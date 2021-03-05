You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Time Spiral Remastered right here. To view the promo card and bonus sheet cards, check out our Promo and Bonus Sheet Card Image Gallery.

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Amrou Scout
Amrou Scout

Amrou Seekers
Amrou Seekers

Angel of Salvation
Angel of Salvation

Angel's Grace
Angel's Grace

Aven Mindcensor
Aven Mindcensor

Aven Riftwatcher
Aven Riftwatcher

Benalish Cavalry
Benalish Cavalry

Benalish Commander
Benalish Commander

Blade of the Sixth Pride
Blade of the Sixth Pride

Bound in Silence
Bound in Silence

Calciderm
Calciderm

Castle Raptors
Castle Raptors

Celestial Crusader
Celestial Crusader

Children of Korlis
Children of Korlis

Crovax, Ascendant Hero
Crovax, Ascendant Hero

Duskrider Peregrine
Duskrider Peregrine

Errant Doomsayers
Errant Doomsayers

Fortify
Fortify

Griffin Guide
Griffin Guide

Ivory Giant
Ivory Giant

Judge Unworthy
Judge Unworthy

Knight of Sursi
Knight of Sursi

Knight of the Holy Nimbus
Knight of the Holy Nimbus

Lost Auramancers
Lost Auramancers

Lymph Sliver
Lymph Sliver

Mana Tithe
Mana Tithe

Mangara of Corondor
Mangara of Corondor

Momentary Blink
Momentary Blink

Mycologist
Mycologist

Outrider en-Kor
Outrider en-Kor

Pallid Mycoderm
Pallid Mycoderm

Porphyry Nodes
Porphyry Nodes

Poultice Sliver
Poultice Sliver

Pulmonic Sliver
Pulmonic Sliver

Rebuff the Wicked
Rebuff the Wicked

Restore Balance
Restore Balance

Return to Dust
Return to Dust

Riftmarked Knight
Riftmarked Knight

Saltblast
Saltblast

Saltfield Recluse
Saltfield Recluse

Serra Avenger
Serra Avenger

Shade of Trokair
Shade of Trokair

Sidewinder Sliver
Sidewinder Sliver

Sinew Sliver
Sinew Sliver

Stonecloaker
Stonecloaker

Stormfront Riders
Stormfront Riders

Sunlance
Sunlance

Temporal Isolation
Temporal Isolation

Watcher Sliver
Watcher Sliver

Whitemane Lion
Whitemane Lion

BLUE

Aeon Chronicler
Aeon Chronicler

Ancestral Vision
Ancestral Vision

Bewilder
Bewilder

Bonded Fetch
Bonded Fetch

Brine Elemental
Brine Elemental

Careful Consideration
Careful Consideration

Cloudseeder
Cloudseeder

Coral Trickster
Coral Trickster

Crookclaw Transmuter
Crookclaw Transmuter

Cryptic Annelid
Cryptic Annelid

Delay
Delay

Draining Whelk
Draining Whelk

Dream Stalker
Dream Stalker

Dreamscape Artist
Dreamscape Artist

Drifter il-Dal
Drifter il-Dal

Errant Ephemeron
Errant Ephemeron

Erratic Mutation
Erratic Mutation

Fathom Seer
Fathom Seer

Foresee
Foresee

Gossamer Phantasm
Gossamer Phantasm

Infiltrator il-Kor
Infiltrator il-Kor

Jodah's Avenger
Jodah's Avenger

Logic Knot
Logic Knot

Looter il-Kor
Looter il-Kor

Magus of the Future
Magus of the Future

Mystical Teachings
Mystical Teachings

Pact of Negation
Pact of Negation

Piracy Charm
Piracy Charm

Pongify
Pongify

Primal Plasma
Primal Plasma

Reality Acid
Reality Acid

Riftwing Cloudskate
Riftwing Cloudskate

Riptide Pilferer
Riptide Pilferer

Sarcomite Myr
Sarcomite Myr

Shaper Parasite
Shaper Parasite

Slipstream Serpent
Slipstream Serpent

Snapback
Snapback

Spell Burst
Spell Burst

Spiketail Drakeling
Spiketail Drakeling

Stormcloud Djinn
