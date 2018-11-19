Ultimate Masters
WHITE
Ancestor's Chosen
Angelic Renewal
Containment Priest
Conviction
Dawn Charm
Daybreak Coronet
Emancipation Angel
Faith's Fetters
Fiend Hunter
Gods Willing
Heliod's Pilgrim
Hero of Iroas
Hyena Umbra
Icatian Crier
Lotus-Eye Mystics
Mammoth Umbra
Martyr of Sands
Miraculous Recovery
Phalanx Leader
Rally the Peasants
Repel the Darkness
Resurrection
Reveillark
Reya Dawnbringer
Ronom Unicorn
Runed Halo
Sigil of the New Dawn
Skyspear Cavalry
Spirit Cairn
Sublime Archangel
Swift Reckoning
Tethmos High Priest
Wall of Reverence
Wandering Champion
Wingsteed Rider
BLUE
Aethersnipe
Archaeomancer
Back to Basics
Circular Logic
Defy Gravity
Deranged Assistant
Dig Through Time
Disrupting Shoal
Dreamscape Artist
Eel Umbra
Flight of Fancy
Foil
Forbidden Alchemy
Frantic Search
Glen Elendra Archmage
Iridescent Drake
Just the Wind
Laboratory Maniac
Living Lore
Magus of the Bazaar
Mahamoti Djinn
Marang River Prowler
Mystic Retrieval
Rise from the Tides
Rune Snag
Skywing Aven
Sleight of Hand
Snapcaster Mage
Stitched Drake
Stitcher's Apprentice
Stream of Consciousness
Sultai Skullkeeper
Talrand, Sky Summoner
Temporal Manipulation
Think Twice
Treasure Cruise
Unstable Mutation
Visions of Beyond
Whirlwind Adept
BLACK
Appetite for Brains
Apprentice Necromancer
Bitterblossom
Bloodflow Connoisseur
Bridge from Below
Buried Alive
Chainer's Edict
Crow of Dark Tidings
Dark Dabbling
Death Denied
Demonic Tutor
Entomb
Fume Spitter
Ghoulcaller's Accomplice
Ghoulsteed
Golgari Thug
Goryo's Vengeance
Grave Scrabbler
Grave Strength
Gurmag Angler
Last Gasp
Liliana of the Veil
Mark of the Vampire
Mikaeus, the Unhallowed
Moan of the Unhallowed
Offalsnout
Olivia's Dragoon
Reanimate
Sanitarium Skeleton
Shirei, Shizo's Caretaker
Shriekmaw
Slum Reaper
Songs of the Damned
Spoils of the Vault
Tasigur, the Golden Fang
Twins of Maurer Estate
Unburial Rites
Unholy Hunger
RED
Akroan Crusader
Anger
Arena Athlete
Balefire Dragon
Brazen Scourge
Conflagrate
Desperate Ritual
Faithless Looting
Fiery Temper
Firewing Phoenix
Furnace Celebration
Gamble
Generator Servant
Hissing Iguanar
Ingot Chewer
Lava Spike
Mad Prophet
Magmaw
Malevolent Whispers
Molten Birth
Nightbird's Clutches
Raid Bombardment
Reckless Charge
Reckless Wurm
Rolling Temblor
Seismic Assault
Seize the Day
Soul's Fire
Sparkspitter
Squee, Goblin Nabob
Thermo-Alchemist
Through the Breach
Undying Rage
Vexing Devil
Young Pyromancer
GREEN
Basking Rootwalla
Become Immense
Boar Umbra
Boneyard Wurm
Brawn
Crushing Canopy
Devoted Druid
Eternal Witness
Fauna Shaman
Fecundity
Golgari Brownscale
Golgari Grave-Troll
Groundskeeper
Hero of Leina Tower
Hooting Mandrills
Kodama's Reach
Life from the Loam
Miming Slime
Noble Hierarch
Nourishing Shoal
Pattern of Rebirth
Penumbra Wurm
Prey Upon
Pulse of Murasa
Satyr Wayfinder
Shed Weakness
Snake Umbra
Spider Spawning
Spider Umbra
Staunch-Hearted Warrior
Stingerfling Spider
Tarmogoyf
Travel Preparations
Vengevine
Verdant Eidolon
Walker of the Grove
Wickerbough Elder
Wild Hunger
Wild Mongrel
Woodfall Primus
MULTICOLORED
Angel of Despair
Blast of Genius
Countersquall
Gaddock Teeg
Garna, the Bloodflame
Golgari Charm
Leovold, Emissary of Trest
Lord of Extinction
Maelstrom Pulse
Reviving Vapors
Sigarda, Host of Herons
Sovereigns of Lost Alara
Urban Evolution
Vengeful Rebirth
Warleader's Helix
Beckon Apparition
Canker Abomination
Dimir Guildmage
Double Cleave
Fulminator Mage
Kitchen Finks
Murderous Redcap
Plumeveil
Rakdos Shred-Freak
Safehold Elite
Scuzzback Marauders
Shielding Plax
Slippery Bogle
Turn to Mist
Fire // Ice
COLORLESS
All Is Dust
Artisan of Kozilek
Eldrazi Conscription
Emrakul, the Aeons Torn
Karn Liberated
Kozilek, Butcher of Truth
Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre
Ulamog's Crusher
ARTIFACT
Cathodion
Engineered Explosives
Heap Doll
Mana Vault
Myr Servitor
Patchwork Gnomes
Phyrexian Altar
Platinum Emperion
Prismatic Lens
Vessel of Endless Rest
LAND
Ancient Tomb
Cavern of Souls
Celestial Colonnade
Creeping Tar Pit
Dakmor Salvage
Dark Depths
Desolate Lighthouse
Flagstones of Trokair
Karakas
Lavaclaw Reaches
Mage-Ring Network
Mistveil Plains
Phyrexian Tower
Raging Ravine
Rogue's Passage
Stirring Wildwood
Terramorphic Expanse
Thespian's Stage
Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth
ULTIMATE BOX TOPPERS
Emrakul, the Aeons Torn
Karn Liberated
Kozilek, Butcher of Truth
Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre
Snapcaster Mage
Temporal Manipulation
Bitterblossom
Demonic Tutor
Goryo's Vengeance
Liliana of the Veil
Mikaeus, the Unhallowed
Reanimate
Tasigur, the Golden Fang
Balefire Dragon
Through the Breach
Eternal Witness
Life from the Loam
Noble Hierarch
Tarmogoyf
Vengevine
Gaddock Teeg
Leovold, Emissary of Trest
Lord of Extinction
Maelstrom Pulse
Sigarda, Host of Herons
Fulminator Mage
Kitchen Finks
Engineered Explosives
Mana Vault
Platinum Emperion
Ancient Tomb
Cavern of Souls
Celestial Colonnade
Creeping Tar Pit
Dark Depths
Karakas
Lavaclaw Reaches
Raging Ravine
Stirring Wildwood
Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth
