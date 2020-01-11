Theros Beyond Death
Click here to see the Theros Beyond Death Booster Fun variants, promos, and fixed-deck products.
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Alseid of Life's Bounty
Archon of Falling Stars
Archon of Sun's Grace
Banishing Light
The Birth of Meletis
Captivating Unicorn
Commanding Presence
Dawn Evangel
Daxos, Blessed by the Sun
Daybreak Chimera
Dreadful Apathy
Eidolon of Obstruction
Elspeth Conquers Death
Elspeth, Sun's Nemesis
Favored of Iroas
Flicker of Fate
Glory Bearers
Heliod, Sun-Crowned
Heliod's Intervention
Heliod's Pilgrim
Heliod's Punishment
Hero of the Pride
Hero of the Winds
Idyllic Tutor
Indomitable Will
Karametra's Blessing
Lagonna-Band Storyteller
Leonin of the Lost Pride
Nyxborn Courser
Omen of the Sun
Phalanx Tactics
Pious Wayfarer
Reverent Hoplite
Revoke Existence
Rumbling Sentry
Sentinel's Eyes
Shatter the Sky
Sunmane Pegasus
Taranika, Akroan Veteran
Transcendent Envoy
Triumphant Surge
BLUE
Alirios, Enraptured
Ashiok's Erasure
Brine Giant
Callaphe, Beloved of the Sea
Chain to Memory
Deny the Divine
Eidolon of Philosophy
Elite Instructor
Glimpse of Freedom
Ichthyomorphosis
Kiora Bests the Sea God
Medomai's Prophecy
Memory Drain
Nadir Kraken
Naiad of Hidden Coves
Nyxborn Seaguard
Omen of the Sea
One with the Stars
Protean Thaumaturge
Riptide Turtle
Sage of Mysteries
Sea God's Scorn
Shimmerwing Chimera
Shoal Kraken
Sleep of the Dead
Starlit Mantle
Stern Dismissal
Stinging Lionfish
Sweet Oblivion
Thassa, Deep-Dwelling
Thassa's Intervention
Thassa's Oracle
Thirst for Meaning
Threnody Singer
Thryx, the Sudden Storm
Towering-Wave Mystic
Triton Waverider
Vexing Gull
Wavebreak Hippocamp
Whirlwind Denial
Witness of Tomorrows
BLACK
Agonizing Remorse
Aphemia, the Cacophony
Aspect of Lamprey
Blight-Breath Catoblepas
Cling to Dust
Discordant Piper
Drag to the Underworld
Eat to Extinction
Elspeth's Nightmare
Enemy of Enlightenment
Erebos, Bleak-Hearted
Erebos's Intervention
Final Death
Fruit of Tizerus
Funeral Rites
Gravebreaker Lamia
Gray Merchant of Asphodel
Grim Physician
Hateful Eidolon
Inevitable End
Lampad of Death's Vigil
Minion's Return
Mire Triton
Mire's Grasp
Mogis's Favor
Nightmare Shepherd
Nyxborn Marauder
Omen of the Dead
Pharika's Libation
Pharika's Spawn
Rage-Scarred Berserker
Scavenging Harpy
Soulreaper of Mogis
Temple Thief
Treacherous Blessing
Tymaret Calls the Dead
Tymaret, Chosen from Death
Underworld Charger
Underworld Dreams
Venomous Hierophant
Woe Strider
RED
The Akroan War
Anax, Hardened in the Forge
Arena Trickster
Aspect of Manticore
Blood Aspirant
Careless Celebrant
Dreamshaper Shaman
Dreamstalker Manticore
Escape Velocity
Fateful End
Final Flare
Flummoxed Cyclops
Furious Rise
Hero of the Games
Heroes of the Revel
Impending Doom
Incendiary Oracle
Infuriate
Iroas's Blessing
Irreverent Revelers
Nyxborn Brute
Omen of the Forge
Oread of Mountain's Blaze
Ox of Agonas
Phoenix of Ash
Portent of Betrayal
Purphoros, Bronze-Blooded
Purphoros's Intervention
Satyr's Cunning
Skophos Maze-Warden
Skophos Warleader
Stampede Rider
Storm Herald
Storm's Wrath
Tectonic Giant
Thrill of Possibility
The Triumph of Anax
Underworld Breach
Underworld Fires
Underworld Rage-Hound
Wrap in Flames
GREEN
Arasta of the Endless Web
The Binding of the Titans
Chainweb Aracnir
Destiny Spinner
Dryad of the Ilysian Grove
The First Iroan Games
Gift of Strength
Hydra's Growth
Hyrax Tower Scout
Ilysian Caryatid
Inspire Awe
Klothys's Design
Loathsome Chimera
Mantle of the Wolf
Moss Viper
Mystic Repeal
Nessian Boar
Nessian Hornbeetle
Nessian Wanderer
Nexus Wardens
Nylea, Keen-Eyed
Nylea's Forerunner
Nylea's Huntmaster
Nylea's Intervention
Nyx Herald
Nyxbloom Ancient
Nyxborn Colossus
Omen of the Hunt
Pheres-Band Brawler
Plummet
Relentless Pursuit
Renata, Called to the Hunt
Return to Nature
Setessan Champion
Setessan Petitioner
Setessan Skirmisher
Setessan Training
Skola Grovedancer
Voracious Typhon
Warbriar Blessing
Wolfwillow Haven
MULTICOLORED
Acolyte of Affliction
Allure of the Unknown
Ashiok, Nightmare Muse
Atris, Oracle of Half-Truths
Bronzehide Lion
Calix, Destiny's Hand
Dalakos, Crafter of Wonders
Devourer of Memory
Dream Trawler
Enigmatic Incarnation
Eutropia the Twice-Favored
Gallia of the Endless Dance
Haktos the Unscarred
Hero of the Nyxborn
Klothys, God of Destiny
Kroxa, Titan of Death's Hunger
Kunoros, Hound of Athreos
Mischievous Chimera
Polukranos, Unchained
Rise to Glory
Siona, Captain of the Pyleas
Slaughter-Priest of Mogis
Staggering Insight
Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath
Warden of the Chained
ARTIFACT
Altar of the Pantheon
Bronze Sword
Entrancing Lyre
Mirror Shield
Nyx Lotus
Shadowspear
Soul-Guide Lantern
Thaumaturge's Familiar
Thundering Chariot
Traveler's Amulet
Wings of Hubris
LAND
Field of Ruin
Labyrinth of Skophos
Temple of Abandon
Temple of Deceit
Temple of Enlightenment
Temple of Malice
Temple of Plenty
Unknown Shores
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS