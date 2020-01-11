Click here to see the Theros Beyond Death Booster Fun variants, promos, and fixed-deck products.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Alseid of Life's Bounty
Alseid of Life's Bounty

Archon of Falling Stars
Archon of Falling Stars

Archon of Sun's Grace
Archon of Sun's Grace

Banishing Light
Banishing Light

The Birth of Meletis
The Birth of Meletis

Captivating Unicorn
Captivating Unicorn

Commanding Presence
Commanding Presence

Dawn Evangel
Dawn Evangel

Daxos, Blessed by the Sun
Daxos, Blessed by the Sun

Daybreak Chimera
Daybreak Chimera

Dreadful Apathy
Dreadful Apathy

Eidolon of Obstruction
Eidolon of Obstruction

Elspeth Conquers Death
Elspeth Conquers Death

Elspeth, Sun's Nemesis
Elspeth, Sun's Nemesis

Favored of Iroas
Favored of Iroas

Flicker of Fate
Flicker of Fate

Glory Bearers
Glory Bearers

Heliod, Sun-Crowned
Heliod, Sun-Crowned

Heliod's Intervention
Heliod's Intervention

Heliod's Pilgrim
Heliod's Pilgrim

Heliod's Punishment
Heliod's Punishment

Hero of the Pride
Hero of the Pride

Hero of the Winds
Hero of the Winds

Idyllic Tutor
Idyllic Tutor

Indomitable Will
Indomitable Will

Karametra's Blessing
Karametra's Blessing

Lagonna-Band Storyteller
Lagonna-Band Storyteller

Leonin of the Lost Pride
Leonin of the Lost Pride

Nyxborn Courser
Nyxborn Courser

Omen of the Sun
Omen of the Sun

Phalanx Tactics
Phalanx Tactics

Pious Wayfarer
Pious Wayfarer

Reverent Hoplite
Reverent Hoplite

Revoke Existence
Revoke Existence

Rumbling Sentry
Rumbling Sentry

Sentinel's Eyes
Sentinel's Eyes

Shatter the Sky
Shatter the Sky

Sunmane Pegasus
Sunmane Pegasus

Taranika, Akroan Veteran
Taranika, Akroan Veteran

Transcendent Envoy
Transcendent Envoy

Triumphant Surge
Triumphant Surge

BLUE

Alirios, Enraptured
Alirios, Enraptured

Ashiok's Erasure
Ashiok's Erasure

Brine Giant
Brine Giant

Callaphe, Beloved of the Sea
Callaphe, Beloved of the Sea

Chain to Memory
Chain to Memory

Deny the Divine
Deny the Divine

Eidolon of Philosophy
Eidolon of Philosophy

Elite Instructor
Elite Instructor

Glimpse of Freedom
Glimpse of Freedom

Ichthyomorphosis
Ichthyomorphosis

Kiora Bests the Sea God
Kiora Bests the Sea God

Medomai's Prophecy
Medomai's Prophecy

Memory Drain
Memory Drain

Nadir Kraken
Nadir Kraken

Naiad of Hidden Coves
Naiad of Hidden Coves

Nyxborn Seaguard
Nyxborn Seaguard

Omen of the Sea
Omen of the Sea

One with the Stars
One with the Stars

Protean Thaumaturge
Protean Thaumaturge

Riptide Turtle
Riptide Turtle

Sage of Mysteries
Sage of Mysteries

Sea God's Scorn
Sea God's Scorn

Shimmerwing Chimera
Shimmerwing Chimera

Shoal Kraken
Shoal Kraken

Sleep of the Dead
Sleep of the Dead

Starlit Mantle
Starlit Mantle

Stern Dismissal
Stern Dismissal

Stinging Lionfish
Stinging Lionfish

Sweet Oblivion
Sweet Oblivion

Thassa, Deep-Dwelling
Thassa, Deep-Dwelling

Thassa's Intervention
Thassa's Intervention

Thassa's Oracle
Thassa's Oracle

Thirst for Meaning
Thirst for Meaning

Threnody Singer
Threnody Singer

Thryx, the Sudden Storm
Thryx, the Sudden Storm

Towering-Wave Mystic
Towering-Wave Mystic

Triton Waverider
Triton Waverider

Vexing Gull
Vexing Gull

Wavebreak Hippocamp
Wavebreak Hippocamp

Whirlwind Denial
Whirlwind Denial

