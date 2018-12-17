 

WHITE

Angel of Grace
Angelic Exaltation
Archway Angel
Arrester's Zeal
Bring to Trial
Civic Stalwart
Concordia Pegasus
Expose to Daylight
Forbidding Spirit
Haazda Officer
Hero of Precinct One
Impassioned Orator
Justiciar's Portal
Knight of Sorrows
Lumbering Battlement
Ministrant of Obligation
Prowling Caracal
Rally to Battle
Resolute Watchdog
Sentinel's Mark
Sky Tether
Smothering Tithe
Spirit of the Spires
Summary Judgment
Syndicate Messenger
Tenth District Veteran
Tithe Taker
Twilight Panther
Unbreakable Formation
Watchful Giant
BLUE

Arrester's Admonition
Benthic Biomancer
Chillbringer
Clear the Mind
Code of Constraint
Coral Commando
Essence Capture
Eyes Everywhere
Faerie Duelist
Gateway Sneak
Humongulus
Mass Manipulation
Mesmerizing Benthid
Persistent Petitioners
Precognitive Perception
Prying Eyes
Pteramander
Quench
Sage's Row Savant
Senate Courier
Shimmer of Possibility
Skatewing Spy
Skitter Eel
Slimebind
Sphinx of Foresight
Swirling Torrent
Thought Collapse
Verity Circle
Wall of Lost Thoughts
Windstorm Drake
BLACK

Awaken the Erstwhile
Bankrupt in Blood
Blade Juggler
Bladebrand
Bloodmist Infiltrator
Carrion Imp
Catacomb Crocodile
Clear the Stage
Consign to the Pit
Cry of the Carnarium
Dead Revels
Debtors' Transport
Drill Bit
Font of Agonies
Grotesque Demise
Gutterbones
Ill-Gotten Inheritance
Noxious Groodion
Orzhov Enforcer
Orzhov Racketeers
Pestilent Spirit
Plague Wight
Priest of Forgotten Gods
Rakdos Trumpeter
Spawn of Mayhem
Spire Mangler
Thirsting Shade
Undercity Scavenger
Undercity's Embrace
Vindictive Vampire
The Haunt of Hightower
RED

Act of Treason
Amplifire
Burn Bright
Burning-Tree Vandal
Cavalcade of Calamity
Clamor Shaman
Dagger Caster
Deface
Electrodominance
Feral Maaka
Flames of the Raze-Boar
Gates Ablaze
Ghor-Clan Wrecker
Goblin Gathering
Gravel-Hide Goblin
Immolation Shaman
Light Up the Stage
Mirror March
Rix Maadi Reveler
Rubble Reading
Rubblebelt Recluse
Rumbling Ruin
Scorchmark
Skarrgan Hellkite
Skewer the Critics
Smelt-Ward Ignus
Spear Spewer
Spikewheel Acrobat
Storm Strike
Tin Street Dodger
GREEN

Axebane Beast
Biogenic Ooze
Biogenic Upgrade
End-Raze Forerunners
Enraged Ceratok
Gatebreaker Ram
Gift of Strength
Growth-Chamber Guardian
Gruul Beastmaster
Guardian Project
Incubation Druid
Mammoth Spider
Open the Gates
Rampage of the Clans
Rampaging Rendhorn
Regenesis
Root Snare
Sagittars' Volley
Saruli Caretaker
Sauroform Hybrid
Silhana Wayfinder
Steeple Creeper
Stony Strength
Sylvan Brushstrider
Territorial Boar
Titanic Brawl
Tower Defense
Trollbred Guardian
Wilderness Reclamation
Wrecking Beast
MULTICOLORED

Absorb
Aeromunculus
Applied Biomancy
Azorius Knight-Arbiter
Azorius Skyguard
Basilica Bell-Haunt
Bedevil
Biomancer's Familiar
Bolrac-Clan Crusher
Captive Audience
Cindervines
Clan Guildmage
Combine Guildmage
Cult Guildmage
Deputy of Detention
Domri, Chaos Bringer
Dovin, Grand Arbiter
Dovin's Acuity
Emergency Powers
Ethereal Absolution
Final Payment
Fireblade Artist
Frenzied Arynx
Frilled Mystic
Galloping Lizrog
Get the Point
Grasping Thrull
Growth Spiral
Gruul Spellbreaker
Gyre Engineer
Hackrobat
High Alert
Hydroid Krasis
Imperious Oligarch
Judith, the Scourge Diva
Kaya, Orzhov Usurper
Kaya's Wrath
Knight of the Last Breath
Lavinia, Azorius Renegade
Lawmage's Binding
Macabre Mockery
Mortify
Nikya of the Old Ways
Pitiless Pontiff
Prime Speaker Vannifar
Rafter Demon
Rakdos Firewheeler
Rakdos Roustabout
Rakdos, the Showstopper
Ravager Wurm
Rhythm of the Wild
Rubblebelt Runner
Savage Smash
Senate Guildmage
Seraph of the Scales
Sharktocrab
Simic Ascendancy
Sphinx of New Prahv
Sphinx's Insight
Sunder Shaman
Syndicate Guildmage
Teysa Karlov
Theater of Horrors
Zegana, Utopian Speaker
Zhur-Taa Goblin
Footlight Fiend
Rubble Slinger
Scuttlegator
Senate Griffin
Vizkopa Vampire
Bedeck // Bedazzle
Carnival // Carnage
Collision // Colossus
Consecrate // Consume
Depose // Deploy
Incubation // Incongruity
Repudiate // Replicate
Revival // Revenge
Thrash // Threat
Warrant // Warden
ARTIFACT

Azorius Locket
Gate Colossus
Glass of the Guildpact
Gruul Locket
Junktroller
Orzhov Locket
Rakdos Locket
Scrabbling Claws
Screaming Shield
Simic Locket
Sphinx of the Guildpact
Tome of the Guildpact
LAND

Azorius Guildgate (a)
Azorius Guildgate (b)
Blood Crypt
Breeding Pool
Gateway Plaza
Godless Shrine
Gruul Guildgate (a)
Gruul Guildgate (b)
Hallowed Fountain
Orzhov Guildgate (a)
Orzhov Guildgate (b)
Plaza of Harmony
Rakdos Guildgate (a)
Rakdos Guildgate (b)
Simic Guildgate (a)
Simic Guildgate (b)
Stomping Ground
