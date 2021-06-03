Modern Horizons 2 Set Boosters will include an art card showcasing one of 81 amazing illustrations from the set. Even better, there's a 1-in-20 chance that your art card will be gold stamped with either a Planeswalker symbol or the artist's signature.

Learn more from the Modern Horizons 2 product overview and check out the foil-stamped versions of the art cards below (non-stamped versions have the same art without the signature).

ART CARDS

Blossoming Calm Art Card 1/81
Glorious Enforcer Art Card 2/81
Late to Dinner Art Card 3/81
Piercing Rays Art Card 4/81
Prismatic Ending Art Card 5/81
Sanctifier en-Vec Art Card 6/81
Search the Premises Art Card 7/81
Serra's Emissary Art Card 8/81
Timeless Dragon Art Card 9/81
Unbounded Potential Art Card 10/81
Aeromoeba Art Card 11/81
Dress Down Art Card 12/81
Junk Winder Art Card 13/81
Lucid Dreams Art Card 14/81
Mental Journey Art Card 15/81
Mystic Redaction Art Card 16/81
Recalibrate Art Card 17/81
Rise and Shine Art Card 18/81
Shattered Ego Art Card 19/81
Murktide Regent Art Card 20/81
Step Through Art Card 21/81
Subtlety Art Card 22/81
Suspend Art Card 23/81
Svyelun of Sea and Sky Art Card 24/81
Svyelun of Sea and Sky Art Card 25/81
Archfiend of Sorrows Art Card 26/81
Bone Shards Art Card 27/81
Damn Art Card 28/81
Flay Essence Art Card 29/81
Grief Art Card 30/81
Necrogoyf Art Card 31/81
Nested Shambler Art Card 32/81
Radiant Epicure Art Card 33/81
Chef's Kiss Art Card 34/81
Dragon's Rage Channeler Art Card 35/81
Strike It Rich Art Card 36/81
Abundant Harvest Art Card 37/81
Gaea's Will Art Card 38/81
Glimmer Bairn Art Card 39/81
Scurry Oak Art Card 40/81
Thrasta, Tempest's Roar Art Card 41/81
Thrasta, Tempest's Roar Art Card 42/81
Titania, Protector of Argoth Art Card 43/81
Arcus Acolyte Art Card 44/81
Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar Art Card 45/81
Captured by Lagacs Art Card 46/81
Carth the Lion Art Card 47/81
Dakkon, Shadow Slayer Art Card 48/81
Dakkon, Shadow Slayer Art Card 49/81
Ethersworn Sphinx Art Card 50/81
Garth One-Eye Art Card 51/81
General Ferrous Rokiric Art Card 52/81
Geyadrone Dihada Art Card 53/81
Geyadrone Dihada Art Card 54/81
Grist, the Hunger Tide Art Card 55/81
Grist, the Hunger Tide Art Card 56/81
Lonis, Cryptozoologist Art Card 57/81
Piru, the Volatile Art Card 58/81
Sythis, Harvest's Hand Art Card 59/81
Yusri, Fortune's Flame Art Card 60/81
Kaldra Compleat Art Card 61/81
Scion of Draco Art Card 62/81
Sojourner's Companion Art Card 63/81
Sword of Hearth and Home Art Card 64/81
Zabaz, the Glimmerwasp Art Card 65/81
Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth Art Card 66/81
Chatterfang, Squirrel General Art Card 67/81
Chatterfang, Squirrel General Art Card 68/81
Chatterstorm Art Card 69/81
Squirrel Sanctuary Art Card 70/81
Squirrel Sovereign Art Card 71/81
Darkmoss Bridge Art Card 72/81
Drossforge Bridge Art Card 73/81
Goldmire Bridge Art Card 74/81
Mistvault Bridge Art Card 75/81
Razortide Bridge Art Card 76/81
Rustvale Bridge Art Card 77/81
Silverbluff Bridge Art Card 78/81
Slagwoods Bridge Art Card 79/81
Tanglepool Bridge Art Card 80/81
Thornglint Bridge Art Card 81/81