Witness of Tomorrows
Witness of Tomorrows

BLACK

Agonizing Remorse
Agonizing Remorse

Aphemia, the Cacophony
Aphemia, the Cacophony

Aspect of Lamprey
Aspect of Lamprey

Blight-Breath Catoblepas
Blight-Breath Catoblepas

Cling to Dust
Cling to Dust

Discordant Piper
Discordant Piper

Drag to the Underworld
Drag to the Underworld

Eat to Extinction
Eat to Extinction

Elspeth's Nightmare
Elspeth's Nightmare

Enemy of Enlightenment
Enemy of Enlightenment

Erebos, Bleak-Hearted
Erebos, Bleak-Hearted

Erebos's Intervention
Erebos's Intervention

Final Death
Final Death

Fruit of Tizerus
Fruit of Tizerus

Funeral Rites
Funeral Rites

Gravebreaker Lamia
Gravebreaker Lamia

Gray Merchant of Asphodel
Gray Merchant of Asphodel

Grim Physician
Grim Physician

Hateful Eidolon
Hateful Eidolon

Inevitable End
Inevitable End

Lampad of Death's Vigil
Lampad of Death's Vigil

Minion's Return
Minion's Return

Mire Triton
Mire Triton

Mire's Grasp
Mire's Grasp

Mogis's Favor
Mogis's Favor

Nightmare Shepherd
Nightmare Shepherd

Nyxborn Marauder
Nyxborn Marauder

Omen of the Dead
Omen of the Dead

Pharika's Libation
Pharika's Libation

Pharika's Spawn
Pharika's Spawn

Rage-Scarred Berserker
Rage-Scarred Berserker

Scavenging Harpy
Scavenging Harpy

Soulreaper of Mogis
Soulreaper of Mogis

Temple Thief
Temple Thief

Treacherous Blessing
Treacherous Blessing

Tymaret Calls the Dead
Tymaret Calls the Dead

Tymaret, Chosen from Death
Tymaret, Chosen from Death

Underworld Charger
Underworld Charger

Underworld Dreams
Underworld Dreams

Venomous Hierophant
Venomous Hierophant

Woe Strider
Woe Strider

RED

The Akroan War
The Akroan War

Anax, Hardened in the Forge
Anax, Hardened in the Forge

Arena Trickster
Arena Trickster

Aspect of Manticore
Aspect of Manticore

Blood Aspirant
Blood Aspirant

Careless Celebrant
Careless Celebrant

Dreamshaper Shaman
Dreamshaper Shaman

Dreamstalker Manticore
Dreamstalker Manticore

Escape Velocity
Escape Velocity

Fateful End
Fateful End

Final Flare
Final Flare

Flummoxed Cyclops
Flummoxed Cyclops

Furious Rise
Furious Rise

Hero of the Games
Hero of the Games

Heroes of the Revel
Heroes of the Revel

Impending Doom
Impending Doom

Incendiary Oracle
Incendiary Oracle

Infuriate
Infuriate

Iroas's Blessing
Iroas's Blessing

Irreverent Revelers
Irreverent Revelers

Nyxborn Brute
Nyxborn Brute

Omen of the Forge
Omen of the Forge

Oread of Mountain's Blaze
Oread of Mountain's Blaze

Ox of Agonas
Ox of Agonas

Phoenix of Ash
Phoenix of Ash

Portent of Betrayal
Portent of Betrayal

Purphoros, Bronze-Blooded
Purphoros, Bronze-Blooded

Purphoros's Intervention
Purphoros's Intervention

Satyr's Cunning
Satyr's Cunning

Skophos Maze-Warden
Skophos Maze-Warden

Skophos Warleader
Skophos Warleader

Stampede Rider
Stampede Rider

Storm Herald
Storm Herald

Storm's Wrath
Storm's Wrath

Tectonic Giant
Tectonic Giant

Thrill of Possibility
Thrill of Possibility

The Triumph of Anax
The Triumph of Anax

Underworld Breach
Underworld Breach

Underworld Fires
Underworld Fires

Underworld Rage-Hound
Underworld Rage-Hound

Wrap in Flames
Wrap in Flames

GREEN

Arasta of the Endless Web
Arasta of the Endless Web

The Binding of the Titans
The Binding of the Titans

Chainweb Aracnir
Chainweb Aracnir

Destiny Spinner
Destiny Spinner

Dryad of the Ilysian Grove
Dryad of the Ilysian Grove

