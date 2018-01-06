Rivals of Ixalan
WHITE
Baffling End
Bishop of Binding
Blazing Hope
Cleansing Ray
Divine Verdict
Everdawn Champion
Exultant Skymarcher
Famished Paladin
Forerunner of the Legion
Imperial Ceratops
Legion Conquistador
Luminous Bonds
Majestic Heliopterus
Martyr of Dusk
Moment of Triumph
Paladin of Atonement
Pride of Conquerors
Radiant Destiny
Raptor Companion
Sanguine Glorifier
Skymarcher Aspirant
Slaughter the Strong
Snubhorn Sentry
Sphinx’s Decree
Squire’s Devotion
Sun Sentinel
Sun-Crested Pterodon
Temple Altisaur
Trapjaw Tyrant
Zetalpa, Primal Dawn
BLUE
Admiral’s Order
Aquatic Incursion
Crafty Cutpurse
Crashing Tide
Curious Obsession
Deadeye Rig-Hauler
Expel from Orazca
Flood of Recollection
Hornswoggle
Induced Amnesia
Kitesail Corsair
Kumena’s Awakening
Mist-Cloaked Herald
Negate
Nezahal, Primal Tide
Release to the Wind
River Darter
Riverwise Augur
Sailor of Means
Sea Legs
Seafloor Oracle
Secrets of the Golden City
Silvergill Adept
Siren Reaver
Slippery Scoundrel
Soul of the Rapids
Spire Winder
Sworn Guardian
Timestream Navigator
Warkite Marauder
Waterknot
BLACK
Arterial Flow
Canal Monitor
Champion of Dusk
Dark Inquiry
Dead Man’s Chest
Dinosaur Hunter
Dire Fleet Poisoner
Dusk Charger
Dusk Legion Zealot
Fathom Fleet Boarder
Forerunner of the Coalition
Golden Demise
Grasping Scoundrel
Gruesome Fate
Impale
Mastermind’s Acquisition
Mausoleum Harpy
Moment of Craving
Oathsworn Vampire
Pitiless Plunderer
Ravenous Chupacabra
Reaver Ambush
Recover
Sadistic Skymarcher
Tetzimoc, Primal Death
Tomb Robber
Twilight Prophet
Vampire Revenant
Vona’s Hunger
Voracious Vampire
RED
Blood Sun
Bombard
Brass’s Bounty
Brazen Freebooter
Buccaneer’s Bravado
Charging Tuskodon
Daring Buccaneer
Dire Fleet Daredevil
Etali, Primal Storm
Fanatical Firebrand
Forerunner of the Empire
Form of the Dinosaur
Frilled Deathspitter
Goblin Trailblazer
Mutiny
Needletooth Raptor
Orazca Raptor
Pirate’s Pillage
Reckless Rage
Rekindling Phoenix
See Red
Shake the Foundations
Shatter
Silverclad Ferocidons
Stampeding Horncrest
Storm Fleet Swashbuckler
Sun-Collared Raptor
Swaggering Corsair
Tilonalli’s Crown
Tilonalli’s Summoner
GREEN
Aggressive Urge
Cacophodon
Cherished Hatchling
Colossal Dreadmaw
Crested Herdcaller
Deeproot Elite
Enter the Unknown
Forerunner of the Heralds
Ghalta, Primal Hunger
Giltgrove Stalker
Hardy Veteran
Hunt the Weak
Jade Bearer
Jadecraft Artisan
Jadelight Ranger
Jungleborn Pioneer
Knight of the Stampede
Naturalize
Orazca Frillback
Overgrown Armasaur
Path of Discovery
Plummet
Polyraptor
Strength of the Pack
Swift Warden
Tendershoot Dryad
Thrashing Brontodon
Thunderherd Migration
Wayward Swordtooth
World Shaper
MULTICOLORED
Angrath, the Flame-Chained
Atzocan Seer
Azor, the Lawbringer
Deadeye Brawler
Dire Fleet Neckbreaker
Elenda, the Dusk Rose
Huatli, Radiant Champion
Jungle Creeper
Kumena, Tyrant of Orazca
Legion Lieutenant
Merfolk Mistbinder
Protean Raider
Raging Regisaur
Relentless Raptor
Resplendent Griffin
Siegehorn Ceratops
Storm Fleet Sprinter
Zacama, Primal Calamity
DOUBLE-FACE
Hadana’s Climb
Journey to Eternity
Path of Mettle
Profane Procession
Storm the Vault
Azor’s Gateway
Golden Guardian
ARTIFACT
Awakened Amalgam
Captain’s Hook
Gleaming Barrier
The Immortal Sun
Orazca Relic
Silent Gravestone
Strider Harness
Traveler’s Amulet
LAND
Arch of Orazca
Evolving Wilds
Forsaken Sanctuary
Foul Orchard
Highland Lake
Stone Quarry
Woodland Stream
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
