These are alternate versions of Theros Beyond Death cards as well as promos and fixed-deck products. To see the normal versions of each card, check out the Theros Beyond Death Card Image Gallery.

WHITE

Elspeth, Sun's Nemesis

Daxos, Blessed by the Sun

Heliod, Sun-Crowned

Elspeth, Undaunted Hero

Eidolon of Inspiration

Elspeth's Devotee

Sunlit Hoplite

Grasping Giant

Victory's Envoy

Archon of Sun's Grace

Eidolon of Obstruction

Heliod's Intervention

Idyllic Tutor

Shatter the Sky

Taranika, Akroan Veteran

Alseid of Life's Bounty

BLUE

Callaphe, Beloved of the Sea

Thassa, Deep-Dwelling

Swimmer in Nightmares

Sphinx Mindbreaker

Serpent of Yawning Depths

Ashiok's Erasure

Nadir Kraken

Protean Thaumaturge

Thassa's Intervention

Thassa's Oracle

Thryx, the Sudden Storm

Wavebreak Hippocamp

Thirst for Meaning

BLACK

Erebos, Bleak-Hearted

Tymaret, Chosen from Death

Mindwrack Harpy

Demon of Loathing

Underworld Sentinel

Aphemia, the Cacophony

Eat to Extinction

Erebos's Intervention

Gravebreaker Lamia

Nightmare Shepherd

Treacherous Blessing

Woe Strider

Gray Merchant of Asphodel

RED

Anax, Hardened in the Forge

Purphoros, Bronze-Blooded

Deathbellow War Cry

Terror of Mount Velus

Ox of Agonas

Phoenix of Ash

Purphoros's Intervention

Storm Herald

Storm's Wrath

Tectonic Giant

Underworld Breach

Thrill of Possibility

GREEN

Nylea, Keen-Eyed

Renata, Called to the Hunt

Ironscale Hydra

Treeshaker Chimera

Arasta of the Endless Web

Dryad of the Ilysian Grove

Mantle of the Wolf

Nessian Boar

Nylea's Intervention

Nyxbloom Ancient

Setessan Champion

Wolfwillow Haven

MULTICOLORED

Ashiok, Nightmare Muse

Calix, Destiny's Hand

Klothys, God of Destiny

Athreos, Shroud-Veiled

Ashiok, Sculptor of Fears

Ashiok's Forerunner

Allure of the Unknown

Atris, Oracle of Half-Truths

Bronzehide Lion

Dalakos, Crafter of Wonders

Dream Trawler

Enigmatic Incarnation

Gallia of the Endless Dance

Haktos the Unscarred

Kroxa, Titan of Death's Hunger

Kunoros, Hound of Athreos

Polukranos, Unchained

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath

ARTIFACT

Nyx Lotus

Shadowspear

LAND

Plains

Island

Swamp

Mountain

Forest

Labyrinth of Skophos

Temple of Abandon

Temple of Deceit

Temple of Enlightenment

Temple of Malice

Temple of Plenty

