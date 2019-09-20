Throne of Eldraine Variants
These are alternate versions of Throne of Eldraine cards. For more information on where to find them, see Mark Rosewater's article on Booster Fun. To see the normal versions of each card, check out the Throne of Eldraine Card Image Gallery.
WHITE
Ardenvale Tactician
Faerie Guidemother
Giant Killer
Lonesome Unicorn
Realm-Cloaked Giant
Shepherd of the Flock
Silverflame Squire
Kenrith, the Returned King
Acclaimed Contender
Charming Prince
The Circle of Loyalty
Happily Ever After
Harmonious Archon
Hushbringer
Linden, the Steadfast Queen
Worthy Knight
BLUE
Animating Faerie
Brazen Borrower
Fae of Wishes
Hypnotic Sprite
Merfolk Secretkeeper
Queen of Ice
Emry, Lurker of the Loch
Folio of Fancies
Gadwick, the Wizened
The Magic Mirror
Midnight Clock
Mirrormade
Stolen by the Fae
Vantress Gargoyle
BLACK
Foulmire Knight
Murderous Rider
Order of Midnight
Reaper of Night
Smitten Swordmaster
Ayara, First of Locthwain
Blacklance Paragon
The Cauldron of Eternity
Clackbridge Troll
Oathsworn Knight
Piper of the Swarm
Rankle, Master of Pranks
Wishclaw Talisman
Witch's Vengeance
RED
Bonecrusher Giant
Embereth Shieldbreaker
Merchant of the Vale
Rimrock Knight
Embercleave
Fervent Champion
Fires of Invention
Irencrag Feat
Irencrag Pyromancer
Opportunistic Dragon
Robber of the Rich
Sundering Stroke
Torbran, Thane of Red Fell
GREEN
Beanstalk Giant
Curious Pair
Flaxen Intruder
Garenbrig Carver
Lovestruck Beast
Rosethorn Acolyte
Tuinvale Treefolk
Feasting Troll King
Gilded Goose
The Great Henge
Once Upon a Time
Questing Beast
Return of the Wildspeaker
Wicked Wolf
Wildborn Preserver
Yorvo, Lord of Garenbrig
MULTICOLORED
Garruk, Cursed Huntsman
Oko, Thief of Crowns
The Royal Scions
Oakhame Ranger
Dance of the Manse
Doom Foretold
Escape to the Wilds
Faeburrow Elder
Lochmere Serpent
Outlaws' Merriment
Stormfist Crusader
ARTIFACT
Sorcerous Spyglass
Stonecoil Serpent
LAND
Castle Ardenvale
Castle Embereth
Castle Garenbrig
Castle Locthwain
Castle Vantress
Fabled Passage
