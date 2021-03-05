Time Spiral Remastered Promo and Bonus Sheet
You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Time Spiral Remastered right here. To view more returning cards, check out our Time Spiral Remastered Card Image Gallery.
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Ajani's Pridemate
Banishing Light
Containment Priest
Ethereal Armor
Flickerwisp
Intangible Virtue
Lingering Souls
Mirror Entity
Palace Jailer
Path to Exile
Restoration Angel
Sigil of the Empty Throne
Silence
Sram, Senior Edificer
Stonehorn Dignitary
Thraben Inspector
BLUE
Baral, Chief of Compliance
Disdainful Stroke
Fblthp, the Lost
Laboratory Maniac
Master of the Pearl Trident
Mulldrifter
Mystic Confluence
Ninja of the Deep Hours
Paradoxical Outcome
Ponder
Remand
Repeal
Talrand, Sky Summoner
Treasure Cruise
Trinket Mage
True-Name Nemesis
BLACK
Dismember
Gray Merchant of Asphodel
Gurmag Angler
Harvester of Souls
Leyline of the Void
Liliana's Triumph
Read the Bones
Relentless Rats
Sanguine Bond
Shriekmaw
Stinkweed Imp
Tasigur, the Golden Fang
Thoughtseize
Vampire Hexmage
Yawgmoth, Thran Physician
Zulaport Cutthroat
RED
Alesha, Who Smiles at Death
Anger of the Gods
Bedlam Reveler
Dreadhorde Arcanist
Etali, Primal Storm
Exquisite Firecraft
Feldon of the Third Path
Goblin Engineer
Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker
Lava Spike
Molten Rain
Monastery Swiftspear
Past in Flames
Temur Battle Rage
Vandalblast
Young Pyromancer
Zealous Conscripts
GREEN
Ancient Stirrings
Beast Whisperer
Beast Within
Become Immense
Courser of Kruphix
Elvish Mystic
Eternal Witness
Evolutionary Leap
Farseek
Nature's Claim
Primeval Titan
Reclamation Sage
Sylvan Scrying
Thragtusk
Time of Need
MULTICOLORED
Abrupt Decay
Arcades, the Strategist
Bloodbraid Elf
Cloudshredder Sliver
Consuming Aberration
Dovin's Veto
Epic Experiment
Feather, the Redeemed
Grenzo, Dungeon Warden
Knight of the Reliquary
Lavinia, Azorius Renegade
Mortify
Prized Amalgam
Qasali Pridemage
Rakdos Charm
Secret Plans
Slimefoot, the Stowaway
Temur Ascendancy
Tidehollow Sculler
Trygon Predator
ARTIFACT
Chalice of the Void
Contagion Clasp
Cranial Plating
Crystal Shard
Everflowing Chalice
Hedron Archive
Hollow One
Leveler
Manifold Key
Panharmonicon
Solemn Simulacrum
Sorcerous Spyglass
Vanquisher's Banner
Lotus Bloom
LAND
Ancient Den
Arch of Orazca
Blighted Woodland
Bojuka Bog
Field of Ruin
Mystic Sanctuary
Ramunap Ruins
Wastes
