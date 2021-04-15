Strixhaven Set Boosters will include an art card showcasing one of 81 amazing illustrations from the set. Even better, there's a 1-in-20 chance that your art card will be gold stamped with either a Planeswalker symbol or the artist's signature.

Learn more from the Strixhaven: School of Mages product overview and check out the foil-stamped versions of the art cards below (non-stamped versions have the same art without the signature).

ART CARDS

Introduction to Prophecy Art Card
Clever Lumimancer Art Card
Leonin Lightscribe Art Card
Professor of Symbology Art Card
Star Pupil Art Card
Vortex Runner Art Card
Arrogant Poet Art Card
Go Blank Art Card
Novice Dissector Art Card
Oriq Loremage Art Card
Specter of the Fens Art Card
Crackle with Power Art Card
Storm-Kiln Artist Art Card
Bookwurm Art Card
Dragonsguard Elite Art Card
Dragonsguard Elite Art Card
Emergent Sequence Art Card
Professor of Zoomancy Art Card
Verdant Mastery Art Card
Awaken the Blood Avatar Art Card
Biomathematician Art Card
Blex, Vexing Pest Art Card
Dina, Soul Steeper Art Card
Echoing Equation Art Card
Eureka Moment Art Card
Extus, Oriq Overlord Art Card
Harness Infinity Art Card
Jadzi, Oracle of Arcavios Art Card
Kasmina, Enigma Sage Art Card
Killian, Ink Duelist Art Card
Lorehold Command Art Card
Magma Opus Art Card
Make Your Mark Art Card
Mila, Crafty Companion Art Card
Prismari Command Art Card
Revel in Silence Art Card
Rise of Extus Art Card
Rootha, Mercurial Artist Art Card
Selfless Glyphweaver Art Card
Shadewing Laureate Art Card
Silverquill Command Art Card
Spectacle Mage Art Card
Teach by Example Art Card
Torrent Sculptor Art Card
Witherbloom Command Art Card
Zimone, Quandrix Prodigy Art Card
Frostboil Snarl Art Card
Prismari Campus Art Card
Island Art Card
Forest Art Card
Kianne, Dean of Substance Art Card
Imbraham, Dean of Theory Art Card
Plargg, Dean of Chaos Art Card
Augusta, Dean of Order Art Card
Shaile, Dean of Radiance Art Card
Valentin, Dean of the Vein Art Card
Beledros Witherbloom Art Card
Galazeth Prismari Art Card
Shadrix Silverquill Art Card
Tanazir Quandrix Art Card
Velomachus Lorehold Art Card
Defiant Strike Art Card
Ephemerate Art Card
Revitalize Art Card
Brainstorm Art Card
Memory Lapse Art Card
Negate Art Card
Strategic Planning Art Card
Time Warp Art Card
Agonizing Remorse Art Card
Inquisition of Kozilek Art Card
Sign in Blood Art Card
Tendrils of Agony Art Card
Grapeshot Art Card
Infuriate Art Card
Lightning Bolt Art Card
Stone Rain Art Card
Thrill of Possibility Art Card
Urza's Rage Art Card
Cultivate Art Card
Primal Command Art Card