Stormcloud Djinn

Teferi, Mage of Zhalfir
Teferi, Mage of Zhalfir

Think Twice
Think Twice

Timebender
Timebender

Tolarian Sentinel
Tolarian Sentinel

Veiling Oddity
Veiling Oddity

Venser, Shaper Savant
Venser, Shaper Savant

Vesuvan Shapeshifter
Vesuvan Shapeshifter

Walk the Aeons
Walk the Aeons

Whip-Spine Drake
Whip-Spine Drake

Wipe Away
Wipe Away

BLACK

Assassinate
Assassinate

Big Game Hunter
Big Game Hunter

Blightspeaker
Blightspeaker

Corpulent Corpse
Corpulent Corpse

Cutthroat il-Dal
Cutthroat il-Dal

Damnation
Damnation

Dark Withering
Dark Withering

Deadly Grub
Deadly Grub

Deathspore Thallid
Deathspore Thallid

Deepcavern Imp
Deepcavern Imp

Dread Return
Dread Return

Dunerider Outlaw
Dunerider Outlaw

Enslave
Enslave

Extirpate
Extirpate

Faceless Devourer
Faceless Devourer

Feebleness
Feebleness

Gorgon Recluse
Gorgon Recluse

Grave Scrabbler
Grave Scrabbler

Ichor Slick
Ichor Slick

Kor Dirge
Kor Dirge

Living End
Living End

Mass of Ghouls
Mass of Ghouls

Mindstab
Mindstab

Minions' Murmurs
Minions' Murmurs

Mirri the Cursed
Mirri the Cursed

Muck Drubb
Muck Drubb

Nether Traitor
Nether Traitor

Nightshade Assassin
Nightshade Assassin

Phthisis
Phthisis

Pit Keeper
Pit Keeper

Premature Burial
Premature Burial

Psychotic Episode
Psychotic Episode

Rathi Trapper
Rathi Trapper

Ridged Kusite
Ridged Kusite

Sangrophage
Sangrophage

Sengir Nosferatu
Sengir Nosferatu

Skittering Monstrosity
Skittering Monstrosity

Slaughter Pact
Slaughter Pact

Smallpox
Smallpox

Strangling Soot
Strangling Soot

Street Wraith
Street Wraith

Stronghold Rats
Stronghold Rats

Sudden Death
Sudden Death

Sudden Spoiling
Sudden Spoiling

Tendrils of Corruption
Tendrils of Corruption

Tombstalker
Tombstalker

Trespasser il-Vec
Trespasser il-Vec

Urborg Syphon-Mage
Urborg Syphon-Mage

Yixlid Jailer
Yixlid Jailer

RED

Akroma, Angel of Fury
Akroma, Angel of Fury

Ancient Grudge
Ancient Grudge

Arc Blade
Arc Blade

Basalt Gargoyle
Basalt Gargoyle

Battering Sliver
Battering Sliver

Bonesplitter Sliver
Bonesplitter Sliver

Boom // Bust
Boom // Bust

Brute Force
Brute Force

Char-Rumbler
Char-Rumbler

Coal Stoker
Coal Stoker

Conflagrate
Conflagrate

Dead // Gone
Dead // Gone

Empty the Warrens
Empty the Warrens

Firemaw Kavu
Firemaw Kavu

Fury Sliver
Fury Sliver

Gathan Raiders
Gathan Raiders

Grapeshot
Grapeshot

Greater Gargadon
Greater Gargadon

Grinning Ignus
Grinning Ignus

Haze of Rage
Haze of Rage

Henchfiend of Ukor
Henchfiend of Ukor

Homing Sliver
Homing Sliver

Jaya Ballard, Task Mage
Jaya Ballard, Task Mage

Keldon Halberdier
Keldon Halberdier

Lightning Axe
Lightning Axe

Magus of the Moon
Magus of the Moon

Mogg War Marshal
Mogg War Marshal

Needlepeak Spider
Needlepeak Spider

Orcish Cannonade
Orcish Cannonade

Pact of the Titan
Pact of the Titan

Prodigal Pyromancer
Prodigal Pyromancer

Reckless Wurm
Reckless Wurm

Reiterate
Reiterate

Riddle of Lightning
Riddle of Lightning

Rift Bolt
Rift Bolt

Rift Elemental
Rift Elemental

Rough // Tumble
Rough // Tumble

Sedge Sliver
Sedge Sliver

Shivan Meteor
Shivan Meteor

Shivan Sand-Mage
Shivan Sand-Mage

Simian Spirit Guide
Simian Spirit Guide

Skirk Shaman
Skirk Shaman

Stingscourger
Stingscourger

Storm Entity
Storm Entity

