Oath of the Gatewatch
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | COLORLESS (NON-DEVOID) | LAND | ALL CARDS
Deceiver of Form
Eldrazi Mimic
Endbringer
Kozilek, the Great Distortion
Kozilek’s Pathfinder
Matter Reshaper
Reality Smasher
Spatial Contortion
Thought-Knot Seer
Walker of the Wastes
Warden of Geometries
Warping Wail
Eldrazi Displacer
Affa Protector
Allied Reinforcements
Call the Gatewatch
Dazzling Reflection
Expedition Raptor
General Tazri
Immolating Glare
Iona’s Blessing
Isolation Zone
Kor Scythemaster
Kor Sky Climber
Linvala, the Preserver
Make a Stand
Makindi Aeronaut
Mighty Leap
Munda’s Vanguard
Oath of Gideon
Ondu War Cleric
Relief Captain
Searing Light
Shoulder to Shoulder
Spawnbinder Mage
Steppe Glider
Stone Haven Outfitter
Stoneforge Acolyte
Wall of Resurgence
Abstruse Interference
Blinding Drone
Cultivator Drone
Deepfathom Skulker
Dimensional Infiltrator
Gravity Negator
Prophet of Distortion
Slip Through Space
Thought Harvester
Void Shatter
Ancient Crab
Comparative Analysis
Containment Membrane
Crush of Tentacles
Cyclone Sire
Gift of Tusks
Grip of the Roil
Hedron Alignment
Jwar Isle Avenger
Negate
Oath of Jace
Overwhelming Denial
Roiling Waters
Sphinx of the Final Word
Sweep Away
Umara Entangler
Unity of Purpose
Bearer of Silence
Dread Defiler
Essence Depleter
Flaying Tendrils
Havoc Sower
Inverter of Truth
Kozilek’s Shrieker
Kozilek’s Translator
Oblivion Strike
Reaver Drone
Sifter of Skulls
Sky Scourer
Slaughter Drone
Unnatural Endurance
Visions of Brutality
Witness the End
Corpse Churn
Drana’s Chosen
Grasp of Darkness
Kalitas, Traitor of Ghet
Malakir Soothsayer
Null Caller
Remorseless Punishment
Tar Snare
Untamed Hunger
Vampire Envoy
Zulaport Chainmage
Consuming Sinkhole
Eldrazi Aggressor
Eldrazi Obligator
Immobilizer Eldrazi
Kozilek’s Return
Maw of Kozilek
Reality Hemorrhage
Akoum Flameseeker
Boulder Salvo
Brute Strength
Chandra, Flamecaller
Cinder Hellion
Devour in Flames
Embodiment of Fury
Expedite
Fall of the Titans
Goblin Dark-Dwellers
Goblin Freerunner
Kazuul’s Toll Collector
Oath of Chandra
Press into Service
Pyromancer’s Assault
Reckless Bushwhacker
Sparkmage’s Gambit
Tears of Valakut
Tyrant of Valakut
Zada’s Commando
Birthing Hulk
Ruin in Their Wake
Scion Summoner
Stalking Drone
Vile Redeemer
World Breaker
Baloth Pup
Bonds of Mortality
Canopy Gorger
Elemental Uprising
Embodiment of Insight
Gladehart Cavalry
Harvester Troll
Lead by Example
Loam Larva
Natural State
Netcaster Spider
Nissa, Voice of Zendikar
Nissa’s Judgment
Oath of Nissa
Pulse of Murasa
Saddleback Lagac
Seed Guardian
Sylvan Advocate
Tajuru Pathwarden
Vines of the Recluse
Zendikar Resurgent
Flayer Drone
Mindmelter
Void Grafter
Ayli, Eternal Pilgrim
Baloth Null
Cliffhaven Vampire
Joraga Auxiliary
Jori En, Ruin Diver
Mina and Denn, Wildborn
Reflector Mage
Relentless Hunter
Stormchaser Mage
Weapons Trainer
Bone Saw
Captain’s Claws
Chitinous Cloak
Hedron Crawler
Seer’s Lantern
Stoneforge Masterwork
Strider Harness
Cinder Barrens
Corrupted Crossroads
Crumbling Vestige
Hissing Quagmire
Holdout Settlement
Meandering River
Mirrorpool
Needle Spires
Ruins of Oran-Rief
Sea Gate Wreckage
Submerged Boneyard
Timber Gorge
Tranquil Expanse
Unknown Shores
Wandering Fumarole
Wastes
Wastes
Wastes
Wastes
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | COLORLESS (NON-DEVOID) | LAND | ALL CARDS