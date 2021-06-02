Modern Horizons 2 Variants
WHITE
Ephemerate
Generous Gift
Giver of Runes
King of the Pride
Ranger-Captain of Eos
Sisay, Weatherlight Captain
Solitude
Blossoming Calm
Esper Sentinel
Late to Dinner
Lens Flare
Nykthos Paragon
Search the Premises
Serra's Emissary
Blacksmith's Skill
Marble Gargoyle
Out of Time
Prismatic Ending
Resurgent Belief
Sanctifier en-Vec
Soul Snare
Timeless Dragon
Sanctum Prelate
BLUE
Archmage's Charm
Faerie Seer
Force of Negation
Tribute Mage
Urza, Lord High Artificer
Counterspell
Subtlety
Svyelun of Sea and Sky
Dress Down
Floodhound
Fractured Sanity
Murktide Regent
Mystic Redaction
Phantasmal Dreadmaw
Rise and Shine
Thought Monitor
Aeromoeba
Inevitable Betrayal
Rishadan Dockhand
Step Through
Suspend
BLACK
Changeling Outcast
Defile
Plague Engineer
Undead Augur
Grief
Tourach, Dread Cantor
Archon of Cruelty
Kitchen Imp
Magus of the Bridge
Persist
Sudden Edict
Underworld Hermit
World-Weary
Bone Shards
Damn
Dauthi Voidwalker
Necrogoyf
Nested Shambler
Profane Tutor
Vile Entomber
Unmarked Grave
RED
Goblin Engineer
Magmatic Sinkhole
Shenanigans
Fury
Imperial Recruiter
Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer
Faithless Salvaging
Flametongue Yearling
Gargadon
Harmonic Prodigy
Obsidian Charmaw
Blazing Rootwalla
Calibrated Blast
Galvanic Relay
Glimpse of Tomorrow
Mine Collapse
Bloodbraid Marauder
Breya's Apprentice
Calibrated Blast
Chef's Kiss
Glimpse of Tomorrow
GREEN
Ayula, Queen Among Bears
Deep Forest Hermit
Force of Vigor
Llanowar Tribe
Scale Up
Weather the Storm
Chatterfang, Squirrel General
Endurance
Thrasta, Tempest's Roar
Titania, Protector of Argoth
Abundant Harvest
Ignoble Hierarch
Jade Avenger
Sylvan Anthem
Timeless Witness
Verdant Command
Aeve, Progenitor Ooze
Chatterstorm
Gaea's Will
Glimmer Bairn
Squirrel Sovereign
Chitterspitter
Sanctum Weaver
MULTICOLORED
Etchings of the Chosen
The First Sliver
Ice-Fang Coatl
Ingenious Infiltrator
Lavabelly Sliver
Soulherder
Dakkon, Shadow Slayer
Geyadrone Dihada
Grist, the Hunger Tide
Mirari's Wake
Shardless Agent
Vindicate
Arcbound Shikari
Arcus Acolyte
Combine Chrysalis
Dakkon, Shadow Slayer
Ethersworn Sphinx
Garth One-Eye
General Ferrous Rokiric
Geyadrone Dihada
Grist, the Hunger Tide
Lazotep Chancellor
Lonis, Cryptozoologist
Moderation
Priest of Fell Rites
Prophetic Titan
Rakdos Headliner
Ravenous Squirrel
Road /// Ruin
Sythis, Harvest's Hand
Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar
Carth the Lion
Chainer, Nightmare Adept
Goblin Anarchomancer
Piru, the Volatile
Terminal Agony
Territorial Kavu
Master of Death
Yusri, Fortune's Flame
ARTIFACT
Sword of Sinew and Steel
Sword of Truth and Justice
Talisman of Conviction
Talisman of Creativity
Talisman of Curiosity
Talisman of Hierarchy
Talisman of Resilience
Universal Automaton
Scion of Draco
Sword of Hearth and Home
Dermotaxi
Kaldra Compleat
Brainstone
Diamond Lion
Liquimetal Torque
Monoskelion
Ornithopter of Paradise
Sol Talisman
The Underworld Cookbook
Void Mirror
Academy Manufactor
Nettlecyst
Zabaz, the Glimmerwasp
LAND
Hall of Heliod's Generosity
Prismatic Vista
Cabal Coffers
Mishra's Factory
Urza's Saga
Arid Mesa
Marsh Flats
Misty Rainforest
Scalding Tarn
Verdant Catacombs
Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
