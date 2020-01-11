Click here to see the Theros Beyond Death Booster Fun variants, promos, and fixed-deck products.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Alseid of Life's Bounty

Archon of Falling Stars

Archon of Sun's Grace

Banishing Light

The Birth of Meletis

Captivating Unicorn

Commanding Presence

Dawn Evangel

Daxos, Blessed by the Sun

Daybreak Chimera

Dreadful Apathy

Eidolon of Obstruction

Elspeth Conquers Death

Elspeth, Sun's Nemesis

Favored of Iroas

Flicker of Fate

Glory Bearers

Heliod, Sun-Crowned

Heliod's Intervention

Heliod's Pilgrim

Heliod's Punishment

Hero of the Pride

Hero of the Winds

Idyllic Tutor

Indomitable Will

Karametra's Blessing

Lagonna-Band Storyteller

Leonin of the Lost Pride

Nyxborn Courser

Omen of the Sun

Phalanx Tactics

Pious Wayfarer

Reverent Hoplite

Revoke Existence

Rumbling Sentry

Sentinel's Eyes

Shatter the Sky

Sunmane Pegasus

Taranika, Akroan Veteran

Transcendent Envoy

Triumphant Surge

BLUE

Alirios, Enraptured

Ashiok's Erasure

Brine Giant

Callaphe, Beloved of the Sea

Chain to Memory

Deny the Divine

Eidolon of Philosophy

Elite Instructor

Glimpse of Freedom

Ichthyomorphosis

Kiora Bests the Sea God

Medomai's Prophecy

Memory Drain

Nadir Kraken

Naiad of Hidden Coves

Nyxborn Seaguard

Omen of the Sea

One with the Stars

Protean Thaumaturge

Riptide Turtle

Sage of Mysteries

Sea God's Scorn

Shimmerwing Chimera

Shoal Kraken

Sleep of the Dead

Starlit Mantle

Stern Dismissal

Stinging Lionfish

Sweet Oblivion

Thassa, Deep-Dwelling

Thassa's Intervention

Thassa's Oracle

Thirst for Meaning

Threnody Singer

Thryx, the Sudden Storm

Towering-Wave Mystic

Triton Waverider

Vexing Gull

Wavebreak Hippocamp

Whirlwind Denial

Witness of Tomorrows

BLACK

Agonizing Remorse

Aphemia, the Cacophony

Aspect of Lamprey

Blight-Breath Catoblepas

Cling to Dust

Discordant Piper

Drag to the Underworld

Eat to Extinction

Elspeth's Nightmare

Enemy of Enlightenment

Erebos, Bleak-Hearted

Erebos's Intervention

Final Death

Fruit of Tizerus

Funeral Rites

Gravebreaker Lamia

Gray Merchant of Asphodel

Grim Physician

Hateful Eidolon

Inevitable End

Lampad of Death's Vigil

Minion's Return

Mire Triton

Mire's Grasp

Mogis's Favor

Nightmare Shepherd

Nyxborn Marauder

Omen of the Dead

Pharika's Libation

Pharika's Spawn

Rage-Scarred Berserker

Scavenging Harpy

Soulreaper of Mogis

Temple Thief

Treacherous Blessing

Tymaret Calls the Dead

Tymaret, Chosen from Death

Underworld Charger

Underworld Dreams

Venomous Hierophant

Woe Strider

RED

The Akroan War

Anax, Hardened in the Forge

Arena Trickster

Aspect of Manticore

Blood Aspirant

Careless Celebrant

Dreamshaper Shaman

Dreamstalker Manticore

Escape Velocity

Fateful End

Final Flare

Flummoxed Cyclops

Furious Rise

Hero of the Games

Heroes of the Revel

Impending Doom

Incendiary Oracle

Infuriate

Iroas's Blessing

Irreverent Revelers

Nyxborn Brute

Omen of the Forge

Oread of Mountain's Blaze

Ox of Agonas

Phoenix of Ash

Portent of Betrayal

Purphoros, Bronze-Blooded

Purphoros's Intervention

Satyr's Cunning

Skophos Maze-Warden

Skophos Warleader

Stampede Rider

Storm Herald

Storm's Wrath

Tectonic Giant

Thrill of Possibility

The Triumph of Anax

Underworld Breach

Underworld Fires

Underworld Rage-Hound

Wrap in Flames

GREEN

Arasta of the Endless Web

The Binding of the Titans

Chainweb Aracnir

Destiny Spinner

Dryad of the Ilysian Grove

The First Iroan Games

Gift of Strength

Hydra's Growth

Hyrax Tower Scout

Ilysian Caryatid

Inspire Awe

Klothys's Design

Loathsome Chimera

Mantle of the Wolf

Moss Viper

Mystic Repeal

Nessian Boar

Nessian Hornbeetle

Nessian Wanderer

Nexus Wardens

Nylea, Keen-Eyed

Nylea's Forerunner

Nylea's Huntmaster

Nylea's Intervention

Nyx Herald

Nyxbloom Ancient

Nyxborn Colossus

Omen of the Hunt

Pheres-Band Brawler

Plummet

Relentless Pursuit

Renata, Called to the Hunt

Return to Nature

Setessan Champion

Setessan Petitioner

Setessan Skirmisher

Setessan Training

Skola Grovedancer

Voracious Typhon

Warbriar Blessing

Wolfwillow Haven

MULTICOLORED

Acolyte of Affliction

Allure of the Unknown

Ashiok, Nightmare Muse

Atris, Oracle of Half-Truths

Bronzehide Lion

Calix, Destiny's Hand

Dalakos, Crafter of Wonders

Devourer of Memory

Dream Trawler

Enigmatic Incarnation

Eutropia the Twice-Favored

Gallia of the Endless Dance

Haktos the Unscarred

Hero of the Nyxborn

Klothys, God of Destiny

Kroxa, Titan of Death's Hunger

Kunoros, Hound of Athreos

Mischievous Chimera

Polukranos, Unchained

Rise to Glory

Siona, Captain of the Pyleas

Slaughter-Priest of Mogis

Staggering Insight

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath

Warden of the Chained

ARTIFACT

Altar of the Pantheon

Bronze Sword

Entrancing Lyre

Mirror Shield

Nyx Lotus

Shadowspear

Soul-Guide Lantern

Thaumaturge's Familiar

Thundering Chariot

Traveler's Amulet

Wings of Hubris

LAND

Field of Ruin

Labyrinth of Skophos

Temple of Abandon

Temple of Deceit

Temple of Enlightenment

Temple of Malice

Temple of Plenty

Unknown Shores

Plains

Island

Swamp

Mountain

Forest

