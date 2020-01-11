Theros Beyond Death Variants
These are alternate versions of Theros Beyond Death cards as well as promos and fixed-deck products. To see the normal versions of each card, check out the Theros Beyond Death Card Image Gallery.
WHITE
Elspeth, Sun's Nemesis
Daxos, Blessed by the Sun
Heliod, Sun-Crowned
Elspeth, Undaunted Hero
Eidolon of Inspiration
Elspeth's Devotee
Sunlit Hoplite
Grasping Giant
Victory's Envoy
Archon of Sun's Grace
Eidolon of Obstruction
Heliod's Intervention
Idyllic Tutor
Shatter the Sky
Taranika, Akroan Veteran
Alseid of Life's Bounty
BLUE
Callaphe, Beloved of the Sea
Thassa, Deep-Dwelling
Swimmer in Nightmares
Sphinx Mindbreaker
Serpent of Yawning Depths
Ashiok's Erasure
Nadir Kraken
Protean Thaumaturge
Thassa's Intervention
Thassa's Oracle
Thryx, the Sudden Storm
Wavebreak Hippocamp
Thirst for Meaning
BLACK
Erebos, Bleak-Hearted
Tymaret, Chosen from Death
Mindwrack Harpy
Demon of Loathing
Underworld Sentinel
Aphemia, the Cacophony
Eat to Extinction
Erebos's Intervention
Gravebreaker Lamia
Nightmare Shepherd
Treacherous Blessing
Woe Strider
Gray Merchant of Asphodel
RED
Anax, Hardened in the Forge
Purphoros, Bronze-Blooded
Deathbellow War Cry
Terror of Mount Velus
Ox of Agonas
Phoenix of Ash
Purphoros's Intervention
Storm Herald
Storm's Wrath
Tectonic Giant
Underworld Breach
Thrill of Possibility
GREEN
Nylea, Keen-Eyed
Renata, Called to the Hunt
Ironscale Hydra
Treeshaker Chimera
Arasta of the Endless Web
Dryad of the Ilysian Grove
Mantle of the Wolf
Nessian Boar
Nylea's Intervention
Nyxbloom Ancient
Setessan Champion
Arasta of the Endless Web
Wolfwillow Haven
MULTICOLORED
Ashiok, Nightmare Muse
Calix, Destiny's Hand
Klothys, God of Destiny
Athreos, Shroud-Veiled
Ashiok, Sculptor of Fears
Ashiok's Forerunner
Allure of the Unknown
Atris, Oracle of Half-Truths
Bronzehide Lion
Dalakos, Crafter of Wonders
Dream Trawler
Enigmatic Incarnation
Gallia of the Endless Dance
Haktos the Unscarred
Kroxa, Titan of Death's Hunger
Kunoros, Hound of Athreos
Polukranos, Unchained
Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath
ARTIFACT
Nyx Lotus
Shadowspear
LAND
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Labyrinth of Skophos
Temple of Abandon
Temple of Deceit
Temple of Enlightenment
Temple of Malice
Temple of Plenty
