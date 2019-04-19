WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
WHITE

Ajani's Pridemate
Battlefield Promotion
Bond of Discipline
Bulwark Giant
Charmed Stray
Defiant Strike
Divine Arrow
Enforcer Griffin
Finale of Glory
Gideon Blackblade
Gideon's Sacrifice
Gideon's Triumph
God-Eternal Oketra
Grateful Apparition
Ignite the Beacon
Ironclad Krovod
Law-Rune Enforcer
Loxodon Sergeant
Makeshift Battalion
Martyr for the Cause
Parhelion II
Pouncing Lynx
Prison Realm
Rally of Wings
Ravnica at War
Rising Populace
Single Combat
Sunblade Angel
Teyo, the Shieldmage
Teyo's Lightshield
Tomik, Distinguished Advokist
Topple the Statue
Trusted Pegasus
The Wanderer
Wanderer's Strike
War Screecher
BLUE

Ashiok's Skulker
Augur of Bolas
Aven Eternal
Bond of Insight
Callous Dismissal
Commence the Endgame
Contentious Plan
Crush Dissent
Erratic Visionary
Eternal Skylord
Fblthp, the Lost
Finale of Revelation
Flux Channeler
God-Eternal Kefnet
Jace, Wielder of Mysteries
Jace's Triumph
Kasmina, Enigmatic Mentor
Kasmina's Transmutation
Kiora's Dambreaker
Lazotep Plating
Naga Eternal
Narset, Parter of Veils
Narset's Reversal
No Escape
Relentless Advance
Rescuer Sphinx
Silent Submersible
Sky Theater Strix
Spark Double
Spellkeeper Weird
Stealth Mission
Tamiyo's Epiphany
Teferi's Time Twist
Thunder Drake
Totally Lost
Wall of Runes
BLACK

Aid the Fallen
Banehound
Bleeding Edge
Bolas's Citadel
Bond of Revival
Charity Extractor
Command the Dreadhorde
Davriel, Rogue Shadowmage
Davriel's Shadowfugue
Deliver Unto Evil
Dreadhorde Invasion
Dreadmalkin
Duskmantle Operative
The Elderspell
Eternal Taskmaster
Finale of Eternity
God-Eternal Bontu
Herald of the Dreadhorde
Kaya's Ghostform
Lazotep Behemoth
Lazotep Reaver
Liliana, Dreadhorde General
Liliana's Triumph
Massacre Girl
Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted
Ob Nixilis's Cruelty
Price of Betrayal
Shriekdiver
Sorin's Thirst
Spark Harvest
Spark Reaper
Tithebearer Giant
Toll of the Invasion
Unlikely Aid
Vampire Opportunist
Vizier of the Scorpion
Vraska's Finisher
RED

Ahn-Crop Invader
Blindblast
Bolt Bend
Bond of Passion
Burning Prophet
Chainwhip Cyclops
Chandra, Fire Artisan
Chandra's Pyrohelix
Chandra's Triumph
Cyclops Electromancer
Demolish
Devouring Hellion
Dreadhorde Arcanist
Dreadhorde Twins
Finale of Promise
Goblin Assailant
Goblin Assault Team
Grim Initiate
Heartfire
Honor the God-Pharaoh
Ilharg, the Raze-Boar
Invading Manticore
Jaya, Venerated Firemage
Jaya's Greeting
Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin
Mizzium Tank
Nahiri's Stoneblades
Neheb, Dreadhorde Champion
Raging Kronch
Samut's Sprint
Sarkhan the Masterless
Sarkhan's Catharsis
Spellgorger Weird
Tibalt, Rakish Instigator
Tibalt's Rager
Turret Ogre
GREEN

Arboreal Grazer
Arlinn, Voice of the Pack
Arlinn's Wolf
Awakening of Vitu-Ghazi
Band Together
Bloom Hulk
Bond of Flourishing
Centaur Nurturer
Challenger Troll
Courage in Crisis
Evolution Sage
Finale of Devastation
Forced Landing
Giant Growth
God-Eternal Rhonas
Jiang Yanggu, Wildcrafter
Kraul Stinger
Kronch Wrangler
Mowu, Loyal Companion
New Horizons
Nissa, Who Shakes the World
Nissa's Triumph
Paradise Druid
Planewide Celebration
Pollenbright Druid
Primordial Wurm
Return to Nature
Snarespinner
Steady Aim
Storm the Citadel
Thundering Ceratok
Vivien, Champion of the Wilds
Vivien's Arkbow
Vivien's Grizzly
Wardscale Crocodile
MULTICOLORED

Ajani, the Greathearted
Angrath's Rampage
Bioessence Hydra
Casualties of War
Cruel Celebrant
Deathsprout
Despark
Domri, Anarch of Bolas
Domri's Ambush
Dovin's Veto
Dreadhorde Butcher
Elite Guardmage
Enter the God-Eternals
Feather, the Redeemed
Gleaming Overseer
Heartwarming Redemption
Huatli's Raptor
Invade the City
Leyline Prowler
Living Twister
Mayhem Devil
Merfolk Skydiver
Neoform
Nicol Bolas, Dragon-God
Niv-Mizzet Reborn
Oath of Kaya
Pledge of Unity
Ral, Storm Conduit
Ral's Outburst
Roalesk, Apex Hybrid
Role Reversal
Rubblebelt Rioters
Solar Blaze
Sorin, Vengeful Bloodlord
Soul Diviner
Storrev, Devkarin Lich
Tamiyo, Collector of Tales
Teferi, Time Raveler
Tenth District Legionnaire
Time Wipe
Tolsimir, Friend to Wolves
Tyrant's Scorn
Widespread Brutality
Angrath, Captain of Chaos
Ashiok, Dream Render
Dovin, Hand of Control
Huatli, the Sun's Heart
Kaya, Bane of the Dead
Kiora, Behemoth Beckoner
Nahiri, Storm of Stone
Saheeli, Sublime Artificer
Samut, Tyrant Smasher
Vraska, Swarm's Eminence
Tezzeret, Master of the Bridge
COLORLESS

Karn, the Great Creator
Ugin, the Ineffable
Ugin's Conjurant
ARTIFACT

Firemind Vessel
God-Pharaoh's Statue
Guild Globe
Iron Bully
Mana Geode
Prismite
Saheeli's Silverwing
LAND

Blast Zone
Emergence Zone
Gateway Plaza
Interplanar Beacon
Karn's Bastion
Mobilized District
Plains
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Forest
