WHITE

Adorable | Kitten
AWOL
Emcee
Flavor Judge
Frankie Peanuts
GO TO JAIL
Humming-
Knight of the Hokey Pokey
Look at Me, I'm R&D
Look at Me, I'm the DCI
Old Guard
Ordinary | Pony
Staying Power
Strutting | Turkey
Syr Cadian, Knight Owl
BLUE

Alexander Clamilton
Avatar of Me
B.O.B. (Bevy of Beebles)
Carnivorous Death-Parrot
Cheatyface
Chicken à la King
Common Courtesy
Johnny, Combo Player
Magic Word
Mer | Man
Richard Garfield, Ph.D.
Rings a Bell
Time Out
Topsy Turvy
Wall of Fortune
BLACK

Acornelia, Fashionable Filcher
Bat-
Booster Tutor
Dirty | Rat
Duh
Enter the Dungeon
Hoisted Hireling
Infernal Spawn of Evil
Infernal Spawn of Infernal Spawn of Evil
Infernius Spawnington III, Esq.
Inhumaniac
Jumbo Imp
Poultrygeist
Skull Saucer
Snickering Squirrel
Stinging | Scorpion
RED

Abstract Iguanart
Blast from the Past
Boomstacker
Common | Iguana
Goblin Haberdasher
Goblin S.W.A.T. Team
Goblin Tutor
Infinity Elemental
Painiac
Six-y Beast
Stet, Draconic Proofreader
Strategy, Schmategy
Super-Duper Death Ray
Yet Another Aether Vortex
GREEN

B-I-N-G-O
Elvish Impersonators
Free-Range Chicken
Growth Spurt
Half-Squirrel, Half-
Mother | Kangaroo
Old Fogey
Pippa, Duchess of Dice
Slaying Mantis
Spirit of the Season
Squirrel Farm
Surgeon <s>General</s> Commander
Timmy, Power Gamer
Wild | Crocodile
MULTICOLORED

Who // What // When // Where // Why
ARTIFACT

Bronze Calendar
Entirely Normal Armchair
Jack-in-the-Mox
Krark's Other Thumb
Paper Tiger
Pointy Finger of Doom
Rock Lobster
Scissors Lizard
Sword of Dungeons & Dragons
Water Gun Balloon Game
LAND

Underdome
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
