Masters 25
WHITE
Act of Heroism
Akroma, Angel of Wrath
Akroma’s Vengeance
Angelic Page
Armageddon
Auramancer
Cloudshift
Congregate
Darien, King of Kjeldor
Dauntless Cathar
Decree of Justice
Disenchant
Fencing Ace
Fiend Hunter
Geist of the Moors
Gods Willing
Griffin Protector
Karona’s Zealot
Knight of the Skyward Eye
Kongming, “Sleeping Dragon”
Kor Firewalker
Loyal Sentry
Luminarch Ascension
Lunarch Mantle
Noble Templar
Nyx-Fleece Ram
Ordeal of Heliod
Pacifism
Path of Peace
Promise of Bunrei
Renewed Faith
Rest in Peace
Savannah Lions
Squadron Hawk
Swords to Plowshares
Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
Urbis Protector
Valor in Akros
Whitemane Lion
BLUE
Accumulated Knowledge
Arcane Denial
Bident of Thassa
Blue Elemental Blast
Blue Sun’s Zenith
Borrowing 100,000 Arrows
Brainstorm
Brine Elemental
Choking Tethers
Coralhelm Guide
Counterspell
Court Hussar
Curiosity
Cursecatcher
Dragon’s Eye Savants
Exclude
Fathom Seer
Flash
Freed from the Real
Genju of the Falls
Ghost Ship
Horseshoe Crab
Jace, the Mind Sculptor
Jalira, Master Polymorphist
Man-o’-War
Merfolk Looter
Murder of Crows
Mystic of the Hidden Way
Pact of Negation
Phantasmal Bear
Reef Worm
Retraction Helix
Shoreline Ranger
Sift
Totally Lost
Twisted Image
Vendilion Clique
Vesuvan Shapeshifter
Willbender
BLACK
Ancient Craving
Bloodhunter Bat
Caustic Tar
Dark Ritual
Deadly Designs
Death’s-Head Buzzard
Diabolic Edict
Dirge of Dread
Disfigure
Doomsday
Dusk Legion Zealot
Erg Raiders
Fallen Angel
Hell’s Caretaker
Horror of the Broken Lands
Ihsan’s Shade
Laquatus’s Champion
Living Death
Mesmeric Fiend
Murder
Nezumi Cutthroat
Phyrexian Ghoul
Phyrexian Obliterator
Plague Wind
Ratcatcher
Ravenous Chupacabra
Relentless Rats
Returned Phalanx
Ruthless Ripper
Street Wraith
Supernatural Stamina
Triskaidekaphobia
Twisted Abomination
Undead Gladiator
Unearth
Vampire Lacerator
Will-o’-the-Wisp
Zombify
Zulaport Cutthroat
RED
Act of Treason
Akroma, Angel of Fury
Balduvian Horde
Ball Lightning
Blood Moon
Browbeat
Chandra’s Outrage
Chartooth Cougar
Cinder Storm
Crimson Mage
Eidolon of the Great Revel
Enthralling Victor
Fortune Thief
Frenzied Goblin
Genju of the Spires
Goblin War Drums
Hordeling Outburst
Humble Defector
Imperial Recruiter
Ire Shaman
Izzet Chemister
Jackal Pup
Kindle
Lightning Bolt
Magus of the Wheel
Mogg Flunkies
Pillage
Pyre Hound
Pyroclasm
Red Elemental Blast
Simian Spirit Guide
Skeletonize
Skirk Commando
Soulbright Flamekin
Spikeshot Goblin
Thresher Lizard
Trumpet Blast
Uncaged Fury
Zada, Hedron Grinder
GREEN
Ainok Survivalist
Ambassador Oak
Ancient Stirrings
Arbor Elf
Azusa, Lost but Seeking
Broodhatch Nantuko
Colossal Dreadmaw
Courser of Kruphix
Cultivate
Echoing Courage
Elvish Aberration
Elvish Piper
Ember Weaver
Epic Confrontation
Fierce Empath
Giant Growth
Invigorate
Iwamori of the Open Fist
Kavu Climber
Kavu Predator
Krosan Colossus
Krosan Tusker
Living Wish
Lull
Master of the Wild Hunt
Nettle Sentinel
Plummet
Presence of Gond
Protean Hulk
Rancor
Regrowth
Stampede Driver
Summoner’s Pact
Timberpack Wolf
Tree of Redemption
Utopia Sprawl
Vessel of Nascency
Wildheart Invoker
Woolly Loxodon
MULTICOLORED
Animar, Soul of Elements
Baloth Null
Blightning
Boros Charm
Brion Stoutarm
Cloudblazer
Conflux
Eladamri’s Call
Gisela, Blade of Goldnight
Grenzo, Dungeon Warden
Hanna, Ship’s Navigator
Lorescale Coatl
Mystic Snake
Nicol Bolas
Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind
Notion Thief
Pernicious Deed
Pillory of the Sleepless
Prossh, Skyraider of Kher
Quicksilver Dagger
Ruric Thar, the Unbowed
Shadowmage Infiltrator
Stangg
Vindicate
Watchwolf
ARTIFACT
Assembly-Worker
Chalice of the Void
Coalition Relic
Ensnaring Bridge
Heavy Arbalest
Nihil Spellbomb
Perilous Myr
Primal Clay
Prophetic Prism
Sai of the Shinobi
Self-Assembler
Strionic Resonator
Sundering Titan
Swiftfoot Boots
Treasure Keeper
LAND
Ash Barrens
Cascade Bluffs
Fetid Heath
Flooded Grove
Haunted Fengraf
Mikokoro, Center of the Sea
Mishra’s Factory
Myriad Landscape
Pendelhaven
Quicksand
Rishadan Port
Rugged Prairie
Twilight Mire
Zoetic Cavern