The First Iroan Games
The First Iroan Games

Gift of Strength
Gift of Strength

Hydra's Growth
Hydra's Growth

Hyrax Tower Scout
Hyrax Tower Scout

Ilysian Caryatid
Ilysian Caryatid

Inspire Awe
Inspire Awe

Klothys's Design
Klothys's Design

Loathsome Chimera
Loathsome Chimera

Mantle of the Wolf
Mantle of the Wolf

Moss Viper
Moss Viper

Mystic Repeal
Mystic Repeal

Nessian Boar
Nessian Boar

Nessian Hornbeetle
Nessian Hornbeetle

Nessian Wanderer
Nessian Wanderer

Nexus Wardens
Nexus Wardens

Nylea, Keen-Eyed
Nylea, Keen-Eyed

Nylea's Forerunner
Nylea's Forerunner

Nylea's Huntmaster
Nylea's Huntmaster

Nylea's Intervention
Nylea's Intervention

Nyx Herald
Nyx Herald

Nyxbloom Ancient
Nyxbloom Ancient

Nyxborn Colossus
Nyxborn Colossus

Omen of the Hunt
Omen of the Hunt

Pheres-Band Brawler
Pheres-Band Brawler

Plummet
Plummet

Relentless Pursuit
Relentless Pursuit

Renata, Called to the Hunt
Renata, Called to the Hunt

Return to Nature
Return to Nature

Setessan Champion
Setessan Champion

Setessan Petitioner
Setessan Petitioner

Setessan Skirmisher
Setessan Skirmisher

Setessan Training
Setessan Training

Skola Grovedancer
Skola Grovedancer

Voracious Typhon
Voracious Typhon

Warbriar Blessing
Warbriar Blessing

Wolfwillow Haven
Wolfwillow Haven

MULTICOLORED

Acolyte of Affliction
Acolyte of Affliction

Allure of the Unknown
Allure of the Unknown

Ashiok, Nightmare Muse
Ashiok, Nightmare Muse

Atris, Oracle of Half-Truths
Atris, Oracle of Half-Truths

Bronzehide Lion
Bronzehide Lion

Calix, Destiny's Hand
Calix, Destiny's Hand

Dalakos, Crafter of Wonders
Dalakos, Crafter of Wonders

Devourer of Memory
Devourer of Memory

Dream Trawler
Dream Trawler

Enigmatic Incarnation
Enigmatic Incarnation

Eutropia the Twice-Favored
Eutropia the Twice-Favored

Gallia of the Endless Dance
Gallia of the Endless Dance

Haktos the Unscarred
Haktos the Unscarred

Hero of the Nyxborn
Hero of the Nyxborn

Klothys, God of Destiny
Klothys, God of Destiny

Kroxa, Titan of Death's Hunger
Kroxa, Titan of Death's Hunger

Kunoros, Hound of Athreos
Kunoros, Hound of Athreos

Mischievous Chimera
Mischievous Chimera

Polukranos, Unchained
Polukranos, Unchained

Rise to Glory
Rise to Glory

Siona, Captain of the Pyleas
Siona, Captain of the Pyleas

Slaughter-Priest of Mogis
Slaughter-Priest of Mogis

Staggering Insight
Staggering Insight

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath
Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath

Warden of the Chained
Warden of the Chained

ARTIFACT

Altar of the Pantheon
Altar of the Pantheon

Bronze Sword
Bronze Sword

Entrancing Lyre
Entrancing Lyre

Mirror Shield
Mirror Shield

Nyx Lotus
Nyx Lotus

Shadowspear
Shadowspear

Soul-Guide Lantern
Soul-Guide Lantern

Thaumaturge's Familiar
Thaumaturge's Familiar

Thundering Chariot
Thundering Chariot

Traveler's Amulet
Traveler's Amulet

Wings of Hubris
Wings of Hubris

LAND

Field of Ruin
Field of Ruin

Labyrinth of Skophos
Labyrinth of Skophos

Temple of Abandon
Temple of Abandon

Temple of Deceit
Temple of Deceit

Temple of Enlightenment
Temple of Enlightenment

Temple of Malice
Temple of Malice

Temple of Plenty
Temple of Plenty

Unknown Shores
Unknown Shores

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Forest
Forest

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS