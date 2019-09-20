These are alternate versions of Throne of Eldraine cards. For more information on where to find them, see Mark Rosewater's article on Booster Fun. To see the normal versions of each card, check out the Throne of Eldraine Card Image Gallery.

WHITE

Ardenvale Tactician

Faerie Guidemother

Giant Killer

Lonesome Unicorn

Realm-Cloaked Giant

Shepherd of the Flock

Silverflame Squire

Kenrith, the Returned King

Acclaimed Contender

Charming Prince

The Circle of Loyalty

Happily Ever After

Harmonious Archon

Hushbringer

Linden, the Steadfast Queen

Worthy Knight

BLUE

Animating Faerie

Brazen Borrower

Fae of Wishes

Hypnotic Sprite

Merfolk Secretkeeper

Queen of Ice

Emry, Lurker of the Loch

Folio of Fancies

Gadwick, the Wizened

The Magic Mirror

Midnight Clock

Mirrormade

Stolen by the Fae

Vantress Gargoyle

BLACK

Foulmire Knight

Murderous Rider

Order of Midnight

Reaper of Night

Smitten Swordmaster

Ayara, First of Locthwain

Blacklance Paragon

The Cauldron of Eternity

Clackbridge Troll

Oathsworn Knight

Piper of the Swarm

Rankle, Master of Pranks

Wishclaw Talisman

Witch's Vengeance

RED

Bonecrusher Giant

Embereth Shieldbreaker

Merchant of the Vale

Rimrock Knight

Embercleave

Fervent Champion

Fires of Invention

Irencrag Feat

Irencrag Pyromancer

Opportunistic Dragon

Robber of the Rich

Sundering Stroke

Torbran, Thane of Red Fell

GREEN

Beanstalk Giant

Curious Pair

Flaxen Intruder

Garenbrig Carver

Lovestruck Beast

Rosethorn Acolyte

Tuinvale Treefolk

Feasting Troll King

Gilded Goose

The Great Henge

Once Upon a Time

Questing Beast

Return of the Wildspeaker

Wicked Wolf

Wildborn Preserver

Yorvo, Lord of Garenbrig

MULTICOLORED

Garruk, Cursed Huntsman

Oko, Thief of Crowns

The Royal Scions

Oakhame Ranger

Dance of the Manse

Doom Foretold

Escape to the Wilds

Faeburrow Elder

Lochmere Serpent

Outlaws' Merriment

Stormfist Crusader

ARTIFACT

Sorcerous Spyglass

Stonecoil Serpent

LAND

Castle Ardenvale

Castle Embereth

Castle Garenbrig

Castle Locthwain

Castle Vantress

Fabled Passage

