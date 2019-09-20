Wizards of the Coast

WHITE

Acclaimed Contender

All That Glitters

Archon of Absolution

Ardenvale Paladin

Ardenvale Tactician

Bartered Cow

Beloved Princess

Charming Prince

The Circle of Loyalty

Deafening Silence

Faerie Guidemother

Flutterfox

Fortifying Provisions

Giant Killer

Glass Casket

Happily Ever After

Harmonious Archon

Hushbringer

Knight of the Keep

Linden, the Steadfast Queen

Lonesome Unicorn

Mysterious Pathlighter

Outflank

Prized Griffin

Rally for the Throne

Realm-Cloaked Giant

Righteousness

Shepherd of the Flock

Shining Armor

Silverflame Ritual

Silverflame Squire

Syr Alin, the Lion's Claw

Trapped in the Tower

True Love's Kiss

Venerable Knight

Worthy Knight

Youthful Knight

BLUE

Animating Faerie

Brazen Borrower

Charmed Sleep

Corridor Monitor

Didn't Say Please

Emry, Lurker of the Loch

Fae of Wishes

Faerie Vandal

Folio of Fancies

Frogify

Gadwick, the Wizened

Hypnotic Sprite

Into the Story

The Magic Mirror

Mantle of Tides

Merfolk Secretkeeper

Midnight Clock

Mirrormade

Mistford River Turtle

Moonlit Scavengers

Mystical Dispute

Opt

Overwhelmed Apprentice

Queen of Ice

Run Away Together

Sage of the Falls

So Tiny

Steelgaze Griffin

Stolen by the Fae

Syr Elenora, the Discerning

Tome Raider

Turn into a Pumpkin

Unexplained Vision

Vantress Gargoyle

Vantress Paladin

Wishful Merfolk

Witching Well

BLACK

Ayara, First of Locthwain

Bake into a Pie

Barrow Witches

Belle of the Brawl

Blacklance Paragon

Bog Naughty

Cauldron Familiar

The Cauldron of Eternity

Cauldron's Gift

Clackbridge Troll

Epic Downfall

Eye Collector

Festive Funeral

Foreboding Fruit

Forever Young

Foulmire Knight

Giant's Skewer

Lash of Thorns

Locthwain Paladin

Lost Legion

Malevolent Noble

Memory Theft

Murderous Rider

Oathsworn Knight

Order of Midnight

Piper of the Swarm

Rankle, Master of Pranks

Reaper of Night

Reave Soul

Revenge of Ravens

Smitten Swordmaster

Specter's Shriek

Syr Konrad, the Grim

Tempting Witch

Wicked Guardian

Wishclaw Talisman

Witch's Vengeance

RED

Barge In

Bloodhaze Wolverine

Blow Your House Down

Bonecrusher Giant

Brimstone Trebuchet

Burning-Yard Trainer

Claim the Firstborn

Crystal Slipper

Embercleave

Embereth Paladin

Embereth Shieldbreaker

Ferocity of the Wilds

Fervent Champion

Fires of Invention

Fling

Irencrag Feat

Irencrag Pyromancer

Joust

Mad Ratter

Merchant of the Vale

Ogre Errant

Opportunistic Dragon

Raging Redcap

Redcap Melee

Redcap Raiders

Rimrock Knight

Robber of the Rich

Scorching Dragonfire

Searing Barrage

Seven Dwarves

Skullknocker Ogre

Slaying Fire

Sundering Stroke

Syr Carah, the Bold

Thrill of Possibility

Torbran, Thane of Red Fell

Weaselback Redcap

GREEN

Beanstalk Giant

Curious Pair

Edgewall Innkeeper

Feasting Troll King

Fell the Pheasant

Fierce Witchstalker

Flaxen Intruder

Garenbrig Carver

Garenbrig Paladin

Garenbrig Squire

Giant Opportunity

Gilded Goose

The Great Henge

Insatiable Appetite

Keeper of Fables

Kenrith's Transformation

Lovestruck Beast

Maraleaf Rider

Oakhame Adversary

Once and Future

Once Upon a Time

Outmuscle

Questing Beast

Return of the Wildspeaker

Return to Nature

Rosethorn Acolyte

Rosethorn Halberd

Sporecap Spider

Syr Faren, the Hengehammer

Tall as a Beanstalk

Trail of Crumbs

Tuinvale Treefolk

Wicked Wolf

Wildborn Preserver

Wildwood Tracker

Wolf's Quarry

Yorvo, Lord of Garenbrig

MULTICOLORED

Dance of the Manse

Doom Foretold

Drown in the Loch

Escape to the Wilds

Faeburrow Elder

Garruk, Cursed Huntsman

Grumgully, the Generous

Improbable Alliance

Inspiring Veteran

Lochmere Serpent

Maraleaf Pixie

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Outlaws' Merriment

The Royal Scions

Savvy Hunter

Shinechaser

Steelclaw Lance

Stormfist Crusader

Wandermare

Wintermoor Commander

Arcanist's Owl

Covetous Urge

Deathless Knight

Elite Headhunter

Fireborn Knight

Loch Dragon

Oakhame Ranger

Rampart Smasher

Resolute Rider

Thunderous Snapper

ARTIFACT

Clockwork Servant

Crashing Drawbridge

Enchanted Carriage

Gingerbrute

Golden Egg

Henge Walker

Heraldic Banner

Inquisitive Puppet

Jousting Dummy

Locthwain Gargoyle

Lucky Clover

Prophet of the Peak

Roving Keep

Scalding Cauldron

Shambling Suit

Signpost Scarecrow

Sorcerer's Broom

Sorcerous Spyglass

Spinning Wheel

Stonecoil Serpent

Weapon Rack

Witch's Oven

LAND

Castle Ardenvale

Castle Embereth

Castle Garenbrig

Castle Locthwain

Castle Vantress

Dwarven Mine

Fabled Passage

Gingerbread Cabin

Idyllic Grange

Mystic Sanctuary

Tournament Grounds

Witch's Cottage

Plains

Plains

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Island

Island

Swamp

Swamp

Swamp

Swamp

Mountain

Mountain

Mountain

Mountain

Forest

Forest

Forest

Forest

PLANESWALKER DECK

Rowan, Fearless Sparkmage

Garrison Griffin

Rowan's Battleguard

Rowan's Stalwarts

Wind-Scarred Crag

Oko, the Trickster

Oko's Accomplices

Bramblefort Fink

Oko's Hospitality

Thornwood Falls

BRAWL

Mace of the Valiant

Silverwing Squadron

Faerie Formation

Shimmer Dragon

Workshop Elders

Chittering Witch

Taste of Death

Embereth Skyblazer

Steelbane Hydra

Thorn Mammoth

Alela, Artful Provocateur

Banish into Fable

Chulane, Teller of Tales

Gluttonous Troll

Knights' Charge

Korvold, Fae-Cursed King

Syr Gwyn, Hero of Ashvale

Arcane Signet

Tome of Legends

Command Tower

