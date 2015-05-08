WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
All Is Dust
Artisan of Kozilek
Emrakul, the Aeons Torn
Karn Liberated
Kozilek, Butcher of Truth
Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre
Ulamog’s Crusher
Apostle’s Blessing
Arrest
Battlegrace Angel
Celestial Purge
Conclave Phalanx
Court Homunculus
Daybreak Coronet
Dispatch
Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite
Fortify
Hikari, Twilight Guardian
Indomitable Archangel
Iona, Shield of Emeria
Kami of Ancient Law
Kor Duelist
Leyline of Sanctity
Mighty Leap
Mirran Crusader
Mirror Entity
Moonlit Strider
Myrsmith
Oblivion Ring
Otherworldly Journey
Raise the Alarm
Skyhunter Skirmisher
Spectral Procession
Sunlance
Sunspear Shikari
Taj-Nar Swordsmith
Terashi’s Grasp
Waxmane Baku
Æthersnipe
Air Servant
Argent Sphinx
Cloud Elemental
Cryptic Command
Faerie Mechanist
Flashfreeze
Guile
Helium Squirter
Hurkyl's Recall
Inexorable Tide
Mana Leak
Mulldrifter
Narcolepsy
Novijen Sages
Qumulox
Remand
Repeal
Somber Hoverguard
Steady Progress
Stoic Rebuttal
Surrakar Spellblade
Telling Time
Tezzeret the Seeker
Tezzeret’s Gambit
Thoughtcast
Thrummingbird
Vapor Snag
Vendilion Clique
Vigean Graftmage
Water Servant
Wings of Velis Vel
Bitterblossom
Bloodthrone Vampire
Bone Splinters
Daggerclaw Imp
Dark Confidant
Death Denied
Deathmark
Devouring Greed
Dismember
Dread Drone
Duskhunter Bat
Endrek Sahr, Master Breeder
Ghostly Changeling
Grim Affliction
Instill Infection
Midnight Banshee
Nameless Inversion
Necroskitter
Plagued Rusalka
Profane Command
Puppeteer Clique
Reassembling Skeleton
Scavenger Drake
Scuttling Death
Shrivel
Sickle Ripper
Sign in Blood
Spread the Sickness
Surgical Extraction
Thief of Hope
Vampire Lacerator
Vampire Outcasts
Waking Nightmare
Banefire
Blades of Velis Vel
Blood Ogre
Bloodshot Trainee
Brute Force
Burst Lightning
Combust
Comet Storm
Dragonsoul Knight
Fiery Fall
Goblin Fireslinger
Goblin War Paint
Gorehorn Minotaurs
Gut Shot
Hellkite Charger
Incandescent Soulstoke
Inner-Flame Igniter
Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker
Lightning Bolt
Skarrgan Firebird
Smash to Smithereens
Smokebraider
Soulbright Flamekin
Spikeshot Elder
Spitebellows
Splinter Twin
Stormblood Berserker
Thunderblust
Tribal Flames
Viashino Slaughtermaster
Wildfire
Worldheart Phoenix
Wrap in Flames
Algae Gharial
All Suns’ Dawn
Ant Queen
Aquastrand Spider
Bestial Menace
Commune with Nature
Cytoplast Root-Kin
Gnarlid Pack
Karplusan Strider
Kavu Primarch
Kozilek’s Predator
Matca Rioters
Mutagenic Growth
Nest Invader
Noble Hierarch
Overwhelm
Overwhelming Stampede
Pelakka Wurm
Plummet
Primeval Titan
Rampant Growth
Root-Kin Ally
Scatter the Seeds
Scion of the Wild
Scute Mob
Simic Initiate
Sundering Vitae
Sylvan Bounty
Tarmogoyf
Thrive
Tukatongue Thallid
Vines of Vastwood
Wolfbriar Elemental
Agony Warp
Apocalypse Hydra
Ashenmoor Gouger
Boros Swiftblade
Creakwood Liege
Dimir Guildmage
Drooling Groodion
Electrolyze
Ethercaste Knight
Fulminator Mage
Ghost Council of Orzhova
Glassdust Hulk
Hearthfire Hobgoblin
Horde of Notions
Lorescale Coatl
Mystic Snake
Necrogenesis
Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind
Nobilis of War
Pillory of the Sleepless
Plaxcaster Frogling
Restless Apparition
Savage Twister
Selesnya Guildmage
Shadowmage Infiltrator
Shrewd Hatchling
Sigil Blessing
Swans of Bryn Argoll
Vengeful Rebirth
Wilt-Leaf Liege
Wrecking Ball
Alloy Myr
Blinding Souleater
Cathodion
Chimeric Mass
Copper Carapace
Cranial Plating
Culling Dais
Darksteel Axe
Etched Champion
Etched Monstrosity
Etched Oracle
Everflowing Chalice
Expedition Map
Flayer Husk
Frogmite
Glint Hawk Idol
Gust-Skimmer
Kitesail
Lodestone Golem
Lodestone Myr
Long-Forgotten Gohei
Mortarpod
Mox Opal
Myr Enforcer
Precursor Golem
Runed Servitor
Rusted Relic
Sickleslicer
Skyreach Manta
Spellskite
Sphere of the Suns
Sunforger
Tumble Magnet
Wayfarer’s Bauble
Azorius Chancery
Blinkmoth Nexus
Boros Garrison
Darksteel Citadel
Dimir Aqueduct
Eldrazi Temple
Evolving Wilds
Eye of Ugin
Golgari Rot Farm
Gruul Turf
Izzet Boilerworks
Orzhov Basilica
Rakdos Carnarium
Selesnya Sanctuary
Simic Growth Chamber
