WHITE

Baffling End
Baffling End

Bishop of Binding
Bishop of Binding

Blazing Hope
Blazing Hope

Cleansing Ray
Cleansing Ray

Divine Verdict
Divine Verdict

Everdawn Champion
Everdawn Champion

Exultant Skymarcher
Exultant Skymarcher

Famished Paladin
Famished Paladin

Forerunner of the Legion
Forerunner of the Legion

Imperial Ceratops
Imperial Ceratops

Legion Conquistador
Legion Conquistador

Luminous Bonds
Luminous Bonds

Majestic Heliopterus
Majestic Heliopterus

Martyr of Dusk
Martyr of Dusk

Moment of Triumph
Moment of Triumph

Paladin of Atonement
Paladin of Atonement

Pride of Conquerors
Pride of Conquerors

Radiant Destiny
Radiant Destiny

Raptor Companion
Raptor Companion

Sanguine Glorifier
Sanguine Glorifier

Skymarcher Aspirant
Skymarcher Aspirant

Slaughter the Strong
Slaughter the Strong

Snubhorn Sentry
Snubhorn Sentry

Sphinx’s Decree
Sphinx's Decree

Squire’s Devotion
Squire's Devotion

Sun Sentinel
Sun Sentinel

Sun-Crested Pterodon
Sun-Crested Pterodon

Temple Altisaur
Temple Altisaur

Trapjaw Tyrant
Trapjaw Tyrant

Zetalpa, Primal Dawn
Zetalpa, Primal Dawn

BLUE

Admiral’s Order
Admiral's Order

Aquatic Incursion
Aquatic Incursion

Crafty Cutpurse
Crafty Cutpurse

Crashing Tide
Crashing Tide

Curious Obsession
Curious Obsession

Deadeye Rig-Hauler
Deadeye Rig-Hauler

Expel from Orazca
Expel from Orazca

Flood of Recollection
Flood of Recollection

Hornswoggle
Hornswoggle

Induced Amnesia
Induced Amnesia

Kitesail Corsair
Kitesail Corsair

Kumena’s Awakening
Kumena's Awakening

Mist-Cloaked Herald
Mist-Cloaked Herald

Negate
Negate

Nezahal, Primal Tide
Nezahal, Primal Tide

Release to the Wind
Release to the Wind

River Darter
River Darter

Riverwise Augur
Riverwise Augur

Sailor of Means
Sailor of Means

Sea Legs
Sea Legs

Seafloor Oracle
Seafloor Oracle

Secrets of the Golden City
Secrets of the Golden City

Silvergill Adept
Silvergill Adept

Siren Reaver
Siren Reaver

Slippery Scoundrel
Slippery Scoundrel

Soul of the Rapids
Soul of the Rapids

Spire Winder
Spire Winder

Sworn Guardian
Sworn Guardian

Timestream Navigator
Timestream Navigator

Warkite Marauder
Warkite Marauder

Waterknot
Waterknot

BLACK

Arterial Flow
Arterial Flow

Canal Monitor
Canal Monitor

Champion of Dusk
Champion of Dusk

Dark Inquiry
Dark Inquiry

Dead Man’s Chest
Dead Man's Chest

Dinosaur Hunter
Dinosaur Hunter

Dire Fleet Poisoner
Dire Fleet Poisoner

Dusk Charger
Dusk Charger

Dusk Legion Zealot
Dusk Legion Zealot

Fathom Fleet Boarder
Fathom Fleet Boarder

Forerunner of the Coalition
Forerunner of the Coalition

Golden Demise
Golden Demise

Grasping Scoundrel
Grasping Scoundrel

Gruesome Fate
Gruesome Fate

Impale
Impale

Mastermind’s Acquisition
Mastermind's Acquisition

Mausoleum Harpy
Mausoleum Harpy

Moment of Craving
Moment of Craving

Oathsworn Vampire
Oathsworn Vampire

Pitiless Plunderer
Pitiless Plunderer

Ravenous Chupacabra
Ravenous Chupacabra

Reaver Ambush
Reaver Ambush

Recover
Recover

Sadistic Skymarcher
Sadistic Skymarcher

Tetzimoc, Primal Death
Tetzimoc, Primal Death

Tomb Robber
Tomb Robber

Twilight Prophet
Twilight Prophet

Vampire Revenant
Vampire Revenant

Vona’s Hunger
Vona's Hunger

Voracious Vampire
Voracious Vampire

RED

Blood Sun
Blood Sun

Bombard
Bombard

Brass’s Bounty
Brass's Bounty

Brazen Freebooter
Brazen Freebooter

Buccaneer’s Bravado
Buccaneer's Bravado

Charging Tuskodon
Charging Tuskodon

Daring Buccaneer
Daring Buccaneer

Dire Fleet Daredevil
Dire Fleet Daredevil

Etali, Primal Storm
Etali, Primal Storm

Fanatical Firebrand