Sudden Shock
Sudden Shock

Sulfur Elemental
Sulfur Elemental

Thick-Skinned Goblin
Thick-Skinned Goblin

Two-Headed Sliver
Two-Headed Sliver

Wheel of Fate
Wheel of Fate

GREEN

Citanul Woodreaders
Citanul Woodreaders

Durkwood Baloth
Durkwood Baloth

Edge of Autumn
Edge of Autumn

Evolution Charm
Evolution Charm

Fungus Sliver
Fungus Sliver

Gaea's Anthem
Gaea's Anthem

Gemhide Sliver
Gemhide Sliver

Giant Dustwasp
Giant Dustwasp

Greenseeker
Greenseeker

Harmonize
Harmonize

Heartwood Storyteller
Heartwood Storyteller

Hypergenesis
Hypergenesis

Imperiosaur
Imperiosaur

Kavu Primarch
Kavu Primarch

Keen Sense
Keen Sense

Krosan Grip
Krosan Grip

Life and Limb
Life and Limb

Llanowar Mentor
Llanowar Mentor

Might of Old Krosa
Might of Old Krosa

Might Sliver
Might Sliver

Mire Boa
Mire Boa

Muraganda Petroglyphs
Muraganda Petroglyphs

Nantuko Shaman
Nantuko Shaman

Pendelhaven Elder
Pendelhaven Elder

Penumbra Spider
Penumbra Spider

Phantom Wurm
Phantom Wurm

Primal Forcemage
Primal Forcemage

Reflex Sliver
Reflex Sliver

Scryb Ranger
Scryb Ranger

Seal of Primordium
Seal of Primordium

Search for Tomorrow
Search for Tomorrow

Spinneret Sliver
Spinneret Sliver

Sporesower Thallid
Sporesower Thallid

Sporoloth Ancient
Sporoloth Ancient

Strength in Numbers
Strength in Numbers

Summoner's Pact
Summoner's Pact

Tarmogoyf
Tarmogoyf

Thallid Germinator
Thallid Germinator

Thallid Shell-Dweller
Thallid Shell-Dweller

Thelon of Havenwood
Thelon of Havenwood

Thelonite Hermit
Thelonite Hermit

Thornweald Archer
Thornweald Archer

Thrill of the Hunt
Thrill of the Hunt

Tromp the Domains
Tromp the Domains

Uktabi Drake
Uktabi Drake

Utopia Mycon
Utopia Mycon

Utopia Vow
Utopia Vow

Virulent Sliver
Virulent Sliver

Yavimaya Dryad
Yavimaya Dryad

MULTICOLORED

Cautery Sliver
Cautery Sliver

Darkheart Sliver
Darkheart Sliver

Dormant Sliver
Dormant Sliver

Dralnu, Lich Lord
Dralnu, Lich Lord

Firewake Sliver
Firewake Sliver

Glittering Wish
Glittering Wish

Harmonic Sliver
Harmonic Sliver

Ith, High Arcanist
Ith, High Arcanist

Jhoira of the Ghitu
Jhoira of the Ghitu

Kaervek the Merciless
Kaervek the Merciless

Necrotic Sliver
Necrotic Sliver

Radha, Heir to Keld
Radha, Heir to Keld

Saffi Eriksdotter
Saffi Eriksdotter

Sliver Legion
Sliver Legion

ARTIFACT

Akroma's Memorial
Akroma's Memorial

Chromatic Star
Chromatic Star

Clockwork Hydra
Clockwork Hydra

Cloud Key
Cloud Key

Coalition Relic
Coalition Relic

Gauntlet of Power
Gauntlet of Power

Hivestone
Hivestone

Jhoira's Timebug
Jhoira's Timebug

Lotus Bloom
Lotus Bloom

Paradise Plume
Paradise Plume

Prismatic Lens
Prismatic Lens

Sliversmith
Sliversmith

Stuffy Doll
Stuffy Doll

LAND

Calciform Pools
Calciform Pools

Dreadship Reef
Dreadship Reef

Dryad Arbor
Dryad Arbor

Flagstones of Trokair
Flagstones of Trokair

Fungal Reaches
Fungal Reaches

Gemstone Caverns
Gemstone Caverns

Kher Keep
Kher Keep

Molten Slagheap
Molten Slagheap

Saltcrusted Steppe
Saltcrusted Steppe

Swarmyard
Swarmyard

Terramorphic Expanse
Terramorphic Expanse

Tolaria West
Tolaria West

Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth
Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth

Urza's Factory
Urza's Factory

Vesuva
Vesuva

 

