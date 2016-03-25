Shadows over Innistrad Card Image Gallery
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | DOUBLE-FACE | LAND | ALL CARDS
DOUBLE-FACE
Archangel Avacyn
Avacynian Missionaries
Hanweir Militia Captain
Pious Evangel
Town Gossipmonger
Aberrant Researcher
Daring Sleuth
Startled Awake
Thing in the Ice
Uninvited Geist
Accursed Witch
Elusive Tormentor
Heir of Falkenrath
Kindly Stranger
Breakneck Rider
Convicted Killer
Gatstaf Arsonists
Geier Reach Bandit
Kessig Forgemaster
Skin Invasion
Village Messenger
Autumnal Gloom
Duskwatch Recruiter
Hermit of the Natterknolls
Hinterland Logger
Lambholt Pacifist
Sage of Ancient Lore
Solitary Hunter
Arlinn Kord
Harvest Hand
Neglected Heirloom
Thraben Gargoyle
Westvale Abbey
WHITE
Always Watching
Angel of Deliverance
Angelic Purge
Apothecary Geist
Bound by Moonsilver
Bygone Bishop
Cathar’s Companion
Chaplain’s Blessing
Dauntless Cathar
Declaration in Stone
Descend upon the Sinful
Devilthorn Fox
Drogskol Cavalry
Eerie Interlude
Emissary of the Sleepless
Ethereal Guidance
Expose Evil
Gryff’s Boon
Hope Against Hope
Humble the Brute
Inquisitor’s Ox
Inspiring Captain
Militant Inquisitor
Moorland Drifter
Nahiri’s Machinations
Nearheath Chaplain
Not Forgotten
Odric, Lunarch Marshal
Open the Armory
Paranoid Parish-Blade
Puncturing Light
Reaper of Flight Moonsilver
Silverstrike
Spectral Shepherd
Stern Constable
Strength of Arms
Survive the Night
Tenacity
Thalia’s Lieutenant
Thraben Inspector
Topplegeist
Unruly Mob
Vessel of Ephemera
BLUE
Broken Concentration
Catalog
Compelling Deterrence
Confirm Suspicions
Deny Existence
Drownyard Explorers
Drunau Corpse Trawler
Engulf the Shore
Epiphany at the Drownyard
Erdwal Illuminator
Essence Flux
Fleeting Memories
Forgotten Creation
Furtive Homunculus
Geralf’s Masterpiece
Ghostly Wings
Gone Missing
Invasive Surgery
Jace, Unraveler of Secrets
Jace’s Scrutiny
Just the Wind
Lamplighter of Selhoff
Manic Scribe
Nagging Thoughts
Nephalia Moondrakes
Niblis of Dusk
Ongoing Investigation
Pieces of the Puzzle
Pore Over the Pages
Press for Answers
Rattlechains
Reckless Scholar
Rise from the Tides
Seagraf Skaab
Silburlind Snapper
Silent Observer
Sleep Paralysis
Stitched Mangler
Stitchwing Skaab
Stormrider Spirit
Trail of Evidence
Vessel of Paramnesia
Welcome to the Fold
BLACK
Alms of the Vein
Asylum Visitor
Behind the Scenes
Behold the Beyond
Biting Rain
Call the Bloodline
Creeping Dread
Crow of Dark Tidings
Dead Weight
Diregraf Colossus
Ever After
Farbog Revenant
From Under the Floorboards
Ghoulcaller’s Accomplice
Ghoulsteed
Gisa’s Bidding
Grotesque Mutation
Hound of the Farbogs
Indulgent Aristocrat
Liliana’s Indignation
Macabre Waltz
Markov Dreadknight
Merciless Resolve
Mindwrack Demon
Morkrut Necropod
Murderous Compulsion
Olivia’s Bloodsworn
Pale Rider of Trostad
Pick the Brain
Rancid Rats
Relentless Dead
Rottenheart Ghoul
Sanitarium Skeleton
Shamble Back
Sinister Concoction
Stallion of Ashmouth
Stromkirk Mentor
Throttle
To the Slaughter
Tooth Collector
Triskaidekaphobia
Twins of Maurer Estate
Vampire Noble
Vessel of Malignity
RED
Avacyn’s Judgment
Bloodmad Vampire
Burn from Within
Dance with Devils
Devils’ Playground
Dissension in the Ranks
Dual Shot
Ember-Eye Wolf
Falkenrath Gorger
Fiery Temper
Flameblade Angel
Geistblast
Gibbering Fiend
Goldnight Castigator
Harness the Storm
Howlpack Wolf
Hulking Devil
Incorrigible Youths
Inner Struggle
Insolent Neonate
Lightning Axe
Mad Prophet
Magmatic Chasm
Malevolent Whispers
Pyre Hound
Ravenous Bloodseeker
Reduce to Ashes
Rush of Adrenaline
Sanguinary Mage
Scourge Wolf
Senseless Rage
Sin Prodder
Spiteful Motives
Stensia Masquerade
Structural Distortion
Tormenting Voice
Ulrich’s Kindred
Uncaged Fury
Vessel of Volatility
Voldaren Duelist
Wolf of Devil’s Breach
GREEN
Aim High
Briarbridge Patrol
Byway Courier
Clip Wings
Confront the Unknown
Crawling Sensation
Cryptolith Rite
Cult of the Waxing Moon
Deathcap Cultivator
Equestrian Skill
Fork in the Road
Gloomwidow
Graf Mole
Groundskeeper
Howlpack Resurgence
Inexorable Blob
Intrepid Provisioner
Kessig Dire Swine
Loam Dryad
Might Beyond Reason
Moldgraf Scavenger
Moonlight Hunt
Obsessive Skinner
Pack Guardian
Quilled Wolf
Rabid Bite
Root Out
Seasons Past
Second Harvest
Silverfur Partisan
Soul Swallower
Stoic Builder
Thornhide Wolves
Tireless Tracker
Traverse the Ulvenwald
Ulvenwald Hydra
Ulvenwald Mysteries
Vessel of Nascency
Veteran Cathar
Watcher in the Web
Weirding Wood
MULTICOLORED
Altered Ego
Anguished Unmaking
Fevered Visions
The Gitrog Monster
Invocation of Saint Traft
Nahiri, the Harbinger
Olivia, Mobilized for War
Prized Amalgam
Sigarda, Heron’s Grace
Sorin, Grim Nemesis
ARTIFACT
Brain in a Jar
Corrupted Grafstone
Epitaph Golem
Explosive Apparatus
Haunted Cloak
Magnifying Glass
Murderer’s Axe
Runaway Carriage
Shard of Broken Glass
Skeleton Key
Slayer’s Plate
Tamiyo's Journal
True-Faith Censer
Wicker Witch
Wild-Field Scarecrow
LAND
Choked Estuary
Drownyard Temple
Foreboding Ruins
Forsaken Sanctuary
Fortified Village
Foul Orchard
Game Trail
Highland Lake
Port Town
Stone Quarry
Warped Landscape
Woodland Stream
Plains
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Forest
