammarret’s Archive
Angel’s Tomb
Bonded Construct
Brawler’s Plate
Chief of the Foundry
Gold-Forged Sentinel
Guardian Automaton
Guardians of Meletis
Hangarback Walker
Helm of the Gods
Jayemdae Tome
Mage-Ring Responder
Meteorite
Orbs of Warding
Prism Ring
Pyromancer’s Goggles
Ramroller
Runed Servitor
Sigil of Valor
Sword of the Animist
Throwing Knife
Veteran’s Sidearm
War Horn
Battlefield Forge
Caves of Koilos
Evolving Wilds
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Foundry of the Consuls
Island
Island
Island
Island
Llanowar Wastes
Mage-Ring Network
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Rogue’s Passage
Shivan Reef
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Yavimaya Coast
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS