WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | DOUBLE-FACE | LAND | ALL CARDS

DOUBLE-FACE

Archangel Avacyn
Avacyn, the Purifier

Archangel Avacyn

Avacynian Missionaries
Lunarch Inquisitors

Avacynian Missionaries

Hanweir Militia Captain
Westvale Cult Leader

Hanweir Militia Captain

Pious Evangel
Wayward Disciple

Pious Evangel

Town Gossipmonger
Incited Rabble

Town Gossipmonger

Aberrant Researcher
Perfected Form

Aberrant Researcher

Daring Sleuth
Bearer of Overwhelming Truths

Daring Sleuth

Startled Awake
Persistent Nightmare

Startled Awake

Thing in the Ice
Awoken Horror

Thing in the Ice

Uninvited Geist
Unimpeded Trespasser

Uninvited Geist

Accursed Witch
Infectious Curse

Accursed Witch

Elusive Tormentor
Insidious Mist

Elusive Tormentor

Heir of Falkenrath
Heir to the Night

Heir of Falkenrath

Kindly Stranger
Demon-Possessed Witch

Kindly Stranger

Breakneck Rider
Neck Breaker

Breakneck Rider

Convicted Killer
Branded Howler

Convicted Killer

Gatstaf Arsonists
Gatstaf Ravagers

Gatstaf Arsonists

Geier Reach Bandit
Vildin-Pack Alpha

Geier Reach Bandit

Kessig Forgemaster
Flameheart Werewolf

Kessig Forgemaster

Skin Invasion
Skin Shedder

Skin Invasion

Village Messenger
Moonrise Intruder

Village Messenger

Autumnal Gloom
Ancient of the Equinox

Autumnal Gloom

Duskwatch Recruiter
Krallenhorde Howler

Duskwatch Recruiter

Hermit of the Natterknolls
Lone Wolf of the Natterknolls

Hermit of the Natterknolls

Hinterland Logger
Timber Shredder

Hinterland Logger

Lambholt Pacifist
Lambholt Butcher

Lambholt Pacifist

Sage of Ancient Lore
Werewolf of Ancient Hunger

Sage of Ancient Lore

Solitary Hunter
One of the Pack

Solitary Hunter

Arlinn Kord
Arlinn, Embraced by the Moon

Arlinn Kord

Harvest Hand
Scrounged Scythe

Harvest Hand

Neglected Heirloom
Ashmouth Blade

Neglected Heirloom

Thraben Gargoyle
Stonewing Antagonizer

Thraben Gargoyle

Westvale Abbey
Ormendahl, Profane Prince

Westvale Abbey

WHITE

Always Watching
Always Watching

Angel of Deliverance
Angel of Deliverance

Angelic Purge
Angelic Purge

Apothecary Geist
Apothecary Geist

Bound by Moonsilver
Bound by Moonsilver

Bygone Bishop
Bygone Bishop

Cathar’s Companion
Cathar’s Companion

Chaplain’s Blessing
Chaplain’s Blessing

Dauntless Cathar
Dauntless Cathar

Declaration in Stone
Declaration in Stone

Descend upon the Sinful
Descend upon the Sinful

Devilthorn Fox
Devilthorn Fox

Drogskol Cavalry
Drogskol Cavalry

Eerie Interlude
Eerie Interlude

Emissary of the Sleepless
Emissary of the Sleepless

Ethereal Guidance
Ethereal Guidance

Expose Evil
Expose Evil

Gryff’s Boon
Gryff’s Boon

Hope Against Hope
Hope Against Hope

Humble the Brute
Humble the Brute

Inquisitor’s Ox
Inquisitor’s Ox

Inspiring Captain
Inspiring Captain

Militant Inquisitor
Militant Inquisitor

Moorland Drifter
Moorland Drifter

Nahiri’s Machinations
Nahiri’s Machinations

Nearheath Chaplain
Nearheath Chaplain

Not Forgotten
Not Forgotten

Odric, Lunarch Marshal
Odric, Lunarch Marshal

Open the Armory
Open the Armory

Paranoid Parish-Blade
Paranoid Parish-Blade

Puncturing Light
Puncturing Light

Reaper of Flight Moonsilver
Reaper of Flight Moonsilver

Silverstrike
Silverstrike

Spectral Shepherd
Spectral Shepherd

Stern Constable
Stern Constable

Strength of Arms
Strength of Arms

Survive the Night
Survive the Night

Tenacity
Tenacity

Thalia’s Lieutenant
Thalia’s Lieutenant

Thraben Inspector
Thraben Inspector

Topplegeist
Topplegeist

Unruly Mob
Unruly Mob

Vessel of Ephemera
Vessel of Ephemera

BLUE

Broken Concentration
Broken Concentration

Catalog
Catalog

Compelling Deterrence
Compelling Deterrence

Confirm Suspicions
