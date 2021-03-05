You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Time Spiral Remastered right here. To view more returning cards, check out our Time Spiral Remastered Card Image Gallery.

WHITE

Ajani's Pridemate

Banishing Light

Containment Priest

Ethereal Armor

Flickerwisp

Intangible Virtue

Lingering Souls

Mirror Entity

Palace Jailer

Path to Exile

Restoration Angel

Sigil of the Empty Throne

Silence

Sram, Senior Edificer

Stonehorn Dignitary

Thraben Inspector

BLUE

Baral, Chief of Compliance

Disdainful Stroke

Fblthp, the Lost

Laboratory Maniac

Master of the Pearl Trident

Mulldrifter

Mystic Confluence

Ninja of the Deep Hours

Paradoxical Outcome

Ponder

Remand

Repeal

Talrand, Sky Summoner

Treasure Cruise

Trinket Mage

True-Name Nemesis

BLACK

Dismember

Gray Merchant of Asphodel

Gurmag Angler

Harvester of Souls

Leyline of the Void

Liliana's Triumph

Read the Bones

Relentless Rats

Sanguine Bond

Shriekmaw

Stinkweed Imp

Tasigur, the Golden Fang

Thoughtseize

Vampire Hexmage

Yawgmoth, Thran Physician

Zulaport Cutthroat

RED

Alesha, Who Smiles at Death

Anger of the Gods

Bedlam Reveler

Dreadhorde Arcanist

Etali, Primal Storm

Exquisite Firecraft

Feldon of the Third Path

Goblin Engineer

Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker

Lava Spike

Molten Rain

Monastery Swiftspear

Past in Flames

Temur Battle Rage

Vandalblast

Young Pyromancer

Zealous Conscripts

GREEN

Ancient Stirrings

Beast Whisperer

Beast Within

Become Immense

Courser of Kruphix

Elvish Mystic

Eternal Witness

Evolutionary Leap

Farseek

Nature's Claim

Primeval Titan

Reclamation Sage

Sylvan Scrying

Thragtusk

Time of Need

MULTICOLORED

Abrupt Decay

Arcades, the Strategist

Bloodbraid Elf

Cloudshredder Sliver

Consuming Aberration

Dovin's Veto

Epic Experiment

Feather, the Redeemed

Grenzo, Dungeon Warden

Knight of the Reliquary

Lavinia, Azorius Renegade

Mortify

Prized Amalgam

Qasali Pridemage

Rakdos Charm

Secret Plans

Slimefoot, the Stowaway

Temur Ascendancy

Tidehollow Sculler

Trygon Predator

ARTIFACT

Chalice of the Void

Contagion Clasp

Cranial Plating

Crystal Shard

Everflowing Chalice

Hedron Archive

Hollow One

Leveler

Manifold Key

Panharmonicon

Solemn Simulacrum

Sorcerous Spyglass

Vanquisher's Banner

Lotus Bloom

LAND

Ancient Den

Arch of Orazca

Blighted Woodland

Bojuka Bog

Field of Ruin

Mystic Sanctuary

Ramunap Ruins

Wastes

