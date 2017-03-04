Modern Masters 2017 Edition
WHITE
Attended Knight
Banishing Stroke
Blade Splicer
Entreat the Angels
Eyes in the Skies
Flickerwisp
Gideon’s Lawkeeper
Graceful Reprieve
Intangible Virtue
Kor Hookmaster
Kor Skyfisher
Lingering Souls
Linvala, Keeper of Silence
Lone Missionary
Master Splicer
Momentary Blink
Path to Exile
Pitfall Trap
Ranger of Eos
Restoration Angel
Rootborn Defenses
Séance
Sensor Splicer
Soul Warden
Stony Silence
Terminus
Urbis Protector
Wake the Reflections
Youthful Knight
BLUE
Augur of Bolas
Azure Mage
Cackling Counterpart
Compulsive Research
Crippling Chill
Cyclonic Rift
Deadeye Navigator
Familiar’s Ruse
Forbidden Alchemy
Ghostly Flicker
Gifts Ungiven
Grasp of Phantoms
Kraken Hatchling
Mist Raven
Mystical Teachings
Opportunity
Phantasmal Image
Rewind
Sea Gate Oracle
Serum Visions
Snapcaster Mage
Spell Pierce
Spire Monitor
Tandem Lookout
Temporal Mastery
Venser, Shaper Savant
Wall of Frost
Wing Splicer
Wingcrafter
BLACK
Abyssal Specter
Bone Splinters
Corpse Connoisseur
Cower in Fear
Damnation
Death’s Shadow
Delirium Skeins
Desecration Demon
Dregscape Zombie
Entomber Exarch
Extractor Demon
Falkenrath Noble
Gnawing Zombie
Griselbrand
Grisly Spectacle
Grixis Slavedriver
Inquisition of Kozilek
Liliana of the Veil
Mind Shatter
Mortician Beetle
Night Terrors
Ogre Jailbreaker
Pit Keeper
Recover
Seal of Doom
Sever the Bloodline
Unburial Rites
Vampire Aristocrat
Vampire Nighthawk
RED
Ancient Grudge
Battle-Rattle Shaman
Blood Moon
Bonfire of the Damned
Chandra’s Outrage
Dragon Fodder
Dynacharge
Goblin Assault
Goblin Guide
Hanweir Lancer
Hellrider
Madcap Skills
Magma Jet
Mizzium Mortars
Mogg Flunkies
Molten Rain
Mudbutton Torchrunner
Past in Flames
Pyrewild Shaman
Pyroclasm
Pyromancer Ascension
Rubblebelt Maaka
Scorched Rusalka
Scourge Devil
Skirsdag Cultist
Thunderous Wrath
Traitorous Instinct
Vithian Stinger
Zealous Conscripts
GREEN
Arachnus Spinner
Arachnus Web
Avacyn’s Pilgrim
Baloth Cage Trap
Call of the Herd
Craterhoof Behemoth
Death-Hood Cobra
Druid’s Deliverance
Explore
Fists of Ironwood
Gaea’s Anthem
Harmonize
Hungry Spriggan
Might of Old Krosa
Penumbra Spider
Primal Command
Revive
Scavenging Ooze
Seal of Primordium
Slaughterhorn
Slime Molding
Strength in Numbers
Summoning Trap
Sylvan Ranger
Tarmogoyf
Thornscape Battlemage
Thragtusk
Ulvenwald Tracker
Vital Splicer
MULTICOLORED
Abrupt Decay
Advent of the Wurm
Aethermage’s Touch
Agent of Masks
Agony Warp
Auger Spree
Bronzebeak Moa
Broodmate Dragon
Call of the Conclave
Carnage Gladiator
Centaur Healer
Coiling Oracle
Cruel Ultimatum
Deputy of Acquittals
Dinrova Horror
Domri Rade
Evil Twin
Falkenrath Aristocrat
Fiery Justice
Ghor-Clan Rampager
Goblin Electromancer
Golgari Germination
Golgari Rotwurm
Ground Assault
Gruul War Chant
Izzet Charm
Kathari Bomber
Moroii
Mystic Genesis
Niv-Mizzet, Dracogenius
Obzedat, Ghost Council
Olivia Voldaren
Pilfered Plans
Putrefy
Rhox War Monk
Sedraxis Specter
Simic Sky Swallower
Sin Collector
Skyknight Legionnaire
Soul Manipulation
Soul Ransom
Sphinx’s Revelation
Spike Jester
Sprouting Thrinax
Stoic Angel
Sunhome Guildmage
Talon Trooper
Teleportal
Terminate
Thundersong Trumpeter
Tower Gargoyle
Unflinching Courage
Urban Evolution
Vanish into Memory
Voice of Resurgence
Wall of Denial
Wayfaring Temple
Woolly Thoctar
Zur the Enchanter
Aethertow
Boros Reckoner
Burning-Tree Emissary
Giantbaiting
Gift of Orzhova
Mistmeadow Witch
Sundering Growth
Tattermunge Witch
Torrent of Souls
Wort, the Raidmother
ARTIFACT
Azorius Signet
Basilisk Collar
Boros Signet
Damping Matrix
Dimir Signet
Golgari Signet
Grafdigger’s Cage
Gruul Signet
Izzet Signet
Orzhov Signet
Rakdos Signet
Selesnya Signet
Simic Signet
LAND
Arcane Sanctum
Arid Mesa
Azorius Guildgate
Boros Guildgate
Cavern of Souls
Crumbling Necropolis
Dimir Guildgate
Golgari Guildgate
Gruul Guildgate
Izzet Guildgate
Jungle Shrine
Marsh Flats
Misty Rainforest
Orzhov Guildgate
Rakdos Guildgate
Savage Lands
Scalding Tarn
Seaside Citadel
Selesnya Guildgate
Shimmering Grotto
Simic Guildgate
Verdant Catacombs