Confirm Suspicions

Deny Existence
Deny Existence

Drownyard Explorers
Drownyard Explorers

Drunau Corpse Trawler
Drunau Corpse Trawler

Engulf the Shore
Engulf the Shore

Epiphany at the Drownyard
Epiphany at the Drownyard

Erdwal Illuminator
Erdwal Illuminator

Essence Flux
Essence Flux

Fleeting Memories
Fleeting Memories

Forgotten Creation
Forgotten Creation

Furtive Homunculus
Furtive Homunculus

Geralf’s Masterpiece
Geralf’s Masterpiece

Ghostly Wings
Ghostly Wings

Gone Missing
Gone Missing

Invasive Surgery
Invasive Surgery

Jace, Unraveler of Secrets
Jace, Unraveler of Secrets

Jace’s Scrutiny
Jace’s Scrutiny

Just the Wind
Just the Wind

Lamplighter of Selhoff
Lamplighter of Selhoff

Manic Scribe
Manic Scribe

Nagging Thoughts
Nagging Thoughts

Nephalia Moondrakes
Nephalia Moondrakes

Niblis of Dusk
Niblis of Dusk

Ongoing Investigation
Ongoing Investigation

Pieces of the Puzzle
Pieces of the Puzzle

Pore Over the Pages
Pore Over the Pages

Press for Answers
Press for Answers

Rattlechains
Rattlechains

Reckless Scholar
Reckless Scholar

Rise from the Tides
Rise from the Tides

Seagraf Skaab
Seagraf Skaab

Silburlind Snapper
Silburlind Snapper

Silent Observer
Silent Observer

Sleep Paralysis
Sleep Paralysis

Stitched Mangler
Stitched Mangler

Stitchwing Skaab
Stitchwing Skaab

Stormrider Spirit
Stormrider Spirit

Trail of Evidence
Trail of Evidence

Vessel of Paramnesia
Vessel of Paramnesia

Welcome to the Fold
Welcome to the Fold

BLACK

Alms of the Vein
Alms of the Vein

Asylum Visitor
Asylum Visitor

Behind the Scenes
Behind the Scenes

Behold the Beyond
Behold the Beyond

Biting Rain
Biting Rain

Call the Bloodline
Call the Bloodline

Creeping Dread
Creeping Dread

Crow of Dark Tidings
Crow of Dark Tidings

Dead Weight
Dead Weight

Diregraf Colossus
Diregraf Colossus

Ever After
Ever After

Farbog Revenant
Farbog Revenant

From Under the Floorboards
From Under the Floorboards

Ghoulcaller’s Accomplice
Ghoulcaller’s Accomplice

Ghoulsteed
Ghoulsteed

Gisa’s Bidding
Gisa’s Bidding

Grotesque Mutation
Grotesque Mutation

Hound of the Farbogs
Hound of the Farbogs

Indulgent Aristocrat
Indulgent Aristocrat

Liliana’s Indignation
Liliana’s Indignation

Macabre Waltz
Macabre Waltz

Markov Dreadknight
Markov Dreadknight

Merciless Resolve
Merciless Resolve

Mindwrack Demon
Mindwrack Demon

Morkrut Necropod
Morkrut Necropod

Murderous Compulsion
Murderous Compulsion

Olivia’s Bloodsworn
Olivia’s Bloodsworn

Pale Rider of Trostad
Pale Rider of Trostad

Pick the Brain
Pick the Brain

Rancid Rats
Rancid Rats

Relentless Dead
Relentless Dead

Rottenheart Ghoul
Rottenheart Ghoul

Sanitarium Skeleton
Sanitarium Skeleton

Shamble Back
Shamble Back

Sinister Concoction
Sinister Concoction

Stallion of Ashmouth
Stallion of Ashmouth

Stromkirk Mentor
Stromkirk Mentor

Throttle
Throttle

To the Slaughter
To the Slaughter

Tooth Collector
Tooth Collector

Triskaidekaphobia
Triskaidekaphobia

Twins of Maurer Estate
Twins of Maurer Estate

Vampire Noble
Vampire Noble

Vessel of Malignity
Vessel of Malignity

RED

Avacyn’s Judgment
Avacyn’s Judgment

Bloodmad Vampire
Bloodmad Vampire

Burn from Within
Burn from Within

Dance with Devils
Dance with Devils

Devils’ Playground
Devils’ Playground

Dissension in the Ranks
Dissension in the Ranks

Dual Shot
Dual Shot

Ember-Eye Wolf
Ember-Eye Wolf

Falkenrath Gorger
Falkenrath Gorger

Fiery Temper
Fiery Temper

Flameblade Angel
Flameblade Angel

Geistblast
Geistblast

Gibbering Fiend
Gibbering Fiend

Goldnight Castigator
Goldnight Castigator

Harness the Storm
Harness the Storm

Howlpack Wolf
Howlpack Wolf

Hulking Devil
Hulking Devil

Incorrigible Youths
Incorrigible Youths

Inner Struggle
Inner Struggle

Insolent Neonate
Insolent Neonate

Lightning Axe
Lightning Axe

Mad Prophet
Mad Prophet

Magmatic Chasm
Magmatic Chasm

Malevolent Whispers
Malevolent Whispers

Pyre Hound
Pyre Hound

Ravenous Bloodseeker
Ravenous Bloodseeker

Reduce to Ashes
Reduce to Ashes

Rush of Adrenaline
Rush of Adrenaline

Sanguinary Mage
Sanguinary Mage

Scourge Wolf
Scourge Wolf

Senseless Rage
Senseless Rage

Sin Prodder
Sin Prodder

Spiteful Motives
Spiteful Motives

Stensia Masquerade
Stensia Masquerade

Structural Distortion
Structural Distortion

Tormenting Voice
Tormenting Voice

Ulrich’s Kindred
Ulrich’s Kindred

Uncaged Fury
Uncaged Fury

Vessel of Volatility
Vessel of Volatility

Voldaren Duelist
Voldaren Duelist

Wolf of Devil’s Breach
Wolf of Devil’s Breach

GREEN

Aim High
Aim High

Briarbridge Patrol
Briarbridge Patrol

Byway Courier
Byway Courier

Clip Wings
Clip Wings

Confront the Unknown
Confront the Unknown

Crawling Sensation
Crawling Sensation

Cryptolith Rite
Cryptolith Rite

Cult of the Waxing Moon
Cult of the Waxing Moon

Deathcap Cultivator
Deathcap Cultivator

Equestrian Skill
Equestrian Skill

Fork in the Road
Fork in the Road

Gloomwidow
Gloomwidow

Graf Mole
Graf Mole

Groundskeeper
Groundskeeper

Howlpack Resurgence
Howlpack Resurgence

Inexorable Blob
Inexorable Blob

Intrepid Provisioner
Intrepid Provisioner

Kessig Dire Swine
Kessig Dire Swine

Loam Dryad
Loam Dryad

Might Beyond Reason
Might Beyond Reason

Moldgraf Scavenger
Moldgraf Scavenger

Moonlight Hunt
Moonlight Hunt

Obsessive Skinner
Obsessive Skinner

Pack Guardian
Pack Guardian

Quilled Wolf
Quilled Wolf

Rabid Bite
Rabid Bite

Root Out
Root Out

Seasons Past
Seasons Past

Second Harvest
Second Harvest

Silverfur Partisan
Silverfur Partisan

Soul Swallower
Soul Swallower

Stoic Builder
Stoic Builder

Thornhide Wolves
Thornhide Wolves

Tireless Tracker
Tireless Tracker

Traverse the Ulvenwald
Traverse the Ulvenwald

Ulvenwald Hydra
Ulvenwald Hydra

Ulvenwald Mysteries
Ulvenwald Mysteries

Vessel of Nascency
Vessel of Nascency

Veteran Cathar
Veteran Cathar

Watcher in the Web
Watcher in the Web

Weirding Wood
Weirding Wood

MULTICOLORED

Altered Ego
Altered Ego

Anguished Unmaking
Anguished Unmaking

Fevered Visions
Fevered Visions

The Gitrog Monster
The Gitrog Monster

Invocation of Saint Traft
Invocation of Saint Traft

Nahiri, the Harbinger
Nahiri, the Harbinger

Olivia, Mobilized for War
Olivia, Mobilized for War

Prized Amalgam
Prized Amalgam

Sigarda, Heron’s Grace
Sigarda, Heron’s Grace

Sorin, Grim Nemesis
Sorin, Grim Nemesis

ARTIFACT

Brain in a Jar
Brain in a Jar

Corrupted Grafstone
Corrupted Grafstone

Epitaph Golem
Epitaph Golem

Explosive Apparatus
Explosive Apparatus

Haunted Cloak
Haunted Cloak

Magnifying Glass
Magnifying Glass

Murderer’s Axe
Murderer’s Axe

Runaway Carriage
Runaway Carriage

Shard of Broken Glass
Shard of Broken Glass

Skeleton Key
Skeleton Key

Slayer’s Plate
Slayer’s Plate

Tamiyo's Journal
Tamiyo's Journal

True-Faith Censer
True-Faith Censer

Wicker Witch
Wicker Witch

Wild-Field Scarecrow
Wild-Field Scarecrow

LAND

Choked Estuary
Choked Estuary

Drownyard Temple
Drownyard Temple

Foreboding Ruins
Foreboding Ruins

Forsaken Sanctuary
Forsaken Sanctuary

Fortified Village
Fortified Village

Foul Orchard
Foul Orchard

Game Trail
Game Trail

Highland Lake
Highland Lake

Port Town
Port Town

Stone Quarry
Stone Quarry

Warped Landscape
Warped Landscape

Woodland Stream
Woodland Stream

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Island
Island

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | DOUBLE-FACE | LAND | ALL CARDS