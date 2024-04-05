Outlaws of Thunder Junction Play Boosters, available for preorder now from your local game store and online retailers like Amazon, can include an art card showcasing 1 of 54 illustrations from the set. In 5% of Play Boosters, the art card is gold stamped with an artist's signature or the Planeswalker symbol.

Learn more about Play Boosters—and the other awesome things you can find inside them—from Collecting Outlaws of Thunder Junction and check out the art cards themselves below (non-stamped versions have the same art but without the artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol).

ART CARDS

Archangel of Tithes Art Card 1/54

Frontier Seeker Art Card 2/54

Omenport Vigilante Art Card 3/54

Canyon Crab Art Card 4/54

Geralf, the Fleshwright Art Card 5/54

Loan Shark Art Card 6/54

Metamorphic Blast Art Card 7/54

Razzle-Dazzler Art Card 8/54

Tinybones Joins Up Art Card 9/54

Tinybones, the Pickpocket Art Card 10/54

Stingerback Terror Art Card 11/54

Cactarantula Art Card 12/54

Hardbristle Bandit Art Card 13/54

Outcaster Trailblazer Art Card 14/54

Spinewoods Paladin Art Card 15/54

Akul the Unrepentant Art Card 16/54

Annie Flash, the Veteran Art Card 17/54

Annie Joins Up Art Card 18/54

Baron Bertram Graywater Art Card 19/54

Bruse Tarl, Roving Rancher Art Card 20/54

Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius Art Card 21/54

The Gitrog, Ravenous Ride Art Card 22/54

Kellan Joins Up Art Card 23/54

Kellan, the Kid Art Card 24/54

Lazav, Familiar Stranger Art Card 25/54

Lilah, Undefeated Slickshot Art Card 26/54

Marchesa, Dealer of Death Art Card 27/54

Obeka, Splitter of Seconds Art Card 28/54

Oko, the Ringleader 1 Art Card 29/54

Pillage the Bog Art Card 30/54

Rakdos Joins Up Art Card 31/54

Ruthless Lawbringer Art Card 32/54

Slick Sequence Art Card 33/54

Vraska Joins Up Art Card 34/54

Wylie Duke, Atiin Hero Art Card 35/54

Plains Art Card 36/54

Path to Exile Art Card 37/54

Archive Trap Art Card 38/54

Mana Drain Art Card 39/54

Overwhelming Forces Art Card 40/54

Skullcrack Art Card 41/54

Pest Infestation Art Card 42/54

Cruel Ultimatum Art Card 43/54

Decimate Art Card 44/54

Decisive Denial Art Card 45/54

Fractured Identity Art Card 46/54

Savage Smash Art Card 47/54

Vanishing Verse Art Card 48/54

Voidslime Art Card 49/54

Contagion Engine Art Card 50/54

Gisa, the Hellraiser Art Card 51/54

Eriette, the Beguiler Art Card 52/54

Rakdos, the Muscle Art Card 53/54

Oko, the Ringleader 2 Art Card 54/54

Preorder Outlaws of Thunder Junction at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold before the set's worldwide release April 19, 2024.