Check out the latest retro frame cards featured in The Brothers' War Commander decks below. To view the regular cards, check out The Brothers' War Card Image Gallery. To see Booster Fun variant and promo versions of cards, check out The Brothers' War Variant Card Image Gallery.

The Brothers' War releases November 18 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and everywhere Magic is sold.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | MULTICOLORED

ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Sanwell, Avenger Ace

Scholar of New Horizons

Angel of the Ruins

Austere Command

Bronze Guardian

Digsite Engineer

Indomitable Archangel

Losheel, Clockwork Scholar

Phyrexian Rebirth

Swords to Plowshares

Tempered Steel

Teshar, Ancestor's Apostle

Unbreakable Formation

Urza's Ruinous Blast

BLUE

Tawnos, Solemn Survivor

Glint Raker

March of Progress

Bident of Thassa

Emry, Lurker of the Loch

Etherium Sculptor

Ethersworn Adjudicator

Fact or Fiction

Filigree Attendant

Master of Etherium

Master Transmuter

Mnemonic Sphere

Muzzio, Visionary Architect

One with the Machine

Padeem, Consul of Innovation

Preordain

Sai, Master Thopterist

Sharding Sphinx

Shimmer Dragon

Thirst for Knowledge

Thopter Spy Network

Thought Monitor

Thoughtcast

Vedalken Humiliator

Whirler Rogue

Workshop Elders

BLACK

Terisiare's Devastation

Wire Surgeons

Wreck Hunter

Armix, Filigree Thrasher

Executioner's Capsule

Fain, the Broker

Feed the Swarm

Geth, Lord of the Vault

Herald of Anguish

Marionette Master

Noxious Gearhulk

RED

Blast-Furnace Hellkite

Farid, Enterprising Salvager

Abrade

Audacious Reshapers

Blasphemous Act

Chaos Warp

Cursed Mirror

Faithless Looting

Hellkite Igniter

Slobad, Goblin Tinkerer

MULTICOLORED

Mishra, Eminent One

Urza, Chief Artificer

Ashnod the Uncaring

Alela, Artful Provocateur

Baleful Strix

Bedevil

Brudiclad, Telchor Engineer

Chrome Courier

Despark

Expressive Iteration

Jhoira, Weatherlight Captain

Oni-Cult Anvil

Sharuum the Hegemon

Silas Renn, Seeker Adept

Sphinx's Revelation

Vindicate

ARTIFACT

Hexavus

Kayla's Music Box

Machine God's Effigy

Scavenged Brawler

Smelting Vat

Thopter Shop

Wondrous Crucible

Arcane Signet

Azorius Signet

Chief of the Foundry

Commander's Sphere

Cranial Plating

Darksteel Juggernaut

Dimir Signet

Dreamstone Hedron

Etched Champion

Fellwar Stone

Hedron Archive

Ichor Wellspring

Idol of Oblivion

Liquimetal Torque

Lithoform Engine

Metalwork Colossus

Mind Stone

Mirrorworks

Mycosynth Wellspring

Myr Battlesphere

Nihil Spellbomb

Oblivion Stone

Orzhov Signet

Prophetic Prism

Rakdos Signet

Relic of Progenitus

Servo Schematic

Skullclamp

Sol Ring

Solemn Simulacrum

Spine of Ish Sah

Steel Hellkite

Steel Overseer

Strionic Resonator

Swiftfoot Boots

Thought Vessel

Thran Dynamo

Trading Post

Traxos, Scourge of Kroog

Wayfarer's Bauble

LAND

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Swamp

Swamp

Mountain

Mountain

Ancient Den

Arcane Sanctum

Ash Barrens

Azorius Chancery

Bojuka Bog

Buried Ruin

Command Tower

Crumbling Necropolis

Darksteel Citadel

Darkwater Catacombs

Dimir Aqueduct

Drossforge Bridge

Evolving Wilds

Exotic Orchard

Goldmire Bridge

Great Furnace

Izzet Boilerworks

Mistvault Bridge

Myriad Landscape

Orzhov Basilica

Path of Ancestry

Prairie Stream

Rakdos Carnarium

Razortide Bridge

Reliquary Tower

River of Tears

Seat of the Synod

Shadowblood Ridge

Silverbluff Bridge

Skycloud Expanse

Smoldering Marsh

Spire of Industry

Sunken Hollow

Temple of Deceit

Temple of Enlightenment

Temple of Epiphany

Temple of Malice

Temple of Silence

Terramorphic Expanse

Vault of Whispers

