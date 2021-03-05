You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Time Spiral Remastered right here. To view the promo card and bonus sheet cards, check out our Promo and Bonus Sheet Card Image Gallery.

WHITE

Amrou Scout

Amrou Seekers

Angel of Salvation

Angel's Grace

Aven Mindcensor

Aven Riftwatcher

Benalish Cavalry

Benalish Commander

Blade of the Sixth Pride

Bound in Silence

Calciderm

Castle Raptors

Celestial Crusader

Children of Korlis

Crovax, Ascendant Hero

Duskrider Peregrine

Errant Doomsayers

Fortify

Griffin Guide

Ivory Giant

Judge Unworthy

Knight of Sursi

Knight of the Holy Nimbus

Lost Auramancers

Lymph Sliver

Mana Tithe

Mangara of Corondor

Momentary Blink

Mycologist

Outrider en-Kor

Pallid Mycoderm

Porphyry Nodes

Poultice Sliver

Pulmonic Sliver

Rebuff the Wicked

Restore Balance

Return to Dust

Riftmarked Knight

Saltblast

Saltfield Recluse

Serra Avenger

Shade of Trokair

Sidewinder Sliver

Sinew Sliver

Stonecloaker

Stormfront Riders

Sunlance

Temporal Isolation

Watcher Sliver

Whitemane Lion

BLUE

Aeon Chronicler

Ancestral Vision

Bewilder

Bonded Fetch

Brine Elemental

Careful Consideration

Cloudseeder

Coral Trickster

Crookclaw Transmuter

Cryptic Annelid

Delay

Draining Whelk

Dream Stalker

Dreamscape Artist

Drifter il-Dal

Errant Ephemeron

Erratic Mutation

Fathom Seer

Foresee

Gossamer Phantasm

Infiltrator il-Kor

Jodah's Avenger

Logic Knot

Looter il-Kor

Magus of the Future

Mystical Teachings

Pact of Negation

Piracy Charm

Pongify

Primal Plasma

Reality Acid

Riftwing Cloudskate

Riptide Pilferer

Sarcomite Myr

Shaper Parasite

Slipstream Serpent

Snapback

Spell Burst

Spiketail Drakeling

Stormcloud Djinn

Teferi, Mage of Zhalfir

Think Twice

Timebender

Tolarian Sentinel

Veiling Oddity

Venser, Shaper Savant

Vesuvan Shapeshifter

Walk the Aeons

Whip-Spine Drake

Wipe Away

BLACK

Assassinate

Big Game Hunter

Blightspeaker

Corpulent Corpse

Cutthroat il-Dal

Damnation

Dark Withering

Deadly Grub

Deathspore Thallid

Deepcavern Imp

Dread Return

Dunerider Outlaw

Enslave

Extirpate

Faceless Devourer

Feebleness

Gorgon Recluse

Grave Scrabbler

Ichor Slick

Kor Dirge

Living End

Mass of Ghouls

Mindstab

Minions' Murmurs

Mirri the Cursed

Muck Drubb

Nether Traitor

Nightshade Assassin

Phthisis

Pit Keeper

Premature Burial

Psychotic Episode

Rathi Trapper

Ridged Kusite

Sangrophage

Sengir Nosferatu

Skittering Monstrosity

Slaughter Pact

Smallpox

Strangling Soot

Street Wraith

Stronghold Rats

Sudden Death

Sudden Spoiling

Tendrils of Corruption

Tombstalker

Trespasser il-Vec

Urborg Syphon-Mage

Yixlid Jailer

RED

Akroma, Angel of Fury

Ancient Grudge

Arc Blade

Basalt Gargoyle

Battering Sliver

Bonesplitter Sliver

Boom // Bust

Brute Force

Char-Rumbler

Coal Stoker

Conflagrate

Dead // Gone

Empty the Warrens

Firemaw Kavu

Fury Sliver

Gathan Raiders

Grapeshot

Greater Gargadon

Grinning Ignus

Haze of Rage

Henchfiend of Ukor

Homing Sliver

Jaya Ballard, Task Mage

Keldon Halberdier

Lightning Axe

Magus of the Moon

Mogg War Marshal

Needlepeak Spider

Orcish Cannonade

Pact of the Titan

Prodigal Pyromancer

Reckless Wurm

Reiterate

Riddle of Lightning

Rift Bolt

Rift Elemental

Rough // Tumble

Sedge Sliver

Shivan Meteor

Shivan Sand-Mage

Simian Spirit Guide

Skirk Shaman

Stingscourger

Storm Entity

Sudden Shock

Sulfur Elemental

Thick-Skinned Goblin

Two-Headed Sliver

Wheel of Fate

GREEN

Citanul Woodreaders

Durkwood Baloth

Edge of Autumn

Evolution Charm

Fungus Sliver

Gaea's Anthem

Gemhide Sliver

Giant Dustwasp

Greenseeker

Harmonize

Heartwood Storyteller

Hypergenesis

Imperiosaur

Kavu Primarch

Keen Sense

Krosan Grip

Life and Limb

Llanowar Mentor

Might of Old Krosa

Might Sliver

Mire Boa

Muraganda Petroglyphs

Nantuko Shaman

Pendelhaven Elder

Penumbra Spider

Phantom Wurm

Primal Forcemage

Reflex Sliver

Scryb Ranger

Seal of Primordium

Search for Tomorrow

Spinneret Sliver

Sporesower Thallid

Sporoloth Ancient

Strength in Numbers

Summoner's Pact

Tarmogoyf

Thallid Germinator

Thallid Shell-Dweller

Thelon of Havenwood

Thelonite Hermit

Thornweald Archer

Thrill of the Hunt

Tromp the Domains

Uktabi Drake

Utopia Mycon

Utopia Vow

Virulent Sliver

Yavimaya Dryad

MULTICOLORED

Cautery Sliver

Darkheart Sliver

Dormant Sliver

Dralnu, Lich Lord

Firewake Sliver

Glittering Wish

Harmonic Sliver

Ith, High Arcanist

Jhoira of the Ghitu

Kaervek the Merciless

Necrotic Sliver

Radha, Heir to Keld

Saffi Eriksdotter

Sliver Legion

ARTIFACT

Akroma's Memorial

Chromatic Star

Clockwork Hydra

Cloud Key

Coalition Relic

Gauntlet of Power

Hivestone

Jhoira's Timebug

Lotus Bloom

Paradise Plume

Prismatic Lens

Sliversmith

Stuffy Doll

LAND

Calciform Pools

Dreadship Reef

Dryad Arbor

Flagstones of Trokair

Fungal Reaches

Gemstone Caverns

Kher Keep

Molten Slagheap

Saltcrusted Steppe

Swarmyard

Terramorphic Expanse

Tolaria West

Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth

Urza's Factory

Vesuva