Fanatical Firebrand

Forerunner of the Empire
Forerunner of the Empire

Form of the Dinosaur
Form of the Dinosaur

Frilled Deathspitter
Frilled Deathspitter

Goblin Trailblazer
Goblin Trailblazer

Mutiny
Mutiny

Needletooth Raptor
Needletooth Raptor

Orazca Raptor
Orazca Raptor

Pirate’s Pillage
Pirate's Pillage

Reckless Rage
Reckless Rage

Rekindling Phoenix
Rekindling Phoenix

See Red
See Red

Shake the Foundations
Shake the Foundations

Shatter
Shatter

Silverclad Ferocidons
Silverclad Ferocidons

Stampeding Horncrest
Stampeding Horncrest

Storm Fleet Swashbuckler
Storm Fleet Swashbuckler

Sun-Collared Raptor
Sun-Collared Raptor

Swaggering Corsair
Swaggering Corsair

Tilonalli’s Crown
Tilonalli's Crown

Tilonalli’s Summoner
Tilonalli's Summoner

GREEN

Aggressive Urge
Aggressive Urge

Cacophodon
Cacophodon

Cherished Hatchling
Cherished Hatchling

Colossal Dreadmaw
Colossal Dreadmaw

Crested Herdcaller
Crested Herdcaller

Deeproot Elite
Deeproot Elite

Enter the Unknown
Enter the Unknown

Forerunner of the Heralds
Forerunner of the Heralds

Ghalta, Primal Hunger
Ghalta, Primal Hunger

Giltgrove Stalker
Giltgrove Stalker

Hardy Veteran
Hardy Veteran

Hunt the Weak
Hunt the Weak

Jade Bearer
Jade Bearer

Jadecraft Artisan
Jadecraft Artisan

Jadelight Ranger
Jadelight Ranger

Jungleborn Pioneer
Jungleborn Pioneer

Knight of the Stampede
Knight of the Stampede

Naturalize
Naturalize

Orazca Frillback
Orazca Frillback

Overgrown Armasaur
Overgrown Armasaur

Path of Discovery
Path of Discovery

Plummet
Plummet

Polyraptor
Polyraptor

Strength of the Pack
Strength of the Pack

Swift Warden
Swift Warden

Tendershoot Dryad
Tendershoot Dryad

Thrashing Brontodon
Thrashing Brontodon

Thunderherd Migration
Thunderherd Migration

Wayward Swordtooth
Wayward Swordtooth

World Shaper
World Shaper

MULTICOLORED

Angrath, the Flame-Chained
Angrath, the Flame-Chained

Atzocan Seer
Atzocan Seer

Azor, the Lawbringer
Azor, the Lawbringer

Deadeye Brawler
Deadeye Brawler

Dire Fleet Neckbreaker
Dire Fleet Neckbreaker

Elenda, the Dusk Rose
Elenda, the Dusk Rose

Huatli, Radiant Champion
Huatli, Radiant Champion

Jungle Creeper
Jungle Creeper

Kumena, Tyrant of Orazca
Kumena, Tyrant of Orazca

Legion Lieutenant
Legion Lieutenant

Merfolk Mistbinder
Merfolk Mistbinder

Protean Raider
Protean Raider

Raging Regisaur
Raging Regisaur

Relentless Raptor
Relentless Raptor

Resplendent Griffin
Resplendent Griffin

Siegehorn Ceratops
Siegehorn Ceratops

Storm Fleet Sprinter
Storm Fleet Sprinter

Zacama, Primal Calamity
Zacama, Primal Calamity

DOUBLE-FACE

Hadana’s Climb
Winged Temple of Orazca

Hadana's Climb

Journey to Eternity
Atzal, Cave of Eternity

Journey to Eternity

Path of Mettle
Metzali, Tower of Triumph

Path of Mettle

Profane Procession
Tomb of the Dusk Rose

Profane Procession

Storm the Vault
Vault of Catlacan

Storm the Vault

Azor’s Gateway
Sanctum of the Sun

Azor's Gateway

Golden Guardian
Gold-Forge Garrison

Golden Guardian

ARTIFACT

Awakened Amalgam
Awakened Amalgam

Captain’s Hook
Captain's Hook

Gleaming Barrier
Gleaming Barrier

The Immortal Sun
The Immortal Sun

Orazca Relic
Orazca Relic

Silent Gravestone
Silent Gravestone

Strider Harness
Strider Harness

Traveler’s Amulet
Traveler's Amulet

LAND

Arch of Orazca
Arch of Orazca

Evolving Wilds
Evolving Wilds

Forsaken Sanctuary
Forsaken Sanctuary

Foul Orchard
Foul Orchard

Highland Lake
Highland Lake

Stone Quarry
Stone Quarry

Woodland Stream
Woodland Stream

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Forest
Forest

 

